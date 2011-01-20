« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9320 on: May 5, 2022, 04:14:56 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  5, 2022, 09:23:15 am
A couple of barmpots here.

Ex- president and former gaolbird Lula thinks Zelensky is to blame for the Russian invasion:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/may/04/brazil-lula-zelenskiy-blame-war
Silly twat needs to shut the fuck up. His opposition raise the spectre of his association and admiration for Venezuela - you'd have thought he'd be smart enough to not parrot that dumb as shit regressive left nonsense that you expect from perennial marginal losers like Corbyn and Abbott rather than from someone with his experience.

Edit: Brazilian friend messaged me this thread https://twitter.com/OliverStuenkel/status/1522211693052407808?t=CkW2KqJmEJAu1K5zcLaHXw&s=08 - suggesting it's a play to the margins (discussed above) in his left coalition. Seems stupid, still

Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  5, 2022, 09:23:15 am
Pope Francis, the famous Christian entertainer, thinks NATO is:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/pope-francis-says-nato-started-war-in-ukraine-by-barking-at-putins-door
Quote
He [Pope knobhead] said that the real “scandal” of Putin’s war is “NATO barking at Russia’s door,” which he said caused the Kremlin to “react badly and unleash the conflict.”
No great surprise here, as chief catholic spin doctor this c*nt is obviously experienced at this - bit like how it's the childs fault for tempting the churches paedophiles
« Last Edit: May 5, 2022, 04:17:33 pm by Classycara »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9321 on: May 5, 2022, 04:18:19 pm
Maybe before he starts moralizing about things that he has got no clue, he should explain to us why his country Argentina always has served as a shelter for war criminals and psychopaths?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9322 on: May 5, 2022, 04:53:12 pm
As a Catholic, I have to say Pope Francis has had a mare there. John Paul would have smacked the back of his head for a comment like that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9323 on: May 5, 2022, 06:41:51 pm
I think the issue with the Pope is that he is most likely poorly advised, and his closest advisors are politically leaning towards the pro-Russian crowd.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9324 on: May 5, 2022, 06:52:39 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on May  5, 2022, 06:41:51 pm
I think the issue with the Pope is that he is most likely poorly advised, and his closest advisors are politically leaning towards the pro-Russian crowd.

I agree, and it's most disheartening. John Paul II was Polish and had first hand experience of Russian imperialism. Hell they tried to have him assassinated more than once. To hear a Pope come out with such nonsense is gobsmacking.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9325 on: May 5, 2022, 08:24:13 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on May  5, 2022, 06:52:39 pm
I agree, and it's most disheartening. John Paul II was Polish and had first hand experience of Russian imperialism. Hell they tried to have him assassinated more than once. To hear a Pope come out with such nonsense is gobsmacking.
He's not actually infallible you know.

Frankly, it is the general problem of people with huge influence weighing in on things they know little about and failing to acknowledge that, actually, they are fucking clueless.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9326 on: May 5, 2022, 08:44:46 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May  5, 2022, 08:24:13 pm
He's not actually infallible you know.

Frankly, it is the general problem of people with huge influence weighing in on things they know little about and failing to acknowledge that, actually, they are fucking clueless.

I like Francis for the most part. A very progressive thinker compared to the conservative theologian who quit before he was finished. A like a lot of his views on social issues, including inclusivity of LGBTQ members of the church. He understands that for the church to retain ins relevance, it has to keep the doors open, and not kick people out.

On the other hand, if you look at the Vaticans stances since his appointment, it includes many things like recognising Palestinians right to statehood, normalising Cubas relations with the US, etc.

The general pattern that you see though, along with the advisers he surrounds himself with, are very much to the left of the spectrum. Anti capitalist, and globalisation, the cardinals that his council hails from has some of the most anti-western or BRICS supporting views out there. So this isnt surprising at all that it has come to this. This has been the most anti-European Vatican that has ever been.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9327 on: May 5, 2022, 09:34:45 pm
Well I don't want to drag the discussion off-topic again, but I'd suggest there's a great deal of opposition to the blatant corruption on view in Western politics right now. Setting aside for a moment the Vatican's own sins, perhaps their anti-corruption stance can probably get mangled up with anti-European/West in general.

