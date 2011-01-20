« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 405119 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8800 on: Today at 07:52:36 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 02:28:37 pm
I had to read that twice to see if I'd misunderstood.

Let's play a game, substitute Russia & Putin for US/ Biden, UK/ Johnson, NATO/ Stoltenberg, Zelensky/ Ukraine... any combination... and it still works. We are truly f*cked
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:26:00 pm
Is this a "They're all the same" argument?
Thought I recognised his name as someone I'd had a russian-related argument with and discovered that he thought the novichok attacks in Salisbury were a conspiracy theory (to cover up a mistake at Porton Down) and was separately sticking up for Assange.

Was lecturing a few of us in 2018 that Syrian war was over, and that Russia Iran and Assad should be allowed to win, and cited classic tropes "Russia surrounded, Iran surrounded, Western expansionism". Not to mention somehow saying Israel was looking to expand it's borders in Syria.

No great shock to find someone who holds those ideologically-influenced opinions also believes something as irrational as all those countries are just as bad as Putin
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8801 on: Today at 08:50:52 pm »
At one time I engaged with this thread/ subforum, but gave it up as a futile exercise. Anyone who questions the prevailing narrative.... and I've witnessed some worthy contributions to that effect... is soon overwhelmed and gives up in frustration. But I'll have a go again.

It appears everyone is too quick to blast 'the opposition' instead of trying to view the world from their perspective. We should be here to accommodate others, not attack at every opportunity.

From what I see, Putin...not just Putin, he has support from his countrymen and from many outside (what shall I call it?...) the NATO zone... views the Ukraine situation as an existential threat. For many years he has expressed displeasure at NATO expansion and has been ignored. He sees Ukraine as being used as a pawn in a geopolitical struggle targeting Russia (& beyond). If you actually listen to his speeches he has articulated these concerns very effectively, as has his right hand man, Lavrov. He has been dismissed with scorn by the west and finally drew a line in the sand with Ukraine. There is not an ounce of diplomacy in the Western response, just bullying & posturing.

I take him very seriously and do not doubt his intentions to fulfill his objectives in Ukraine. He has offered proposals to ensure Ukraine neutrality in the ongoing relationship between Oceana and Eurasia, to para Orwell. If the West choses to dismiss this offer, as it has done so far, 'Hot War' is inevitable. I think we are already at the early stages of WWIII. This is not a case of Russia v Ukraine, but Russia v the West (call it NATO, but it's really the US with a fair bit of prompting by the UK). This 'Hot War' will directly impact you & all mankind. Certainly mainland Europe, at the least, is at great risk.

Surely its time to get wise men involved? The existing Foreign Policy wonks aren't hacking it.

Victorious and glorious....

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8802 on: Today at 08:58:13 pm »
He's offered nothing and has made it clear diplomacy doesn't interest him. Countless thousands will die as a result and he shows less empathy than the above poster. What utter bollocks.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8803 on: Today at 08:59:54 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 08:58:13 pm
He's offered nothing and has made it clear diplomacy doesn't interest him. Countless thousands will die as a result and he shows less empathy than the above poster. What utter bollocks.

What's the new netspeak? SMH?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8804 on: Today at 09:08:30 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 08:59:54 pm
What's the new netspeak? SMH?

When did he offer Ukraine?  Did he make an offer before he invaded in 2014 or the full onslaught we see now, which is seeing mass rape and genocide.
Id love to see the pathological liars offer you speak of.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8805 on: Today at 09:11:44 pm »
Well, we'll start with the Minsk agreement:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minsk_agreements

More recently (sorry for the source, Western MSM sources didn't jump out in my Google search)

https://www.malaymail.com/news/world/2022/02/21/russias-lavrov-says-to-meet-with-blinken-thursday/2043038
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8806 on: Today at 09:17:21 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 09:11:44 pm
Well, we'll start with the Minsk agreement:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minsk_agreements

