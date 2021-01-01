« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 441642 times)

Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9400 on: Yesterday at 07:55:59 pm »
For me the real worry about Russia isn't their armed forces it the fact an armed force so truly inept and pathetic has access to life on earth ending weapons.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9401 on: Yesterday at 08:07:19 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 07:55:59 pm
For me the real worry about Russia isn't their armed forces it the fact an armed force so truly inept and pathetic has access to life on earth ending weapons.

They'll probably accidentally blow up Moscow, then blame us for it.

Everton that.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9402 on: Yesterday at 08:48:54 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 04:50:05 pm
Lol ok then.

Samuel Ramani
@SamRamani2
Russian media is talking about withdrawing recognition of Lithuania as a country

https://twitter.com/SamRamani2/status/1524722899231379456
You laugh - but that's the next logical step ahead of justifying invasion mate. Unilaterally not recognising the sovereignty of a nation gives the Russians carte-blanche to waltz in and claim it, their logic being you can't invade a sovereign state that doesn't exist. Moronic logic but that's that. Oh plus it will allow them to join up Kaliningrad again - Latvia wouldn't be able to do much about it.....
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9403 on: Yesterday at 09:26:03 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 08:48:54 pm
You laugh - but that's the next logical step ahead of justifying invasion mate. Unilaterally not recognising the sovereignty of a nation gives the Russians carte-blanche to waltz in and claim it, their logic being you can't invade a sovereign state that doesn't exist. Moronic logic but that's that. Oh plus it will allow them to join up Kaliningrad again - Latvia wouldn't be able to do much about it.....


Lithuania and Latvia are in NATO, wouldn't an invasion trigger article 5? I belive both countries have already activated article 4, along with six other members, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9404 on: Yesterday at 10:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:26:03 pm

Lithuania and Latvia are in NATO, wouldn't an invasion trigger article 5? I belive both countries have already activated article 4, along with six other members, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

I imagine that, even if the US hesitated, most of those countries would be only too happy to pile in on Russia if they invade any of the Baltic states. But given the current mess the Russian military is in, could Putin even chance opening another front?

Let's hope Putin doesn't have some crazy kind of dead man's switch, where he's pre-ordered a nuclear strike in the event he dies during his surgery. There seems to be enough lunatics in his government who might just carry the order out. :(
Offline 24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9405 on: Yesterday at 10:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:26:03 pm

Lithuania and Latvia are in NATO, wouldn't an invasion trigger article 5? I belive both countries have already activated article 4, along with six other members, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.
IF it happens, it's one of the logical first places for it to do so, our place being another (cross the river, take out Narva, split the east in two, like they're doing in Ukraine). And yes, it would trigger Article 5....but Russia is not exactly playing things by the book, they're now redrawing the map. They're risking going full mental...


My close friend in Kaunas says 25% of Lithuania is armed, with licensed weapons, trained and ready to use them.....
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:05:17 pm by 24∗7 »
Offline Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9406 on: Yesterday at 10:36:38 pm »
I believe the Czech Republic has almost as many guns per person as the US? You just don't hear about it because they're not a gang of lunatics with them perhaps.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9407 on: Yesterday at 11:46:50 pm »
Absolutely pointless hollow gesture but I've put up a Ukraine flag out my top window until this situation is resolved

Prepared for it to be ages. No skin off my nose

Whatever. Don't thank me or anything it's nothing relevant or interesting I just felt I tangibly wanted to show how I felt about this illegal war rather than sit stunned gaping at Euronews (not that I've stopped that)
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9408 on: Today at 01:54:20 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:02:44 pm


Let's hope Putin doesn't have some crazy kind of dead man's switch, where he's pre-ordered a nuclear strike in the event he dies during his surgery. There seems to be enough lunatics in his government who might just carry the order out. :(
While I doubt that ( Maybe just optimism ) a dead mans switch doesn't require anyone to carry out the order, hence the expression. Fairly sure they have one in Sevastapol though. (Bomb not missile  )
Alledgedly if our Nucular Subs cant receive BBC radio... Then Moscow gets fucked.
Whether thats an argument for or against the Licence fee I'm not sure  ;)
Offline Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9409 on: Today at 08:37:13 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 01:54:20 am
While I doubt that ( Maybe just optimism ) a dead mans switch doesn't require anyone to carry out the order, hence the expression. Fairly sure they have one in Sevastapol though. (Bomb not missile  )
Alledgedly if our Nucular Subs cant receive BBC radio... Then Moscow gets fucked.
Whether thats an argument for or against the Licence fee I'm not sure  ;)

Well obviously I meant a verbal order with a close confidant, like mayhap the nutjob who will be taking temporary charge, but point taken. :thumbup

And I don't have a license  ;D
Online bornandbRED

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9410 on: Today at 04:31:55 pm »
Crazy seeing some of the images of the river battle earlier (numerous ruined Russian tanks, and 5 failed attempts at crossing). What goes through these soldiers heads at times of battle? Can understand the Ukrainians as theyre defending, but as a Russian soldier youre basically being sent to your death in droves daily, and your side might get a bit of territory in return. All in the name of an illegal invasion. What stops them from desertion? The propaganda must be huge.
