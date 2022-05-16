Contrary to popular belief though, many of the soldiers that were present in Mariupol are regular Ukrainian Marines and Territorial Defense units. Azov actually are only a fraction of the total, some of the battalion are still active fighting in the Donbas region.
It's easy to get dragged into the narrative.
I mentioned this before they'll be checking for tattoo's and social media post's,from the relatively mild "Ukraine for the Ukrainian's" type of thing
to any hint of hatred for Russian's, Jews or a tendency for White Supremacy. And, like 24/7 says they'll be treated as Terrorist and most likely, wont get a trial..
And No I'm not saying that kind of thing Isn't present within Russian society and military it's just what I think they'll use to justify their actions.