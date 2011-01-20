« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8840 on: Yesterday at 11:14:06 pm
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 08:50:52 pm
At one time I engaged with this thread/ subforum, but gave it up as a futile exercise. Anyone who questions the prevailing narrative.... and I've witnessed some worthy contributions to that effect... is soon overwhelmed and gives up in frustration. But I'll have a go again.

It appears everyone is too quick to blast 'the opposition' instead of trying to view the world from their perspective. We should be here to accommodate others, not attack at every opportunity.

From what I see, Putin...not just Putin, he has support from his countrymen and from many outside (what shall I call it?...) the NATO zone... views the Ukraine situation as an existential threat. For many years he has expressed displeasure at NATO expansion and has been ignored. He sees Ukraine as being used as a pawn in a geopolitical struggle targeting Russia (& beyond). If you actually listen to his speeches he has articulated these concerns very effectively, as has his right hand man, Lavrov. He has been dismissed with scorn by the west and finally drew a line in the sand with Ukraine. There is not an ounce of diplomacy in the Western response, just bullying & posturing.

I take him very seriously and do not doubt his intentions to fulfill his objectives in Ukraine. He has offered proposals to ensure Ukraine neutrality in the ongoing relationship between Oceana and Eurasia, to para Orwell. If the West choses to dismiss this offer, as it has done so far, 'Hot War' is inevitable. I think we are already at the early stages of WWIII. This is not a case of Russia v Ukraine, but Russia v the West (call it NATO, but it's really the US with a fair bit of prompting by the UK). This 'Hot War' will directly impact you & all mankind. Certainly mainland Europe, at the least, is at great risk.

Surely its time to get wise men involved? The existing Foreign Policy wonks aren't hacking it.



 :lmao
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8841 on: Yesterday at 11:14:06 pm
I guess Georgia had it coming too.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8842 on: Yesterday at 11:14:45 pm
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:09:11 pm
3) Ukraine commits to no 'strategic weapons' in situ, including nuclear, chemical & biological.
4) Ukraine commits to respect their ethnic Russia minority, including language rights & the same rights as ethnic Ukrainians
5) Ukraine commits to remove the Banderists from political influence and protect its citizenry from violence
6)  both Russia & Ukraine strive (measurable?) to reduce the influence of their oligarchs
7) US, UK, EU, NATO etc agree to respect those agreements.

Sounds a lot like the Minsk accords?

Is there any reason why you refused to address my previous conditions, which are much simpler?

Russian troops belong in Russia, not Ukraine.
Ukrainian troops belong in Ukraine, not Russia.

Before you try to complicate things, do you agree with the two above conditions?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8843 on: Yesterday at 11:17:44 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:10:31 pm
Might be worth you re-reading it then as you've wildly missed the point

That people like you tend not to have the courage of your own conviction, that you wouldn't be brave enough to actually move to Russia.

And if you did ever find yourself living there, you'd unlikely be brave enough to speak critically about the ruling leader/party (if you ever found yourself not falling for their attempts to con you so easily) in the way you would about UK/US leaders (countries you say you've been living in).

Russia has a lot of work to do to improve its lot internally. I've never claimed it is without sin. Then again, I look at challenges to sustain what privileges we have in the West and look with horror on restrictions and constraints on society being introduced 'for the greater good', Trudeau & Canada being a perfect example. We've got a lot of hurt coming down the road, IMO. But that's a whole other thread, no thanks.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8844 on: Yesterday at 11:18:30 pm
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:09:11 pm
3) Ukraine commits to no 'strategic weapons' in situ, including nuclear, chemical & biological. ukraine has none of these so this would be easy. And Russia knows it doesnt have any either. Ukraine has already committed to this is 94 of course, and in return Russia vowed to respect their borders. That didnt go well
4) Ukraine commits to respect their ethnic Russia minority, including language rights & the same rights as ethnic Ukrainians could be an easy commitment and one that should be done, given that the president is one of them
5) Ukraine commits to remove the Banderists from political influence and protect its citizenry from violence shouldn't be an issue, but also a fucking  bizarre reason to invade another country
6)  both Russia & Ukraine strive (measurable?) to reduce the influence of their oligarchsthis wont happen, money talks sadly and Putin is the biggest of them all
7) US, UK, EU, NATO etc agree to respect those agreements.
which of course they would
Sounds a lot like the Minsk accords?


