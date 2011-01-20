« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 412888 times)

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9000 on: Today at 12:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:43:11 am
Those arguments are already squashed Fordie, yet for some people they still have life. They always will do. In that sense a Ukrainian foray into Russian territory wouldn't make any difference.

In fact the greater danger might be that the Russian people remain ignorant about the total defeat of their armed forces in Ukraine (should it come to that) and Putin survives to tell whatever tale he wishes to tell. One thing that might stop that is a Ukrainian advance into Russian territory - to drive the point home that the Russians have been ignominiously beaten.

Think back to the end of the First World War. The German imperial army beaten and mutinying on the Western Front and in headlong retreat out of Belgium and France and moving very quickly back towards Germany. But an armistice is accepted by the allies and the war comes to a sudden end on November 11th. That war was a defensive war too in 1914. It was Germany's decision to scrap international treaties and invade neutral Belgium that triggered it - yet despite the restraint shown by the allies in November 1918 by their refusal to take the war 'home' to Germany, history still blamed them for the conflict. More to the point a legend grew in Germany in the 1920s that the Imperial army had NOT been beaten in the field - that it had been stabbed in the back at home by Jews and socialists. Hitler thrived on this of course. How different history might have been if the German population had seen their defeated, mutinous army pouring back over the frontier into the Rhineland and Bavaria, or British and French troops in Berlin.
I am not sure a Allied march to Berlin would have made much difference to the rise of Hitlers Nazis. as you know he did genuinely believe Germanys leaders sold the country out but other reasons played a part in his rise to power. the Allies have to take some of the blame as well for the punishing vindictive terms of the Versailles treaty, I don't think Hitler was getting anywhere with his arguments until the effect of the Wall street crash hit the country as the country was ticking along fine till the crash.
I think that's the biggest lesson we took from WW1, it may feel satisfying to crucify a enemy with devastating surrender terms but your only setting up a resentful nation to come back for revenge in the future.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:15:45 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Anybody want to guess which British Cabinet Minister's old school friend just purchased, via a Cayman Islands shell company, a large tract of land in Rwanda near to the airport ?

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,797
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9001 on: Today at 12:23:33 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:08:23 pm
I am not sure a Allied march to Berlin would have made much difference to the rise of Hitlers Nazis. as you know he did genuinely believe Germanys leaders sold the country out but other reasons played a part in his rise to power. the Allies have to take some of the blame as well for the punishing vindictive terms of the Versailles treaty, I don't think Hitler was getting anywhere with his arguments until the effect of the Wall street crash hit the country as the country was ticking along fine till the crash.
I think that's the biggest lesson we took from WW1, it may feel satisfying to crucify a enemy with devastating surrender terms but your only setting up a resentful nation to come back for revenge in the future.


But no terms of surrender could be as complete as those presented to Nazi Germany. And while Germany remained untouched by foreign armies and foreign bombs in 1918 it was utterly devastated and utterly occupied in 1945.

No resentment afterwards though.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,776
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9002 on: Today at 12:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:23:33 pm
But no terms of surrender could be as complete as those presented to Nazi Germany. And while Germany remained untouched by foreign armies and foreign bombs in 1918 it was utterly devastated and utterly occupied in 1945.

No resentment afterwards though.

I think there's a big difference though. I'm no expert on WWI, but it seems very much a war where there is no clear "bad guy". You can argue about who is to blame for the war and it will probably boil down to everyone playing a part for things escalating with some nations taking more of the blame, but in the end everyone was somehow involved in it. With WWII it's different and Nazi-Germany was fully responsible for what happened before and during the war. Add all those atrocities that happened to people just because of their religion, beliefs, health or just because they disagreed with the Nazis and it gets even worse for the Germans. They let all this happen in their country with a lot of people being part of it and even those who weren't turning a blind eye to what was going on.

After the war was over even they themselves had to admit that the Germans were the "bad guys", which also turned into a lot of people in Germany (and even more so in Austria) being able to portray themselves as victims of the Nazis and therefore not being responsible for anything that happened. So, they were more willing to take the "punishment", because they knew that what happened was wrong, but at the same time they could absolve themselves from the blame in a way.

