Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,129
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9400 on: May 12, 2022, 07:55:59 pm
For me the real worry about Russia isn't their armed forces it the fact an armed force so truly inept and pathetic has access to life on earth ending weapons.
Logged

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,961
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9401 on: May 12, 2022, 08:07:19 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on May 12, 2022, 07:55:59 pm
For me the real worry about Russia isn't their armed forces it the fact an armed force so truly inept and pathetic has access to life on earth ending weapons.

They'll probably accidentally blow up Moscow, then blame us for it.

Everton that.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,432
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9402 on: May 12, 2022, 08:48:54 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on May 12, 2022, 04:50:05 pm
Lol ok then.

Samuel Ramani
@SamRamani2
Russian media is talking about withdrawing recognition of Lithuania as a country

https://twitter.com/SamRamani2/status/1524722899231379456
You laugh - but that's the next logical step ahead of justifying invasion mate. Unilaterally not recognising the sovereignty of a nation gives the Russians carte-blanche to waltz in and claim it, their logic being you can't invade a sovereign state that doesn't exist. Moronic logic but that's that. Oh plus it will allow them to join up Kaliningrad again - Latvia wouldn't be able to do much about it.....
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,393
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9403 on: May 12, 2022, 09:26:03 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on May 12, 2022, 08:48:54 pm
You laugh - but that's the next logical step ahead of justifying invasion mate. Unilaterally not recognising the sovereignty of a nation gives the Russians carte-blanche to waltz in and claim it, their logic being you can't invade a sovereign state that doesn't exist. Moronic logic but that's that. Oh plus it will allow them to join up Kaliningrad again - Latvia wouldn't be able to do much about it.....


Lithuania and Latvia are in NATO, wouldn't an invasion trigger article 5? I belive both countries have already activated article 4, along with six other members, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,961
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9404 on: May 12, 2022, 10:02:44 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on May 12, 2022, 09:26:03 pm

Lithuania and Latvia are in NATO, wouldn't an invasion trigger article 5? I belive both countries have already activated article 4, along with six other members, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

I imagine that, even if the US hesitated, most of those countries would be only too happy to pile in on Russia if they invade any of the Baltic states. But given the current mess the Russian military is in, could Putin even chance opening another front?

Let's hope Putin doesn't have some crazy kind of dead man's switch, where he's pre-ordered a nuclear strike in the event he dies during his surgery. There seems to be enough lunatics in his government who might just carry the order out. :(
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,432
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9405 on: May 12, 2022, 10:03:37 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on May 12, 2022, 09:26:03 pm

Lithuania and Latvia are in NATO, wouldn't an invasion trigger article 5? I belive both countries have already activated article 4, along with six other members, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.
IF it happens, it's one of the logical first places for it to do so, our place being another (cross the river, take out Narva, split the east in two, like they're doing in Ukraine). And yes, it would trigger Article 5....but Russia is not exactly playing things by the book, they're now redrawing the map. They're risking going full mental...


My close friend in Kaunas says 25% of Lithuania is armed, with licensed weapons, trained and ready to use them.....
« Last Edit: May 12, 2022, 10:05:17 pm by 24∗7 »
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,961
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9406 on: May 12, 2022, 10:36:38 pm
I believe the Czech Republic has almost as many guns per person as the US? You just don't hear about it because they're not a gang of lunatics with them perhaps.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,125
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9407 on: May 12, 2022, 11:46:50 pm
Absolutely pointless hollow gesture but I've put up a Ukraine flag out my top window until this situation is resolved

Prepared for it to be ages. No skin off my nose

Whatever. Don't thank me or anything it's nothing relevant or interesting I just felt I tangibly wanted to show how I felt about this illegal war rather than sit stunned gaping at Euronews (not that I've stopped that)
Logged

bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,082
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9408 on: Yesterday at 01:54:20 am
Quote from: Red Berry on May 12, 2022, 10:02:44 pm


