Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:09:26 am
Well Ukraine are saying they plan to take it back. I guess we'll see if that's Putin's red line on WMD. With chemical weapons, he could probably make the entire region uninhabitable for 50 years at least.

Thats good to hear that they plan on taking it back.

Their progress has been more or less stagnant throughout the eastern front for two or three weeks.  They are literally donating machinery and weaponary by the hundreds to the Ukrainian forces on an everyday level. And their own supplies are running out with replenishments neither quick nor effective. Their main tank manufacturer apparently has stalled the production because of supply chain issues. Their missile manufacturer cannot produce more than his rate of depletion and will soon hit supply chain problems. Nearly 30% of his intended troops in Ukraine are either dead or injured. His top commanders are either fired or injured or sent to the gulag.

On top of this Finland and Sweden.

But its interesting that Putin intends on using WMDs and/or chemical weapons there. His back is against the wall. The second he uses them, he knows Russia is gone. The entire NATO will get involved plus other so-called allies will start questioning their commitment to Russia. That would mean a double suicide - militarily and economically.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Also this is massive.





Quote
Ukraine says that troops that have been counter-attacking near the north-eastern city of Kharkiv have reached the Russian border.

Flashing "V" signs for victory, and gathered round a makeshift blue- and-yellow border post, the soldiers addressed President Zelensky.

"We are here! We are at the border!" they say.

It's a symbolic moment, and a morale boost. But despite successes of this counter-offensive, the city of Kharkiv itself is not out of danger.

Russian shelling, though reduced, does continue - several people were injured overnight in the latest attacks.

And Ukraine is not yet in a position to threaten Russian supply lines that lie further east. Meanwhile fierce battles continue in Luhansk and other parts of Donbas.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 10:17:33 am
Thats good to hear that they plan on taking it back.

Their progress has been more or less stagnant throughout the eastern front for two or three weeks.  They are literally donating machinery and weaponary by the hundreds to the Ukrainian forces on an everyday level. And their own supplies are running out with replenishments neither quick nor effective. Their main tank manufacturer apparently has stalled the production because of supply chain issues. Their missile manufacturer cannot produce more than his rate of depletion and will soon hit supply chain problems.

That's a pretty good point. Will Ukraine have difficulty replenishing its munitions, now that Russian industry cannot cope or cannot get its stuff to the front? If Russia can't produce any more tanks, where can Ukraine source replacements?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
McNasty's are withdrawing from Russia.

Disappointing to see the country be rewarded for its aggression.....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
NATO say it's all gone a bit Pete Tongovich......

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-61457622

Nato's secretary general says Russia's war in Ukraine is not going to plan and that its attempt to capture the eastern Donbas region has "stalled".

Jens Stoltenberg also said Ukraine could win the conflict.

Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) estimates Russia has lost about a third of its ground combat force since the war began in February.

The Russian invasion has been hampered by stiff Ukrainian resistance and logistical issues.

Its initial goal appeared to be to sweep across the country and topple the Ukrainian government. Instead, Russia has withdrawn from areas around the capital Kyiv after failing to capture it and since mid-April has been focusing its efforts on two eastern provinces.

In Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, officials say Russian forces have withdrawn from to the border and that residents were returning.

"Russia's war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow had planned," said Mr Stoltenberg.

"They failed to take Kyiv, they are pulling back from around Kharkiv, their major offensive in Donbas has stalled. Russia is not achieving its strategic objectives."

Mr Stoltenberg was speaking at a meeting of Nato foreign ministers.

On top of the military setbacks, another consequence of the invasion is that Russia will likely face an expanded Nato with Sweden and Finland set to join.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin sees Nato as a security threat to Russia and invaded Ukraine in part to stop it joining Nato.

In its assessment, the MoD's estimate of Russia's losses cover men killed or wounded and equipment destroyed or captured.

The MoD said Russia's Donbas offensive had "lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule".