The Germans could do so by saying they were mislead by Hitler and the Nazis into thinking things were going upwards in the country while they didn't know what the Nazis were doing to Jews or other minorities (or in the countries they had occupied). It was even worse in Austria where after the war they basically ignored all the stuff about wanting to be part of the German Reich before the war and that Hitler was actually cheered in Vienna by hundreds of thousands of people after the Nazis took over. They just said they were the first country that was occupied by the Nazis and they were just the victims. In reality they still knew that they kind of deserved the punishment and there can't really be any resentment (well there was and still is by hardcore right-wing c*nts or Neo-Nazis or the old Nazis who are still alive, but the majority of people knew that they had "fucked up").

I think there's also a difference in terms of the allies still being involved after the war and making sure Germany is getting back on track while trying to promote democracy. That was reflected in the behaviour of the "occupying" forces. They very much behaved like liberators and treated people fairly. I'm not saying there was absolutely no mistreatment of the population, but on the whole the Germans wouldn't have had to be afraid of being treated badly by the allies. That probably helped as well.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9003 on: Today at 01:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:23:33 pm
But no terms of surrender could be as complete as those presented to Nazi Germany. And while Germany remained untouched by foreign armies and foreign bombs in 1918 it was utterly devastated and utterly occupied in 1945.

No resentment afterwards though.
Germany received aid to recover after WW2 which they did incredibly well, a lot of older UK people use to argue we would have been better off loosing the war. look how well Germany are doing.
 There was no reason for the Germans to be resentful am sure they knew the war could and should have ended far sooner. they still praise the Germans who sacrificed their lives trying to make it happen when attempting to assassinate Hitler in a coup.
I think a lot is down to the economic circumstances the country went through bringing anger, Hitler used the anger to win power.
Logged
Anybody want to guess which British Cabinet Minister's old school friend just purchased, via a Cayman Islands shell company, a large tract of land in Rwanda near to the airport ?

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,038
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9004 on: Today at 01:25:03 pm »
Newsweek
How Phoenix Ghost Drones Will Help Ukraine Deliver 'Punch' to Russian Army
Isabel van Brugen - 3h ago

Quote
Washington is sending mysterious Phoenix Ghost tactical drones developed by the U.S. Air Force to Ukraine as part of the latest $800 million arms package for the war-torn country.

Days after Russia declared that its offensive in Ukraine had entered a new phasecontrolling Ukraine's eastthe Pentagon said it will provide at least 121 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems.

On Thursday Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby, alongside a senior defense department official, outlined how the new drones will help Ukraine "deliver a punch" to the Russian army.

Kirby said the new unmanned aerial system drones manufactured by California-based AEVEX Aerospace "very nicely" suit the needs of the Ukrainian military as Russia's invasion ramps up in the Donbas.

"This was rapidly developed by the Air Force in response specifically to Ukrainian requirements," Kirby told reporters during a press briefing.

Kirby offered few details about the new drones, but said they have similar but distinct capabilities to the Switchblade unmanned systems that the U.S. provided to Ukraine earlier following Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision on February 24 to declare a so-called "special military operation" in the country.

TSwitchblade dronesalso known as "kamikaze drones" or "loitering munitions"are single-use weapons that detonate on impact. The Phoenix Ghost drones are likely, then, be able to directly crash into and destroy targets, and won't be recovered.

"We believed that this particular system would very nicely suit their needs, particularly in eastern Ukraine," Kirby told reporters. "It was developed for a set of requirements that very closely match what the Ukrainians need right now in Donbas."

While Kirby didn't offer specifics about the drones, he said they were built with striking targets in mind.

The Phoenix Ghost is "designed for tactical operations," Kirby said. "In other words, largely but not exclusively to attack targets."

"It can also be used to give you a sight picture of what it's seeing, of course. But its principal focus is attack," Kirby said.

The Phoenix Ghost tactical drones also have optical abilities that will assist in strikes against Russian forces, the Pentagon spokesman added.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior Pentagon official said the unmanned aerial systems, like the Switchblade drones, are a "one-way drone" that is "clearly designed to give a punch."

The official said the Phoenix Ghost can be used by Ukrainian forces against multiple targets, adding that there are differences in the "scope of capability" for the new drones.