So he made no offer before he invaded Ukraine. Cool
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8807 on: Today at 09:18:33 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 08:50:52 pm
From what I see, Putin...not just Putin, he has support from his countrymen and from many outside (what shall I call it?...) the NATO zone... views the Ukraine situation as an existential threat. For many years he has expressed displeasure at NATO expansion and has been ignored. He sees Ukraine as being used as a pawn in a geopolitical struggle targeting Russia (& beyond). If you actually listen to his speeches he has articulated these concerns very effectively, as has his right hand man, Lavrov. He has been dismissed with scorn by the west and finally drew a line in the sand with Ukraine. There is not an ounce of diplomacy in the Western response, just bullying & posturing.
So, Ukraine possess no agency; no right to self-determination; no right to apply to join the EU; no right to apply to join NATO. Just a pawn to be fucked over by Putin. Right. Got it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8808 on: Today at 09:21:03 pm »
The little gangster might be using the expansion of NATO as an excuse to invade whomever he likes, but he has also written & spoken widely about his desire to recreate a soviet style Russian empire. Obviously neighbouring, successful democracies are not in his best interests. He prefers puppet regimes on his borders just like his old paymasters had. He has also spoken widely trying to delegitimise nations on his borders simply because their existence frightens him. No doubt his Nazi style attempts to dehumanise whole nations will be used as an excuse to continue his barbarity. Anyone suggesting that Putin is an international statesman who cares about anything other than his own future is naive at best. In my opinion hes dug his own grave by invading Ukraine. Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later for the bunker dwarf.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8809 on: Today at 09:22:01 pm »
Well, according to this article, Russia's security concerns were expressed as far back as 1240AD. Is that early enough for you?

https://foreignpolicynews.org/2022/02/12/russia-has-legitimate-security-concerns-the-west-needs-to-back-off/
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8810 on: Today at 09:29:19 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 09:22:01 pm
Well, according to this article, Russia's security concerns were expressed as far back as 1240AD. Is that early enough for you?

https://foreignpolicynews.org/2022/02/12/russia-has-legitimate-security-concerns-the-west-needs-to-back-off/

They have no security concerns, hence their brazen genocide in Ukraine whilst telling Nato to do one or they'll use nukes.
And Nukes are the exact reason why they have no security concerns. Talk of historical invasions are nonsense. Only one nuclear power has ever had an attack on it's soil. That was the great Satan America. Ask the Japanese how that went.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8811 on: Today at 09:37:43 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 09:22:01 pm
Well, according to this article, Russia's security concerns were expressed as far back as 1240AD. Is that early enough for you?

https://foreignpolicynews.org/2022/02/12/russia-has-legitimate-security-concerns-the-west-needs-to-back-off/
Im still fucking furious with the Italians for invading under Claudius I can tell you.


This article glazes over issues big issues. Such as Russia invading in 2014.  What were the concerns then? Oh yes, protecting Russian speakers that time.l

I get not rubbing Russias nose in it, but they are the ones who have caused the issues in Ukraine.  In 1994 they agreed to respect their borders in return for them giving up nuclear weapons.  A treaty seldom remembered by them,
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8812 on: Today at 09:39:41 pm »
More recent Russian proposals dismissed:

 https://news24online.com/news/world/russias-proposal-ukraine-fails-unsc-13-countries-including-india-abstain-c649efa1/

And China/ EastAsia has joined the fray, in anticipation of what comes next. It probably prefers an economic war, to start with.

http://www.china.org.cn/world/2019-06/06/content_74859445.htm

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8813 on: Today at 09:46:03 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 09:22:01 pm
Well, according to this article, Russia's security concerns were expressed as far back as 1240AD. Is that early enough for you?

https://foreignpolicynews.org/2022/02/12/russia-has-legitimate-security-concerns-the-west-needs-to-back-off/

Just reading the first few lines of that article, Its already starting with some pretty disingenuous arguments. Sure Russia has not invaded "Western Europe" in past 210 years if you ignore invasion of Germany post WWII. But it tried to invade Finland. It did try to invade Poland post WWI. It did invade the Baltics and Romania. It did go on many conquests of its own. It invaded and ruled parts of Germany and all of eastern Europe with iron fist for half a century. Why should these countries be treated differently than western Europe?

The NATO angle is a foolish argument. The Baltic states and Turkey are NATO members and have been for a while. Yet no aggressive acts from NATO against Russia has taken place. this is despite Russia carrying out invasion of Crimea and terrorist acts in European countries.

