Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 466699 times)

Online Barrow Shaun

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9560 on: May 31, 2022, 09:44:52 pm »
China and Russia are in bed together. Regardless, this is what we're dealing with here. Please spread....

https://youtu.be/NIpxtYQxqxU
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9561 on: June 1, 2022, 10:26:35 am »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9562 on: June 1, 2022, 01:50:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  1, 2022, 10:26:35 am
Very interesting thread:

https://twitter.com/edwardstrngr/status/1531587611508084737


I've mentioned this previously that I believe this conflict will drive a wedge in the EU. Ostpolitik has proven that it can no longer be sustained in its' current form.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9563 on: June 2, 2022, 09:55:46 am »
Excellent news if true - a large unit of Wagner Group eliminated in eastern Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/bjarnekim/status/1532094326544662532

Actual denazification.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9564 on: June 2, 2022, 11:36:06 am »
Quote from: Libertine on June  2, 2022, 09:55:46 am
Excellent news if true - a large unit of Wagner Group eliminated in eastern Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/bjarnekim/status/1532094326544662532

Actual denazification.



Tremendous.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9565 on: June 3, 2022, 02:28:43 pm »
https://twitter.com/blake_allen13/status/1532394126095831043?s=21&t=f8I14MaBj33dNv7n2WjPSQ

Another sign of Ukraines rapid change since the Maidan in 2014.

Quote
Ukraine is currently experiencing a massive sea change in acceptance towards LGTBQ+ members of its society. Its experienced a 30% increase in support in 6 years. With large swings towards accepting gay members of their society and rapidly declining negative feelings as well
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9566 on: June 5, 2022, 01:41:30 am »
The tide is turning in Severodonetsk, as the Ukrainians counterattack with the foreign legion. Widely corroborated reports that they are facing Russian reserve units in the form of conscripted fighters from the separatist republics armed with WW2 era weapons and poorly trained Chechen soldiers.

https://twitter.com/spencerguard/status/1533142995876577281?s=21&t=_MqUDBNWRfTrmS_KoU4jKg
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9567 on: June 5, 2022, 08:34:03 am »
I'm beginning to detest Macron. I bet the Ukrainians already do:

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1533124531405172737
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9568 on: June 5, 2022, 09:04:11 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  5, 2022, 08:34:03 am
I'm beginning to detest Macron. I bet the Ukrainians already do:

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1533124531405172737
Not been a great week for French politicians...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9569 on: June 5, 2022, 10:38:38 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on June  5, 2022, 01:41:30 am
The tide is turning in Severodonetsk, as the Ukrainians counterattack with the foreign legion. Widely corroborated reports that they are facing Russian reserve units in the form of conscripted fighters from the separatist republics armed with WW2 era weapons and poorly trained Chechen soldiers.

https://twitter.com/spencerguard/status/1533142995876577281?s=21&t=_MqUDBNWRfTrmS_KoU4jKg

From the tweet:



Who are the separatist republics? Thdo you mean the Ukrainian areas Putin has recognized?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9570 on: June 5, 2022, 12:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  5, 2022, 08:34:03 am
I'm beginning to detest Macron. I bet the Ukrainians already do:

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1533124531405172737
The thing is, there is something to what he says - not that I ultimately agree with it. However, he surely should not be making those kinds of remarks in public or via any channel where they are likely to become public. I supported him in the first presidential election as the alternative was Le Pen. And I supported him in the recent election for similar reasons. However, I had serious doubts about him ever since his idiotic comments over the AZ COVID vaccine and the over-65s. Macron is very problematic for Ukraine; Le Pen would have been a disaster. Surely France can do better than Macron and Le Pen.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9571 on: June 5, 2022, 02:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June  5, 2022, 10:38:38 am
From the tweet:



Who are the separatist republics? Thdo you mean the Ukrainian areas Putin has recognized?