"But I'm just not going to be able to get into more detail about those capabilities," the defense department official told reporters.

Training for the new drones would be similar to the training Ukrainian forces received for the Switchblade, the official said.

Newsweek has contacted the Pentagon and the U.S. Air Force for additional comment.

Since Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine on February 24, the U.S. has spent approximately $3.4 billion on sending military assistance to Kyiv.

According to a copy of a formal diplomatic note sent from Moscow to the U.S. that was reviewed by The Washington Post, Russia warned that U.S. and NATO shipments of the "most sensitive" weapons systems to Ukraine were "adding fuel" to the conflict.

Further shipments could bring "unpredictable consequences," the note reportedly said.

The Pentagon said in a statement Thursday that the U.S. will "continue to utilize all available tools to support Ukraine's Armed Forces in the face of Russian aggression."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/how-phoenix-ghost-drones-will-help-ukraine-deliver-punch-to-russian-army/ar-AAWtM6H?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=1352cd1aa8a5419cb5e5cc7349d8c54b


Is there anyone who thinks Biden's made any errors in judgement on Ukraine?

Other than a fart flub earlier, the moves have been strong, understated, no bluster or threats, just sitting back and opening all supply lines and letting Europe dictate how they can collectively frustrate Raz.

The thought of what Rump would've done during this episode (prob never happen) don't bear t'inkin abar.

Didja hear that yoga mats on yer lid prevents heat sensor drone detection?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:31:55 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,797
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9005 on: Today at 01:27:46 pm »
I understand the huge differences in how Germany was dealt with post-18 and post-45. I think everybody does! I was making a narrower point that a negotiated peace (which is what the armistice of 1918 was) does not necessarily drain resentment from the losers. Nor does a total defeat create it. And while there's no doubt that the Treaty of Versailles was designed - purposefully or not - to cripple Germany economically, there is also no doubt that the harshness was progressively eliminated by revisions to the Treaty throughout the 1920s. The resentment, however, only grew.

As for the point that "everybody in Germany knew Hitler was a bad guy" and therefore didn't mind total defeat (I'm probably lampooning your argument a bit Stoa!), I'd ask you to consider this. The Kaiser was pretty much detested too by 1918. Not only in France and Britain (where he was rightly blamed for starting the Great War and pursuing it, especially in Belgium, with Putin-like atrocities on the local population), but also in Germany where the massive parties of the left (the SPD mainly) had long thought of him as a despot. No one felt sorry for him in his exile. No one wanted him back (including Hitler and the Nazis who despised the House of Hohenzollern). And many wanted him tried and hanged. Millions of Germans of course refused to fight for the Kaiser by the end. There were revolutions and rebellions in Kiel, Berlin, Bavaria, Hamburg. By contrast they fought for Hitler all the way.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,016
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9006 on: Today at 01:44:21 pm »
Im more worried about resentment from the Ukrainians, and how the west didnt prevent the slaughter of thousands in places like Mariupol. Not that I am advocating for NATO involvement or no fly zones, but you can see how the hate still festers in places like Bosnia as the West did not prevent things like Srbrenica from happening.

You can see already the massive amounts of hate directed at the Germans right now for example, and the response from the German government treating the Ukrainian leadership like children that dont know whats good for them. Ironically, it is left to the German public now that is feeling the guilt, and possibly a huge political power shift in the next German elections.

The worst case scenario for me would be AfD picking up more power in the years to come, but there is also a possibility of the Greens becoming the next political powerhouse in Germany.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,973
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9007 on: Today at 01:59:39 pm »
Im curious, what is the benefit of the pentagon/US military briefing the media on what its sending to Ukraine?
-Boasting?
-Justifying their budgets?
-Putting the shits up/antagonising the Russians?
-Bowing to political pressure?

I would have found a bit of secrecy to be preferable. I also dont think the Biden administration is playing this badly at all. Drumpf would have vowed to unleash fire & fury in public & kowtowed to his boss in private.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,797
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9008 on: Today at 02:12:35 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:59:39 pm
Im curious, what is the benefit of the pentagon/US military briefing the media on what its sending to Ukraine?
-Boasting?
-Justifying their budgets?
-Putting the shits up/antagonising the Russians?
-Bowing to political pressure?