Ukraine is a free country and its going to act in its own best interests. Joining EU or aligning with EU is a good move for Ukraine from financial POV. The allure of NATO is that its a safeguard against the biggest bully in the region, Russia. That is why, many eastern European countries have already joined NATO. With Russia's action this will further encourage others to do the same.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8814 on: Today at 09:48:04 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 09:39:41 pm
More recent Russian proposals dismissed:

 https://news24online.com/news/world/russias-proposal-ukraine-fails-unsc-13-countries-including-india-abstain-c649efa1/

And China/ EastAsia has joined the fray, in anticipation of what comes next. It probably prefers an economic war, to start with.

http://www.china.org.cn/world/2019-06/06/content_74859445.htm

There is a really easy way to stop the war in Ukraine. However, only one man can make that call.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8815 on: Today at 09:50:42 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 08:50:52 pm
There is not an ounce of diplomacy in the Western response, just bullying & posturing.

I take him very seriously and do not doubt his intentions to fulfill his objectives in Ukraine. He has offered proposals to ensure Ukraine neutrality in the ongoing relationship between Oceana and Eurasia, to para Orwell. If the West choses to dismiss this offer, as it has done so far, 'Hot War' is inevitable. I think we are already at the early stages of WWIII. This is not a case of Russia v Ukraine, but Russia v the West (call it NATO, but it's really the US with a fair bit of prompting by the UK). This 'Hot War' will directly impact you & all mankind. Certainly mainland Europe, at the least, is at great risk.

Surely its time to get wise men involved? The existing Foreign Policy wonks aren't hacking it.



He invaded Ukraine. He smashed the war conventions. His soldiers are raping and killing civilians. His air force and tank regiments are sending missiles and bombs into populated city centres. Ukraine don't want the Russians there. They've never harmed Russia. They've never attacked Russia. They simply want to be a free sovereign nation. You may wish them to live like slaves, but they clearly don't want to do so themselves.

Get your facts right before you start lecturing people on how great and how reasonable Putin is.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8816 on: Today at 09:56:02 pm »
Absolutely mad we STILL have pro Putin moronic gobshites even after everything.

IT WERE ALL NATO. Fucking hell.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8817 on: Today at 09:56:32 pm »
The term, Russian Security concerns, has always been an existentialist statement, that has no real meaning outside of Russia. The who premise of this war literally has no footing in any sense.

A) worried about NATO expansion? Or more of a lessening your hold on your neighbours politics. Because NATO as a policy is defensive in nature, which they dont ever do well anyway when trying to make up their minds on who to help. How could they invade Russia? Does anyone actually believe that this could actually be the case? Besides the paranoia in the ranks in the Kremlin believing that this could be the case, I dont see any scenarios where the member states willl agree to assault Russian Territory en masse. Its a false concept, borne out of their own mistrusts and the own beliefs, that if they ran NATO they would have done the exact opposite.

B) Putin is not afraid of being attacked, the soft underbellies of the Europeans will make them weak and capitulate. But his long-standing goal is to build back the Soviet empire piece by piece. That means to have governments loyal to him Warsaw Pact  style. Georgia has been subjugated, Chechnya has been subjugated, and now Ukraine in phases. Next will come the likes of the Baltics, Moldova, Poland, etc.


Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8818 on: Today at 09:57:08 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 08:50:52 pm
At one time I engaged with this thread/ subforum, but gave it up as a futile exercise. Anyone who questions the prevailing narrative.... and I've witnessed some worthy contributions to that effect... is soon overwhelmed and gives up in frustration. But I'll have a go again.

It appears everyone is too quick to blast 'the opposition' instead of trying to view the world from their perspective. We should be here to accommodate others, not attack at every opportunity.

From what I see, Putin...not just Putin, he has support from his countrymen and from many outside (what shall I call it?...) the NATO zone... views the Ukraine situation as an existential threat. For many years he has expressed displeasure at NATO expansion and has been ignored. He sees Ukraine as being used as a pawn in a geopolitical struggle targeting Russia (& beyond). If you actually listen to his speeches he has articulated these concerns very effectively, as has his right hand man, Lavrov. He has been dismissed with scorn by the west and finally drew a line in the sand with Ukraine. There is not an ounce of diplomacy in the Western response, just bullying & posturing.

