Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 403996 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8760 on: April 14, 2022, 10:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on April 14, 2022, 09:47:56 pm
We've had numerous conflicting stories about the ship. At first it was abandoned and drifting, then damaged but under its own power. Now it's supposedly sunk altogether.

Can't really trust anything coming out of Russia. They could easily lie about the sinking of the ship if they're planning to use it again in a surprise attack. Not sure they're that smart though. Wish we could get some independent verification.

Not sure what advantage that would have for them. It's a huge blow to Russia's prestige and a massive morale boost for Ukraine.

First Russian flagship lost since the 1904-05 war apparently. And largest ship lost anywhere since the Belgrano.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8761 on: April 14, 2022, 10:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on April 14, 2022, 10:05:16 pm
Did the ship carry nuclear missiles and did the Russians remove them before the sinking..

Can in theory carry low yield nuclear cruise missiles, which are what the tubes you can see are for. However, they can also be fitted with conventional warhead, so who knows
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8762 on: April 14, 2022, 10:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on April 14, 2022, 10:10:40 pm
Not sure what advantage that would have for them. It's a huge blow to Russia's prestige and a massive morale boost for Ukraine.

First Russian flagship lost since the 1904-05 war apparently. And largest ship lost anywhere since the Belgrano.

I thought it was bigger than the Belgrano?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8763 on: April 14, 2022, 10:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on April 14, 2022, 10:10:40 pm
Not sure what advantage that would have for them. It's a huge blow to Russia's prestige and a massive morale boost for Ukraine.

First Russian flagship lost since the 1904-05 war apparently. And largest ship lost anywhere since the Belgrano.

I agree, it's extremely unlikely. It's just a measure of how little I trust anything they say, even when it's to their own detriment.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8764 on: April 14, 2022, 10:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on April 14, 2022, 10:05:16 pm
Did the ship carry nuclear missiles and did the Russians remove them before the sinking..
The nuclear missiles were not a permanent equipment of the ship. So not likely, unless Putin wanted to use them against Ukraine in that concrete mission.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8765 on: April 14, 2022, 10:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on April 14, 2022, 10:13:33 pm
I thought it was bigger than the Belgrano?

A quick Wiki check shows Moskva to be marginally heavier and longer than Belgrano, but not significantly so.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8766 on: April 14, 2022, 10:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on April 14, 2022, 10:07:57 pm
How significant is India's dislike of the UK to India's foreign policy? Would spite towards the UK affect India's foreign policy as much as, say, the UK's spite towards the EU affect the UK's foreign policy?

In all honesty I think whatever we do as a country individually is pretty irrelevant to India, as I have said before theres not a lot of love for the UK and certainly not the way some UK politicians like to boast, the days of the Raj are not looked upon fondly as you can imagine, but they dont hate the UK either or would take a course of action just to spite the UK, the only countries they will oppose almost on a point of principle is Pakistan and China. With the UK and most countries, India will act rationally and do whats in its best interest. The best thing the UK has in its favour is its singing from the same sheet as the US.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8767 on: April 14, 2022, 11:08:42 pm »
I've heard the Russians sank their own ship as a goodwill gesture for future peace talks. You got to love those philanthropists Russkies.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8768 on: April 14, 2022, 11:57:10 pm »
The Russian Ministry of defence has stated the Moskva has sunk under tow in heavy seas.

Let the memes commence.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8769 on: April 15, 2022, 08:14:05 am »
https://youtu.be/mbU26tls4o0

Russian spotlight operator is a cat?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8770 on: April 15, 2022, 09:16:20 am »
Leaves the rest of the fleet in the Black Sea vulnerable to missile attack, as it was the only one with wide-area air defences apparently. Shame.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8771 on: April 16, 2022, 09:50:40 am »
What colour is the stable door at Hereford? Ask the boys in Ukraine. Glad the government has finally admitted the SAS have feet on Donbas floor. Fuck you, Russkies! Putin would never push the button, nor be allowed to.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8772 on: April 16, 2022, 12:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér on April 16, 2022, 09:50:40 am
What colour is the stable door at Hereford? Ask the boys in Ukraine. Glad the government has finally admitted the SAS have feet on Donbas floor. Fuck you, Russkies! Putin would never push the button, nor be allowed to.
That would be a break from protocol if they've commented on special forces operations.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8773 on: April 16, 2022, 09:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on April 14, 2022, 07:18:26 am
Good news Comrades! The heroic flagship cruiser Moskva has now been promoted to Submarine First Class Moskva overnight! Order of Lenin to all involved in this operation.
Damn thats up there with Crosby Nicks Easter egg joke... :lmao
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8774 on: April 16, 2022, 09:41:48 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on April 16, 2022, 09:11:34 pm
Damn thats up there with Crosby Nicks Easter egg joke... :lmao

The what now?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8775 on: April 16, 2022, 09:51:46 pm »
Meanwhile, people are getting attacked and dying in Ukraine. People just like us.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8776 on: April 16, 2022, 09:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 16, 2022, 09:41:48 pm
The what now?