I also like Francis. Getting the Catholic Church to modernise its views is like pushing a boulder, so yeah reform takes time.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9328 on: May 6, 2022, 08:25:35 am
Meanwhile, May 9th draws ever nearer - there was talk recently that the taking of Mariupol and the anticipated storming of the steelworks is intended to coincide with this date - it's called 'Victory Day' by Russians, whereas in fact it more accurately describes "Walking Into Nations That Have Suffered Under Nazi Occupation For Five Years And Stealing Them For The Next Fifty" - bunch of c*nts.

So, it's going to kick off in Tallinn.

It will likely happen elsewhere too.

https://news.err.ee/1608589021/estonian-police-chief-we-are-becoming-more-vigilant-as-victory-day-nears

Some background:
"The Victory Day parade was occasionally marked in the Soviet era and revived by President Boris Yeltsin for the 50th anniversary in 1995, but it was Vladimir Putin in 2008 who made it an annual event featuring military hardware. Russian identity has been largely created with Victory Day in the background, with schoolbooks and history books focusing on Russia as Europe's wartime liberators." - https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-61332283

Anyone air-drawing a Z in my face is gonna get their face ripped off. I've already had a few hostile looks/comments for wearing a blue and yellow ribbon......the shit these fucking morons come out with makes my blood boil......
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9329 on: May 6, 2022, 08:30:19 am
Quote from: Red Berry on May  5, 2022, 04:53:12 pm
As a Catholic, I have to say Pope Francis has had a mare there. John Paul would have smacked the back of his head for a comment like that.
Not sure George or Ringo would have approved much either. Anyway, on the subject of the Vatican and war, when I lived in the Balkans there was much talk of the Vatican having intervened to stop the Yugoslav War escalating to the point of reaching the borders of Austria and Italy (Serbia rolled into Slovenia the day after the latter declared independence - six casualties later and it was all over - weird as fuck).

Although Francis is barking up the wrong tree by criticising NATO for barking at Putin's door, there's some hope that at least a ceasefire could be brokered by religious types.......we can pray......(those who believe can - I'll just keep crossing my fingers that these scared old white men wake the fuck up and stop destroying humanity!)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9330 on: May 6, 2022, 08:45:56 am
Another impact of sanctions - those with brains and cash are leaving Russia to rot. There's talk of a financial meltdown coming. While that will inevitably affect us all, Russia's fucked for probably decades.

How's the plan going, Vlad? :wave

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-61257448
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9331 on: May 6, 2022, 10:21:02 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on May  6, 2022, 08:45:56 am
Another impact of sanctions - those with brains and cash are leaving Russia to rot. There's talk of a financial meltdown coming. While that will inevitably affect us all, Russia's fucked for probably decades.

How's the plan going, Vlad? :wave

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-61257448

The west should be offering Russian scientists sinecure.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9332 on: May 6, 2022, 11:02:17 am
The rumours of another Russian ship being sunk are picking up steam. The Ukrainian general staff has confirmed the news, but as always no word from the Russian side. Apparently close to Snake Island again.

https://twitter.com/alexkhrebet/status/1522506742789287936?s=21&t=FgPvuXH485vyOLkejr4msA

Would be another huge blow to the Russians if true. Its one of the last remaining vessels the Russians have that can provide air defence for their landing ships.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9333 on: May 6, 2022, 11:04:06 am
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9334 on: May 6, 2022, 12:14:09 pm
In looking at Ukraine and Western support it fairly clearly (to me) shows what Western support can do in the right hands. Supporting Afghanistan and basically fighting the war we thought they wanted, when in reality not so many Afghanis are prepared to fight that war themselves became obvious. To be fair to the Ukrainians, they are truly fighting it themselves.

At least this shows to me that being moralistic about right and wrong in someones elses country and culture won't succeed unless they themselves want to fight. There are so many problems in Afghanistan and other places, but large western military presence will not solve them. At least with Ukraine, appropriate support will hopefully tip the balance towards a peaceful solution with the Russians out of Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9335 on: May 6, 2022, 12:34:50 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on May  6, 2022, 11:02:17 am
The rumours of another Russian ship being sunk are picking up steam. The Ukrainian general staff has confirmed the news, but as always no word from the Russian side. Apparently close to Snake Island again.

https://twitter.com/alexkhrebet/status/1522506742789287936?s=21&t=FgPvuXH485vyOLkejr4msA

Would be another huge blow to the Russians if true. Its one of the last remaining vessels the Russians have that can provide air defence for their landing ships.