I take him very seriously and do not doubt his intentions to fulfill his objectives in Ukraine. He has offered proposals to ensure Ukraine neutrality in the ongoing relationship between Oceana and Eurasia, to para Orwell. If the West choses to dismiss this offer, as it has done so far, 'Hot War' is inevitable. I think we are already at the early stages of WWIII. This is not a case of Russia v Ukraine, but Russia v the West (call it NATO, but it's really the US with a fair bit of prompting by the UK). This 'Hot War' will directly impact you & all mankind. Certainly mainland Europe, at the least, is at great risk.

Surely its time to get wise men involved? The existing Foreign Policy wonks aren't hacking it.

There was a lot to unpack in your post, to say the least.

But this right here stands out.

Ive tried to type out a response a few different times and cannot seem to come up with an adequate response other than: what an absolute load of horseshit.
« Reply #8819 on: Today at 09:58:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:50:42 pm
He invaded Ukraine. He smashed the war conventions. His soldiers are raping and killing civilians. His air force and tank regiments are sending missiles and bombs into populated city centres. Ukraine don't want the Russians there. They've never harmed Russia. They've never attacked Russia. They simply want to be a free sovereign nation. You may wish them to live like slaves, but they clearly don't want to do so themselves.

Get your facts right before you start lecturing people on how great and how reasonable Putin is.
Well said.
Estonia's PM summed up the Russian problem very succinctly, in reference to centuries of imperial colonisation, occupation, enforced slavery, mass murder, wanton destruction, etc. "We knew our neighbour then, we know our neighbour now." This goes beyond Putin and his madness. With the notable exception of Hitler, who seemed to hate everyone not German, what history shows us is repeated aggression (putting it mildly) from Russia since the start. Probably about 1240. And one poster has the temerity to refer to the West as the posturing bully. Wow. He clearly missed the post which showed the picture of the extent of NATO's incredibly threatening border with Russia. What a joke that is. What a distraction. Ironically, the longest border between Russia and NATO (currently a whopping 297kms - Estonia - formerly colonised and abused by imperialist Russia as previously mentioned) by the end of the year will be...... Finland - a nation which, until now, has studiously and very deliberately resisted joining. Yeah, more bullying and posturing by the scornful West 🤔
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8820 on: Today at 10:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 09:57:08 pm
There was a lot to unpack in your post, to say the least.

But this right here stands out.

Ive tried to type out a response a few different times and cannot seem to come up with an adequate response other than: what an absolute load of horseshit.

It's possibly a brilliant satire of course. The cautious and reasonable Putin exercises diplomacy in Ukraine. The bullying West abandons diplomacy, invades Russia and bombs Moscow and Petersburg.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8821 on: Today at 10:03:54 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 08:50:52 pm
At one time I engaged with this thread/ subforum, but gave it up as a futile exercise. Anyone who questions the prevailing narrative.... and I've witnessed some worthy contributions to that effect... is soon overwhelmed and gives up in frustration. But I'll have a go again.

I have to admit that I've fallen victim to the prevailing narrative, so maybe you can clear some things up for me. Could you answer these two questions?

How many Ukrainian troops are there on Russian soil?
How many Russian troops are there on Ukrainian soil?

Reducing the situation to just these two questions may seem a little simplistic, so perhaps these follow up but related questions can show why NATO is a threat to Russia.

How many NATO troops are there on Russian soil?
Has NATO threatened to use nuclear weapons?
Has Russia threatened to use nuclear weapons?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8822 on: Today at 10:06:44 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 09:39:41 pm
More recent Russian proposals dismissed:

 https://news24online.com/news/world/russias-proposal-ukraine-fails-unsc-13-countries-including-india-abstain-c649efa1/

And China/ EastAsia has joined the fray, in anticipation of what comes next. It probably prefers an economic war, to start with.

http://www.china.org.cn/world/2019-06/06/content_74859445.htm

What do you think of the idea of Russia moving all their troops to Russia and Ukraine moving all their troops to Ukraine?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8823 on: Today at 10:06:44 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:03:54 pm
I have to admit that I've fallen victim to the prevailing narrative, so maybe you can clear some things up for me. Could you answer these two questions?

How many Ukrainian troops are there on Russian soil?
How many Russian troops are there on Ukrainian soil?

Reducing the situation to just these two questions may seem a little simplistic, so perhaps these follow up but related questions can show why NATO is a threat to Russia.