Commonly known as the Lugansk and Donetsk Peoples Republics. LPR and DPR. A large portion of the troops in this war actually have come from those areas, and lately there has been large amounts of conscriptions in those areas, with little or no training. This information comes directly from Russian Telegram channels, and a lot of the maps we see today actually come from a combination of Russian/Ukrainian social media posts, and telephone reports from the fronts.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9572 on: June 5, 2022, 02:25:17 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June  5, 2022, 12:01:16 pm
The thing is, there is something to what he says - not that I ultimately agree with it. However, he surely should not be making those kinds of remarks in public or via any channel where they are likely to become public. I supported him in the first presidential election as the alternative was Le Pen. And I supported him in the recent election for similar reasons. However, I had serious doubts about him ever since his idiotic comments over the AZ COVID vaccine and the over-65s. Macron is very problematic for Ukraine; Le Pen would have been a disaster. Surely France can do better than Macron and Le Pen.

Surely is right but then again we live in a world where people think Boris and Trump are/where suitable leaders. The reason Macron is in power is the same reason Biden is in power, they are the least worst option. There is a real lack of leadership worldwide and when you have this weakness cnuts like Putin and Xi will flourish and take advantage.


Been following this guys stuff on YouTube from inside Ukraine over the last few weeks and it's a real eye opener.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PSnyGJQ8A7o
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9573 on: June 5, 2022, 04:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  5, 2022, 08:34:03 am
I'm beginning to detest Macron. I bet the Ukrainians already do:

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1533124531405172737

Always thought he was a twat, and the Russian invasion has only solidified my opinion of him.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9574 on: June 6, 2022, 05:56:46 am »
Zelensky on the frontlines today. This time in Lysychansk, in the Severodonetsk region.

https://twitter.com/olliecarroll/status/1533619320093388800?s=21&t=z8dqk1odsLE7E6vDQ5B07w

In Zaporizhia, visiting refugees from Mariupol

https://twitter.com/originalramayan/status/1533602183836491779?s=21&t=z8dqk1odsLE7E6vDQ5B07w

I cant see any of the current western leaders, or any leader for that matter, doing these things.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9575 on: June 6, 2022, 09:49:13 am »
Ukrainian railways during the war, by Anton somewhere, Ukrainian documentarian.

https://youtu.be/p_f-JDAEvOg

Notice all the executives running the railway are young, much like those who are running the government.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9576 on: June 6, 2022, 11:33:39 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on June  6, 2022, 05:56:46 am
Zelensky on the frontlines today. This time in Lysychansk, in the Severodonetsk region.

https://twitter.com/olliecarroll/status/1533619320093388800?s=21&t=z8dqk1odsLE7E6vDQ5B07w

In Zaporizhia, visiting refugees from Mariupol

https://twitter.com/originalramayan/status/1533602183836491779?s=21&t=z8dqk1odsLE7E6vDQ5B07w

I cant see any of the current western leaders, or any leader for that matter, doing these things.

That is very impressive, you have to say. Genuine leadership in a democracy always is.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9577 on: June 6, 2022, 01:26:52 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on June  5, 2022, 04:59:03 pm
Always thought he was a twat, and the Russian invasion has only solidified my opinion of him.
One of the replies on that Twitter thread captures the view of Macron very well: "Just so that you are all sure, we didn't vote for Macron to be president, we voted for Le Pen not to be president.".  He's not well liked domestically and that Le Pen was even considered a threat in Post-Brexit France is damning.

I'm not sure what role Macron thinks he's fulfilling with his regular calls to Putin but no doubt Putin will have seen him coming a mile off.  Re-drawing the borders to hand over the south east of Ukraine to Russia in the name of avoiding "humiliation" seems like something Putin would have dripped into the conversation.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9578 on: June 6, 2022, 03:46:23 pm »


Interesting story about the actions of Ukrainian Partisans:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/06/ukrainian-partisan-attacks-surge-russia


I suspect it will lead to more Russian barbarity, but partisans can be useful in demoralising the enemy.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9579 on: June 6, 2022, 04:15:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on June  6, 2022, 01:26:52 pm
One of the replies on that Twitter thread captures the view of Macron very well: "Just so that you are all sure, we didn't vote for Macron to be president, we voted for Le Pen not to be president.".  He's not well liked domestically and that Le Pen was even considered a threat in Post-Brexit France is damning.

I'm not sure what role Macron thinks he's fulfilling with his regular calls to Putin but no doubt Putin will have seen him coming a mile off.  Re-drawing the borders to hand over the south east of Ukraine to Russia in the name of avoiding "humiliation" seems like something Putin would have dripped into the conversation.

