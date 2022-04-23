It kinda lays bare, however (as if we did not know), Putin`s lie about freeing the oppressed.





I`m a big American Football fan and love Peter King`s writing, this is from the his column this week and the horror in the reporting of a former colleague who has gone to work in Ukraine:



"a. The MMQB Alum Story of the Week: Robert Klemko of the Washington Post, with Serhii Korolchuk, reporting on the ground from the embattled capital of Kyiv, Ukraine, on the autopsies of the bodies that keep coming, and the degradation that just wont stop.



b. Please skip this section, and go down to 10d, if you are leery of the kind of detail work that makes this story so powerful. It is extremely unpleasant. Wrote Klemko/Korolchuk:



KYIV, Ukraine  One body has been haunting the coroner. She was shot through the face with a high-caliber bullet through a car windshield. Then a Russian armored vehicle ran over the car, crushing her rib cage like a soda can and tearing off what was left of her head.



Volunteers peeled her body out, zipped her into a black plastic bag and laid her in the trailer of a refrigerated 18-wheeler. She rode an hour through capital-city suburbs before being removed carefully from the bag and laid on coroner Vlad Perovskyis metal autopsy table.



The gunshot that killed her disturbs him less than the way her body was treated later.



Im used to seeing horrible things done to bodies, Perovskyi says. But I was very shocked to see such horrible treatment of the deceased by the Russians. How can someone shoot a person and then run over the body?



In a 20-by-20-foot room in a building on the campus of Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital, Perovskyi and a team of five men have processed more than 200 dead civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in the past seven weeks. With prolonged power outages in many suburbs, Kyivs morgues have become a bottleneck for the dead.



Compared to guys in the army that are at the front lines, this is the least I can do, Perovskyi says.



In a room with multiple windows, the death investigators dare crack only one in an effort to alleviate the oppressive stench of decomposing human flesh. Any more open windows and the flies swarming outside would have free rein. As it is, dozens of them are stuck to a twisted band of sticky flypaper hanging from the ceiling.



c. The detail the alarming, wretching detail. This is why its so important to have journalists on the ground in a war zone. The world must see this, read this. I know the danger, but Im so glad Klemko is there. I know the kind of reporter he is."