All four of those motives are good ones I think (if we understand 'political pressure' to be pressure from Ukraine). I prefer openness to secrecy too. Solidarity should be declared.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,776
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9009 on: Today at 02:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:27:46 pm
I understand the huge differences in how Germany was dealt with post-18 and post-45. I think everybody does! I was making a narrower point that a negotiated peace (which is what the armistice of 1918 was) does not necessarily drain resentment from the losers. Nor does a total defeat create it. And while there's no doubt that the Treaty of Versailles was designed - purposefully or not - to cripple Germany economically, there is also no doubt that the harshness was progressively eliminated by revisions to the Treaty throughout the 1920s. The resentment, however, only grew.

As for the point that "everybody in Germany knew Hitler was a bad guy" and therefore didn't mind total defeat (I'm probably lampooning your argument a bit Stoa!), I'd ask you to consider this. The Kaiser was pretty much detested too by 1918. Not only in France and Britain (where he was rightly blamed for starting the Great War and pursuing it, especially in Belgium, with Putin-like atrocities on the local population), but also in Germany where the massive parties of the left (the SPD mainly) had long thought of him as a despot. No one felt sorry for him in his exile. No one wanted him back (including Hitler and the Nazis who despised the House of Hohenzollern). And many wanted him tried and hanged. Millions of Germans of course refused to fight for the Kaiser by the end. There were revolutions and rebellions in Kiel, Berlin, Bavaria, Hamburg. By contrast they fought for Hitler all the way.

That was kind of my point. After 1918 Germans (whether rightfully or not) felt like they had been punished for a war that wasn't necessarily their fault, whether it was because they didn't like the Kaiser or thought that other nations also played a part in the escalation. That's not a point they could have made after 1945, because it was pretty straightforward that Hitler and the Nazis caused the war with support of the German population. They couldn't claim that Hitler was some guy who forced them into a war against their will. It was pretty clear that they were willing participants in the crimes of the Nazis. A lot of people tried to make the point that they were kind of mislead by the Nazis, but at the end of the day they still didn't deny that they had done some horrible stuff. They just tried to kind of justify it for themselves. Hence, there was not a lot of room for any resentment after 1945 when the allies occupied Germany and reparations had to be paid. That was helped by the fact, that the Allies actually tried to help Germany with the rebuilding and tried to get the country back on track instead of just leaving them in the mess they had created for themselves. After 1918 there was much more room for the Germans to build up a feeling of having been mistreated by the winners of the war and of feeling hard done by.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9010 on: Today at 03:05:55 pm »
I don't want to derail the thread but if we are talking about how this invasion will effect attitudes in the future then I think western attitudes will change towards the Islamic countries who keep blaming the west for there countries poverty and turmoil.
We have been discussing the rebuilding of a obliterated Nazi Germany, it only took a couple of decades for them to bring back a stable affluent democratic society.
The Ukrainians have shown a determination to stand up and fight to keep that democratic society, they have done so with the help and aid of the west, maybe the word Shame is harsh but they have shamed the Afghan leaders cave in to the Taliban, many people preferred to lay all the blame on a disastrous withdrawal but they were given everything needed to fight for what we hold dear, they didn't, they actually helped and assisted the Taliban to take over and the west is being blamed. all these countries have had decades to recover, like Ukraine they have been given a fortune to help them fight to recover. they have chosen the life they lead but will still lay all the blame on a invasion decades earlier. the blame will still be pointed at the west for decades more.
Logged
Anybody want to guess which British Cabinet Minister's old school friend just purchased, via a Cayman Islands shell company, a large tract of land in Rwanda near to the airport ?

