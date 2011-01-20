Anyone else think these sanctions against Russia are about to start backfiring on the EU
No - nations have been preparing their exit strategy from dependency on Russian oil/gas for years - many of them are ready now, plus the Baltic pipeline from Norway to EU will be open later this year.
If anything is backfiring on anyone, it's Russia's arrogant aggression. In some cases, it's literally backfiring - on ships, in tanks, at ammo storage facilities - and soon enough in Moscow.
And if I'm wrong, then we're all dead before you can say, "Hah! You were wrong!"
(You'll be fried too under the burning sky, by the way
)