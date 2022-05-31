One of the replies on that Twitter thread captures the view of Macron very well: "Just so that you are all sure, we didn't vote for Macron to be president, we voted for Le Pen not to be president.". He's not well liked domestically and that Le Pen was even considered a threat in Post-Brexit France is damning.



I'm not sure what role Macron thinks he's fulfilling with his regular calls to Putin but no doubt Putin will have seen him coming a mile off. Re-drawing the borders to hand over the south east of Ukraine to Russia in the name of avoiding "humiliation" seems like something Putin would have dripped into the conversation.



If I was reallly being pragmatic and think about the logical thought of why would Macron or Scholz think like this?, I can only come to the conclusion that they believe it provides a balance in the west which shows Russia that they take their threats seriously. This has two objectives, one it softens the resolve of the Russian leaderships attitudes toward Europe, and weakens their response to the West sending weapons to Ukraine. Second, it allows for Russia to have a hole to wriggle out of if it chooses to do so, giving them incentive to stop the war. These two things are pretty obvious, and in a philosophical way it does make sense.The trouble is that in order to do this, it means they are openly being disrespectful to their allies, and showing weakness in the face of bullying tactics would only encourage more bullying. Doing the carrot and stick routine without the stick will only mean you lose more carrots. Personally, I think the magnanimous gestures from the likes of Macron will only weaken France in the long run, the road he is taking is rooted in historical ideals that has no place in this current Europe. And it is such a shame to see such unprecedented unity of a cause go to waste.