How many NATO troops are there on Russian soil?
Has NATO threatened to use nuclear weapons?
Has Russia threatened to use nuclear weapons?

Id add;

If Russia is concerned about NATO expansion why have they invaded Ukraine, thus bringing themselves closer to NATO borders?
« Reply #8824 on: Today at 10:08:06 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:06:44 pm
Id add;

If Russia is concerned about NATO expansion why have they invaded Ukraine, thus bringing themselves closer to NATO borders?
Sorry but 🤣
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8825 on: Today at 10:18:17 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 08:50:52 pm
At one time I engaged with this thread/ subforum, but gave it up as a futile exercise. Anyone who questions the prevailing narrative.... and I've witnessed some worthy contributions to that effect... is soon overwhelmed and gives up in frustration. But I'll have a go again.

It appears everyone is too quick to blast 'the opposition' instead of trying to view the world from their perspective. We should be here to accommodate others, not attack at every opportunity.

From what I see, Putin...not just Putin, he has support from his countrymen and from many outside (what shall I call it?...) the NATO zone... views the Ukraine situation as an existential threat. For many years he has expressed displeasure at NATO expansion and has been ignored. He sees Ukraine as being used as a pawn in a geopolitical struggle targeting Russia (& beyond). If you actually listen to his speeches he has articulated these concerns very effectively, as has his right hand man, Lavrov. He has been dismissed with scorn by the west and finally drew a line in the sand with Ukraine. There is not an ounce of diplomacy in the Western response, just bullying & posturing.

I take him very seriously and do not doubt his intentions to fulfill his objectives in Ukraine. He has offered proposals to ensure Ukraine neutrality in the ongoing relationship between Oceana and Eurasia, to para Orwell. If the West choses to dismiss this offer, as it has done so far, 'Hot War' is inevitable. I think we are already at the early stages of WWIII. This is not a case of Russia v Ukraine, but Russia v the West (call it NATO, but it's really the US with a fair bit of prompting by the UK). This 'Hot War' will directly impact you & all mankind. Certainly mainland Europe, at the least, is at great risk.

Surely its time to get wise men involved? The existing Foreign Policy wonks aren't hacking it.
If Russia was still the old communist ruler of the Soviet block then we could at least understand where Putin was coming from but Russia today is a far right country run by a extremely rich corrupt criminal who squashes anyone who dares to challenge or threaten his power. this is not about ideology and protecting Russia Communist interests.
To say nobody looks at this through Putins eyes is ridicules, we know how Putin feels about his neighbours and it really has nothing to do with NATO and more to do with those countries becoming Accountable democracies. that must scare Putin far more than NATO, imagine this accountable Democracy idea catching on in Russia, he and his m8s would be up before the courts and banged up in no time.
Putin is protecting his own corrupt interests not Russian interests.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8826 on: Today at 10:46:50 pm »
When it comes down to it, RedBootsTommySmith is quite simply an apologist for Putin's imperialism.

He doesn't care for the desire among Ukrainians to remain their own country, uninvaded/murdered/raped as Putin's currently inflicting upon them - no he only cares about what Putin and Lavrov present to those ignorant enough to believe them, citing tropes and mistruths that have existed for decades yet he's somehow still managed to be conned by them (and amusingly still thinks he's above being conned by media, unlike the rest of us mortals - yes, this is a man who cites Russia Today).

Ah well, he's not the first and won't be the last to have fallen for the (easy to spot) traps laid for people of his ideological distrust of the west. I only wish that a few of them would actually have the courage of their conviction to make good on their cosying up to hard men they take a liking to (for being a bit anti-west in a way that really gets them going).

When it comes to it though, they're usually a little too cowardly to turn up in Russia (or Syria, as he also lionised before) and test the waters and see how they'd get on with spouting their opposition to the ruling president/party in the same way they do with western figures (saying something as idiotic and objectively untrue as Zelensky is just like Putin, for instance). Sadly useful idiots don't tend to have that in them though - and instead, just stay where they are, quietly resenting everyone else for it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8827 on: Today at 10:47:05 pm »
Whoa, Whoa!! Who called the Cavalry?

I'll need to take my coat off for this one...

Yorky, I was going to tackle you first but, fck me, I'm wasting my time.

