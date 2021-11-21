« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 220 221 222 223 224 [225]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 410560 times)

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,704
  • Italians do it better
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8960 on: Today at 05:17:22 pm »
A couple of very interesting (and maddening) timelines, revealing the apprehensive, cynical, and frankly, scandalous way Germany's government (not their people), has behaved since the invasion was made clear by the U.S. intelligence in February. I remember Germany dragging their feet on sanctions and not delivering heavy weapons to Ukraine, but I didn't know the full extent of this.

https://twitter.com/noclador/status/1516545893805273091?cxt=HHwWhsC53ZKd7YsqAAAA

https://twitter.com/andersostlund/status/1516683979415597057?cxt=HHwWgsC92eSCrIwqAAAA

This is extremely damning, especially to the ruling party led by that weasel Scholz. Hopefully, the german people start putting pressure on their spineless government to start delivering the arms Ukraine needs to win this war.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,537
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8961 on: Today at 05:18:25 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 03:41:52 pm
The former Iron Curtain nations are queueing up to chip in - with the notable exception of Hungary whose leader is payrolled by Putin anyway......lines have been crossed all over the place - but every government has been so far careful enough not to (at least in any obvious way) put boots on the ground - that probably would be the line you refer to......we know the SAS are there but they're not but they really are but officially they're not, etc.......and you can bet other nations' equivalents are........watching, waiting........

What I meant is that I am wondering at which point some loon in the Russian government decides that the assistance Ukraine is receiving from other countries constitutes an aggressive act against Russia, or even an act of war.

That's a polite way of describing Russia's temper tantrum. A less flattering image would be, "wah wah! These meanie countries are ganging up on me and stopping me from bullying this kid who is standing up for himself! I'll get me nukes onto you, la!"

Russia's only real avenue for victory is to cut Ukraine off, and in order to do that, they need credible threats against the countries supporting Ukraine. Right now, it's isolated threats by a few maniacs against Poland, the Baltics etc. But it won't stay like that, especially if Ukraine manage to get the upper hand.

Does anybody here think Ukraine will stop at the border if they're able to drive the Russian military out? I don't see it myself.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,245
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8962 on: Today at 05:49:07 pm »
I'm no body language expert, but this video of Putin from today (or this week) continues to lend credence to the idea that Putin is unwell.

https://twitter.com/CanadianUkrain1/status/1517040544710594560?s=20&t=T9YA7Emwif6xrsGOI7-hrg
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,245
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8963 on: Today at 05:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:18:25 pm
What I meant is that I am wondering at which point some loon in the Russian government decides that the assistance Ukraine is receiving from other countries constitutes an aggressive act against Russia, or even an act of war.

That's a polite way of describing Russia's temper tantrum. A less flattering image would be, "wah wah! These meanie countries are ganging up on me and stopping me from bullying this kid who is standing up for himself! I'll get me nukes onto you, la!"

Russia's only real avenue for victory is to cut Ukraine off, and in order to do that, they need credible threats against the countries supporting Ukraine. Right now, it's isolated threats by a few maniacs against Poland, the Baltics etc. But it won't stay like that, especially if Ukraine manage to get the upper hand.

Does anybody here think Ukraine will stop at the border if they're able to drive the Russian military out? I don't see it myself.

There's certainly many more reasons why they would stop at the border than reasons they'd continue into Russia.

No clue what there is to gain from a Ukrainian perspective if they invade Russia. They've won the war if Russian troops have been driven out of the country and as far as I know, Ukraine isn't in the business of wanting to conquer more territory and suffer more losses than they need to or already have.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,537
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8964 on: Today at 06:03:19 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 05:49:07 pm
I'm no body language expert, but this video of Putin from today (or this week) continues to lend credence to the idea that Putin is unwell.

https://twitter.com/CanadianUkrain1/status/1517040544710594560?s=20&t=T9YA7Emwif6xrsGOI7-hrg

That must be the closest he has sat to anyone in months. And the way he is slumped in that chair, he certainly doesn't carry himself well.

Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 05:52:18 pm
There's certainly many more reasons why they would stop at the border than reasons they'd continue into Russia.

No clue what there is to gain from a Ukrainian perspective if they invade Russia. They've won the war if Russian troops have been driven out of the country and as far as I know, Ukraine isn't in the business of wanting to conquer more territory and suffer more losses than they need to or already have.

Vengeance.

From a military perspective, they wouldn't want to allow Russian units to escape to safety across the border if there's a chance they can reorganise and re-equip. You pursue a beaten military as far as is feasible and make sure it is utterly destroyed. And if you happen to break some shit along the way, from their perspective that works too.

Plus, if I were a victorious Ukraine in a situation like this, I'd demand a demilitarised border on the Russian side of the line. That might mean occupying select areas for use as a bargaining tool.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,780
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8965 on: Today at 06:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 05:49:07 pm
I'm no body language expert, but this video of Putin from today (or this week) continues to lend credence to the idea that Putin is unwell.

https://twitter.com/CanadianUkrain1/status/1517040544710594560?s=20&t=T9YA7Emwif6xrsGOI7-hrg

Poisoned dwarf? Certainly a dwarf.

