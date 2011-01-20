Whoa, Whoa!! Who called the Cavalry?



Sorry you feel like that Red Boots.I wonder if, on reflection, you can see why people were so amazed by your post. You hear about folk supporting Putin's invasion, or excusing it, but it's rare to see an apology for Russian policy laid out so nakedly like that. Putin's Russia is pretty close to Fascism and the invasion of Ukraine is one of the great atrocities of the 21st century (perhaps second only to the calamity in Syria inflicted by the combined forces of Assad, Putin and Islamic State). So you shouldn't be surprised that people want to show their disgust when an apologist appears on these pages.I know you think that the "consensus" about Ukraine is wrong and that probably you're smarter than all the people who "fall" for the "narrative." That's often the way that Covid-deniers speak too. I don't know if you are one, but they argue from those premises too. A consensus to them, is by definition, wrong. It's made up of sheep who blindly follow the government/mass media line. The irony, in this case, is that you are the only one following such a rigorously-produced "line" - the one peddled in Moscow where "state propaganda" is, where censorship is a, where independent newspapers and TV stations, where the police determine what can be said, and where people are severelyand sometimesfor criticising the government. That's the real thing Red Boots. Fascism, in a word.I know you'll say you're not a fan of Putin, but I think you've proved over the years that you are. You believed him over the Salisbury poisonings, you defended him over Syria, you now spread his lies about the invasion of Ukraine. You also seem absolutely entranced by the "narrative" being spun by the Russian "mainstream media" (if I can put it like that). Look at your post again. The motives of Putin are always whiter than white for you. The motives of the West are always dark and nefarious. I don't imagine you know much about Russia - the gangster capitalism, the police-controlled courts, the fate of people like Navalny, Politkovskaya, Nemtsov, Betiyeva, Kamilov, the systemic racism, the widespread poverty, the contempt for human rights, the contempt for all foreign nations. I also don't imagine that you're well informed about what is happening in Ukraine right now. How can you be? The abductions, the executions, the deliberate targetting of civilians, the murder of at least 200 Ukrainian children. It's enough, I imagine, that Putin opposes the West. That's sufficient to guarantee your support. Furious with Trudeau (Trudeau!) and happy to go along with Putin. It is amazing.But it is a well-worn path. There is literally no violator of human rights or international norms that cannot be excused. We forget sometimes that even Hitler had his left-wing apologists in Britain. (He had his right-wing ones too, like Mosley and a number of Tory MPs, but that is well known). They appeared in September 1939 after the Soviet Union allied itself with the Nazis, and Britain declared war on Germany. They were a small minority, standing out (of course) against the government and the "narrative" being "peddled" by the mainstream media, but they were vocal for a while. Here are some of their comments, collected by Victor Gollancz, Harold Laski, George Orwell and John Strachey (in the 1940 book 'The Betrayal of the Left'). Think of them as tweets today! You'll recognise their voices I'm sure."To win the war under the present ruling class would be as much a defeat for the workers as a Hitler victory""You like to think of German imperialism as a far greater evil than British imperialism; I am a realist and ask which is the imperialism which economically oppresses subject races most now.""Lord Halifax is ethically no different from Goebbels." (Trudeau!)"It is obvious that it is a quarrel between two rival imperialisms, equally enemies of the people.""I don't yield to anyone in my detestation of Hitler and Mussolini, but I think Halifax, Churchill and Co. are nearer menaces to the British people.""We stand to lose as much under the present Government as we would do under German Fascism."