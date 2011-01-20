German energy giant gives in to Russian rouble demandDaniel ThomasOne of Germany's biggest energy firms has said it is preparing to buy Russian gas using a payment system that critics say will undermines EU sanctions.Uniper says it will pay in euros which will be converted into roubles, meeting a Kremlin demand for all transactions to be made in the Russian currency.Other European energy firms are reportedly preparing to do the same amid concerns about supply cuts.Uniper said it had no choice but said it was still abiding by EU sanctions.The European Commission said last week that if buyers of Russian gas could complete payments in euros and get confirmation of this before any conversion into roubles took place, that would not breach sanctions.