Let's hope Putin doesn't have some crazy kind of dead man's switch, where he's pre-ordered a nuclear strike in the event he dies during his surgery. There seems to be enough lunatics in his government who might just carry the order out. :(
While I doubt that ( Maybe just optimism ) a dead mans switch doesn't require anyone to carry out the order, hence the expression. Fairly sure they have one in Sevastapol though. (Bomb not missile  )
Alledgedly if our Nucular Subs cant receive BBC radio... Then Moscow gets fucked.
Whether thats an argument for or against the Licence fee I'm not sure  ;)
Logged

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,961
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9409 on: Yesterday at 08:37:13 am
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 01:54:20 am
While I doubt that ( Maybe just optimism ) a dead mans switch doesn't require anyone to carry out the order, hence the expression. Fairly sure they have one in Sevastapol though. (Bomb not missile  )
Alledgedly if our Nucular Subs cant receive BBC radio... Then Moscow gets fucked.
Whether thats an argument for or against the Licence fee I'm not sure  ;)

Well obviously I meant a verbal order with a close confidant, like mayhap the nutjob who will be taking temporary charge, but point taken. :thumbup

And I don't have a license  ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9410 on: Yesterday at 04:31:55 pm
Crazy seeing some of the images of the river battle earlier (numerous ruined Russian tanks, and 5 failed attempts at crossing). What goes through these soldiers heads at times of battle? Can understand the Ukrainians as theyre defending, but as a Russian soldier youre basically being sent to your death in droves daily, and your side might get a bit of territory in return. All in the name of an illegal invasion. What stops them from desertion? The propaganda must be huge.
Logged

McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,858
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9411 on: Yesterday at 05:02:39 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 04:31:55 pm
Crazy seeing some of the images of the river battle earlier (numerous ruined Russian tanks, and 5 failed attempts at crossing). What goes through these soldiers heads at times of battle? Can understand the Ukrainians as theyre defending, but as a Russian soldier youre basically being sent to your death in droves daily, and your side might get a bit of territory in return. All in the name of an illegal invasion. What stops them from desertion? The propaganda must be huge.

Getting shot for desertion?
Logged

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,987
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9412 on: Yesterday at 05:03:41 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 04:31:55 pm
Crazy seeing some of the images of the river battle earlier (numerous ruined Russian tanks, and 5 failed attempts at crossing). What goes through these soldiers heads at times of battle? Can understand the Ukrainians as theyre defending, but as a Russian soldier youre basically being sent to your death in droves daily, and your side might get a bit of territory in return. All in the name of an illegal invasion. What stops them from desertion? The propaganda must be huge.

Perhaps they are deserting. There were reports in the Guardian (I think) today of soldiers refusing to go to Ukraine.

The river crossing was a (very) faint echo of Stalingrad. Getting Russians across the Volga and into the ruins of the city was a nightmare - not least for the poor soldiers. They crossed to certain death out of patriotism, for sure, but also because there were 'blocking battalions' behind them, primed and ready to shoot any Red Army soldiers who fancied returning.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9413 on: Yesterday at 08:20:17 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 12, 2022, 07:40:52 pm
That Finland NATO news is massive

They should have joined way way earlier. I find it a bit ironic them wanting to join now. They were spending fuck all in defence, so no wonder their life standard was and still is one of the best in the world.

That said, i hope they join immediately, the cheeky bastards.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9414 on: Yesterday at 08:51:50 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 08:20:17 pm
They were spending fuck all in defence

https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/FIN/finland/military-spending-defense-budget

Less than 0,3% than UK per GDP and more than Germany. Compared to USA, everybody spends fuck all  ;)
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,082
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9415 on: Today at 01:10:54 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:37:13 am
Well obviously I meant a verbal order with a close confidant, like mayhap the nutjob who will be taking temporary charge, but point taken. :thumbup

And I don't have a license  ;D
He could have a daily 'fail to log in' kind of trigger set up...That's the main worry
Since 2020 He's said he'd use them in response to a non nucular attack if Russian territory was invaded but beyond that as far as I know between them and the US they still have a no first strike policy.
By contrast In 2017 Theresa May said she'd use them as a first strike weapon, which was a break from the traditional no first-use policy and a serious error in judgement,if you ask me.   
Logged
