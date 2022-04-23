« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 23, 2022, 11:58:13 am
Quote from: Red Raw on April 23, 2022, 11:32:41 am
Russian and European affairs expert Fiona Hill on BBC R4 Today this morning on how Putin got things wrong, where he goes next, impacts on Trumpism and how the use of nuclear blackmail is different from the cold war:

'He [Putin] is basically telling every country, you need a nuclear weapon'. :(
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0016pg8  01:14:25 - 01:25:00
The message I took from Putin's threats of using nuclear weapons is that we need to find a way of doing away with them completely.

I understand the argument that 'Putin is telling every other country that they need a nuclear weapon.' And that is the quick take from his threats. However, the risks of nuclear war rises (exponentially, I suspect) with each new nation which possesses them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 23, 2022, 12:32:15 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 23, 2022, 11:58:13 am
The message I took from Putin's threats of using nuclear weapons is that we need to find a way of doing away with them completely.

I understand the argument that 'Putin is telling every other country that they need a nuclear weapon.' And that is the quick take from his threats. However, the risks of nuclear war rises (exponentially, I suspect) with each new nation which possesses them.

Its the old prisoners dilemma in game theory though, we may all feel that the world would be safer if nobody had nukes or if we had no proliferation and no new countries had nukes, but if you are an individual country, Hill is absolutely right, the case for having an independent nuclear deterrent has never been stronger.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 23, 2022, 12:55:07 pm
Quote from: filopastry on April 23, 2022, 12:32:15 pm
Its the old prisoners dilemma in game theory though, we may all feel that the world would be safer if nobody had nukes or if we had no proliferation and no new countries had nukes, but if you are an individual country, Hill is absolutely right, the case for having an independent nuclear deterrent has never been stronger.
And I do not disagree that at the individual, nation level it will feel that way (and is probably even true). However, the more nations which have nuclear weapons, the more other nations will feel they need them too. But, collectively, the world becomes less safe.

For this reason, I think Putin's threat makes clear that we must (somehow) achieve multilateral nuclear disarmament. His (credible) threat also pokes large into MAD. The problem/threat has always existed: MAD relies upon rational actors. But what happens when you have a (nuclear armed) irrational actor?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 23, 2022, 01:10:01 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 23, 2022, 12:55:07 pm
And I do not disagree that at the individual, nation level it will feel that way (and is probably even true). However, the more nations which have nuclear weapons, the more other nations will feel they need them too. But, collectively, the world becomes less safe.

For this reason, I think Putin's threat makes clear that we must (somehow) achieve multilateral nuclear disarmament. His (credible) threat also pokes large into MAD. The problem/threat has always existed: MAD relies upon rational actors. But what happens when you have a (nuclear armed) irrational actor?

Equally if you have non rational actors with nuclear weapons I don't see how you can ever achieve multilateral nuclear disarmament, why would Russia or North Korea ever give them up?

In Russia's case nukes are probably the only thing stopping the West intervening a lot more directly in Ukraine
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 23, 2022, 01:18:05 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 23, 2022, 12:55:07 pm
And I do not disagree that at the individual, nation level it will feel that way (and is probably even true). However, the more nations which have nuclear weapons, the more other nations will feel they need them too. But, collectively, the world becomes less safe.

For this reason, I think Putin's threat makes clear that we must (somehow) achieve multilateral nuclear disarmament. His (credible) threat also pokes large into MAD. The problem/threat has always existed: MAD relies upon rational actors. But what happens when you have a (nuclear armed) irrational actor?

We are well past that point in our collective history. How do you even achieve this?

There are so many smaller actors now in this world that possess nuclear weapons that one of them will use it is almost inevitable somewhere down the line.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 23, 2022, 01:41:02 pm
The point (I think) Hill was making is that without nuclear Putin would have been driven out already and that his sabre rattling/nuclear blackmail is designed to force a hurried peace where fear of escalation leads to hime being gifted a large chunk of Ukraine. Should such a climbdown occur a clear message is sent, not only to North Korea or Iran where there is already some capability, but also to non-nuclear nations such as Japan. In other words it would errode many of the arguments for nuclear non-proliferation.