Couple of other points..

 None of these explain why Russia invaded last time.

Putin should agree to step down from political life in Russia in return for Russia presence in crimea.. He is a threat to the stability of the region.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8845 on: Yesterday at 11:20:08 pm
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:17:44 pm
Russia has a lot of work to do to improve its lot internally. I've never claimed it is without sin. Then again, I look at challenges to sustain what privileges we have in the West and look with horror on restrictions and constraints on society being introduced 'for the greater good', Trudeau & Canada being a perfect example. We've got a lot of hurt coming down the road, IMO. But that's a whole other thread, no thanks.

Well, glad to see that I was at least being fair with the way I characterised you.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8846 on: Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:18:30 pm


Putin should agree to step down from political life in Russia in return for Russia presence in crimea.. He is a threat to the stability of the region.

I'm not sure the majority of Russians agree with you.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8847 on: Yesterday at 11:22:15 pm
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm
I'm not sure the majority of Russians agree with you.

Do you think it would be unreasonable for us to dictate to the Russian people what their country should do?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8848 on: Yesterday at 11:22:59 pm
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:17:44 pm
Russia has a lot of work to do to improve its lot internally. I've never claimed it is without sin. Then again, I look at challenges to sustain what privileges we have in the West and look with horror on restrictions and constraints on society being introduced 'for the greater good', Trudeau & Canada being a perfect example. We've got a lot of hurt coming down the road, IMO. But that's a whole other thread, no thanks.

 :lmao

Spoken like a true shill. Whataboutism + Ignorance.  How can you even compare. There is no restriction on free speech in Canada(other than hate speech). The protests are still ongoing. The only thing that happened was twats that were blocking the city and the border (This is in violation of many laws and bylaws btw) and ruining the lives of many people in the process had their vehicles towed and accounts frozen. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8849 on: Yesterday at 11:23:56 pm
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm
I'm not sure the majority of Russians agree with you.
No, but compromise has to work both ways.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8850 on: Yesterday at 11:24:37 pm
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm
I'm not sure the majority of Russians agree with you.

Im not sure the majority of Ukrainians would agree with you.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8851 on: Yesterday at 11:25:04 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:22:59 pm
:lmao

Spoken like a true shill. Whataboutism + Ignorance.  How can you even compare. There is no restriction on free speech in Canada(other than hate speech). The protests are still ongoing. The only thing that happened where twats that were blocking the city and the border (This is in violation of many laws and bylaws btw) and ruining the lives of many people in the process had their vehicles towed and accounts frozen.

I repeat, But that's a whole other thread, no thanks.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8852 on: Yesterday at 11:36:12 pm
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:17:44 pm
Russia has a lot of work to do to improve its lot internally. I've never claimed it is without sin. Then again, I look at challenges to sustain what privileges we have in the West and look with horror on restrictions and constraints on society being introduced 'for the greater good', Trudeau & Canada being a perfect example. We've got a lot of hurt coming down the road, IMO. But that's a whole other thread, no thanks.

Apologies if I got too aggressive.

You look with horror at Canada and Trudeau but you're an apologist for Putin and Russia's invasion of a sovereign democracy and the accompanying genocide and rape.
 :duh
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8853 on: Today at 01:12:01 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:14:06 pm
:lmao

It's mental isn't it,had conversations with people myself who have swallowed the Russian line (almost always far left or far right conspiracy twats) and they always swear down that you're brainwashed by msm & say that you need to search for the news yourself,like they actually think that you're as thick as pigshit like they are.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8854 on: Today at 01:16:07 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 11:36:12 pm
You look with horror at Canada and Trudeau but you're an apologist for Putin and Russia's invasion of a sovereign democracy and the accompanying genocide and rape.
 :duh

False flag genocide and rape.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8855 on: Today at 02:13:00 am
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:25:04 pm
I repeat, But that's a whole other thread, no thanks.

