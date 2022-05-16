« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 233 234 235 236 237 [238]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 448523 times)

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,432
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9480 on: Yesterday at 12:46:05 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on May 16, 2022, 04:18:28 pm
variations of the T-72, with a handful of their more advanced T-90. Apparently, they have a next generation MBT called the T-14, of which it's estimated around a hundred or so could enter service by the end of the year.

Whilst drunk, and therefore probably striking an incorrect tone, this didn't half conjure thoughts of Terminators and Nuclear Judgement Day. (and that sentence has kinda killed my buzz)
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,231
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9481 on: Yesterday at 09:39:52 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on May 16, 2022, 05:18:45 pm
The first thing that occurred to me though is that Iceland doesnt really have a military, much like Ireland, so Im not sure what they could do in an instance like this. Still, a good gesture is a good gesture.

Iceland could host Western navy and air forces, so that nothing will be coming past them from the Arctic into the North Sea and Atlantic.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,094
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9482 on: Yesterday at 04:19:38 pm »
First warcrime trial for murdering a civilian is taking place today,the 21 year old has pleaded guilty and he's potentially looking at a life sentance.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,213
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9483 on: Yesterday at 08:37:58 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 04:19:38 pm
First warcrime trial for murdering a civilian is taking place today,the 21 year old has pleaded guilty and he's potentially looking at a life sentance.

He looks about 10. And he was commanding a tank!
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,107
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9484 on: Today at 03:23:01 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 04:19:38 pm
First warcrime trial for murdering a civilian is taking place today,the 21 year old has pleaded guilty and he's potentially looking at a life sentance.

I don't like the timing of this trial, coinciding with the swap exchange of the prisoners from Azovstal. I think it just encourages the Russians to do mock trials over there.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,449
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9485 on: Today at 05:59:32 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:23:01 am
I don't like the timing of this trial, coinciding with the swap exchange of the prisoners from Azovstal. I think it just encourages the Russians to do mock trials over there.
They don't even need to do that. If they declare Axov a terrorist group, they will just use that as an excuse not to follow international protocols over PoWs. 😳
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,107
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9486 on: Today at 03:17:42 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:59:32 am
They don't even need to do that. If they declare Axov a terrorist group, they will just use that as an excuse not to follow international protocols over PoWs. 😳

Contrary to popular belief though, many of the soldiers that were present in Mariupol are regular Ukrainian Marines and Territorial Defense units. Azov actually are only a fraction of the total, some of the battalion are still active fighting in the Donbas region.

It's easy to get dragged into the narrative.
Logged

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9487 on: Today at 03:22:08 pm »
"Research from Yale shows that companies exiting Russia are taking with them revenues equal to almost half of Russia's GDP."
https://www.investmentmonitor.ai/news/companies-leaving-russia-gdp-exports-fdi

Train getting slower and slower and slower and no dicount oil/gas sales to engine bay can prop this one out. They're fucked.
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,094
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9488 on: Today at 03:40:54 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 08:37:58 pm
He looks about 10. And he was commanding a tank!
Always been the way hasn't it, old men sending the young to fight their wars. Usually other peoples children.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:23:01 am
I don't like the timing of this trial, coinciding with the swap exchange of the prisoners from Azovstal. I think it just encourages the Russians to do mock trials over there.
The sooner they get started the sooner the common soldier will start to think twice. 
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9489 on: Today at 04:17:42 pm »
Quote from: stara on Today at 03:22:08 pm
"Research from Yale shows that companies exiting Russia are taking with them revenues equal to almost half of Russia's GDP."
https://www.investmentmonitor.ai/news/companies-leaving-russia-gdp-exports-fdi

Train getting slower and slower and slower and no dicount oil/gas sales to engine bay can prop this one out. They're fucked.
Putin had a plan from start to finish. the timing of the invasion was one of the most important pluses for him. economic turmoil all over the western world due to Covid would deter the west from coming to Ukraine's pleas for help. he got that badly wrong. he's left with the last part of his plan which western politicians still fear. the economic effects of the war on fuel prices and food etc. how the politicians will fear the wrath of voters come election day. I think he's still holding onto that one hope. he still believes the West will come crawling back to help them out of a hole. am not saying Russia will come out of this ok, they are f...
Putins done more harm to his cause than good. all the weaker countries who would have been fearful of Russia are now taking sides against Russia. the future if Ukraine looks more healthy than the future of Russia, Putin has been a disaster for Russia, a old man still stuck in his own twisted version of the past.
Logged
First he was ambushed by cake and now he's distracted by cheese! What next? Hijacked by Hobnobs!

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,094
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9490 on: Today at 04:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:17:42 pm
Contrary to popular belief though, many of the soldiers that were present in Mariupol are regular Ukrainian Marines and Territorial Defense units. Azov actually are only a fraction of the total, some of the battalion are still active fighting in the Donbas region.

It's easy to get dragged into the narrative.
I mentioned this before they'll be checking for tattoo's and social media post's,from the relatively mild "Ukraine for the Ukrainian's" type of thing
to any hint of hatred for Russian's, Jews or a tendency for White Supremacy. And, like 24/7 says they'll be treated as Terrorist and most likely, wont get a trial..

And No I'm not saying that kind of thing Isn't present within Russian society and military it's just what I think they'll use to justify their actions.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,040
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9491 on: Today at 05:05:48 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 04:25:01 pm
I mentioned this before they'll be checking for tattoo's and social media post's,from the relatively mild "Ukraine for the Ukrainian's" type of thing
to any hint of hatred for Russian's, Jews or a tendency for White Supremacy. And, like 24/7 says they'll be treated as Terrorist and most likely, wont get a trial..

And No I'm not saying that kind of thing Isn't present within Russian society and military it's just what I think they'll use to justify their actions.

Isn't that pretty much what you used to do back in 2014 when you used to come on here and explain that Putin was the good guy and Ukraine was full of fascists?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,449
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9492 on: Today at 05:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:17:42 pm
It's easy to get dragged into the narrative.
You and I know that - most of the planet knows that - it's easy for Russia though to change the narrative to suit them and hold 900+ soldiers hostage on the basis of yet another lie - this is more akin to the point I was trying to make.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.
Pages: 1 ... 233 234 235 236 237 [238]   Go Up
« previous next »
 