It said Russia was constrained by "continued low morale and reduced combat effectiveness".

The British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, said Ukraine's allies must keep up their military support to help it "push Russia out".

On the ground. Ukrainian forces are counterattacking in the city of Izyum, regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said, something that could complicate Russian plans to capture the Donbas.

However Ukraine's military also acknowledged setbacks in its latest updates, saying Russia was advancing in several areas in the region.

There has been no let up for the remaining Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, with Russia continuing its bombardment of the steelworks where they are holed up. Video purportedly from inside showed men checking their phones and playing chess.

And in western Ukraine, the governor of the Lviv region said missiles had targeted military infrastructure.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Most of Russia's tank losses seem to have been variations of the T-72, with a handful of their more advanced T-90. Apparently, they have a next generation MBT called the T-14, of which it's estimated around a hundred or so could enter service by the end of the year.

I don't know how may kills can be attributed to it, but the the US Javelin anti-tank missile seems to be very bad news for Russian armour. You have to wonder if Russia will want to risk its more advanced MBTs?

Given the current state of the economy and the knock on affects for manufacturing industry - especially military manufacturing - you don't want to be spending a fortune on weapons like this, only to have them blown to bits by a missile that can be fired by a civilian.

I've no idea how many MBTs Russian started this war with (in total), but they've lost almost 700 in this war so far. That has to be a sizeable fraction of their total tank force?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
For those that like their war stats - here is an independent anlysis of all the Russian hardware losses :

https://www.oryxspioenkop.com/2022/02/attack-on-europe-documenting-equipment.html

- it looks reasonable (does anybody rate this website and their information)? 
they give a lot of details and only report on actual losses (so leas than those of Ukraine Military) backed up by photo or video evidence. I do not know about recaptured equipment

I think this states the obvious - one of Putin's biggest failures is how he has united  Nato and the world against Russia and now with Finland and Sweden applying to join NATO and increased NATO arms budget, Russia/Putin has lead to  a weaker and more isolated Russia rather than what he was hoping for

https://www.newsweek.com/putins-nato-backfire-finland-swedens-military-versus-pre-war-ukraine-1706926?piano_t=1
Putin's NATO Backfire? How Finnish, Swedish Forces Compare With Ukraine's

https://www.rawstory.com/finland-and-sweden-nato/  RUssian CIA analysts assessment of Finland and Sweden NATO application

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:18:28 pm
Most of Russia's tank losses seem to have been variations of the T-72, with a handful of their more advanced T-90. Apparently, they have a next generation MBT called the T-14, of which it's estimated around a hundred or so could enter service by the end of the year.

I don't know how may kills can be attributed to it, but the the US Javelin anti-tank missile seems to be very bad news for Russian armour. You have to wonder if Russia will want to risk its more advanced MBTs?

Given the current state of the economy and the knock on affects for manufacturing industry - especially military manufacturing - you don't want to be spending a fortune on weapons like this, only to have them blown to bits by a missile that can be fired by a civilian.

I've no idea how many MBTs Russian started this war with (in total), but they've lost almost 700 in this war so far. That has to be a sizeable fraction of their total tank force?

On paper Russia had something like 10,000 MBTs but how many were maintained and operational no one knows. I have seen pictures online of hundreds of them in storage facilities all rusting away, some have probably been used for spares, some have probably had parts stolen and sold on the black market so the numbers actually available is probably a lot lower then 10,000. As with many things even if you can replace the equipment the operators take a lot longer to replace. Also, lets not forget the size of Russia and whatever they have available will be spread all over the vast country and its conflict zones in Georgia, Syria etc
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:18:28 pm
Most of Russia's tank losses seem to have been variations of the T-72, with a handful of their more advanced T-90. Apparently, they have a next generation MBT called the T-14, of which it's estimated around a hundred or so could enter service by the end of the year.

I don't know how may kills can be attributed to it, but the the US Javelin anti-tank missile seems to be very bad news for Russian armour. You have to wonder if Russia will want to risk its more advanced MBTs?