I will entertain you. I live near a US border crossing and there are protests that happen every weekend at the border crossing usually with 20 or so loons. (Despite there being no COVID restrictions existing anymore) The only thing that has changed is that the police stops these idiots from blocking the border crossing. When the protests were happening the covidiots blocked one of border crossings in Alberta. This caused many truckers to get struck in US. You had these truckers struck in US in -20C weather, away from their families and without food and medical supplies. (See video below). Also these borders is where a lot of food, medicine and other goods for Canada is shipped through.   

https://www.reddit.com/r/alberta/comments/si3pfr/sikh_truck_drivers_plead_for_help_after_being/

So go ahead protests, but they don't have a right to ruin other people's lives and livelihood. The blocking of the highways and streets is illegal. In Canada police usually allow protesters to do this for short periods to make a point. They were extremely lenient with the Covidiots.

https://www.capitaldaily.ca/news/protest-legality#:~:text=Blockading%20bridges%2C%20roadways%2C%20ports%20and,blockading%20Premier%20John%20Horgan's%20driveway.

A similar situation existed in Ottawa. The residents were pissed off, because of the blockade and the excessive honking.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OOAJ7foayU

We are talking about a group of ~1000-2000 people causing billions of dollars in economic damage and making lives of many more people miserable. Again note the protests are still legal and still happening. All the government did was enforce the law and clear the blockades.

Compare this to Russia where they are locking up people just holding a poster or using the word war. Its scares me that people who live in Western democracies with access to all the information in the world are shilling for Putin and batting in his corner.


Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8856 on: Today at 03:17:40 am

Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:22:15 pm
Do you think it would be unreasonable for us to dictate to the Russian people what their country should do?

Succulent point!    :wave
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8857 on: Today at 06:37:59 am
Ha what an odd couple of pages of this thread thanks to an idiotic Russia and Putin kiss arse. Fuck Putin and fuck Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8858 on: Today at 07:11:34 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:16:07 am
False flag genocide and rape.
Thank God we have Putin - fighting the good fight for the Russian people against oppression - as a foil to that bastard, Trudeau, and his genocide and raping.

You do understand WhereAngelsPlay (and all), that it is pointless engaging with people who are drunk on this amount of Kool Aid!? You may as well argue with a Scientologist.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8859 on: Today at 07:31:46 am
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 10:54:07 pm
I realize I've entered the wrong forum, hostile territory,  and go back to the footy threads & the auld arses page.
It's not hostility - it's calling out your naivety and bullshit mate. And yeah, if you could get back to those pages, you'd save us a moderation headache. The last two pages tempt me to make this a "news only" thread.

As for sending people to the front, I live on what might be the next one. Let's see who's the "hard man" then. I'll be in the queue for a rifle and some ammo while you're preparing your reply............
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8860 on: Today at 07:51:49 am
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:17:44 pm
Russia has a lot of work to do to improve its lot internally. I've never claimed it is without sin. Then again, I look at challenges to sustain what privileges we have in the West and look with horror on restrictions and constraints on society being introduced 'for the greater good', Trudeau & Canada being a perfect example. We've got a lot of hurt coming down the road, IMO. But that's a whole other thread, no thanks.

Apologies if I got too aggressive.

There is no Russia, theres only the Putin crime cartel.

As for comparing restrictions by western democracies for the greater public health to a man who imprisons, assassinates & quashes any opponents to him? You need to have a good long look at your own moral compass. Stop pushing the Putin playbook: no we are not all as bad as one another, and youll go a long way to find someone as bad as the bunker dwarf.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8861 on: Today at 08:13:05 am
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm
I'm not sure the majority of Russians agree with you.
As if they get free and fair elections, naive.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8862 on: Today at 08:16:00 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:22:59 pm
:lmao

Spoken like a true shill. Whataboutism + Ignorance.  How can you even compare. There is no restriction on free speech in Canada(other than hate speech). The protests are still ongoing. The only thing that happened was twats that were blocking the city and the border (This is in violation of many laws and bylaws btw) and ruining the lives of many people in the process had their vehicles towed and accounts frozen. 
But weirdly over here in the UK insulate Britain are attacked by the right-wing press where as Canadas protests were supported by the same right-wing press...as if there is an agenda.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8863 on: Today at 08:31:59 am
Wow, looks like a Noam Chomsky fan was here.