If I was reallly being pragmatic and think about the logical thought of why would Macron or Scholz think like this?, I can only come to the conclusion that they believe it provides a balance in the west which shows Russia that they take their threats seriously. This has two objectives, one it softens the resolve of the Russian leaderships attitudes toward Europe, and weakens their response to the West sending weapons to Ukraine. Second, it allows for Russia to have a hole to wriggle out of if it chooses to do so, giving them incentive to stop the war. These two things are pretty obvious, and in a philosophical way it does make sense.

The trouble is that in order to do this, it means they are openly being disrespectful to their allies, and showing weakness in the face of bullying tactics would only encourage more bullying. Doing the carrot and stick routine without the stick will only mean you lose more carrots. Personally, I think the magnanimous gestures from the likes of Macron will only weaken France in the long run, the road he is taking is rooted in historical ideals that has no place in this current Europe. And it is such a shame to see such unprecedented unity of a cause go to waste.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9580 on: June 6, 2022, 07:39:48 pm »
Incredible clip from Italian TV. I know nothing of their backgrounds, but the speech itself was very poignant.

https://twitter.com/francis_scarr/status/1533754156196016128?s=21&t=WaVAkFsz5HIX-QjOabnVeg

Quote
Over the weekend, Italian TV host Massimo Giletti went to Russia where he interviewed Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and top state TV host Vladimir Solovyov

Fellow Italian journalist Alessandro Sallusti wasn't impressed...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9581 on: June 6, 2022, 08:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on June  6, 2022, 04:15:55 pm
If I was reallly being pragmatic and think about the logical thought of why would Macron or Scholz think like this?, I can only come to the conclusion that they believe it provides a balance in the west which shows Russia that they take their threats seriously. This has two objectives, one it softens the resolve of the Russian leaderships attitudes toward Europe, and weakens their response to the West sending weapons to Ukraine. Second, it allows for Russia to have a hole to wriggle out of if it chooses to do so, giving them incentive to stop the war. These two things are pretty obvious, and in a philosophical way it does make sense.

The trouble is that in order to do this, it means they are openly being disrespectful to their allies, and showing weakness in the face of bullying tactics would only encourage more bullying. Doing the carrot and stick routine without the stick will only mean you lose more carrots. Personally, I think the magnanimous gestures from the likes of Macron will only weaken France in the long run, the road he is taking is rooted in historical ideals that has no place in this current Europe. And it is such a shame to see such unprecedented unity of a cause go to waste.


People seem to forget that Macron's initial diplomatic approaches to Putin were at the behest and request of Zelenskyy. Now, whether Zelenskyy still wants him to puruse this, or is getting pissed off at the continued talks, I have no idea. But it's not like he would be shy of voicing his opinions or beholden to the normal diplomatic niceties (that's one of the things so many people like about him).

I don't think Macron is achieving much of anything with these talks, and certainly not doing his or France's image much good by pursuing them. But I think one thing Zelenskyy understands probably better than the twitter keyboard warriors is that however and whenever this ends (hopefully soon and with a decisive military victory), Russia isn't going anywhere, will still be Ukraine's big and awkward neighbour and there will need to be some sort of diplomatic rapprochement eventually.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9582 on: June 6, 2022, 08:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on June  6, 2022, 08:05:27 pm
People seem to forget that Macron's initial diplomatic approaches to Putin were at the behest and request of Zelenskyy. Now, whether Zelenskyy still wants him to puruse this, or is getting pissed off at the continued talks, I have no idea. But it's not like he would be shy of voicing his opinions or beholden to the normal diplomatic niceties (that's one of the things so many people like about him).

I don't think Macron is achieving much of anything with these talks, and certainly not doing his or France's image much good by pursuing them. But I think one thing Zelenskyy understands probably better than the twitter keyboard warriors is that however and whenever this ends (hopefully soon and with a decisive military victory), Russia isn't going anywhere, will still be Ukraine's big and awkward neighbour and there will need to be some sort of diplomatic rapprochement eventually.

