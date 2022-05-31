We are Shaun, Ana and the cat.
The cat is safely in quarantine in York and the guy that took him was really nice. They have also emailed reassurance and a picture. He looks ok and with space and light and climbing things.
We are in Nottingham with some really nice people. We did Saturday night in Poland, Sunday night in Germany, Monday night in Rotterdam, Tuesday night on The North Sea, and Wednesday night in England.
So as weeks go... a bit weird.
Thank you to everyone for all your lovely support and messages along the way. If you know who we are, you'll know what I mean.
Ana helped make a Sunday roast today.