The naivety about a diplomatic solution is that there is no diplomatic solution, without a negotiated genocide. If we are to believe the political commentary coming out of Russia at the moment, this would go from Moscow to Lisbon.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8864 on: Today at 08:34:24 am
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:09:11 pm
3) Ukraine commits to no 'strategic weapons' in situ, including nuclear, chemical & biological.
4) Ukraine commits to respect their ethnic Russia minority, including language rights & the same rights as ethnic Ukrainians
5) Ukraine commits to remove the Banderists from political influence and protect its citizenry from violence
6)  both Russia & Ukraine strive (measurable?) to reduce the influence of their oligarchs
7) US, UK, EU, NATO etc agree to respect those agreements.

Sounds a lot like the Minsk accords?

If Ukraine accept to all of this, and go an extra mile and give Crimea to Russia in exchange for permanent removal of Putin from all forms of political and public life and investigations at ICJ into the war crimes committed by russian soldiers on ukrainian soil?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8865 on: Today at 08:49:37 am
Wow some weird takes in here the last page or so.  :boxhead

Anyway looks like Russia has begun the second phase of the war now and Ukraine are still crying out for more heavy weapons to defend themselves. NATO let scratching their bollox doing the square root of fuck all.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8866 on: Today at 09:49:11 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:49:37 am
Wow some weird takes in here the last page or so.  :boxhead

Anyway looks like Russia has begun the second phase of the war now and Ukraine are still crying out for more heavy weapons to defend themselves. NATO let scratching their bollox doing the square root of fuck all.

Once again not sure why this is a "NATO" issue, its a western country issue for sure, and I fully agree that the West in general still isn't doing remotely enough to help Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8867 on: Today at 10:00:12 am
Whatever justification Putin has used to start the war is irrelevant now. His actions and his actions alone have made it all backfire. Wanted to push NATO away and limit their expansion? Sweden and Finland poised to enter the alliance as soon as the legs will carry them. Wanted to rekindle pro-Russian sentiments and kill off Ukrainian nationalism? He pretty much made sure Ukrainians hate them for eternity and will never again trust a word out of their mouth. Wanted to expand their sphere of influence and pose like a big tough guy? Reveals his army to be a disorganised horde, capable only of terror tactics. Wanted to crack the EU unity and test their resolve? Yeah, not going well that one. As alternatives are worked on he'll lose his main energy customer for good.

All he has is threat of nuclear war and he's hoping to bluff his way to victory using it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8868 on: Today at 10:21:08 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:11:34 am
Thank God we have Putin - fighting the good fight for the Russian people against oppression - as a foil to that bastard, Trudeau, and his genocide and raping.

You do understand WhereAngelsPlay (and all), that it is pointless engaging with people who are drunk on this amount of Kool Aid!? You may as well argue with a Scientologist.


Yeah but I really enjoy calling people c*nts to their faces,it's so satisfying.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8869 on: Today at 10:34:33 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:00:12 am
Whatever justification Putin has used to start the war is irrelevant now. His actions and his actions alone have made it all backfire. Wanted to push NATO away and limit their expansion? Sweden and Finland poised to enter the alliance as soon as the legs will carry them. Wanted to rekindle pro-Russian sentiments and kill off Ukrainian nationalism? He pretty much made sure Ukrainians hate them for eternity and will never again trust a word out of their mouth. Wanted to expand their sphere of influence and pose like a big tough guy? Reveals his army to be a disorganised horde, capable only of terror tactics. Wanted to crack the EU unity and test their resolve? Yeah, not going well that one. As alternatives are worked on he'll lose his main energy customer for good.

All he has is threat of nuclear war and he's hoping to bluff his way to victory using it.
Agree with every word of it.  The problem is that despite it backfiring Putin can still cause untold pain and misery in Ukraine and it's difficult to see an end in sight.

The bit I've bolded has been, for me, the most disappointing aspect of the western responses.  Germany's unwillingness to stop all importing of Russian gas is effectively in part funding the ongoing invasion.  I appreciate Germany has foolishly put too many of its eggs in Russia's basket, something with hindsight they wouldn't have done, and that going cold turkey would cause economic pain for Germany.  I'm disappointed they've not sucked that up and I think if they did the German people would support it despite the short-term pain.

We (UK) have a party in power that is too close to and compromised by Russia but even we have belatedly enacted sanctions.  That said, if doing so resulted in the same economic hit that Germany would take then I'm pretty sure we'd act no better than Germany.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8870 on: Today at 10:44:50 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:34:33 am
Agree with every word of it.  The problem is that despite it backfiring Putin can still cause untold pain and misery in Ukraine and it's difficult to see an end in sight.