Given the current state of the economy and the knock on affects for manufacturing industry - especially military manufacturing - you don't want to be spending a fortune on weapons like this, only to have them blown to bits by a missile that can be fired by a civilian.

I've no idea how many MBTs Russian started this war with (in total), but they've lost almost 700 in this war so far. That has to be a sizeable fraction of their total tank force?

The most advanced variant of the T-90 is the T-90M and here is one being destroyed in Ukraine:-

https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/news/russia-ukraine-tank-destroyed-video-b2076028.html

And this is one of the reasons why the Javelin is so effective:-

Many Russian tanks are fitted with a reactive armor designed to absorb the impact of missiles. However, U.S.-made Javelins, for example, are fitted with two warheads: The first one blows the reactive armor away, while the second penetrates the hull underneath.

https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-ukraine-war-military-equipment-losses/31847839.html

With regards to the T-14, below are some opinions on the lack of a current deployment. They are about twice the price of a T-90, so losing one would be both costly and damaging to its reputation.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nuFRrqccqzY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nuFRrqccqzY</a>

Previously there have been unconfirmed reports that a T-14 was destroyed in Syria. Given the way the Russian equipment is currently performing, I wouldn't be surprised now if it is true.

https://bulgarianmilitary.com/2020/05/01/an-anti-tank-missile-has-destroyed-the-latest-russian-armata-tank-in-syria/
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 04:31:03 pm
For those that like their war stats - here is an independent anlysis of all the Russian hardware losses :

https://www.oryxspioenkop.com/2022/02/attack-on-europe-documenting-equipment.html

- it looks reasonable (does anybody rate this website and their information)? 
they give a lot of details and only report on actual losses (so leas than those of Ukraine Military) backed up by photo or video evidence. I do not know about recaptured equipment

I think this states the obvious - one of Putin's biggest failures is how he has united  Nato and the world against Russia and now with Finland and Sweden applying to join NATO and increased NATO arms budget, Russia/Putin has lead to  a weaker and more isolated Russia rather than what he was hoping for

https://www.newsweek.com/putins-nato-backfire-finland-swedens-military-versus-pre-war-ukraine-1706926?piano_t=1
Putin's NATO Backfire? How Finnish, Swedish Forces Compare With Ukraine's

https://www.rawstory.com/finland-and-sweden-nato/  RUssian CIA analysts assessment of Finland and Sweden NATO application

Today there was a document shown on Russian Telegram detailing Russian AFV losses up to March 15th for different regiments, and they mirror Oryxs numbers at 7/10 ratio. Meaning for every 7 AFVs counted by type Oryx puts up, almost exactly 10 AFVs by type are lost.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
On the subject of Sweden now also seeking NATO membership, there has now been a joint statement from Denmark, Iceland and Norway and this part really jumped out at me. 

"Should Finland or Sweden be victim of aggression on their territory before obtaining NATO membership, we will assist Finland and Sweden by all means necessary," the three nations pledged.

Quite a strong and determined statement of unity I thought.

https://edition.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-news-05-16-22/index.html
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 05:14:19 pm
On the subject of Sweden now also seeking NATO membership, there has now been a joint statement from Denmark, Iceland and Norway and this part really jumped out at me. 

"Should Finland or Sweden be victim of aggression on their territory before obtaining NATO membership, we will assist Finland and Sweden by all means necessary," the three nations pledged.

Quite a strong and determined statement of unity I thought.

https://edition.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-news-05-16-22/index.html

The first thing that occurred to me though is that Iceland doesnt really have a military, much like Ireland, so Im not sure what they could do in an instance like this. Still, a good gesture is a good gesture.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 05:14:19 pm
On the subject of Sweden now also seeking NATO membership, there has now been a joint statement from Denmark, Iceland and Norway and this part really jumped out at me. 

