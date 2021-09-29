« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:14:56 pm
Yorkykopite:
A couple of barmpots here.

Ex- president and former gaolbird Lula thinks Zelensky is to blame for the Russian invasion:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/may/04/brazil-lula-zelenskiy-blame-war
Silly twat needs to shut the fuck up. His opposition raise the spectre of his association and admiration for Venezuela - you'd have thought he'd be smart enough to not parrot that dumb as shit regressive left nonsense that you expect from perennial marginal losers like Corbyn and Abbott rather than from someone with his experience.

Edit: Brazilian friend messaged me this thread https://twitter.com/OliverStuenkel/status/1522211693052407808?t=CkW2KqJmEJAu1K5zcLaHXw&s=08 - suggesting it's a play to the margins (discussed above) in his left coalition. Seems stupid, still

Yorkykopite:
Pope Francis, the famous Christian entertainer, thinks NATO is:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/pope-francis-says-nato-started-war-in-ukraine-by-barking-at-putins-door
Quote
He [Pope knobhead] said that the real “scandal” of Putin’s war is “NATO barking at Russia’s door,” which he said caused the Kremlin to “react badly and unleash the conflict.”
No great surprise here, as chief catholic spin doctor this c*nt is obviously experienced at this - bit like how it's the childs fault for tempting the churches paedophiles
Yesterday at 04:17:33 pm by Classycara
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:18:19 pm
Maybe before he starts moralizing about things that he has got no clue, he should explain to us why his country Argentina always has served as a shelter for war criminals and psychopaths?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:53:12 pm
As a Catholic, I have to say Pope Francis has had a mare there. John Paul would have smacked the back of his head for a comment like that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:41:51 pm
I think the issue with the Pope is that he is most likely poorly advised, and his closest advisors are politically leaning towards the pro-Russian crowd.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:52:39 pm
Bend It Like Aurelio:
I think the issue with the Pope is that he is most likely poorly advised, and his closest advisors are politically leaning towards the pro-Russian crowd.

I agree, and it's most disheartening. John Paul II was Polish and had first hand experience of Russian imperialism. Hell they tried to have him assassinated more than once. To hear a Pope come out with such nonsense is gobsmacking.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:24:13 pm
Red Berry:
I agree, and it's most disheartening. John Paul II was Polish and had first hand experience of Russian imperialism. Hell they tried to have him assassinated more than once. To hear a Pope come out with such nonsense is gobsmacking.
He's not actually infallible you know.

Frankly, it is the general problem of people with huge influence weighing in on things they know little about and failing to acknowledge that, actually, they are fucking clueless.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:44:46 pm
Jiminy Cricket:
He's not actually infallible you know.

Frankly, it is the general problem of people with huge influence weighing in on things they know little about and failing to acknowledge that, actually, they are fucking clueless.

I like Francis for the most part. A very progressive thinker compared to the conservative theologian who quit before he was finished. A like a lot of his views on social issues, including inclusivity of LGBTQ members of the church. He understands that for the church to retain ins relevance, it has to keep the doors open, and not kick people out.

On the other hand, if you look at the Vaticans stances since his appointment, it includes many things like recognising Palestinians right to statehood, normalising Cubas relations with the US, etc.

The general pattern that you see though, along with the advisers he surrounds himself with, are very much to the left of the spectrum. Anti capitalist, and globalisation, the cardinals that his council hails from has some of the most anti-western or BRICS supporting views out there. So this isnt surprising at all that it has come to this. This has been the most anti-European Vatican that has ever been.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:34:45 pm
Well I don't want to drag the discussion off-topic again, but I'd suggest there's a great deal of opposition to the blatant corruption on view in Western politics right now. Setting aside for a moment the Vatican's own sins, perhaps their anti-corruption stance can probably get mangled up with anti-European/West in general.

I also like Francis. Getting the Catholic Church to modernise its views is like pushing a boulder, so yeah reform takes time.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:25:35 am
Meanwhile, May 9th draws ever nearer - there was talk recently that the taking of Mariupol and the anticipated storming of the steelworks is intended to coincide with this date - it's called 'Victory Day' by Russians, whereas in fact it more accurately describes "Walking Into Nations That Have Suffered Under Nazi Occupation For Five Years And Stealing Them For The Next Fifty" - bunch of c*nts.

So, it's going to kick off in Tallinn.

It will likely happen elsewhere too.

https://news.err.ee/1608589021/estonian-police-chief-we-are-becoming-more-vigilant-as-victory-day-nears

Some background:
"The Victory Day parade was occasionally marked in the Soviet era and revived by President Boris Yeltsin for the 50th anniversary in 1995, but it was Vladimir Putin in 2008 who made it an annual event featuring military hardware. Russian identity has been largely created with Victory Day in the background, with schoolbooks and history books focusing on Russia as Europe's wartime liberators." - https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-61332283

Anyone air-drawing a Z in my face is gonna get their face ripped off. I've already had a few hostile looks/comments for wearing a blue and yellow ribbon......the shit these fucking morons come out with makes my blood boil......
Today at 08:36:35 am
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:30:19 am
Red Berry:
As a Catholic, I have to say Pope Francis has had a mare there. John Paul would have smacked the back of his head for a comment like that.
Not sure George or Ringo would have approved much either. Anyway, on the subject of the Vatican and war, when I lived in the Balkans there was much talk of the Vatican having intervened to stop the Yugoslav War escalating to the point of reaching the borders of Austria and Italy (Serbia rolled into Slovenia the day after the latter declared independence - six casualties later and it was all over - weird as fuck).

Although Francis is barking up the wrong tree by criticising NATO for barking at Putin's door, there's some hope that at least a ceasefire could be brokered by religious types.......we can pray......(those who believe can - I'll just keep crossing my fingers that these scared old white men wake the fuck up and stop destroying humanity!)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:45:56 am
Another impact of sanctions - those with brains and cash are leaving Russia to rot. There's talk of a financial meltdown coming. While that will inevitably affect us all, Russia's fucked for probably decades.

How's the plan going, Vlad? :wave

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-61257448
