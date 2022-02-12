« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 404558 times)

Offline Classycara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8800 on: Today at 07:52:36 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 02:28:37 pm
I had to read that twice to see if I'd misunderstood.

Let's play a game, substitute Russia & Putin for US/ Biden, UK/ Johnson, NATO/ Stoltenberg, Zelensky/ Ukraine... any combination... and it still works. We are truly f*cked
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:26:00 pm
Is this a "They're all the same" argument?
Thought I recognised his name as someone I'd had a russian-related argument with and discovered that he thought the novichok attacks in Salisbury were a conspiracy theory (to cover up a mistake at Porton Down) and was separately sticking up for Assange.

Was lecturing a few of us in 2018 that Syrian war was over, and that Russia Iran and Assad should be allowed to win, and cited classic tropes "Russia surrounded, Iran surrounded, Western expansionism". Not to mention somehow saying Israel was looking to expand it's borders in Syria.

No great shock to find someone who holds those ideologically-influenced opinions also believes something as irrational as all those countries are just as bad as Putin
Offline RedBootsTommySmith

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8801 on: Today at 08:50:52 pm »
At one time I engaged with this thread/ subforum, but gave it up as a futile exercise. Anyone who questions the prevailing narrative.... and I've witnessed some worthy contributions to that effect... is soon overwhelmed and gives up in frustration. But I'll have a go again.

It appears everyone is too quick to blast 'the opposition' instead of trying to view the world from their perspective. We should be here to accommodate others, not attack at every opportunity.

From what I see, Putin...not just Putin, he has support from his countrymen and from many outside (what shall I call it?...) the NATO zone... views the Ukraine situation as an existential threat. For many years he has expressed displeasure at NATO expansion and has been ignored. He sees Ukraine as being used as a pawn in a geopolitical struggle targeting Russia (& beyond). If you actually listen to his speeches he has articulated these concerns very effectively, as has his right hand man, Lavrov. He has been dismissed with scorn by the west and finally drew a line in the sand with Ukraine. There is not an ounce of diplomacy in the Western response, just bullying & posturing.

I take him very seriously and do not doubt his intentions to fulfill his objectives in Ukraine. He has offered proposals to ensure Ukraine neutrality in the ongoing relationship between Oceana and Eurasia, to para Orwell. If the West choses to dismiss this offer, as it has done so far, 'Hot War' is inevitable. I think we are already at the early stages of WWIII. This is not a case of Russia v Ukraine, but Russia v the West (call it NATO, but it's really the US with a fair bit of prompting by the UK). This 'Hot War' will directly impact you & all mankind. Certainly mainland Europe, at the least, is at great risk.

Surely its time to get wise men involved? The existing Foreign Policy wonks aren't hacking it.

Online didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8802 on: Today at 08:58:13 pm »
He's offered nothing and has made it clear diplomacy doesn't interest him. Countless thousands will die as a result and he shows less empathy than the above poster. What utter bollocks.
Offline RedBootsTommySmith

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8803 on: Today at 08:59:54 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 08:58:13 pm
He's offered nothing and has made it clear diplomacy doesn't interest him. Countless thousands will die as a result and he shows less empathy than the above poster. What utter bollocks.

What's the new netspeak? SMH?
Online didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8804 on: Today at 09:08:30 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 08:59:54 pm
What's the new netspeak? SMH?

When did he offer Ukraine?  Did he make an offer before he invaded in 2014 or the full onslaught we see now, which is seeing mass rape and genocide.
Id love to see the pathological liars offer you speak of.
Offline RedBootsTommySmith

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8805 on: Today at 09:11:44 pm »
Well, we'll start with the Minsk agreement:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minsk_agreements

More recently (sorry for the source, Western MSM sources didn't jump out in my Google search)

https://www.malaymail.com/news/world/2022/02/21/russias-lavrov-says-to-meet-with-blinken-thursday/2043038
Online didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8806 on: Today at 09:17:21 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 09:11:44 pm
Well, we'll start with the Minsk agreement:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minsk_agreements

So he made no offer before he invaded Ukraine. Cool
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8807 on: Today at 09:18:33 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 08:50:52 pm
From what I see, Putin...not just Putin, he has support from his countrymen and from many outside (what shall I call it?...) the NATO zone... views the Ukraine situation as an existential threat. For many years he has expressed displeasure at NATO expansion and has been ignored. He sees Ukraine as being used as a pawn in a geopolitical struggle targeting Russia (& beyond). If you actually listen to his speeches he has articulated these concerns very effectively, as has his right hand man, Lavrov. He has been dismissed with scorn by the west and finally drew a line in the sand with Ukraine. There is not an ounce of diplomacy in the Western response, just bullying & posturing.
So, Ukraine possess no agency; no right to self-determination; no right to apply to join the EU; no right to apply to join NATO. Just a pawn to be fucked over by Putin. Right. Got it.
Online KillieRed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8808 on: Today at 09:21:03 pm »
The little gangster might be using the expansion of NATO as an excuse to invade whomever he likes, but he has also written & spoken widely about his desire to recreate a soviet style Russian empire. Obviously neighbouring, successful democracies are not in his best interests. He prefers puppet regimes on his borders just like his old paymasters had. He has also spoken widely trying to delegitimise nations on his borders simply because their existence frightens him. No doubt his Nazi style attempts to dehumanise whole nations will be used as an excuse to continue his barbarity. Anyone suggesting that Putin is an international statesman who cares about anything other than his own future is naive at best. In my opinion hes dug his own grave by invading Ukraine. Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later for the bunker dwarf.
Offline RedBootsTommySmith

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8809 on: Today at 09:22:01 pm »
Well, according to this article, Russia's security concerns were expressed as far back as 1240AD. Is that early enough for you?

https://foreignpolicynews.org/2022/02/12/russia-has-legitimate-security-concerns-the-west-needs-to-back-off/
Online didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8810 on: Today at 09:29:19 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 09:22:01 pm
Well, according to this article, Russia's security concerns were expressed as far back as 1240AD. Is that early enough for you?

https://foreignpolicynews.org/2022/02/12/russia-has-legitimate-security-concerns-the-west-needs-to-back-off/

They have no security concerns, hence their brazen genocide in Ukraine whilst telling Nato to do one or they'll use nukes.
And Nukes are the exact reason why they have no security concerns. Talk of historical invasions are nonsense. Only one nuclear power has ever had an attack on it's soil. That was the great Satan America. Ask the Japanese how that went.