"Should Finland or Sweden be victim of aggression on their territory before obtaining NATO membership, we will assist Finland and Sweden by all means necessary," the three nations pledged.

Quite a strong and determined statement of unity I thought.

https://edition.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-news-05-16-22/index.html
As you would imagine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are definitely supportive of Sweden's and Finland's accession. In WW2, Stalin's forces literally walked across an open border under the guise of a non-aggression pact, at which point the war was lost for Estonia. But their counter-intelligence people managed to capture a Red Army code book and, with that, they assisted their friends across the water in Finland to resist the advances, which resulted in that Winter War experience for a lot of Russians, which helped limit Finland's losses to 10% of their land. I know 10% might sound a lot - but it could so easily have been a lot, lot, lot worse.......

That's the whole point of NATO - defence and deterrence - not aggression and genocide. Putin take note.

"Putin huilo!"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 05:37:40 pm
As you would imagine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are definitely supportive of Sweden's and Finland's accession. In WW2, Stalin's forces literally walked across an open border under the guise of a non-aggression pact, at which point the war was lost for Estonia. But their counter-intelligence people managed to capture a Red Army code book and, with that, they assisted their friends across the water in Finland to resist the advances, which resulted in that Winter War experience for a lot of Russians, which helped limit Finland's losses to 10% of their land. I know 10% might sound a lot - but it could so easily have been a lot, lot, lot worse.......

That's the whole point of NATO - defence and deterrence - not aggression and genocide. Putin take note.

"Putin huilo!"
Whats happened to the pro Russia wing in Latvia (or are you in Estonia ..I forget!)?

Are they still pro Russia? Or have they reassessed their options in the light of new evidence?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 05:18:45 pm
The first thing that occurred to me though is that Iceland doesnt really have a military, much like Ireland, so Im not sure what they could do in an instance like this. Still, a good gesture is a good gesture.

Iceland has more impact due to its strategic location for re supply from the US.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:45:53 pm
Iceland has more impact due to its strategic location for re supply from the US.

But as you say, it would be the US coming to Finland and Swedens aid. Iceland is already a NATO country, and the US has a permanent presence there already in Keflavik. The gesture is symbolic in nature, though again it is not a bad one by any means.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 05:07:01 pm
Today there was a document shown on Russian Telegram detailing Russian AFV losses up to March 15th for different regiments, and they mirror Oryxs numbers at 7/10 ratio. Meaning for every 7 AFVs counted by type Oryx puts up, almost exactly 10 AFVs by type are lost.

thanks

some amazing videos of Russian tanks & planes etc being taken out - mixed in with all the terrible videos, photos of the destruciton of the country and infrastructure, housing,  shops, schools, medical facilities
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:39:06 pm
Whats happened to the pro Russia wing in Latvia (or are you in Estonia ..I forget!)?

Are they still pro Russia? Or have they reassessed their options in the light of new evidence?
A lot of pro-Russian voices are wisely keeping quiet in the Baltics.......some are even being expelled.......
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 06:02:39 pm
thanks

some amazing videos of Russian tanks & planes etc being taken out - mixed in with all the terrible videos, photos of the destruciton of the country and infrastructure, housing,  shops, schools, medical facilities

It is a war unfortunately, and the images will put off a lot of people seeking to escape from anymore depressing news. But I hope people will choose not to look away, among the other issues happening around the world.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
A mosaic of the major river crossing faliure of the Donets by the Russians. The middle caption written in traditional Chinese says the author is unsure of the connection.

https://twitter.com/arka_voltchek/status/1525911957605388288?s=21&t=AqYKHiqRbTbhYtLN743SwA

The Americans trolling the Russians.

https://twitter.com/usarmyeuraf/status/1526170629141147649?s=21&t=AqYKHiqRbTbhYtLN743SwA
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Sounds like the defenders of Azovstal will be surrendering.

https://twitter.com/iaponomarenko/status/1526272236528750593?s=21&t=Qi1Tf6f5FQjBBqtIZ_LM4w
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 05:00:18 pm

