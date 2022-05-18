« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 451955 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9480 on: May 18, 2022, 12:46:05 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on May 16, 2022, 04:18:28 pm
variations of the T-72, with a handful of their more advanced T-90. Apparently, they have a next generation MBT called the T-14, of which it's estimated around a hundred or so could enter service by the end of the year.

Whilst drunk, and therefore probably striking an incorrect tone, this didn't half conjure thoughts of Terminators and Nuclear Judgement Day. (and that sentence has kinda killed my buzz)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9481 on: May 18, 2022, 09:39:52 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on May 16, 2022, 05:18:45 pm
The first thing that occurred to me though is that Iceland doesnt really have a military, much like Ireland, so Im not sure what they could do in an instance like this. Still, a good gesture is a good gesture.

Iceland could host Western navy and air forces, so that nothing will be coming past them from the Arctic into the North Sea and Atlantic.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9482 on: May 18, 2022, 04:19:38 pm »
First warcrime trial for murdering a civilian is taking place today,the 21 year old has pleaded guilty and he's potentially looking at a life sentance.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9483 on: May 18, 2022, 08:37:58 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on May 18, 2022, 04:19:38 pm
First warcrime trial for murdering a civilian is taking place today,the 21 year old has pleaded guilty and he's potentially looking at a life sentance.

He looks about 10. And he was commanding a tank!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9484 on: May 19, 2022, 03:23:01 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on May 18, 2022, 04:19:38 pm
First warcrime trial for murdering a civilian is taking place today,the 21 year old has pleaded guilty and he's potentially looking at a life sentance.

I don't like the timing of this trial, coinciding with the swap exchange of the prisoners from Azovstal. I think it just encourages the Russians to do mock trials over there.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9485 on: May 19, 2022, 05:59:32 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on May 19, 2022, 03:23:01 am
I don't like the timing of this trial, coinciding with the swap exchange of the prisoners from Azovstal. I think it just encourages the Russians to do mock trials over there.
They don't even need to do that. If they declare Axov a terrorist group, they will just use that as an excuse not to follow international protocols over PoWs. 😳
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9486 on: May 19, 2022, 03:17:42 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on May 19, 2022, 05:59:32 am
They don't even need to do that. If they declare Axov a terrorist group, they will just use that as an excuse not to follow international protocols over PoWs. 😳

Contrary to popular belief though, many of the soldiers that were present in Mariupol are regular Ukrainian Marines and Territorial Defense units. Azov actually are only a fraction of the total, some of the battalion are still active fighting in the Donbas region.

It's easy to get dragged into the narrative.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9487 on: May 19, 2022, 03:22:08 pm »
"Research from Yale shows that companies exiting Russia are taking with them revenues equal to almost half of Russia's GDP."
https://www.investmentmonitor.ai/news/companies-leaving-russia-gdp-exports-fdi

Train getting slower and slower and slower and no dicount oil/gas sales to engine bay can prop this one out. They're fucked.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9488 on: May 19, 2022, 03:40:54 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 18, 2022, 08:37:58 pm
He looks about 10. And he was commanding a tank!
Always been the way hasn't it, old men sending the young to fight their wars. Usually other peoples children.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on May 19, 2022, 03:23:01 am
I don't like the timing of this trial, coinciding with the swap exchange of the prisoners from Azovstal. I think it just encourages the Russians to do mock trials over there.
The sooner they get started the sooner the common soldier will start to think twice. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9489 on: May 19, 2022, 04:17:42 pm »
Quote from: stara on May 19, 2022, 03:22:08 pm
"Research from Yale shows that companies exiting Russia are taking with them revenues equal to almost half of Russia's GDP."
https://www.investmentmonitor.ai/news/companies-leaving-russia-gdp-exports-fdi

Train getting slower and slower and slower and no dicount oil/gas sales to engine bay can prop this one out. They're fucked.
Putin had a plan from start to finish. the timing of the invasion was one of the most important pluses for him. economic turmoil all over the western world due to Covid would deter the west from coming to Ukraine's pleas for help. he got that badly wrong. he's left with the last part of his plan which western politicians still fear. the economic effects of the war on fuel prices and food etc. how the politicians will fear the wrath of voters come election day. I think he's still holding onto that one hope. he still believes the West will come crawling back to help them out of a hole. am not saying Russia will come out of this ok, they are f...
Putins done more harm to his cause than good. all the weaker countries who would have been fearful of Russia are now taking sides against Russia. the future if Ukraine looks more healthy than the future of Russia, Putin has been a disaster for Russia, a old man still stuck in his own twisted version of the past.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9490 on: May 19, 2022, 04:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on May 19, 2022, 03:17:42 pm
Contrary to popular belief though, many of the soldiers that were present in Mariupol are regular Ukrainian Marines and Territorial Defense units. Azov actually are only a fraction of the total, some of the battalion are still active fighting in the Donbas region.

