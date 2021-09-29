He's not actually infallible you know.



Frankly, it is the general problem of people with huge influence weighing in on things they know little about and failing to acknowledge that, actually, they are fucking clueless.



I like Francis for the most part. A very progressive thinker compared to the conservative theologian who quit before he was finished. A like a lot of his views on social issues, including inclusivity of LGBTQ members of the church. He understands that for the church to retain ins relevance, it has to keep the doors open, and not kick people out.On the other hand, if you look at the Vaticans stances since his appointment, it includes many things like recognising Palestinians right to statehood, normalising Cubas relations with the US, etc.The general pattern that you see though, along with the advisers he surrounds himself with, are very much to the left of the spectrum. Anti capitalist, and globalisation, the cardinals that his council hails from has some of the most anti-western or BRICS supporting views out there. So this isnt surprising at all that it has come to this. This has been the most anti-European Vatican that has ever been.