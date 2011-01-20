« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 405536 times)

Offline west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8840 on: Yesterday at 11:14:06 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 08:50:52 pm
At one time I engaged with this thread/ subforum, but gave it up as a futile exercise. Anyone who questions the prevailing narrative.... and I've witnessed some worthy contributions to that effect... is soon overwhelmed and gives up in frustration. But I'll have a go again.

It appears everyone is too quick to blast 'the opposition' instead of trying to view the world from their perspective. We should be here to accommodate others, not attack at every opportunity.

From what I see, Putin...not just Putin, he has support from his countrymen and from many outside (what shall I call it?...) the NATO zone... views the Ukraine situation as an existential threat. For many years he has expressed displeasure at NATO expansion and has been ignored. He sees Ukraine as being used as a pawn in a geopolitical struggle targeting Russia (& beyond). If you actually listen to his speeches he has articulated these concerns very effectively, as has his right hand man, Lavrov. He has been dismissed with scorn by the west and finally drew a line in the sand with Ukraine. There is not an ounce of diplomacy in the Western response, just bullying & posturing.

I take him very seriously and do not doubt his intentions to fulfill his objectives in Ukraine. He has offered proposals to ensure Ukraine neutrality in the ongoing relationship between Oceana and Eurasia, to para Orwell. If the West choses to dismiss this offer, as it has done so far, 'Hot War' is inevitable. I think we are already at the early stages of WWIII. This is not a case of Russia v Ukraine, but Russia v the West (call it NATO, but it's really the US with a fair bit of prompting by the UK). This 'Hot War' will directly impact you & all mankind. Certainly mainland Europe, at the least, is at great risk.

Surely its time to get wise men involved? The existing Foreign Policy wonks aren't hacking it.



 :lmao
Offline Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8841 on: Yesterday at 11:14:06 pm »
I guess Georgia had it coming too.
Offline Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8842 on: Yesterday at 11:14:45 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:09:11 pm
3) Ukraine commits to no 'strategic weapons' in situ, including nuclear, chemical & biological.
4) Ukraine commits to respect their ethnic Russia minority, including language rights & the same rights as ethnic Ukrainians
5) Ukraine commits to remove the Banderists from political influence and protect its citizenry from violence
6)  both Russia & Ukraine strive (measurable?) to reduce the influence of their oligarchs
7) US, UK, EU, NATO etc agree to respect those agreements.

Sounds a lot like the Minsk accords?

Is there any reason why you refused to address my previous conditions, which are much simpler?

Russian troops belong in Russia, not Ukraine.
Ukrainian troops belong in Ukraine, not Russia.

Before you try to complicate things, do you agree with the two above conditions?
Offline RedBootsTommySmith

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8843 on: Yesterday at 11:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:10:31 pm
Might be worth you re-reading it then as you've wildly missed the point

That people like you tend not to have the courage of your own conviction, that you wouldn't be brave enough to actually move to Russia.

And if you did ever find yourself living there, you'd unlikely be brave enough to speak critically about the ruling leader/party (if you ever found yourself not falling for their attempts to con you so easily) in the way you would about UK/US leaders (countries you say you've been living in).

Russia has a lot of work to do to improve its lot internally. I've never claimed it is without sin. Then again, I look at challenges to sustain what privileges we have in the West and look with horror on restrictions and constraints on society being introduced 'for the greater good', Trudeau & Canada being a perfect example. We've got a lot of hurt coming down the road, IMO. But that's a whole other thread, no thanks.

Apologies if I got too aggressive.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8844 on: Yesterday at 11:18:30 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:09:11 pm
3) Ukraine commits to no 'strategic weapons' in situ, including nuclear, chemical & biological. ukraine has none of these so this would be easy. And Russia knows it doesnt have any either. Ukraine has already committed to this is 94 of course, and in return Russia vowed to respect their borders. That didnt go well
4) Ukraine commits to respect their ethnic Russia minority, including language rights & the same rights as ethnic Ukrainians could be an easy commitment and one that should be done, given that the president is one of them
5) Ukraine commits to remove the Banderists from political influence and protect its citizenry from violence shouldn't be an issue, but also a fucking  bizarre reason to invade another country
6)  both Russia & Ukraine strive (measurable?) to reduce the influence of their oligarchsthis wont happen, money talks sadly and Putin is the biggest of them all
7) US, UK, EU, NATO etc agree to respect those agreements.
which of course they would
Sounds a lot like the Minsk accords?


Couple of other points..

 None of these explain why Russia invaded last time.

Putin should agree to step down from political life in Russia in return for Russia presence in crimea.. He is a threat to the stability of the region.
Offline Classycara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8845 on: Yesterday at 11:20:08 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:17:44 pm
Russia has a lot of work to do to improve its lot internally. I've never claimed it is without sin. Then again, I look at challenges to sustain what privileges we have in the West and look with horror on restrictions and constraints on society being introduced 'for the greater good', Trudeau & Canada being a perfect example. We've got a lot of hurt coming down the road, IMO. But that's a whole other thread, no thanks.