I started this off by expressing a concern that by June (or hopefully later) we'd be in a hot WWIII situation. I continued by arguing we are really already in a WWIII situation, that (to paraphrase) this is not a war between Russia & Ukraine, rather a proxy for the US/Nato v Russia. (Accompanied by economic sanctions, I should add now, that could be regarded as a declaration of war). The tsunami of responses is typical of the general western response, encouraged by Western Media, along the lines of Joe Biden's offhand remark, 'Lets go get him'.

No need to nitpick what I'm saying. Ask yourself, do you really prefer all out war or for sage minds to get involved and negotiate? Diplomacy is dead at the moment. The Brits, at least, used to be good at that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8828 on: Today at 10:48:57 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 10:47:05 pm
Whoa, Whoa!! Who called the Cavalry?

I'll need to take my coat off for this one...

Yorky, I was going to tackle you first but, fck me, I'm wasting my time.

I started this off by expressing a concern that by June (or hopefully later) we'd be in a hot WWIII situation. I continued by arguing we are really already in a WWIII situation, that (to paraphrase) this is not a war between Russia & Ukraine, rather a proxy for the US/Nato v Russia. (Accompanied by economic sanctions, I should add now, that could be regarded as a declaration of war). The tsunami of responses is typical of the general western response, encouraged by Western Media, along the lines of Joe Biden's offhand remark, 'Lets go get him'.

No need to nitpick what I'm saying. Ask yourself, do you really prefer all out war or for sage minds to get involved and negotiate?
Why do you think Putin has invaded Ukraine? Why do you think they have raped and murdered innocent women and children?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8829 on: Today at 10:51:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:48:57 pm
Why do you think Putin has invaded Ukraine? Why do you think they have raped and murdered innocent women and children?

1) I refer you to the Foreign Policy article I posted earlier

2) I suggest you broaden the horizon of your news sources
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8830 on: Today at 10:54:07 pm »
And sorry, you can call me a chicken, but I've been down this hole before with this sub-forum. It will go nowhere. I realize I've entered the wrong forum, hostile territory,  and go back to the footy threads & the auld arses page.

I just noted Carra's comment before I leave, talking about courage to take on hard men. Are you going to sign up & join the front? Or send your own kids? Behave yourself.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8831 on: Today at 10:55:04 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 10:51:08 pm
1) I refer you to the Foreign Policy article I posted earlier

2) I suggest you broaden the horizon of your news sources
Summarise it.  Your words. Why did he invade this time? 


And Ive got a really broad range of news sources. Theres no doubt theres been atrocious crimes committed as there is a large degree of doubt that there has been chemical weapons used
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8832 on: Today at 11:00:45 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 10:47:05 pm
Whoa, Whoa!! Who called the Cavalry?

I'll need to take my coat off for this one...

Yorky, I was going to tackle you first but, fck me, I'm wasting my time.

I started this off by expressing a concern that by June (or hopefully later) we'd be in a hot WWIII situation. I continued by arguing we are really already in a WWIII situation, that (to paraphrase) this is not a war between Russia & Ukraine, rather a proxy for the US/Nato v Russia. (Accompanied by economic sanctions, I should add now, that could be regarded as a declaration of war). The tsunami of responses is typical of the general western response, encouraged by Western Media, along the lines of Joe Biden's offhand remark, 'Lets go get him'.

No need to nitpick what I'm saying. Ask yourself, do you really prefer all out war or for sage minds to get involved and negotiate? Diplomacy is dead at the moment. The Brits, at least, used to be good at that.

Let's start with these conditions. Tell me if you disagree with them.

Russia moves all Russian troops to Russia.
Ukraine moves all Ukrainian troops to Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8833 on: Today at 11:02:46 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 10:51:08 pm
1) I refer you to the Foreign Policy article I posted earlier

2) I suggest you broaden the horizon of your news sources
I think possibly it's more pertinent that you need to improve your ability to appraise sources.

At the moment you read entirely predictably, because you are following a cookie-cutter model parroted repeatedly by so many who hold your ideology and world view. Especially those who are very online. That's why, despite the new development this year with Russian invasion of Ukraine, we still see you falling back to your safe space of justification using tired defensive lines that you relied on back in 2018 - unfettered - when you were an apologist for Russia's involvement in Assad's genocidal campaigns targeting Syrian civilians and medical workers.