Well, an unstable Russia or a break up of Russia are both undesirable. But a weakened yet stable Russia will have advantages for the likes of Macron, who think they can hold sway in the end game here. Thats why for Macron, a complete humiliation of Russia will mean the downfall of Putin, which will be useless to him. He wants a partner who has the strength to control, yet is now open to the West helping reconstitute its economy. Thats the theory anyway.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9583 on: June 9, 2022, 01:15:22 pm »
Well done this man.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/09/ukrainian-journalist-confronts-russias-sergei-lavrov-with-grain-theft-claim

I can't wait for the day we see the smirking maniac Lavrov in the dock.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9584 on: June 9, 2022, 01:59:50 pm »
Unfortunately it looks like Russia is beginning to make some serious gains in the east of the country. Also reports that some Ukrainian soldiers are deserting the front line in the face of the Russian advance.

https://us.v-cdn.net/6034073/uploads/6WN58BUR7M80/screenshot-20220609-131724-com-android-chrome.jpg


The Russian army shelled Staryi Saltiv, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkaski Tyshky, Korobochkine, Asiivka, Chepil and Udy at Kharkiv direction, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine says in this mornings report.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9585 on: June 9, 2022, 02:46:40 pm »
Messages on artillery shell for sale. 40 USD per message.

Reference message from Fist of the Northstar Japanese anime.

You are already dead

What!

https://twitter.com/grayraw/status/1534376207852404737?s=21&t=jI9kC5NH7t-K5bHmpOF26w

(One of the funnier Twitter threads Ive encountered in a while.)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9586 on: June 9, 2022, 03:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on June  9, 2022, 01:59:50 pm
Unfortunately it looks like Russia is beginning to make some serious gains in the east of the country. Also reports that some Ukrainian soldiers are deserting the front line in the face of the Russian advance.

https://us.v-cdn.net/6034073/uploads/6WN58BUR7M80/screenshot-20220609-131724-com-android-chrome.jpg


The Russian army shelled Staryi Saltiv, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkaski Tyshky, Korobochkine, Asiivka, Chepil and Udy at Kharkiv direction, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine says in this mornings report.

It´s unsurprising really isn´t it. It doesn´t matter how committed you are, or that you are defending your own soil. If you are sitting around being absolutely pounded by artillery night and day with absolutely no possibility of retort, it´s only a matter of time before people start to think "Is my life really worth dying in this hole being blown up by something 100kms away that I can´t do anything about nor see?"

The West needs to sort Ukraine out with this long range weaponry ASAP - or else what is the point of it all?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9587 on: June 9, 2022, 03:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on June  9, 2022, 03:23:40 pm
It´s unsurprising really isn´t it. It doesn´t matter how committed you are, or that you are defending your own soil. If you are sitting around being absolutely pounded by artillery night and day with absolutely no possibility of retort, it´s only a matter of time before people start to think "Is my life really worth dying in this hole being blown up by something 100kms away that I can´t do anything about nor see?"

The West needs to sort Ukraine out with this long range weaponry ASAP - or else what is the point of it all?


I've read somewhere that Russia, in totality, has 20 times the artillery and 80 times the ammunition that is presently in Ukraine at the moment. While practically speaking it will never arrive all at once, but it does speak to the amount of arms Russia possesses all the way from the Soviet days. If you imagine what an invasion by the Soviet armies would have been like across West Germany, this is it.

Which makes it all the more remarkable that Ukrainians are able to put up any sort of resistance at all, considering a lot of Ukrainian arms are still stuck in other areas where they are used to defend the long border areas with Russia and Belarus. I think Zelenskyy is prepared to give up the East, but they will try to grind down the Russian and separatist forces as much as possible before it happens.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9588 on: June 9, 2022, 04:41:17 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on June  9, 2022, 03:23:40 pm
It´s unsurprising really isn´t it. It doesn´t matter how committed you are, or that you are defending your own soil. If you are sitting around being absolutely pounded by artillery night and day with absolutely no possibility of retort, it´s only a matter of time before people start to think "Is my life really worth dying in this hole being blown up by something 100kms away that I can´t do anything about nor see?"

The West needs to sort Ukraine out with this long range weaponry ASAP - or else what is the point of it all?

I don't the spring/summer weather has helped the Ukrainians either now. The orks seem to be moving equipment now at pace where as before they remained stuck in mud for a time and where sitting ducks.