Avoiding this scenario, she says, requires intense diplomacy between all of the existing nuclear nations to work through the implications properly. This is a very different situation to the cold war era where MAD between a limited number of actors had some creedance as a deterrent.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 23, 2022, 02:19:38 pm
Quote from: filopastry on April 23, 2022, 01:10:01 pm
Equally if you have non rational actors with nuclear weapons I don't see how you can ever achieve multilateral nuclear disarmament, why would Russia or North Korea ever give them up?

In Russia's case nukes are probably the only thing stopping the West intervening a lot more directly in Ukraine
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on April 23, 2022, 01:18:05 pm
We are well past that point in our collective history. How do you even achieve this?

There are so many smaller actors now in this world that possess nuclear weapons that one of them will use it is almost inevitable somewhere down the line.
Oh, I am aware of the great difficulties. I am just suggesting that if we do not somehow achieve it, there will be ever increasing nuclear proliferation to the point where nuclear war becomes inevitable. Indeed, it is probably inevitable in the longer term anyway - an unhinged Putin-type will pull the trigger sooner or later - but the greater the proliferation, the greater the risk and the almost certainly that it will occur sooner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 23, 2022, 02:22:05 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on April 23, 2022, 01:41:02 pm
Avoiding this scenario, she says, requires intense diplomacy between all of the existing nuclear nations to work through the implications properly. This is a very different situation to the cold war era where MAD between a limited number of actors had some creedance as a deterrent.
I agree with that. But just to reiterate, MAD was always a flawed concept, relying - as it does - upon everyone being rational actors.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 24, 2022, 07:50:18 am


Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 24, 2022, 08:52:29 am
Was that painted by Will Smith to make himself look good?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 24, 2022, 10:28:34 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 23, 2022, 02:22:05 pm
I agree with that. But just to reiterate, MAD was always a flawed concept, relying - as it does - upon everyone being rational actors.

But Razputin, obsessed with his legacy, even in his darkest days, knows that nuclear devastation is worse than life in Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 24, 2022, 10:36:32 am
Quote from: jambutty on April 24, 2022, 10:28:34 am
But Razputin, obsessed with his legacy, even in his darkest days, knows that nuclear devastation is worse than life in Russia.

Not sure about that. If he is obsessed with his legacy he may rather leave Russia a people-less, radioactive ruin than the brooding, resentful, angry shit hole it will inevitably become at he end of this war
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 24, 2022, 10:54:19 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 24, 2022, 10:36:32 am
Not sure about that. If he is obsessed with his legacy he may rather leave Russia a people-less, radioactive ruin than the brooding, resentful, angry shit hole it will inevitably become at he end of this war
And especially so if he is dying anyway.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 24, 2022, 11:45:56 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 24, 2022, 10:54:19 am
And especially so if he is dying anyway.

I'm not sure that is quite right JC. If he were dying knowing Russians loved him and that his people were in control of 'history' (as they are) he'd be distraught if everything was eradicated by the big bomb. If the tide turned however and he got a sense that his name would become mud, even in Russia, he'd be tempted to press the red button.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 24, 2022, 11:59:16 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 24, 2022, 11:45:56 am
I'm not sure that is quite right JC. If he were dying knowing Russians loved him and that his people were in control of 'history' (as they are) he'd be distraught if everything was eradicated by the big bomb. If the tide turned however and he got a sense that his name would become mud, even in Russia, he'd be tempted to press the red button.
If Putin is dying - and given his psychopathy and narcissism - his only concern might be the here and now and what gets his juices flowing. If he has no belief in an afterlife, and given his deep psychological failings, I might have no concern over his legacy. I'm guessing, as I don't really understand how these kinds of people think. It is his psychopathy which could drive him to committing even worse acts over the coming weeks/months - this is my concern.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:13:22 am
Another Russian city attacked. This time in Bryansk, same time as the US visit to Kyiv.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:16:51 am
Read the account of the guy who lost his wife, mother in law and 3-month old baby as he went to the shops, only to return to find that a missile had struck his flat.

Truly heartbreaking stuff. If there is any justice in the world, Putin, Putins family and every Russian top brass dies a slow and horrible death.

Oh and fuck off Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:21:31 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 05:13:22 am
Another Russian city attacked. This time in Bryansk, same time as the US visit to Kyiv.