It's easy to get dragged into the narrative.
I mentioned this before they'll be checking for tattoo's and social media post's,from the relatively mild "Ukraine for the Ukrainian's" type of thing
to any hint of hatred for Russian's, Jews or a tendency for White Supremacy. And, like 24/7 says they'll be treated as Terrorist and most likely, wont get a trial..

And No I'm not saying that kind of thing Isn't present within Russian society and military it's just what I think they'll use to justify their actions.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9491 on: May 19, 2022, 05:05:48 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on May 19, 2022, 04:25:01 pm
I mentioned this before they'll be checking for tattoo's and social media post's,from the relatively mild "Ukraine for the Ukrainian's" type of thing
to any hint of hatred for Russian's, Jews or a tendency for White Supremacy. And, like 24/7 says they'll be treated as Terrorist and most likely, wont get a trial..

And No I'm not saying that kind of thing Isn't present within Russian society and military it's just what I think they'll use to justify their actions.

Isn't that pretty much what you used to do back in 2014 when you used to come on here and explain that Putin was the good guy and Ukraine was full of fascists?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9492 on: May 19, 2022, 05:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on May 19, 2022, 03:17:42 pm
It's easy to get dragged into the narrative.
You and I know that - most of the planet knows that - it's easy for Russia though to change the narrative to suit them and hold 900+ soldiers hostage on the basis of yet another lie - this is more akin to the point I was trying to make.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9493 on: May 19, 2022, 07:05:57 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on May 19, 2022, 05:52:09 pm
You and I know that - most of the planet knows that - it's easy for Russia though to change the narrative to suit them and hold 900+ soldiers hostage on the basis of yet another lie - this is more akin to the point I was trying to make.

The deputy commander of the Azov regiment put out a video recently, combined with the Russians claiming that the leadership of the said regiment were not found, signals to me that the surrendered soldiers were probably mostly Ukrainian regulars and reservists. The couple of interviews Ive seen of hospitalised soldiers who surrendered were also Marines.

In effect, with supplies low, they probably reduced the numbers in Azovstal to keep the operation going longer. And I think there is probably a no surrender clause for a few members of that regiment. If I was to make a morbid thought, one could argue that the few left are probably tasked to dispose of the remaining bodies and create the illusion of an immortal regiment, as they may not be found for a long time to come.

Think the Russians will create any narrative they want, but their credibility is so low at the moment that whatever news they put out will be highly suspect at best. But it is a sad ending nevertheless considering the number of lives lost in that city in such a short time.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9494 on: May 19, 2022, 07:38:08 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on May 19, 2022, 07:05:57 pm
The deputy commander of the Azov regiment put out a video recently, combined with the Russians claiming that the leadership of the said regiment were not found, signals to me that the surrendered soldiers were probably mostly Ukrainian regulars and reservists. The couple of interviews Ive seen of hospitalised soldiers who surrendered were also Marines.

In effect, with supplies low, they probably reduced the numbers in Azovstal to keep the operation going longer. And I think there is probably a no surrender clause for a few members of that regiment. If I was to make a morbid thought, one could argue that the few left are probably tasked to dispose of the remaining bodies and create the illusion of an immortal regiment, as they may not be found for a long time to come.

Think the Russians will create any narrative they want, but their credibility is so low at the moment that whatever news they put out will be highly suspect at best. But it is a sad ending nevertheless considering the number of lives lost in that city in such a short time.
Sobering read - and saddening, yes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9495 on: May 19, 2022, 10:52:40 pm »
We are still in Poland trying to deal with red tape about the fucking cat.

Weeks ago the UK gave Ana a permission/visa letter but here we are, a month later.

I wonder how many people have had added trauma/just given up because of this shit. We can't get a ferry, board a plane or anything until this is sorted. A fucking cat for God's sake.

Losing the will to live.