As a quick RAWK search shows, you were ignorant enough then to fall for the propaganda that religious minorities were safer under Asad and that anti-fascists (the ones fighting against the Syrian/Russian/Iranian militaries that deliberately targeted civilians) were the bad guys. You fell for the hilariously obvious (to most) propaganda from Russia that the novichok attack in Salisbury can't have been them, and must have been a leak from Porton Down. And now you seem to have fallen for the propaganda that stories of Russian invasion, rape and murder of civilians (including children) are being made up by the mainstream media.

All I can say is, for someone so preach-ily espousing your 'broadened horizons' and ability to know the 'real' truth - you haven't half embarrassed yourself getting so many things so badly wrong so frequently. It appears like pushing on an open door, when it comes to trying to convince you of entirely implausible propaganda, despite all sorts of contradictory evidence. You give off very 'I want to believe' vibes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8834 on: Today at 11:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:02:46 pm
I think possibly it's more pertinent that you need to improve your ability to appraise sources.

At the moment you read entirely predictably, because you are following a cookie-cutter model parroted repeatedly by so many who hold your ideology and world view. Especially those who are very online. That's why, despite the new development this year with Russian invasion of Ukraine, we still see you falling back to your safe space of justification using tired defensive lines that you relied on back in 2018 - unfettered - when you were an apologist for Russia's involvement in Assad's genocidal campaigns targeting Syrian civilians and medical workers.

As a quick RAWK search shows, you were ignorant enough then to fall for the propaganda that religious minorities were safer under Asad and that anti-fascists (the ones fighting against the Syrian/Russian/Iranian militaries that deliberately targeted civilians) were the bad guys. You fell for the hilariously obvious (to most) propaganda from Russia that the novichok attack in Salisbury can't have been them, and must have been a leak from Porton Down. And now you seem to have fallen for the propaganda that stories of Russian invasion, rape and murder of civilians (including children) are being made up by the mainstream media.

All I can say is, for someone so preach-ily espousing your 'broadened horizons' and ability to know the 'real' truth - you haven't half embarrassed yourself getting so many things so badly wrong so frequently. It appears like pushing on an open door, when it comes to trying to convince you of entirely implausible propaganda, despite all sorts of contradictory evidence. You give off very 'I want to believe' vibes.

Orwell wrote about this mentality back in the 1930s.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8835 on: Today at 11:07:18 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 10:47:05 pm


There is only one aggressor in this war and they can stop this war whenever they want. No one is invading Russia. Ukraine is the country fighting the war and not NATO. What diplomatic solution do you want US/NATO to come up with? The onus of peace should be on one party only.

As for WWIII talks, unless Russia decides to nuke the world or attack a NATO member, that is not happening. As witnessed by Russian performance in Ukraine, it is not a military superpower.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8836 on: Today at 11:08:17 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 10:54:07 pm
And sorry, you can call me a chicken, but I've been down this hole before with this sub-forum. It will go nowhere. I realize I've entered the wrong forum, hostile territory,  and go back to the footy threads & the auld arses page.

I just noted Carra's comment before I leave, talking about courage to take on hard men. Are you going to sign up & join the front? Or send your own kids? Behave yourself.
At least we are getting somewhere, I can understand the argument on are we prepared to pay the price for standing up to Putin, possible nuclear war, economic turmoil. fuel shortages,  nobody is under any illusions on how serious the situation is but it's all the anti-west anti NATO arguments to justify your opinion which looses respect.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8837 on: Today at 11:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:00:45 pm
Let's start with these conditions. Tell me if you disagree with them.

Russia moves all Russian troops to Russia.
Ukraine moves all Ukrainian troops to Ukraine.

3) Ukraine commits to no 'strategic weapons' in situ, including nuclear, chemical & biological.
4) Ukraine commits to respect their ethnic Russia minority, including language rights & the same rights as ethnic Ukrainians
5) Ukraine commits to remove the Banderists from political influence and protect its citizenry from violence
6)  both Russia & Ukraine strive (measurable) to reduce the influence of their oligarchs
7) US, UK, EU, NATO etc agree to respect those agreemets.

Sounds a lot like the Minsk accords?