Not just the fuel depot but apparently a rail line and train have had a special operation carried out on them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:50:03 am
Just listening to the Rachel Maddow show and learned that Mariupol, the city that Putin`s fascist army has liberated by flattening it, was almost 100% Russian speaking.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:06:49 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:50:03 am
Just listening to the Rachel Maddow show and learned that Mariupol, the city that Putin`s fascist army has liberated by flattening it, was almost 100% Russian speaking.

They missed a trick there.
Should have just walked in while population sprinkled them with rose petals.
I guess they were brainwashed by nazi-propaganda before liberators reached them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:31:46 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:50:03 am
Just listening to the Rachel Maddow show and learned that Mariupol, the city that Putin`s fascist army has liberated by flattening it, was almost 100% Russian speaking.

Many of the eastern cities in Ukraine are Russian speaking by majority. Does not actually make them support Russia however, there is a distinction there to be made.

Kryvyi Rih, where Zelenskyy is from, is also a majority Russian speaking city. In fact, Russian is his first language, and a lot of his career as a comedian was spent in Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:01:47 pm
It kinda lays bare, however (as if we did not know), Putin`s lie about freeing the oppressed.


I`m a big American Football fan and love Peter King`s writing, this is from the his column this week and the horror in the reporting of a former colleague who has gone to work in Ukraine:

"a. The MMQB Alum Story of the Week: Robert Klemko of the Washington Post, with Serhii Korolchuk, reporting on the ground from the embattled capital of Kyiv, Ukraine, on the autopsies of the bodies that keep coming, and the degradation that just wont stop.

b. Please skip this section, and go down to 10d, if you are leery of the kind of detail work that makes this story so powerful. It is extremely unpleasant. Wrote Klemko/Korolchuk:

KYIV, Ukraine  One body has been haunting the coroner. She was shot through the face with a high-caliber bullet through a car windshield. Then a Russian armored vehicle ran over the car, crushing her rib cage like a soda can and tearing off what was left of her head.

Volunteers peeled her body out, zipped her into a black plastic bag and laid her in the trailer of a refrigerated 18-wheeler. She rode an hour through capital-city suburbs before being removed carefully from the bag and laid on coroner Vlad Perovskyis metal autopsy table.

The gunshot that killed her disturbs him less than the way her body was treated later.

Im used to seeing horrible things done to bodies, Perovskyi says. But I was very shocked to see such horrible treatment of the deceased by the Russians. How can someone shoot a person and then run over the body?

 In a 20-by-20-foot room in a building on the campus of Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital, Perovskyi and a team of five men have processed more than 200 dead civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in the past seven weeks. With prolonged power outages in many suburbs, Kyivs morgues have become a bottleneck for the dead.

Compared to guys in the army that are at the front lines, this is the least I can do, Perovskyi says.

In a room with multiple windows, the death investigators dare crack only one in an effort to alleviate the oppressive stench of decomposing human flesh. Any more open windows and the flies swarming outside would have free rein. As it is, dozens of them are stuck to a twisted band of sticky flypaper hanging from the ceiling.

c. The detail  the alarming, wretching detail. This is why its so important to have journalists on the ground in a war zone. The world must see this, read this. I know the danger, but Im so glad Klemko is there. I know the kind of reporter he is."
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:25:29 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:01:47 pm
"a. The MMQB Alum Story of the Week: Robert Klemko of the Washington Post, with Serhii Korolchuk, reporting on the ground from the embattled capital of Kyiv, Ukraine, on the autopsies of the bodies that keep coming, and the degradation that just wont stop.
For anyone who's interested the full (firewalled) story here:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/04/20/kyiv-coroner-nonstop-autopsies/

Free version here:

https://archive.ph/Mvf2V
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:29:13 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 11:31:46 am
Many of the eastern cities in Ukraine are Russian speaking by majority. Does not actually make them support Russia however, there is a distinction there to be made.

Kryvyi Rih, where Zelenskyy is from, is also a majority Russian speaking city. In fact, Russian is his first language, and a lot of his career as a comedian was spent in Russia.

Im pretty sure Servant of the People is in Russian as they seem to refer to Ukrainian as another language (usually ironically not in glowing terms!)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:16:54 pm
Can some native speakers and experts on the show give us a profile of his character's persona and views toward Ukraine and Russia?