The bit I've bolded has been, for me, the most disappointing aspect of the western responses.  Germany's unwillingness to stop all importing of Russian gas is effectively in part funding the ongoing invasion.  I appreciate Germany has foolishly put too many of its eggs in Russia's basket, something with hindsight they wouldn't have done, and that going cold turkey would cause economic pain for Germany.  I'm disappointed they've not sucked that up and I think if they did the German people would support it despite the short-term pain.

We (UK) have a party in power that is too close to and compromised by Russia but even we have belatedly enacted sanctions.  That said, if doing so resulted in the same economic hit that Germany would take then I'm pretty sure we'd act no better than Germany.

No doubt there is still billions in dirty Russian money flowing through British tax havens.
The chancellors wife's had business operating in russia post-sanctions, until he was called out over it.
I'm sure that is only the tip of the iceberg as well.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8871 on: Today at 11:21:18 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:11:34 am
... You may as well argue with a Scientologist.

That about sums up some of the recent posts here.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8872 on: Today at 11:53:22 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:21:08 am
Yeah but I really enjoy calling people c*nts to their faces,it's so satisfying.
I get it. And it is not as though I am totally immune to getting into these 'debates' either. But this guy is operating within a belief system, a cult, a religion. He could see the result of Putin's invasion IRL and he probably still would not be persuaded otherwise. For him, its an identity thing - it makes him feel a little less inadequate because he imagines that he knows and understands things most of the rest of us do not.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8873 on: Today at 11:58:35 am
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 11:21:18 am
That about sums up some of the recent posts here.
On occasion, there have been other posters like this. And some were Putin apologists. Though, to be fair, most of them (but not this guy) have not reappeared to repeat their stance after this invasion of Ukraine. It would be nice if they made public admissions to being totally wrong about Putin (the Skripol incident, etc.), but their relative silence now will have to suffice.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8874 on: Today at 11:58:47 am
Meanwhile it's definitely not all quiet on the eastern front  :butt
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8875 on: Today at 12:36:54 pm
At least 200 Ukrainian children have now been killed by Russian soldiers

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-61146084
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8876 on: Today at 12:45:09 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:00:12 am
Whatever justification Putin has used to start the war is irrelevant now. His actions and his actions alone have made it all backfire. Wanted to push NATO away and limit their expansion? Sweden and Finland poised to enter the alliance as soon as the legs will carry them. Wanted to rekindle pro-Russian sentiments and kill off Ukrainian nationalism? He pretty much made sure Ukrainians hate them for eternity and will never again trust a word out of their mouth. Wanted to expand their sphere of influence and pose like a big tough guy? Reveals his army to be a disorganised horde, capable only of terror tactics. Wanted to crack the EU unity and test their resolve? Yeah, not going well that one. As alternatives are worked on he'll lose his main energy customer for good.

All he has is threat of nuclear war and he's hoping to bluff his way to victory using it.

Pretty much this.

Over the last 20-30 years, perhaps arguments could be made that, in order to "appease" Russia, knowing their paranoia and bullying tendencies towards their neighbours (that is putting it lightly) - that NATO should have rejected the idea of Ukraine joining NATO and the possibility of ever stationing NATO soldiers and equipment on Ukrainian soil, whilst simultaneously making it clear that it would go to Ukraine´s territorial defence should it become the victim of external aggression (a sort of "middle way"). But 20/20 hindsight and all that.

The fact is, whatever geopolitical arguments could be made that NATO somehow overstepped have been so completely and utterly demolished by a horrendous Russian war of aggression on a sovereign nation state that simply cannot be justified by any reasonable moral or political measure. That is not even mentioning the increasingly extreme rhetoric coming from the Russian leadership that denies the basic existence of Ukraine as a non-Russian entity. Arguments about NATO expansion are irrelevant in the face of that, because it is clear there is only one entity hellbent on expansionism, and that is Russia as the unadulturated aggressor in this war.