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9011 on: Today at 03:19:13 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 02:16:25 pm
That was kind of my point. After 1918 Germans (whether rightfully or not) felt like they had been punished for a war that wasn't necessarily their fault, whether it was because they didn't like the Kaiser or thought that other nations also played a part in the escalation. That's not a point they could have made after 1945, because it was pretty straightforward that Hitler and the Nazis caused the war with support of the German population. They couldn't claim that Hitler was some guy who forced them into a war against their will. It was pretty clear that they were willing participants in the crimes of the Nazis. A lot of people tried to make the point that they were kind of mislead by the Nazis, but at the end of the day they still didn't deny that they had done some horrible stuff. They just tried to kind of justify it for themselves. Hence, there was not a lot of room for any resentment after 1945 when the allies occupied Germany and reparations had to be paid. That was helped by the fact, that the Allies actually tried to help Germany with the rebuilding and tried to get the country back on track instead of just leaving them in the mess they had created for themselves. After 1918 there was much more room for the Germans to build up a feeling of having been mistreated by the winners of the war and of feeling hard done by.

Germany received help in getting the country back on track after WWI, and the terms dictated by the Entente in 1919 to the defeated Central Powers were no worse than those dictated by Germany in 1918 to the defeated Russians (and those dictated by the victorious Germans to the defeated French in 1871). The clause that stuck in their craw was responsibility for the war. Any treaty that held Germany responsible for WWI would result in WWII. It annoyed them so much that they were prepared to destroy their economy to void the treaty.

NB. a German government was elected on the promise to void the Versailles treaty. They enacted measures that left the German economy in the shit, to the point that everyone agreed that it was no longer implementable by Germany. A US loan that more than covered the amount of reparations that had already been paid was defaulted.

NBB. English speakers are used to the reading of Versailles from Keynes. But there's a French historian whose reading is supposed to be more authoritative, who is supposed to have refuted Keynes (as per AJP Taylor). I grew up with the Keynsian reading, and was introduced to the alternative by a French speaker.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9012 on: Today at 03:21:54 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:05:55 pm
I don't want to derail the thread but if we are talking about how this invasion will effect attitudes in the future then I think western attitudes will change towards the Islamic countries who keep blaming the west for there countries poverty and turmoil.
We have been discussing the rebuilding of a obliterated Nazi Germany, it only took a couple of decades for them to bring back a stable affluent democratic society.
The Ukrainians have shown a determination to stand up and fight to keep that democratic society, they have done so with the help and aid of the west, maybe the word Shame is harsh but they have shamed the Afghan leaders cave in to the Taliban, many people preferred to lay all the blame on a disastrous withdrawal but they were given everything needed to fight for what we hold dear, they didn't, they actually helped and assisted the Taliban to take over and the west is being blamed. all these countries have had decades to recover, like Ukraine they have been given a fortune to help them fight to recover. they have chosen the life they lead but will still lay all the blame on a invasion decades earlier. the blame will still be pointed at the west for decades more.

We'll give Ukraine all the help they need to rebuild and rearm. Unlike Afghanistan, they won't piss it all away. The difference will be visible. All the west needs to do is point to Ukraine and ask, they could do it, why couldn't you?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9013 on: Today at 03:54:40 pm »
@CanadianUkrain1
Yesterday #Russia reported with fanfare that it has captured 40 villages in the East.
Just so you know, in the vast majority of these villages, it's two houses, a barn, and an intersection of country roads meaningless in any strategic sense. The illusion of victory.

Canadian Ukrainian Volunteer 🇺🇦🇨🇦✊🏻
@CanadianUkrain1

Good morning from #Kherson region.

The #Russians attempted two separate assaults in #Mykolayiv direction. They did not succeed.
Their losses: 50+ personnel, a T-72 tank, one MLRS, 9 BMPs and Tigrs, as well as 3 trucks.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,565
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9014 on: Today at 04:39:52 pm »
9 Bimps?  Oof.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,868
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9015 on: Today at 05:14:56 pm »
The trouble Ukraine will have now is getting rid of the Russian troops who have become settled in the Eastern areas.

Very different stopping a moving attacking force than a defending force (as theyve shown them selves).

I worry that they will just end up losing a huge swathe of their eastern coastline just because Russia fancied it.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,035
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9016 on: Today at 05:44:12 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 03:54:40 pm
@CanadianUkrain1
Yesterday #Russia reported with fanfare that it has captured 40 villages in the East.
Just so you know, in the vast majority of these villages, it's two houses, a barn, and an intersection of country roads meaningless in any strategic sense. The illusion of victory.

