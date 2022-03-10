« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: gaztop08 on Yesterday at 01:44:43 pm
Russian and Belarusian players will not be allowed to compete at Wimbledon this year because of the invasion of Ukraine.

Cynical publicity stunt by the UK government/tennis authorities.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:39:56 pm
As the mods and certain posters are well aware, I'm a fan of revisionism, to look again at sources and not just accept common conclusions. But it's still dependent on the quality of the sources, and on this I educate myself as to what is a good source and what is not. Common conclusions may be wrong when they're based on outdated sources, or when they can't be arsed to use primary sources and instead just use prior takes. But simply going against the grain does not mean one is right, especially when there are certain facts that can easily be verified, eg. Russia has troops in Ukraine and Ukraine does not have troops in Russia.

Not that it matters. Orwell nailed it when he observed that, for certain sections of the left, they start with the conclusion that the Anglo-Americans are wrong, and then derive their arguments from that conclusion. And they'll follow the Soviet line whatever it happens to be at that time, for their conclusion hasn't changed (the Anglo-Americans are wrong).

Yes we had a CLP motion on support for Ukraine and support for our membership of NATO, it passed but had over 20 abstentions, with the usual range of views "NATO is a fascist vehicle for US imperialism", "Ukraine isn't a democracy, its a fascist regime", etc.

I can't say I was massively surprised by the views of many of the people, but I was surprised that it seemed to be the view of pretty much all of the Corbyn supporting faction there, I thought some would be of the left economically but more mainstream on foreign affairs, but apparently not.....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Diplomacy,  "the art of dealing with people in a sensitive and tactful way".  And someone who routinely murders journalists and opposition leaders in their own country is now apparently the shining example of diplomacy for leaders of civilized countries.

Only one person shunned diplomacy before  unleashing hell on a sovereign democracy,  leaders of Ukraine and virtually every other country were advocating diplomacy but as he's done from his very first speech as Russian leader Putin lied through his teeth about his intentions. He, lies, murders, doesn't respect borders, routinely breaks agreements, but this is everyone elses fault. Just be more diplomatic and give him what he wants you western monsters.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
This Guardian report is interesting. Tinkov, it seems, could be in some danger of saying these thoughts out loud.

But as the cost of the invasion has grown, some unlikely critics of the war have also grown more outspoken.

I dont see a SINGLE beneficiary of this mad war! wrote the outspoken businessman Oleg Tinkov in a statement on Tuesday. Innocent people and soldiers are being killed. Generals have woken up from their hangover to understand they have a shit army. And why would the army be good, if everything else in the country is shit and rife with nepotism, lackyism, and servility?

Dear collective west, please give Mr Putin a clear exit to save his face and stop this massacre.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/20/russias-latest-military-failures-polarise-society-even-more
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 01:38:27 pm
There isn't one because there are so many conflicting issues they've created.

Yes, there is a failure of diplomacy but Im not sure how its Western diplomacy thats failed as he put it. You could argue that diplomacy has failed in its widest interpretation, but its failed because of Russian actions and intentions, not the Wests or Ukrainians.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 01:38:27 pm
There isn't one because there are so many conflicting issues they've created.

Who created ?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:35:24 pm
Who created ?

Russia. The reasons for them starting the war were changing daily. You cant use diplomacy as a solution when the invading force is totally fabricating reasons as to why and constantly moving the goalposts.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:07:21 pm
This Guardian report is interesting. Tinkov, it seems, could be in some danger of saying these thoughts out loud.

But as the cost of the invasion has grown, some unlikely critics of the war have also grown more outspoken.

I dont see a SINGLE beneficiary of this mad war! wrote the outspoken businessman Oleg Tinkov in a statement on Tuesday. Innocent people and soldiers are being killed. Generals have woken up from their hangover to understand they have a shit army. And why would the army be good, if everything else in the country is shit and rife with nepotism, lackyism, and servility?

Dear collective west, please give Mr Putin a clear exit to save his face and stop this massacre.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/20/russias-latest-military-failures-polarise-society-even-more
And therein lies the great problem with this whole situation. Putin is not going to go unless he is offered a face-saving out. But give Putin any kind of 'win' and he likely will do something similar again.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
If it was any other situation he'd be tried and given the death penalty in some countries, locked up for the rest of his life in others.

