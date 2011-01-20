At one time I engaged with this thread/ subforum, but gave it up as a futile exercise. Anyone who questions the prevailing narrative.... and I've witnessed some worthy contributions to that effect... is soon overwhelmed and gives up in frustration. But I'll have a go again.



It appears everyone is too quick to blast 'the opposition' instead of trying to view the world from their perspective. We should be here to accommodate others, not attack at every opportunity.



From what I see, Putin...not just Putin, he has support from his countrymen and from many outside (what shall I call it?...) the NATO zone... views the Ukraine situation as an existential threat. For many years he has expressed displeasure at NATO expansion and has been ignored. He sees Ukraine as being used as a pawn in a geopolitical struggle targeting Russia (& beyond). If you actually listen to his speeches he has articulated these concerns very effectively, as has his right hand man, Lavrov. He has been dismissed with scorn by the west and finally drew a line in the sand with Ukraine. There is not an ounce of diplomacy in the Western response, just bullying & posturing.



I take him very seriously and do not doubt his intentions to fulfill his objectives in Ukraine. He has offered proposals to ensure Ukraine neutrality in the ongoing relationship between Oceana and Eurasia, to para Orwell. If the West choses to dismiss this offer, as it has done so far, 'Hot War' is inevitable. I think we are already at the early stages of WWIII. This is not a case of Russia v Ukraine, but Russia v the West (call it NATO, but it's really the US with a fair bit of prompting by the UK). This 'Hot War' will directly impact you & all mankind. Certainly mainland Europe, at the least, is at great risk.



Surely its time to get wise men involved? The existing Foreign Policy wonks aren't hacking it.