Canadian Ukrainian Volunteer 🇺🇦🇨🇦✊🏻
@CanadianUkrain1

Good morning from #Kherson region.

The #Russians attempted two separate assaults in #Mykolayiv direction. They did not succeed.
Their losses: 50+ personnel, a T-72 tank, one MLRS, 9 BMPs and Tigrs, as well as 3 trucks.

After seeing post war analysis of Spitfire kills during the Blitz Im always a little sceptical that optimism may inflate enemy casualties.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,797
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9017 on: Today at 06:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:19:13 pm
NB. a German government was elected on the promise to void the Versailles treaty. They enacted measures that left the German economy in the shit, to the point that everyone agreed that it was no longer implementable by Germany. A US loan that more than covered the amount of reparations that had already been paid was defaulted.

NBB. English speakers are used to the reading of Versailles from Keynes. But there's a French historian whose reading is supposed to be more authoritative, who is supposed to have refuted Keynes (as per AJP Taylor). I grew up with the Keynsian reading, and was introduced to the alternative by a French speaker.

You're probably referring to Etienne Mantoux's 'The economic consequences of Mr Keynes' - published posthumously in 1946. I've never read it, though I've read a fair bit about it. The book is meant to be as elegant as Keynes's own ('The economic consequences of the peace') and as authoritative. It's a bit easy to say he "refuted" Keynes though! The argument about whether the economic clauses of the Treaty of Versailles were brutal and stupid or moderate and generous will go on for ever. Mantoux, for example, apparently never addressed Keynes's main point - that destroying the export capacity of Germany would lower the standard of living for everybody in Europe and reduce the German ability to pay off its reparations.

One thing that Keynes certainly did get right, which has relevance to the current problem of Putin, is how no one at Versailles (and Keynes was there throughout) considered that they were negotiating with a (democratic) successor regime to Imperial Germany. As Keynes said, it might have been wise (as well as just) not to saddle the new government in Berlin with a "war guilt" clause. The Kaiser was undoubtedly the main cause of the First World War (as Putin is the present war in Ukraine), but he and his guilt-laden Prussian regime were long gone by the time the nations met at Versailles. If - we hope - Ukraine and the West are dealing with Navalny or someone else in a year's time it might be wise not to punish the Russians too much for Putin's invasion. That is a lesson we could learn from Keynes.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Perkinsonian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9018 on: Today at 07:35:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:56:43 pm
One thing that Keynes certainly did get right, which has relevance to the current problem of Putin, is how no one at Versailles (and Keynes was there throughout) considered that they were negotiating with a (democratic) successor regime to Imperial Germany. As Keynes said, it might have been wise (as well as just) not to saddle the new government in Berlin with a "war guilt" clause. The Kaiser was undoubtedly the main cause of the First World War (as Putin is the present war in Ukraine), but he and his guilt-laden Prussian regime were long gone by the time the nations met at Versailles. If - we hope - Ukraine and the West are dealing with Navalny or someone else in a year's time it might be wise not to punish the Russians too much for Putin's invasion. That is a lesson we could learn from Keynes.
Putin's successor will most likely be the choice not of Russians themselves, but of Russian secret services. Who knows who they will select for this position or who is being prepared for it by them, so I would not rush at this point with conclusions on future lenient actions in relation to Russia. Unless the successor immediately withdraws from the territory of Ukraine and compensates Ukrainians for the damage caused by the Russian army. To be clear, compensation for damage caused is not a form of punishment.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9019 on: Today at 08:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:56:43 pm
You're probably referring to Etienne Mantoux's 'The economic consequences of Mr Keynes' - published posthumously in 1946. I've never read it, though I've read a fair bit about it. The book is meant to be as elegant as Keynes's own ('The economic consequences of the peace') and as authoritative. It's a bit easy to say he "refuted" Keynes though! The argument about whether the economic clauses of the Treaty of Versailles were brutal and stupid or moderate and generous will go on for ever. Mantoux, for example, apparently never addressed Keynes's main point - that destroying the export capacity of Germany would lower the standard of living for everybody in Europe and reduce the German ability to pay off its reparations.