Do Raz and some Russians think the character has become the President and not Zelensky?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:35:22 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:29:13 pm
Im pretty sure Servant of the People is in Russian as they seem to refer to Ukrainian as another language (usually ironically not in glowing terms!)

The show was supposedly well liked when it was broadcast in Russia, now I imagine its probably banned.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:43:30 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 01:16:54 pm
Can some native speakers and experts on the show give us a profile of his character's persona and views toward Ukraine and Russia?

Do Raz and some Russians think the character has become the President and not Zelensky?

When I watch the show and his interviews, I often think (through translation) that Zelenskyy is a lot more sophisticated in his earnesty in real life, whereas in his show he bumbles along on his moral compass ultimately to a satisfactory conclusion.

You can find many of his wartime interviews online where he gives really amazing answers to a lot of seemingly unscripted questions. He reminds me a lot of Obama in that sense.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:50:50 pm
One of his earlier interviews during the war.

https://youtu.be/-NQMyHpmy3k
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 03:29:44 pm
I'm looking for insights into the tv character.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:42:11 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 02:43:30 pm
When I watch the show and his interviews, I often think (through translation) that Zelenskyy is a lot more sophisticated in his earnesty in real life, whereas in his show he bumbles along on his moral compass ultimately to a satisfactory conclusion.

You can find many of his wartime interviews online where he gives really amazing answers to a lot of seemingly unscripted questions. He reminds me a lot of Obama in that sense.

To add I have watched the first 6 episodes and there was a disparaging comment or two on Lukashenko, one of the former Presidents (the one who was poisoned by the Russians), Putin comes up here and there but so far its not massively negative or positive, just that he exists and hes an important person. Based on what I have seen the show is only political in the sense that its about the usual stuff, honesty, integrity, anti-corruption etc and that as the title suggests politicians are the servants, not the people, they are the masters.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:42:38 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:42:11 pm
To add I have watched the first 6 episodes and there was a disparaging comment or two on Lukashenko, one of the former Presidents (the one who was poisoned by the Russians), Putin comes up here and there but so far its not massively negative or positive, just that he exists and hes an important person. Based on what I have seen the show is only political in the sense that its about the usual stuff, honesty, integrity, anti-corruption etc and that as the title suggests politicians are the servants, not the people, they are the masters.

Yushenko

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-43611547
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:09:16 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:42:38 pm
Yushenko

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-43611547

Your right, but your not!

They take the piss out of Lukashenko (the Belarusian leader) and the ex Ukrainian President (Yushenko), I  could have made that clearer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:37:01 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:09:16 pm
Your right, but your not!

They take the piss out of Lukashenko (the Belarusian leader) and the ex Ukrainian President (Yushenko), I  could have made that clearer!

I was wrong but for a different reason!

I thought you were confusing the two but re reading your post I see you were referring to both of them.

Glad thats cleared up.

But amazing how little Yushenkos poisoning has been referenced during the current crisis.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:57:58 pm
Kings and Generals have done a video on the medieval origins of Ukraine. Well worth a watch if you have time. Big fan of the channel.

https://youtu.be/3uyHWEOoPnM
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:04:07 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:37:01 pm
I was wrong but for a different reason!

I thought you were confusing the two but re reading your post I see you were referring to both of them.

Glad thats cleared up.

But amazing how little Yushenkos poisoning has been referenced during the current crisis.

Its probably a combination of no one being surprised that Putin is that mentally fucked up that he done such a thing and from a UK perspective Salisbury is probably more relevant, which was mentioned quite a bit at the beginning of the invasion. And from a Ukrainian perspective I think he only served one term so has been out of the picture for quite a while. Zelenskyys predecessor has been on the TV a fair bit doing interviews.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:55:11 pm
Any updates about on Russian losses?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:14:54 am
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:12:26 am
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 11:55:11 pm
Any updates about on Russian losses?

Oryx count of losses from both sides. Visually confirmed from photographic evidence. Actual losses may be much higher.

https://www.oryxspioenkop.com/2022/02/attack-on-europe-documenting-ukrainian.html

https://www.oryxspioenkop.com/2022/02/attack-on-europe-documenting-equipment.html