The Independent and Mirror reporting it too now, really hope its true.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9336 on: May 6, 2022, 12:54:48 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on May  6, 2022, 12:34:50 pm
The Independent and Mirror reporting it too now, really hope its true.

That'd be nice.

Imagine the poor bloke who has to tell Putin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9337 on: May 6, 2022, 01:15:47 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  6, 2022, 12:54:48 pm
That'd be nice.

Imagine the poor bloke who has to tell Putin.
Has he had his surgery yet? Tell him just as he's going under the anaesthetic.....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9338 on: May 6, 2022, 01:45:51 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  6, 2022, 12:54:48 pm
That'd be nice.

Imagine the poor bloke who has to tell Putin.
As if anyone's going to tell Putin ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9339 on: May 6, 2022, 05:07:57 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  6, 2022, 12:54:48 pm
That'd be nice.

Imagine the poor bloke who has to tell Putin.

Or Putins cat!

But in all seriousness thats a massive cock-up by the Russians of epic proportions. They have already lost one ship so that should have removed any complacency, they moved their remaining ships further back from the coast so should have been out of range, the Ukrainians can only attack the Russian fleet from one direction, even then ships have countermeasures they can deploy against incoming missiles like interceptor missiles and even Gatling guns on some ships to shoot down incoming missiles, so for all of that to have either not happened or failed, its pretty shocking.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9340 on: May 6, 2022, 05:14:52 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on May  6, 2022, 05:07:57 pm
Or Putins cat!

But in all seriousness thats a massive cock-up by the Russians of epic proportions. They have already lost one ship so that should have removed any complacency, they moved their remaining ships further back from the coast so should have been out of range, the Ukrainians can only attack the Russian fleet from one direction, even then ships have countermeasures they can deploy against incoming missiles like interceptor missiles and even Gatling guns on some ships to shoot down incoming missiles, so for all of that to have either not happened or failed, its pretty shocking.

I saw something today that said the US gave the Ukrainians the Moskva location. The firing point was somewhere out to sea and that the missile was not launched from land. Source was either Telegraph or BB, Cant remember which.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9341 on: May 6, 2022, 06:05:01 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on May  6, 2022, 05:14:52 pm
I saw something today that said the US gave the Ukrainians the Moskva location. The firing point was somewhere out to sea and that the missile was not launched from land. Source was either Telegraph or BB, Cant remember which.

Would be very interesting how they launched it if not from land. The TB2 drone cant carry enough weight to launch a Neptune missile, they dont have the ships to launch one, so only thing I can thing of is a modified SU-27 or Mig-29 and maybe flying low enough not to be detected by the ships radar?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9342 on: May 6, 2022, 06:17:22 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on May  6, 2022, 06:05:01 pm
Would be very interesting how they launched it if not from land. The TB2 drone cant carry enough weight to launch a Neptune missile, they dont have the ships to launch one, so only thing I can thing of is a modified SU-27 or Mig-29 and maybe flying low enough not to be detected by the ships radar?

Pretty sure their neptune is currently only launched from land

https://www.shephardmedia.com/news/defence-notes/ukraine-to-repurpose-neptune-missile/
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9343 on: May 6, 2022, 06:40:19 pm
Lloyd Austin mentioned weakening Russia so they can never do this again the same day Biden announced increased military deliveries. 

This is a new tack.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9344 on: May 6, 2022, 11:17:59 pm
Crazy watch

(EDIT - some of that is deeply upsetting. JC)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvNc9yDox8U
« Last Edit: Today at 07:55:33 am by John C »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9345 on: Yesterday at 09:58:48 pm
Amazing Ukrainian Air Force bombing raid on Snake Island, filmed by a Bayraktar TB2 drone.

https://twitter.com/osint88/status/1523033230903222272?s=21&t=tuv3rnKeTFTXen0NNftC2A

The first bombing raid by the Ukrainian Air Force visually confirmed in this war.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9346 on: Today at 08:03:41 am