One thing that Keynes certainly did get right, which has relevance to the current problem of Putin, is how no one at Versailles (and Keynes was there throughout) considered that they were negotiating with a (democratic) successor regime to Imperial Germany. As Keynes said, it might have been wise (as well as just) not to saddle the new government in Berlin with a "war guilt" clause. The Kaiser was undoubtedly the main cause of the First World War (as Putin is the present war in Ukraine), but he and his guilt-laden Prussian regime were long gone by the time the nations met at Versailles. If - we hope - Ukraine and the West are dealing with Navalny or someone else in a year's time it might be wise not to punish the Russians too much for Putin's invasion. That is a lesson we could learn from Keynes.

Germany could hardly complain, seeing the terms that they imposed on a France who were similarly moving on from their previous imperial regime (and Napoleon III, unlike the exiled Kaiser, was actually held by the Prussians, so they had absolute proof that the French government was not his representative). See also Brest Litovsk and the terms imposed on a Russian government that was by then several terms removed from the Tsar (who was dead by the then Russian regime's hands).

In material terms, the Germans could not complain in any way about the Versailles treaty, which was not harsher than any of the treaties that the victorious Germans imposed on others in living memory.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,797
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9020 on: Today at 08:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:12:32 pm
Germany could hardly complain, seeing the terms that they imposed on a France.

But they didn't. That was Keynes's point. This was a new democratic government (led by the Social Democrats). They had absolutely nothing to do with the treaty of 1871 (or with Brest-Litovsk).
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9021 on: Today at 08:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:33:24 pm
But they didn't. That was Keynes's point. This was a new democratic government (led by the Social Democrats). They had absolutely nothing to do with the treaty of 1871 (or with Brest-Litovsk).

Why does that argument apply uniquely to Germany? Prussia went to war with the 2nd French Empire in 1870. It agreed an armistice with the French government of national defence. It signed a treaty in 1871 with the 3rd French Republic, that took Alsace-Lorraine and required France to pay reparations. Kaiser Wilhelm may have been unpopular inside Germany and thus could not be associated with the new Germany, but Napoleon III was actually in Prussian captivity and thus could be even less associated with the new France.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,565
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9022 on: Today at 08:59:28 pm »
This is just my opinion, but I think you guys are getting bogged down in an historical discussion that has only limited parallels to the current situation in Europe.  I mean, you going back to the 1870s now?

Historical context is important, but I feel the discussion is getting pulled off topic a bit.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9023 on: Today at 09:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:59:28 pm
This is just my opinion, but I think you guys are getting bogged down in an historical discussion that has only limited parallels to the current situation in Europe.  I mean, you going back to the 1870s now?

Historical context is important, but I feel the discussion is getting pulled off topic a bit.

It has little to nothing to do with the thread topic, but I thought it was an interesting subject.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9024 on: Today at 09:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:21:54 pm
We'll give Ukraine all the help they need to rebuild and rearm. Unlike Afghanistan, they won't piss it all away. The difference will be visible. All the west needs to do is point to Ukraine and ask, they could do it, why couldn't you?
Yeah, Was it you who made this point weeks ago Sangria, made me think of the way Bidens response to the withdrawal criticism were brushed aside, no acknowledgement of the complicity of the corrupt + weak Afghan leaders part in the rapid collapse.
Logged
Anybody want to guess which British Cabinet Minister's old school friend just purchased, via a Cayman Islands shell company, a large tract of land in Rwanda near to the airport ?

Online Perkinsonian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9025 on: Today at 09:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:33:24 pm
But they didn't. That was Keynes's point. This was a new democratic government (led by the Social Democrats). They had absolutely nothing to do with the treaty of 1871 (or with Brest-Litovsk).
I am about to cry over this poor Weimar Republic, which had no money for war reparations, but had funds for military loans to the Soviet Union and for the clandestine training of German soldiers in the latter country. The Rapallo treaty showed what this supposedly democratic German state was. Détente in the West, revision of the borders in the East. But who in imperial England would care about the countries of Central Europe? What mattered was Germany and possible businesses to do in this country. And Keynes was so eloquent in his calculations.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,797
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9026 on: Today at 09:08:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:59:28 pm
This is just my opinion, but I think you guys are getting bogged down in an historical discussion that has only limited parallels to the current situation in Europe.  I mean, you going back to the 1870s now?