All he deserves.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 03:33:01 pm
Diplomacy,  "the art of dealing with people in a sensitive and tactful way". 
In his satirical work, 'The Devil's Dictionary', Ambrose Bierce defined diplomacy as, "The patriotic art of lying for one's country." Seems about right here.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:14:05 pm
And therein lies the great problem with this whole situation. Putin is not going to go unless he is offered a face-saving out. But give Putin any kind of 'win' and he likely will do something similar again.

He's backed Russia into a corner that there's no easy way out of without them losing face - a LOT of face. Plus, it's a personal humiliation for him. I'm inclined to believe the story that officials are keeping the true nature of the conflict away from Putin.

Diplomacy in this case is weighing up which is the least unpleasant option to stop the war. Putin quietly disappearing into exile and offering up his lieutenants is one avenue to explore. The fact is, there can now be no peace between Russia and the West as long as Putin rules.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/apr/20/jeremy-corbyn-would-like-to-see-nato-ultimately-disband?CMP=fb_gu#Echobox=1650486237

Jeremy Corbyn would like to see Nato ultimately disband

Former Labour leader does not blame Nato for Russian invasion but questions role of military alliances

The former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he hoped military alliances like Nato could be ultimately disbanded, saying they could create greater danger in the world.

In comments that are likely to inflame further tensions with Labour HQ, Corbyn said he did not blame Nato for the Russian invasion of Ukraine but that it had to be looked at in historical context.

Corbyn is currently suspended from holding the Labour whip after comments made in the wake of the Equality and Human Rights Commission report into antisemitism in the party under his leadership.

The Islington North MP said that people should look at the process that could happen at the end of the Ukraine war and questioned: Do military alliances bring peace?

I would want to see a world where we start to ultimately disband all military alliances, he told Times Radio. The issue has to be: whats the best way of bringing about peace in the future? Is it by more alliances? Is it by more military buildup?

Or is it by stopping the war in Ukraine and the other wars  that are going on at the present time, which are also killing a very large number of people? And ask yourself the question: do military alliances bring peace? Or do they actually encourage each other and build up to a greater danger?

I dont blame Nato for the fact that Russia has invaded Ukraine. What I say is look at the thing historically, and look at the process that could happen at the end of the Ukraine war.

The former leader said he would be supporting Ukraines right to defend itself if he was PM but would be focused on encouraging dialogue. Asked whether he backed Ukraines president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, he said: Ive never met him. I dont know  I think he speaks well and I admire that.

Corbyn said the decision not to readmit him as a Labour MP was a wrong, totally unjustified decision by Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Starmer told the Guardian last week that further comments by Corbyn, including his support for the Stop the War Coalition, had made his readmittance more difficult, saying he expected all Labour MPs to be supportive of Nato and not to draw false equivalence between Russia and Nato.

Those comments led to a swift rebuttal from the former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who said there had been commitment to Nato under Corbyns leadership.

A commitment to Nato has been Labour policy democratically determined by party conference and accepted by every Labour leader for inclusion in every Labour manifesto, including by Jeremy Corbyn, since Natos inception, he tweeted.

If we cant be honest in our assessments of Natos performance, lessons for how it performs its role in the future will never be learnt. On this basis I see no reason why Jeremy Corbyn doesnt meet these new conditions for entitlement to the Labour whip.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:37:47 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/apr/20/jeremy-corbyn-would-like-to-see-nato-ultimately-disband?CMP=fb_gu#Echobox=1650486237

Jeremy Corbyn would like to see Nato ultimately disband

Former Labour leader does not blame Nato for Russian invasion but questions role of military alliances
Corbyn is really quite thick. And, very, very dull. Has he made even a single insightful comment in his life-long career as a politician?

There is absolutely no depth or analysis in his remarks there. They are about as insightful and useful as, 'can't we all just get along?'
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:33:00 am
Corbyn is really quite thick. And, very, very dull. Has he made even a single insightful comment in his life-long career as a politician?

