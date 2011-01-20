« previous next »
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9160 on: Today at 09:35:19 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:06:15 am
So, the extracted oil and gas is owned by private operators who sell it on the open market.......???

Whose capacity needs to be increased to replace embargoed Russian supply. Get it now?
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9161 on: Today at 11:58:08 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:28:31 am
There definitely should be a drinking game for every time Putin and Russia mention the threat of using Nuclear weapons on NATO members. Putin at it again. Laughable, the trick is to use that threat sparingly so people take you seriously, you bunch of bellends.

You'd want to be a bit of a bellend not to take it seriously to be honest.
Offline nayia2002

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9162 on: Today at 01:31:32 pm
Anyone else think these sanctions against Russia are about to start backfiring on the EU  :butt
Offline Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9163 on: Today at 01:41:10 pm
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 01:31:32 pm
Anyone else think these sanctions against Russia are about to start backfiring on the EU  :butt

No. The EU (and UK) are pushing forward measures that we should be doing anyway.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9164 on: Today at 01:47:59 pm
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 01:31:32 pm
Anyone else think these sanctions against Russia are about to start backfiring on the EU  :butt
No - nations have been preparing their exit strategy from dependency on Russian oil/gas for years - many of them are ready now, plus the Baltic pipeline from Norway to EU will be open later this year.

If anything is backfiring on anyone, it's Russia's arrogant aggression. In some cases, it's literally backfiring - on ships, in tanks, at ammo storage facilities - and soon enough in Moscow.

And if I'm wrong, then we're all dead before you can say, "Hah! You were wrong!"

(You'll be fried too under the burning sky, by the way :wave)
Offline Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9165 on: Today at 04:02:36 pm
Horseshoe theory, exhibit 34621.....


Offline A-Bomb

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9166 on: Today at 04:30:13 pm
German energy giant gives in to Russian rouble demand
Daniel Thomas

One of Germany's biggest energy firms has said it is preparing to buy Russian gas using a payment system that critics say will undermines EU sanctions.

Uniper says it will pay in euros which will be converted into roubles, meeting a Kremlin demand for all transactions to be made in the Russian currency.

Other European energy firms are reportedly preparing to do the same amid concerns about supply cuts.

Uniper said it had no choice but said it was still abiding by EU sanctions.

The European Commission said last week that if buyers of Russian gas could complete payments in euros and get confirmation of this before any conversion into roubles took place, that would not breach sanctions.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-61257846
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9167 on: Today at 04:53:02 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:30:13 pm
German energy giant gives in to Russian rouble demand


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-61257846

I wonder for how long will we continue to fund Putin's war..........?
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9168 on: Today at 05:20:13 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:02:36 pm
Horseshoe theory, exhibit 34621.....




Really disappointing to see Ocasio-Cortez on that list. But there you go. She agrees with the reactionary barmpot and insurrectionary Marjorie Taylor Greene that we shouldn't be too hard on the Russian oligarchs. 
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9169 on: Today at 05:55:44 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:06:15 am
So, the extracted oil and gas is owned by private operators who sell it on the open market.......???

Thats why fracking makes zero sense despite Tory excitement. Put the environmental concerns to one side which I know are always important to you, even if we get the gas out of the ground, it wont help UK prices, it gets sold on the open market to the highest bidder.
Online Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9170 on: Today at 05:56:57 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:53:02 pm
I wonder for how long will we continue to fund Putin's war..........?

Until we can source enough oil and gas elsewhere....
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9171 on: Today at 05:57:07 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:20:13 pm
Really disappointing to see Ocasio-Cortez on that list. But there you go. She agrees with the reactionary barmpot and insurrectionary Marjorie Taylor Greene that we shouldn't be too hard on the Russian oligarchs.

I've certainly become less of a fan of hers over time, but I'd like to hear her reasoning on this one. I doubt it's due to her being soft on oligarchs
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9172 on: Today at 06:16:45 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:57:07 pm
I've certainly become less of a fan of hers over time, but I'd like to hear her reasoning on this one. I doubt it's due to her being soft on oligarchs

Her team are saying it's do with the absolute sanctity of private property. An odd position for a socialist. Especially when the property is stolen.
Online Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9173 on: Today at 06:21:24 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:16:45 pm
Her team are saying it's do with the absolute sanctity of private property. An odd position for a socialist. Especially when the property is stolen.

I was really hoping for a slightly better explanation than that... that's the explanation I would expect to here from the likes of Rand Paul.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9174 on: Today at 06:25:02 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:57:07 pm
I've certainly become less of a fan of hers over time, but I'd like to hear her reasoning on this one. I doubt it's due to her being soft on oligarchs
I rather liked AOC. and I have appreciated her tough questioning on committees. I've always thought the rabid criticism she has received has been baseless. But this is a head-scratcher and the explanation is laughable (or it would be if the vote wasn't on something so important). It does not add up.
Online Babel Time

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9175 on: Today at 06:31:55 pm
found the following explanation:

"Oligarchs should suffer huge financial losses, which is why the congresswoman participated in designing and voted for the toughest sanctions in recent memory," an Ocasio-Cortez spokesperson told Newsweek. "But this vote asked President Biden to violate the Fourth Amendment, seize private property and determine where it would goall without due process."

The spokesperson added, "This sets a risky new precedent in the event of future presidents who may seek to abuse that expansion of power, especially with so many of our communities already fighting civil asset forfeiture."

https://www.newsweek.com/marjorie-taylor-greene-unites-aoc-smack-down-russian-asset-seizure-1701849

Seems really at odds with her political alignment.