If you want to argue for negotiations, I am pretty sure Zelenskiy has already ruled out Ukraine joining NATO should Russia withdraw. If that was really the main reason for Russia launching this war, then that should be enough for them to withdraw and call it a victory. But it has so clearly gone far past that. Russia has announced its imperial intentions quite comprehensively. And for that reason NATO is now suddenly more relevant then ever to all of Russia´s neighbours that don´t want to fall victim to that.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8877 on: Today at 05:19:44 pm
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 10:47:05 pm
Whoa, Whoa!! Who called the Cavalry?

I'll need to take my coat off for this one...

Yorky, I was going to tackle you first but, fck me, I'm wasting my time.


Sorry you feel like that Red Boots.

I wonder if, on reflection, you can see why people were so amazed by your post. You hear about folk supporting Putin's invasion, or excusing it, but it's rare to see an apology for Russian policy laid out so nakedly like that. Putin's Russia is pretty close to Fascism and the invasion of Ukraine is one of the great atrocities of the 21st century (perhaps second only to the calamity in Syria inflicted by the combined forces of Assad, Putin and Islamic State). So you shouldn't be surprised that people want to show their disgust when an apologist appears on these pages.

I know you think that the "consensus" about Ukraine is wrong and that probably you're smarter than all the people who "fall" for the "narrative." That's often the way that Covid-deniers speak too. I don't know if you are one, but they argue from those premises too. A consensus to them, is by definition, wrong. It's made up of sheep who blindly follow the government/mass media line. The irony, in this case, is that you are the only one following such a rigorously-produced "line" - the one peddled in Moscow where "state propaganda" is real, where censorship is a fact of life, where independent newspapers and TV stations do not exist, where the police determine what can be said, and where people are severely punished and sometimes murdered for criticising the government. That's the real thing Red Boots. Fascism, in a word.

I know you'll say you're not a fan of Putin, but I think you've proved over the years that you are. You believed him over the Salisbury poisonings, you defended him over Syria, you now spread his lies about the invasion of Ukraine. You also seem absolutely entranced by the "narrative" being spun by the Russian "mainstream media" (if I can put it like that). Look at your post again. The motives of Putin are always whiter than white for you. The motives of the West are always dark and nefarious. I don't imagine you know much about Russia - the gangster capitalism, the police-controlled courts, the fate of people like Navalny, Politkovskaya, Nemtsov, Betiyeva, Kamilov, the systemic racism, the widespread poverty, the contempt for human rights, the contempt for all foreign nations. I also don't imagine that you're well informed about what is happening in Ukraine right now. How can you be? The abductions, the executions, the deliberate targetting of civilians, the murder of at least 200 Ukrainian children. It's enough, I imagine, that Putin opposes the West. That's sufficient to guarantee your support. Furious with Trudeau (Trudeau!) and happy to go along with Putin. It is amazing.

But it is a well-worn path. There is literally no violator of human rights or international norms that cannot be excused. We forget sometimes that even Hitler had his left-wing apologists in Britain. (He had his right-wing ones too, like Mosley and a number of Tory MPs, but that is well known). They appeared in September 1939 after the Soviet Union allied itself with the Nazis, and Britain declared war on Germany. They were a small minority, standing out (of course) against the government and the "narrative" being "peddled" by the mainstream media, but they were vocal for a while. Here are some of their comments, collected by Victor Gollancz, Harold Laski, George Orwell and John Strachey (in the 1940 book 'The Betrayal of the Left'). Think of them as tweets today!  You'll recognise their voices I'm sure. 

"To win the war under the present ruling class would be as much a defeat for the workers as a Hitler victory"

"You like to think of German imperialism as a far greater evil than British imperialism; I am a realist and ask which is the imperialism which economically oppresses subject races most now."

"Lord Halifax is ethically no different from Goebbels." (Trudeau!)

"It is obvious that it is a quarrel between two rival imperialisms, equally enemies of the people."

"I don't yield to anyone in my detestation of Hitler and Mussolini, but I think Halifax, Churchill and Co. are nearer menaces to the British people."

"We stand to lose as much under the present Government as we would do under German Fascism."

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8878 on: Today at 05:26:09 pm
PRAGUE, April 19 (Reuters) - Czech defence companies will repair Ukrainian tanks and other military vehicles that have been damaged in fighting or need servicing after long-term storage, the Czech Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/czech-companies-repair-damaged-ukrainian-tanks-2022-04-19/
