You can't level what is levelled. And I think the part about removing citizens is already at play. There have been lots of reports of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens (disturbingly, lots of children), being basically kidnapped and sent to Russia by Russian troops, and a good part seems to come from Mariupol. Another tick in the genocide form.



It seems that there are still many Mariupol residents that are hiding in the basements of the Azovstal Steel Plant. The things that have happened in Mariupol have been quite horrific, there are so many videos out there, that most on here probably have not seen.It is the worst that you can imagine happening in a war zone, x10. Up there with the worst videos Ive seen from Syria, on a much larger scale. Thats why it feels strange to me watching this all unfold in life outside of Ukraine. The many levels of press coverage, to peoples reactions about the war, have been so wildly out of tune in so many instances.Just saw the Easter anti-war protests in Germany against Germany rearmament and sending weapons to Ukraine. While I get some of them may be Russians or symphatizers, but the rest who marched chanting their slogans, I couldnt help but think of the local German people paraded through the concentration camps when they were liberated to show them what was actually happening in them. Shock, shame, denial, but unltimately they knew what was happening. But they chose to sit on the sidelines as they didnt want to know, or get dragged out of their comfortable lives.They were just a few in contrast of the majority of Germans polled who support rearmament and arming Ukraine. But this is happening everywhere across this world. From people who couldnt be arsed, to leaders that still insist on talking to that megalomaniac. The Austrian chancellor came back with nothing except a few words detailing how Putin thinks he is winning the war.Its disappointing, to say the least.