« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 222 223 224 225 226 [227]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 413586 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9040 on: Today at 11:58:13 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 11:32:41 am
Russian and European affairs expert Fiona Hill on BBC R4 Today this morning on how Putin got things wrong, where he goes next, impacts on Trumpism and how the use of nuclear blackmail is different from the cold war:

'He [Putin] is basically telling every country, you need a nuclear weapon'. :(
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0016pg8  01:14:25 - 01:25:00
The message I took from Putin's threats of using nuclear weapons is that we need to find a way of doing away with them completely.

I understand the argument that 'Putin is telling every other country that they need a nuclear weapon.' And that is the quick take from his threats. However, the risks of nuclear war rises (exponentially, I suspect) with each new nation which possesses them.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,127
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9041 on: Today at 12:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:58:13 am
The message I took from Putin's threats of using nuclear weapons is that we need to find a way of doing away with them completely.

I understand the argument that 'Putin is telling every other country that they need a nuclear weapon.' And that is the quick take from his threats. However, the risks of nuclear war rises (exponentially, I suspect) with each new nation which possesses them.

Its the old prisoners dilemma in game theory though, we may all feel that the world would be safer if nobody had nukes or if we had no proliferation and no new countries had nukes, but if you are an individual country, Hill is absolutely right, the case for having an independent nuclear deterrent has never been stronger.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9042 on: Today at 12:55:07 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:32:15 pm
Its the old prisoners dilemma in game theory though, we may all feel that the world would be safer if nobody had nukes or if we had no proliferation and no new countries had nukes, but if you are an individual country, Hill is absolutely right, the case for having an independent nuclear deterrent has never been stronger.
And I do not disagree that at the individual, nation level it will feel that way (and is probably even true). However, the more nations which have nuclear weapons, the more other nations will feel they need them too. But, collectively, the world becomes less safe.

For this reason, I think Putin's threat makes clear that we must (somehow) achieve multilateral nuclear disarmament. His (credible) threat also pokes large into MAD. The problem/threat has always existed: MAD relies upon rational actors. But what happens when you have a (nuclear armed) irrational actor?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,127
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9043 on: Today at 01:10:01 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:55:07 pm
And I do not disagree that at the individual, nation level it will feel that way (and is probably even true). However, the more nations which have nuclear weapons, the more other nations will feel they need them too. But, collectively, the world becomes less safe.

For this reason, I think Putin's threat makes clear that we must (somehow) achieve multilateral nuclear disarmament. His (credible) threat also pokes large into MAD. The problem/threat has always existed: MAD relies upon rational actors. But what happens when you have a (nuclear armed) irrational actor?

Equally if you have non rational actors with nuclear weapons I don't see how you can ever achieve multilateral nuclear disarmament, why would Russia or North Korea ever give them up?

In Russia's case nukes are probably the only thing stopping the West intervening a lot more directly in Ukraine
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,019
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9044 on: Today at 01:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:55:07 pm
And I do not disagree that at the individual, nation level it will feel that way (and is probably even true). However, the more nations which have nuclear weapons, the more other nations will feel they need them too. But, collectively, the world becomes less safe.

For this reason, I think Putin's threat makes clear that we must (somehow) achieve multilateral nuclear disarmament. His (credible) threat also pokes large into MAD. The problem/threat has always existed: MAD relies upon rational actors. But what happens when you have a (nuclear armed) irrational actor?

We are well past that point in our collective history. How do you even achieve this?

There are so many smaller actors now in this world that possess nuclear weapons that one of them will use it is almost inevitable somewhere down the line.
Logged

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,502
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9045 on: Today at 01:41:02 pm »
The point (I think) Hill was making is that without nuclear Putin would have been driven out already and that his sabre rattling/nuclear blackmail is designed to force a hurried peace where fear of escalation leads to hime being gifted a large chunk of Ukraine. Should such a climbdown occur a clear message is sent, not only to North Korea or Iran where there is already some capability, but also to non-nuclear nations such as Japan. In other words it would errode many of the arguments for nuclear non-proliferation.

Avoiding this scenario, she says, requires intense diplomacy between all of the existing nuclear nations to work through the implications properly. This is a very different situation to the cold war era where MAD between a limited number of actors had some creedance as a deterrent.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9046 on: Today at 02:19:38 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:10:01 pm
Equally if you have non rational actors with nuclear weapons I don't see how you can ever achieve multilateral nuclear disarmament, why would Russia or North Korea ever give them up?

In Russia's case nukes are probably the only thing stopping the West intervening a lot more directly in Ukraine
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:18:05 pm
We are well past that point in our collective history. How do you even achieve this?

There are so many smaller actors now in this world that possess nuclear weapons that one of them will use it is almost inevitable somewhere down the line.
Oh, I am aware of the great difficulties. I am just suggesting that if we do not somehow achieve it, there will be ever increasing nuclear proliferation to the point where nuclear war becomes inevitable. Indeed, it is probably inevitable in the longer term anyway - an unhinged Putin-type will pull the trigger sooner or later - but the greater the proliferation, the greater the risk and the almost certainly that it will occur sooner.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9047 on: Today at 02:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 01:41:02 pm
Avoiding this scenario, she says, requires intense diplomacy between all of the existing nuclear nations to work through the implications properly. This is a very different situation to the cold war era where MAD between a limited number of actors had some creedance as a deterrent.
I agree with that. But just to reiterate, MAD was always a flawed concept, relying - as it does - upon everyone being rational actors.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 ... 222 223 224 225 226 [227]   Go Up
« previous next »
 