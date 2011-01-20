I repeat, But that's a whole other thread, no thanks.



I will entertain you. I live near a US border crossing and there are protests that happen every weekend at the border crossing usually with 20 or so loons. (Despite there being no COVID restrictions existing anymore) The only thing that has changed is that the police stops these idiots from blocking the border crossing. When the protests were happening the covidiots blocked one of border crossings in Alberta. This caused many truckers to get struck in US. You had these truckers struck in US in -20C weather, away from their families and without food and medical supplies. (See video below). Also these borders is where a lot of food, medicine and other goods for Canada is shipped through.So go ahead protests, but they don't have a right to ruin other people's lives and livelihood. The blocking of the highways and streets is illegal. In Canada police usually allow protesters to do this for short periods to make a point. They were extremely lenient with the Covidiots.A similar situation existed in Ottawa. The residents were pissed off, because of the blockade and the excessive honking.We are talking about a group of ~1000-2000 people causing billions of dollars in economic damage and making lives of many more people miserable. Again note the protests are still legal and still happening. All the government did was enforce the law and clear the blockades.Compare this to Russia where they are locking up people just holding a poster or using the word war. Its scares me that people who live in Western democracies with access to all the information in the world are shilling for Putin and batting in his corner.