There is absolutely no depth or analysis in his remarks there. They are about as insightful and useful as, 'can't we all just get along?'
Johnson and a few other Tory MPs have been trying to bring Corbyns name back in the public eye, Johnson brought it up again yesterday in his speech, how Starmer supported a Putin apologist. camera focused on Corbyn sitting by himself on the backbenches. the Torys believe the public will still vote Tory no matter what if Corbyn is still a part of the Labour party.
Corbyn has put himself back in the public eye and his words will reinforce the fear many voters have on National security if Corbyn was PM. I question Corbyn's intentions. the fallout will hit other movements but that's up to them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:46:46 am


But he's no longer a sitting Labour MP, let alone a candidate to be a future PM.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:35:04 am
But he's no longer a sitting Labour MP, let alone a candidate to be a future PM.

Perception is reality and the majority are content with sound bites rather than political  analysis.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:35:04 am
But he's no longer a sitting Labour MP, let alone a candidate to be a future PM.

Starmer mentioned that he hasn't got the whip and the camera zoomed in on him.

Clearly going to be a stick to beat Labour with
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:42:25 am
Starmer mentioned that he hasn't got the whip and the camera zoomed in on him.

Clearly going to be a stick to beat Labour with

Yes, but I'm not sure how effective it'll be.


Lots of people are now saying they'll vote Labour again, now that JC has gone.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:37:47 pm
The former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he hoped military alliances like Nato could be ultimately disbanded, saying they could create greater danger in the world.

I agree with Corbyn. I too look forward to a world without military alliances. Indeed a world without armies and weapons. A world without intelligence services. I even look forward, one day, to a world without police forces. One day I hope that all people, all the world over, will be happy and fulfilled.

However.....

Back in the real world, how helpful is Corbyn's comment? What do we think of its timing? How useful is it as a contribution to achieving peace and getting Putin's invading armies out of a foreign country?

The answers are obvious. At best it is useless and at worst dangerous. It's a comment that either a child would make or a dupe of Putin. I suspect in Corbyn's case it is the child, although it's hard to tell since he has been very soft on Putin in the past (wherever Putin could be said to be opposing 'the West').

It is staggering that this man once led the great Labour party - the party that helped found NATO and which realised the importance of a western alliance when faced with Stalin and his colonial outposts in eastern Europe. Men like Attlee and Bevin knew that a military alliance was necessary to deter the Soviet Union because they knew that the first victims of Communist rule - in Russia, Czechoslovakia, Poland, the Baltic states, Hungary, East Germany, and indeed Ukraine (in 1918-21) - were their fellow Socialists. They had no illusions at all about totalitarianism.

Corbyn does not have the Labour whip it is true. I'd now like to see his membership of the party revoked for good. A Labour candidate should also be found to oppose him in his constituency.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
PS What Zelinskey needs to hear from the West right now is NOT that military alliances like NATO are dangerous and should be disbanded.

He needs to hear that the shipment of weapons from the West will increase immediately and exponentially.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:11:05 am
PS What Zelinskey needs to hear from the West right now is NOT that military alliances like NATO are dangerous and should be disbanded.

He needs to hear that the shipment of weapons from the West will increase immediately and exponentially.

And  STW think we shouldnt be sending them anything.  Ok, theres some kind of logic here. Any war is bad and the people who suffer are the little people in the street.
However. And its a huge however. This policy relies on the entire world following a modern liberal approach. The very moment a country doesnt do this, you give them free reign to become the aggressor and invade any country they like.
And look what just happened.

And NATO isnt the reason Russia invaded, its unutterable bollocks. Because he invaded in 2014 too. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:46:46 am
Johnson and a few other Tory MPs have been trying to bring Corbyns name back in the public eye, Johnson brought it up again yesterday in his speech, how Starmer supported a Putin apologist. camera focused on Corbyn sitting by himself on the backbenches. the Torys believe the public will still vote Tory no matter what if Corbyn is still a part of the Labour party.
Corbyn has put himself back in the public eye and his words will reinforce the fear many voters have on National security if Corbyn was PM. I question Corbyn's intentions. the fallout will hit other movements but that's up to them.


I'm no fan of Corbyn but consider the irony of any Tory scumbag getting on their high horse over Putin.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61080537
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:09:01 am
Corbyn does not have the Labour whip it is true. I'd now like to see his membership of the party revoked for good. A Labour candidate should also be found to oppose him in his constituency.
Yep. The fucker needs to go. Corbyn is not only a distraction, but a millstone.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:16:35 pm
Cynical publicity stunt by the UK government/tennis authorities.

Im fine with it.

Hopefully this will be extended to all international major sporting events.
