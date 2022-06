Life is getting shittier in the shit hole:Shopping centres are threatened with closure, car sales have slumped to a historic low and poverty levels across Russia have soared as western sanctions imposed since the invasion of Ukraine start to hit businesses.The appearance of vast, upmarket malls in the early years of President Putin’s rule was seen as a sign of economic stability after the widespread deprivations that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union. But less than four months after Putin ordered troops into Ukraine, the shopping centres are emptying fast as luxury brands such as Prada and Chanel pull out of the country, along with popular stores such as Adidas and H&M.More than 1,300 western companies have ended or suspended their operations in Russia since the start of the war in late February. Western films are no longer being released and cinemas are now largely empty, despite attempts to entice customers with Chinese and Indian releases.........Separately, Russia’s isolation and crackdown on even the mildest forms of dissent are triggering both a brain drain and the departure of some of its wealthiest people. Tens of thousands of IT specialists and other young professionals have left the country since the start of the war. More than 15,000 Russian millionaires are also expected to relocate by the end of the year, according to data compiled by Henley & Partners, a London investment advisory firm.