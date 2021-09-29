The point (I think) Hill was making is that without nuclear Putin would have been driven out already and that his sabre rattling/nuclear blackmail is designed to force a hurried peace where fear of escalation leads to hime being gifted a large chunk of Ukraine. Should such a climbdown occur a clear message is sent, not only to North Korea or Iran where there is already some capability, but also to non-nuclear nations such as Japan. In other words it would errode many of the arguments for nuclear non-proliferation.



Avoiding this scenario, she says, requires intense diplomacy between all of the existing nuclear nations to work through the implications properly. This is a very different situation to the cold war era where MAD between a limited number of actors had some creedance as a deterrent.