Agree about the long range equipment but if it hasn't happened by now it's not going to happen.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9589 on: June 9, 2022, 06:41:09 pm »
Russia upping the anti by sentencing two British fighters captured at Mariupol to death.
Both are enlisted in Ukrainian army and had lived there for years.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9590 on: June 9, 2022, 07:08:39 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on June  9, 2022, 06:41:09 pm
Russia upping the anti by sentencing two British fighters captured at Mariupol to death.
Both are enlisted in Ukrainian army and had lived there for years.

There is also a 3rd person, a Moroccan. The issue here is that they are being tried in a court of a non-entity, that is DPR technically doesnt exist. So by holding them there they should be kidnapping under Ukrainian law, and unlawful murder if they are to be executed.

Sham show courts disguised to divide opinion in the UK. i.e. why isnt more done to save them?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9591 on: June 10, 2022, 12:22:20 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on May 31, 2022, 09:44:52 pm
China and Russia are in bed together. Regardless, this is what we're dealing with here. Please spread....

https://youtu.be/NIpxtYQxqxU

no need. i pretty much stated this in the first couple of pages of this thread.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9592 on: June 10, 2022, 09:28:51 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on June  9, 2022, 01:59:50 pm
Unfortunately it looks like Russia is beginning to make some serious gains in the east of the country. Also reports that some Ukrainian soldiers are deserting the front line in the face of the Russian advance.

https://us.v-cdn.net/6034073/uploads/6WN58BUR7M80/screenshot-20220609-131724-com-android-chrome.jpg


The Russian army shelled Staryi Saltiv, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkaski Tyshky, Korobochkine, Asiivka, Chepil and Udy at Kharkiv direction, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine says in this mornings report.
Someone on the Ukrainian side (can't remember who) was saying a few weeks back that it was going to take them a bit of time to get all the new equipment in place and train people up on it, and so there was an expectation that the Russians would gain ground in the meantime.  The idea was to make that as costly for the Russians as possible, but then launch counter attacks and start to win it back from mid June onwards.  So we're still a week or two away from them being ready.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9593 on: Yesterday at 12:14:12 pm »
Putin likens himself to Peter the Great, suggests that he is taking back lands that belonged to Russia.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/10/putin-compares-himself-to-peter-the-great-in-quest-to-take-back-russian-lands

Just in case if anyone hasnt heard this news yet.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9594 on: Yesterday at 12:27:32 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 12:14:12 pm
Putin likens himself to Peter the Great, suggests that he is taking back lands that belonged to Russia.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/10/putin-compares-himself-to-peter-the-great-in-quest-to-take-back-russian-lands

Just in case if anyone hasnt heard this news yet.

I read that. What an insecure fellow.

In the one thing worth emulating about Peter the Great he has failed. Peter knew Russia was a basket case and wanted it to become 'European'. Putin detests civilisation and prefers the savagery of the Russian steppe.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9595 on: Yesterday at 03:40:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:27:32 pm
I read that. What an insecure fellow.

In the one thing worth emulating about Peter the Great he has failed. Peter knew Russia was a basket case and wanted it to become 'European'. Putin detests civilisation and prefers the savagery of the Russian steppe.

Well, we can surely put to bed now that Russia was threatened by NATO expansion. They're putting through a measure in Russian parliament to de-legitimize the Lithuanian independence article.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9596 on: Yesterday at 07:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 03:40:51 pm
Well, we can surely put to bed now that Russia was threatened by NATO expansion. They're putting through a measure in Russian parliament to de-legitimize the Lithuanian independence article.

It's pure Russian imperialism. Putin says so himself.

The only people, seemingly, who don't get it are the western anti-imperialists.

Obviously the 'realist' Right - Trump, Orban, Kissinger, Mearsheimer etc - understand Russian imperialism for what it is. But admire it. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9597 on: Yesterday at 10:12:48 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9598 on: Today at 12:50:06 am »
We are Shaun, Ana and the cat.

The cat is safely in quarantine in York and the guy that took him was really nice. They have also emailed reassurance and a picture. He looks ok and with space and light and climbing things.

We are in Nottingham with some really nice people. We did Saturday night in Poland, Sunday night in Germany, Monday night in Rotterdam, Tuesday night on The North Sea, and Wednesday night in England.

So as weeks go... a bit weird.

Thank you to everyone for all your lovely support and messages along the way. If you know who we are, you'll know what I mean.

Ana helped make a Sunday roast today.