Historical context is important, but I feel the discussion is getting pulled off topic a bit.

Soz. Will stop.

Except to say Sangria, two wrongs obviously don't make a right.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:09:58 pm by Yorkykopite »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9027 on: Today at 09:20:34 pm »
Just answering a question from the Afghanistan thread.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on August  2, 2021, 05:55:47 pm
Are there any bigger scumbags in the world than the Taliban? I hope not.

They hate everything which makes the world wonderful - including art, music, sport, culture and....laughter.

Here is Nazar Mohammed, the most famous Afghan comedian, moments after his seizure by the Taliban scumbags. He's now dead.

https://twitter.com/omid9/status/1420298973999472642

An update on the question.

ISIS are bigger scumbags than the Taliban.

And according to an ex-Royal Marine currently training Ukrainian troops, the Russians are bigger scumbags than ISIS.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,016
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9028 on: Today at 10:08:57 pm »
A very well done vlog from cinematographer Anton Ptushkin on volunteers in Ukraine. Follow his channel anton somewhere (and his main channel) for more perspectives like this.

https://youtu.be/0Vv30JAFcx4

Hes just had the distinction of being banned from entry into Russia for next 50 years.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,016
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9029 on: Today at 10:14:24 pm »
https://twitter.com/darthputinkgb/status/1517111330322403334?s=21&t=rJYYXCr20kVjeUGVZ_y0aQ

Quote

Darth Putin
@DarthPutinKGB

Have warned Finland & Sweden that if they join NATO I will be forced to sink my ships near their coast as well.
Logged

Online Perkinsonian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9030 on: Today at 10:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 10:08:57 pm
A very well done vlog from cinematographer Anton Ptushkin on volunteers in Ukraine. Follow his channel anton somewhere (and his main channel) for more perspectives like this.

https://youtu.be/0Vv30JAFcx4

Hes just had the distinction of being banned from entry into Russia for next 50 years.
I don't like the propaganda like beginning of this movie and how it depicts the opposite attitudes. This kind of "subtle introduction" divides Ukrainians into "four million of refugees" and those brave "who have decided to stay and help the state as much as they can". As if the refugees were worse because they fled the war. Unfortunately, this is how many refugees feel now, for whom such words deepen the trauma of fleeing the country.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,016
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9031 on: Today at 10:44:46 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 10:37:15 pm
I don't like the propaganda like beginning of this movie and how it depicts the opposite attitudes. This kind of "subtle introduction" divides Ukrainians into "four million of refugees" and those brave "who have decided to stay and help the state as much as they can". As if the refugees were worse because they fled the war. Unfortunately, this is how many refugees feel now, for whom such words deepen the trauma of fleeing the country.

I don see it in his videos, his way of vlogging just tells of the lives left behind, and how they were made into successful stories. Nothing about bagging on those refuges and such.

Think youve got to sit back and relax. Its not a fight against Remain or Kyivxit. That narrative has hardly come so far in the two months since the war started.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,038
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9032 on: Today at 10:54:41 pm »
 So the mythical postRaz future will be a Navalny, Medvedev and a mob candidate? Or does Medvedev represent both?
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,016
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9033 on: Today at 11:00:31 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 10:54:41 pm
So the mythical postRaz future will be a Navalny, Medvedev and a mob candidate? Or does Medvedev represent both?

Most likely a member of the armed forces, who is going to protect his troops as his pretense and reconstitute a state of military dictatorship. Give a nod to the brave Ukrainian defense, pull back the Russians to pre-war starting positions. Then show trials for Butin and all the Oligarchy. 
Logged

Online Perkinsonian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9034 on: Today at 11:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 10:44:46 pm
I don see it in his videos, his way of vlogging just tells of the lives left behind, and how they were made into successful stories. Nothing about bagging on those refuges and such.

Think youve got to sit back and relax. Its not a fight against Remain or Kyivxit. That narrative has hardly come so far in the two months since the war started.
I was wondering whether to write my comment and decided that it was worth it. Today I had spoken to a refugee woman who cried over this kind of dilemma. So keep relaxing. It's not your problem after all.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Up
« previous next »
 