Shaun, Ana and the cat.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9496 on: May 20, 2022, 12:57:03 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 19, 2022, 05:05:48 pm
Isn't that pretty much what you used to do back in 2014 when you used to come on here and explain that Putin was the good guy and Ukraine was full of fascists?
Vlad da Bad the good guy, damn I know the youth of today often use bad =  good but I've never been that trendy. I didnt realise you were either.
Ukraine full of fascist I rarely generalise and if it was they wouldn't of needed loads of Neo Nazi's flooding in from western Europe and Scandinavia to fight the old enemy.
Good riddance I thought.
While you were busy with the second coming of Hitler (JC ) I watched the equivalent of a bunch of kippers distill into Britain First types and finally morph into an hardcore National Action.  But I still wouldn't judge the 99 % on the actions of the 1%.
Of course it could of all been Russian propaganda from the FBI, Washington Post, BBC Newsnight, DW and Vice, it might all of been orchestrated by the puppetmaster that is Vlad da bad.
 Now given your quite famous for speaking  of fascist and Nazi's. I'd of thought you'd of been on it like a car bonnet so to speak but then I thought of the old adage about "My enemies enemy " as to why you may be turning a blind eye to an awkward truth.   :-\
 You did however genuinely surprise me the other week though... Speaking of which has John Mann and his camera crew caught up with you yet ? 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9497 on: May 20, 2022, 02:55:31 pm »
President Vladimir Putin has said that the number of cyber attacks on Russia by foreign state structures had increased, and that Moscow would need to bolster its cyber defences by cutting the risk of using foreign software and hardware.

Purposeful attempts are being made to disable the Internet resources of Russias critical information infrastructure, Reuters reports Putin saying.

-You live by the sword...

If he hadn`t pilfered his nations treasury perhaps he`d have a real army to back up his imperial aspirations, but instead he`s used some of that money to wage cyber war, pay foreign shills & agents and gain influence in the "third world". His greed will probably be his downfall.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2022/may/20/russia-ukraine-war-russia-has-turned-donbas-into-hell-zelenskiy-says-us-senate-approves-40bn-in-aid-for-ukraine-live
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9498 on: May 20, 2022, 05:28:58 pm »
Just had to sit and listen to a work colleague tell me the Monkey Pox virus is a bio weapon released by Russia on the west. Let him blab on for about 2 minutes before i got up and walked out.

The internet has a lot to answer for.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9499 on: May 21, 2022, 01:48:37 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on May 20, 2022, 05:28:58 pm
Just had to sit and listen to a work colleague tell me the Monkey Pox virus is a bio weapon released by Russia on the west. Let him blab on for about 2 minutes before i got up and walked out.

The internet has a lot to answer for.
I was genuinely wondering how long it would be until the crazies started peddling this particular narrative, they realise biological weapons of this nature are indiscriminate?, and would end up back in Russia killing his own people too?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9500 on: May 21, 2022, 10:31:06 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on May 20, 2022, 05:28:58 pm
Just had to sit and listen to a work colleague tell me the Monkey Pox virus is a bio weapon released by Russia on the west. Let him blab on for about 2 minutes before i got up and walked out.

The internet has a lot to answer for.

Just had someone tell me vlad isnt as bad as Bill Gates. Alleges that Gates created covid so is infinitely worse than putin. I need a drink.
« Reply #9501 on: Yesterday at 01:15:06 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 21, 2022, 01:48:37 am
I was genuinely wondering how long it would be until the crazies started peddling this particular narrative, they realise biological weapons of this nature are indiscriminate?, and would end up back in Russia killing his own people too?

I'm not sure this is the silver bullet to debunk the theory, to be honest! Not that I give it any credence whatsoever of course...!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9502 on: Yesterday at 06:14:47 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on May 19, 2022, 10:52:40 pm
We are still in Poland trying to deal with red tape about the fucking cat.

Weeks ago the UK gave Ana a permission/visa letter but here we are, a month later.

I wonder how many people have had added trauma/just given up because of this shit. We can't get a ferry, board a plane or anything until this is sorted. A fucking cat for God's sake.

Losing the will to live.

Shaun, Ana and the cat.

Stay strong, it will be sorted out soon. You've waited this long. And hey, at least you are not stuck in Ukraine.,,🙂
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9503 on: Yesterday at 06:46:14 am »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 01:15:06 am
I'm not sure this is the silver bullet to debunk the theory, to be honest! Not that I give it any credence whatsoever of course...!
I didn't say it was, was merely making the point that biological weapons are indiscriminate.
« Reply #9504 on: Today at 09:48:34 am »
Unexpected signs that Russian state propaganda isn't sweeping the field?

 https://twitter.com/Billbrowder/status/1528122626438221824
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9505 on: Today at 02:55:49 pm »
The Ukrainians seem to be losing a bit of steam in the war. It's giving up a lot of territory in the East, looks like the Russians have changed their tactics to something more conservative and traditional instead of attempting to copy Western style combined arms attacks.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9506 on: Today at 02:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 02:55:49 pm
The Ukrainians seem to be losing a bit of steam in the war. It's giving up a lot of territory in the East, looks like the Russians have changed their tactics to something more conservative and traditional instead of attempting to copy Western style combined arms attacks.
Scorched earth policy won them 10% of Finland. They've not changed tactics (sucessfully) in 300 years.......