And this is one of the reasons why the Javelin is so effective:-

Many Russian tanks are fitted with a reactive armor designed to absorb the impact of missiles. However, U.S.-made Javelins, for example, are fitted with two warheads: The first one blows the reactive armor away, while the second penetrates the hull underneath.

https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-ukraine-war-military-equipment-losses/31847839.html

With regards to the T-14, below are some opinions on the lack of a current deployment. They are about twice the price of a T-90, so losing one would be both costly and damaging to its reputation.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nuFRrqccqzY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nuFRrqccqzY</a>


Thanks for that. I also heard one trick they're using with the Javelin is to aim off to the side of the target tank. The MBT's sensors can detect an IR lock-on and deploy countermeasures, but this is apparently easily circumvented if you just don't aim directly at the tank.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:47:08 pm
On paper Russia had something like 10,000 MBTs but how many were maintained and operational no one knows. I have seen pictures online of hundreds of them in storage facilities all rusting away, some have probably been used for spares, some have probably had parts stolen and sold on the black market so the numbers actually available is probably a lot lower then 10,000. As with many things even if you can replace the equipment the operators take a lot longer to replace. Also, lets not forget the size of Russia and whatever they have available will be spread all over the vast country and its conflict zones in Georgia, Syria etc

Yeah.  I watched a video on the T-90 that suggested Russia had about 2,500 active frontline MBTs, but I've no idea if that number is accurate. They probably have thousands of older models quietly rotting away in military warehouses all over the country, but the days of huge armies and masses of armour are long gone. It would take months/years to go through their surplus to find suitable vehicles they could reactivate, and they likely wouldn't cut it on a modern battlefield anyway.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 05:53:20 pm
But as you say, it would be the US coming to Finland and Swedens aid. Iceland is already a NATO country, and the US has a permanent presence there already in Keflavik. The gesture is symbolic in nature, though again it is not a bad one by any means.

Whilst I agree the gesture is largely symbolic, Iceland may be able to provide counter intelligence assets. Maybe there's also old SOSUS arrays that could be reactivated to report on Russian naval activity (could prove very useful for Sweden and Finland).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:08:47 pm
Yeah.  I watched a video on the T-90 that suggested Russia had about 2,500 active frontline MBTs, but I've no idea if that number is accurate. They probably have thousands of older models quietly rotting away in military warehouses all over the country, but the days of huge armies and masses of armour are long gone. It would take months/years to go through their surplus to find suitable vehicles they could reactivate, and they likely wouldn't cut it on a modern battlefield anyway.



The other thing to consider is if they start deploying the T-14 and it fares no better then the older tanks against Javlins, NLAWs etc then prospective foreign buyers might think again. I wouldnt write off the tank, it will still serve a purpose in open environments like deserts I would imagine, I think the biggest game changer so far has been the use of drones not just to identify targets but the modification of civilian drones to drop bombs and how thats overcome will be something armed forces will need to overcome.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
https://mobile.twitter.com/BBCSteveR/status/1526329765065539592

Google, show me a brainwashed presenter The adult in the room tries his best to at least bring some semblance of reality to the debate but still she just keeps shouting him down with bollocks. The fact somebody with extensive military experience is bringing these facts to the table on national telly is a start I suppose.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:29:01 am
It seems like the truth is dripping through into Russia:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/may/17/i-look-at-my-government-differently-losses-in-ukraine-test-russians-faith

Liked this quote:
Until we know the name of the military genius who put a battalion tactical group by the river and he doesnt answer for it publicly, then there will never be reforms in the army, wrote Vladlen Tatarzky, the pseudonym used by a Russian blogger and former soldier who has more than 300,000 subscribers on Telegram.


Meanwhile, in unrelated (possibly related) news.....

Putin involved in war at level of colonel or brigadier, say western sources

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/may/16/putin-involved-russia-ukraine-war-western-sources

