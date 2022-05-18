Isn't that pretty much what you used to do back in 2014 when you used to come on here and explain that Putin was the good guy and Ukraine was full of fascists?



Vlad da Bad the good guy, damn I know the youth of today often use bad = good but I've never been that trendy. I didnt realise you were either.Ukraine full of fascist I rarely generalise and if it was they wouldn't of needed loads of Neo Nazi's flooding in from western Europe and Scandinavia to fight the old enemy.Good riddance I thought.While you were busy with the second coming of Hitler (JC ) I watched the equivalent of a bunch of kippers distill into Britain First types and finally morph into an hardcore National Action. But I still wouldn't judge the 99 % on the actions of the 1%.Of course it could of all been Russian propaganda from the FBI, Washington Post, BBC Newsnight, DW and Vice, it might all of been orchestrated by the puppetmaster that is Vlad da bad.Now given your quite famous for speaking of fascist and Nazi's. I'd of thought you'd of been on it like a car bonnet so to speak but then I thought of the old adage about "My enemies enemy " as to why you may be turning a blind eye to an awkward truth.You did however genuinely surprise me the other week though... Speaking of which has John Mann and his camera crew caught up with you yet ?