Well, glad to see that I was at least being fair with the way I characterised you.
Offline RedBootsTommySmith

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8846 on: Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:18:30 pm


Putin should agree to step down from political life in Russia in return for Russia presence in crimea.. He is a threat to the stability of the region.

I'm not sure the majority of Russians agree with you.
Offline Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8847 on: Yesterday at 11:22:15 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm
I'm not sure the majority of Russians agree with you.

Do you think it would be unreasonable for us to dictate to the Russian people what their country should do?
Offline Max_powers

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8848 on: Yesterday at 11:22:59 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:17:44 pm
Russia has a lot of work to do to improve its lot internally. I've never claimed it is without sin. Then again, I look at challenges to sustain what privileges we have in the West and look with horror on restrictions and constraints on society being introduced 'for the greater good', Trudeau & Canada being a perfect example. We've got a lot of hurt coming down the road, IMO. But that's a whole other thread, no thanks.

 :lmao

Spoken like a true shill. Whataboutism + Ignorance.  How can you even compare. There is no restriction on free speech in Canada(other than hate speech). The protests are still ongoing. The only thing that happened was twats that were blocking the city and the border (This is in violation of many laws and bylaws btw) and ruining the lives of many people in the process had their vehicles towed and accounts frozen. 
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8849 on: Yesterday at 11:23:56 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm
I'm not sure the majority of Russians agree with you.
No, but compromise has to work both ways.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8850 on: Yesterday at 11:24:37 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm
I'm not sure the majority of Russians agree with you.

Im not sure the majority of Ukrainians would agree with you.
Offline RedBootsTommySmith

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8851 on: Yesterday at 11:25:04 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:22:59 pm
:lmao

Spoken like a true shill. Whataboutism + Ignorance.  How can you even compare. There is no restriction on free speech in Canada(other than hate speech). The protests are still ongoing. The only thing that happened where twats that were blocking the city and the border (This is in violation of many laws and bylaws btw) and ruining the lives of many people in the process had their vehicles towed and accounts frozen.

I repeat, But that's a whole other thread, no thanks.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8852 on: Yesterday at 11:36:12 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:17:44 pm
Russia has a lot of work to do to improve its lot internally. I've never claimed it is without sin. Then again, I look at challenges to sustain what privileges we have in the West and look with horror on restrictions and constraints on society being introduced 'for the greater good', Trudeau & Canada being a perfect example. We've got a lot of hurt coming down the road, IMO. But that's a whole other thread, no thanks.

Apologies if I got too aggressive.

You look with horror at Canada and Trudeau but you're an apologist for Putin and Russia's invasion of a sovereign democracy and the accompanying genocide and rape.
 :duh
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8853 on: Today at 01:12:01 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:14:06 pm
:lmao

It's mental isn't it,had conversations with people myself who have swallowed the Russian line (almost always far left or far right conspiracy twats) and they always swear down that you're brainwashed by msm & say that you need to search for the news yourself,like they actually think that you're as thick as pigshit like they are.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8854 on: Today at 01:16:07 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 11:36:12 pm
You look with horror at Canada and Trudeau but you're an apologist for Putin and Russia's invasion of a sovereign democracy and the accompanying genocide and rape.
 :duh

False flag genocide and rape.
Offline Max_powers

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8855 on: Today at 02:13:00 am »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:25:04 pm
I repeat, But that's a whole other thread, no thanks.

I will entertain you. I live near a US border crossing and there are protests that happen every weekend at the border crossing usually with 20 or so loons. (Despite there being no COVID restrictions existing anymore) The only thing that has changed is that the police stops these idiots from blocking the border crossing. When the protests were happening the covidiots blocked one of border crossings in Alberta. This caused many truckers to get struck in US. You had these truckers struck in US in -20C weather, away from their families and without food and medical supplies. (See video below). Also these borders is where a lot of food, medicine and other goods for Canada is shipped through.   

https://www.reddit.com/r/alberta/comments/si3pfr/sikh_truck_drivers_plead_for_help_after_being/

So go ahead protests, but they don't have a right to ruin other people's lives and livelihood. The blocking of the highways and streets is illegal. In Canada police usually allow protesters to do this for short periods to make a point. They were extremely lenient with the Covidiots.

https://www.capitaldaily.ca/news/protest-legality#:~:text=Blockading%20bridges%2C%20roadways%2C%20ports%20and,blockading%20Premier%20John%20Horgan's%20driveway.

A similar situation existed in Ottawa. The residents were pissed off, because of the blockade and the excessive honking.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OOAJ7foayU

We are talking about a group of ~1000-2000 people causing billions of dollars in economic damage and making lives of many more people miserable. Again note the protests are still legal and still happening. All the government did was enforce the law and clear the blockades.

Compare this to Russia where they are locking up people just holding a poster or using the word war. Its scares me that people who live in Western democracies with access to all the information in the world are shilling for Putin and batting in his corner.


Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8856 on: Today at 03:17:40 am »

Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:22:15 pm
Do you think it would be unreasonable for us to dictate to the Russian people what their country should do?

Succulent point!    :wave