I saw this lower down. Russian State TV, and the usual mutual masturbatory session as the participants cream themselves over dropping nuclear warheads on American cities.

https://twitter.com/JuliaDavisNews/status/1517007534128775168

I realise this is a deep Russian inferiority complex surfacing and that it shows how weak they are, not how strong. But can you imagine such a thing on the BBC?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,695
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8966 on: Today at 06:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 05:49:07 pm
I'm no body language expert, but this video of Putin from today (or this week) continues to lend credence to the idea that Putin is unwell.

https://twitter.com/CanadianUkrain1/status/1517040544710594560?s=20&t=T9YA7Emwif6xrsGOI7-hrg

His right hand is holding the table in a very strange way, and his right leg is constantly moving, doesnt look right
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,537
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8967 on: Today at 06:13:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:07:16 pm
His right hand is holding the table in a very strange way, and his right leg is constantly moving, doesnt look right

Maybe he's suffered some kind of stroke?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,780
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8968 on: Today at 06:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:13:31 pm
Maybe he's suffered some kind of stroke?

There have been theories over the years that he suffered a stroke as a young man. This is one possible explanation for Putin's extremely odd walking style. His right arm remains very stiff even as the left one is swinging like London in the 60s. Another explanation I heard is that he unconsciously (or perhaps even consciously) adopted this walking style to conform with old KGB manuals which advised its operatives to always have their right hand close to their pistol.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8969 on: Today at 06:18:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:18:25 pm
What I meant is that I am wondering at which point some loon in the Russian government decides that the assistance Ukraine is receiving from other countries constitutes an aggressive act against Russia, or even an act of war.

That's a polite way of describing Russia's temper tantrum. A less flattering image would be, "wah wah! These meanie countries are ganging up on me and stopping me from bullying this kid who is standing up for himself! I'll get me nukes onto you, la!"

Russia's only real avenue for victory is to cut Ukraine off, and in order to do that, they need credible threats against the countries supporting Ukraine. Right now, it's isolated threats by a few maniacs against Poland, the Baltics etc. But it won't stay like that, especially if Ukraine manage to get the upper hand.

Does anybody here think Ukraine will stop at the border if they're able to drive the Russian military out? I don't see it myself.
I would be shocked if Ukraine went into Russia after driving the Russians out. it would be a disastrous move by Ukraine politically. NATO, the EU+ west are backing Ukraine with military assistance as well as sanctions etc. they will probably carry on supplying Ukraine with more weapons after they've drove the Russians out but the assistance would grind to a halt in days if the Ukrainians went from defending their country to attacking a country.
Logged
Anybody want to guess which British Cabinet Minister's old school friend just purchased, via a Cayman Islands shell company, a large tract of land in Rwanda near to the airport ?

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,695
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8970 on: Today at 06:24:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:13:31 pm
Maybe he's suffered some kind of stroke?

I wouldnt have thought a stroke would lead to a twitching leg, quite opposite I thought.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,537
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8971 on: Today at 07:39:10 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:18:55 pm
I would be shocked if Ukraine went into Russia after driving the Russians out. it would be a disastrous move by Ukraine politically. NATO, the EU+ west are backing Ukraine with military assistance as well as sanctions etc. they will probably carry on supplying Ukraine with more weapons after they've drove the Russians out but the assistance would grind to a halt in days if the Ukrainians went from defending their country to attacking a country.

My reasoning is that the Ukrainian military by that point, should it come to pass, would be an effective fighting machine. I'm not suggesting that they would invade Russia in the sense of looking to attack, decimate and occupy cities, as Russia has done to them. But if they are pursuing a fleeing and disorganised enemy who has brutalised and devastated huge tracts of their nation, then they might not stop at the border and let them go.

I imagine there would be some form of pursuit into Russian territory. It would probably eventually be checked should countries threaten to discontinue military aid, but not before some areas saw some damage. I could easily see Ukraine occupying pockets around 20 miles deep as "buffer zones" against Russian forces trying to regroup and counter attack.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:24:23 pm
I wouldnt have thought a stroke would lead to a twitching leg, quite opposite I thought.

Maybe it's some for of palsy? Or Parkinson's?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,122
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8972 on: Today at 07:42:53 pm »
Good to see continuing increases to weaponry being promised to Ukraine, it does feel like this is the big danger time for them now.

As long as the West can carry on arming Ukraine then I really could see things starting to swing back in their favour, Ukraine can continue to re-arm from the West while Russia is struggling to replenish any more advanced armament due to sanctions, Ukraine can  call on a lot of manpower to serve in the armed forces it just takes time to train them, we are also starting to get them more training on Western weapon systems.

Russia could try to ramp up conscription dramatically but I'm not sure they actually have any decent military kit left to provide them, given the stuff given to frontline troops has underperformed massively.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 220 221 222 223 224 [225]   Go Up
« previous next »
 