Can't remember the thread but it went something like"He burn's it on the foil and injects it"  Sure it was you.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8777 on: April 16, 2022, 10:00:41 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on April 16, 2022, 09:56:50 pm

Can't remember the thread but it went something like"He burn's it on the foil and injects it"  Sure it was you.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  5, 2022, 09:35:30 am
You daft racist.

He melts it on the foil and injects it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8778 on: April 16, 2022, 10:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on April 16, 2022, 09:51:46 pm
Meanwhile, people are getting attacked and dying in Ukraine. People just like us.


as opposed to the countless other people being killed in other conflicts?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8779 on: April 16, 2022, 11:00:44 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on April 16, 2022, 10:37:17 pm

as opposed to the countless other people being killed in other conflicts?


I mean hes just left Ukraine, so yes, people just like him.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8780 on: April 16, 2022, 11:00:49 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on April 16, 2022, 10:37:17 pm

as opposed to the countless other people being killed in other conflicts?

This thread has a very unambiguous title.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8781 on: April 16, 2022, 11:08:46 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on April 16, 2022, 10:37:17 pm

as opposed to the countless other people being killed in other conflicts?
Did you want to say in your comment that he should not write in a thread dedicated to war in Ukraine about people being killed there? Or is it that so many people in the world die in conflicts that it is no longer worth mentioning victims of war in that country?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8782 on: Yesterday at 08:00:26 am »
Interestingly India has cancelled a planned order of 50 odd helicopters from Russia, and I caught about 10 minutes of the Indian news yesterday and its the first time Id watched it in a couple of weeks and the reporting and comments seemed to be less pro-Russia then they were a few weeks back, there was definitely more calling a spade a spade then Id seen before even from the BJP spokesman on the programme.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8783 on: Yesterday at 09:37:41 am »
Wonder if the Russians will go full Roman REPUBLIC in Carthage and completely level the city of Mariupol and remove its citizens. I hope that the men responsible for all this will get some sort of reckoning one day.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8784 on: Yesterday at 12:07:28 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 09:37:41 am
Wonder if the Russians will go full Roman Empire in Carthage and completely level the city of Mariupol and remove its citizens. I hope that the men responsible for all this will get some sort of reckoning one day.

Republic... ;)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8785 on: Yesterday at 04:19:47 pm »
Business Insider
Pope Francis wrote a letter accusing journalists who speculate that he quietly supports Putin of having a sexual fetish for feces, report says
jzitser@businessinsider.com (Joshua Zitser) - Yesterday 10:06 AM

Quote
Pope Francis wrote that journalists who speculate that he has quietly supported Russian President Vladimir Putin are falling into the "sin" of participating in coprophilia or a sexual fetish for excrement, Fox News reported.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the pontiff has implicitly criticized Putin for "unacceptable armed aggression." He has, however, failed to mention the leader by name explicitly.

Journalists have speculated that a refusal to name Putin amounts to a failure to condemn Russia's action.

Pope Francis reportedly wrote a letter to Argentinian journalist Gustavo Sylvestre, dated April 7, accusing reporters of misrepresenting him and his position.

"Always in that information are some of the sins that journalists tend to fall into; disinformation, slander, defamation, coprophilia," the pontiff wrote, according to a copy of the letter published by Sylvestre.

Coprophilia is the scientific terminology used to describe an abnormal interest, usually sexual, in feces.

"I'm told some article authors get paid for this. Sad! A vocation as noble as communicating soiled in this way," the letter reportedly said.

The Pope made a similar comparison in 2016, according to NPR. He compared the media's interest in scandals to coprophilia, the media outlet reported.

"I believe that the media should be very clear, very transparent, and not fall prey  without offense, please  to the sickness of coprophilia, which is always wanting to communicate scandal, to communicate ugly things, even though they may be true," the Pope said in an interview with the Belgian Catholic weekly Tertio.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/pope-francis-wrote-a-letter-accusing-journalists-who-speculate-that-he-quietly-supports-putin-of-having-a-sexual-fetish-for-feces-report-says/ar-AAWhEtf?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=ee72a60df30d4972b3055d68c7489b3f
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8786 on: Yesterday at 04:22:23 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 09:37:41 am
Wonder if the Russians will go full Roman REPUBLIC in Carthage and completely level the city of Mariupol and remove its citizens. I hope that the men responsible for all this will get some sort of reckoning one day.
You can't level what is levelled. And I think the part about removing citizens is already at play. There have been lots of reports of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens (disturbingly, lots of children), being basically kidnapped and sent to Russia by Russian troops, and a good part seems to come from Mariupol. Another tick in the genocide form.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8787 on: Yesterday at 05:34:57 pm »
It seems very likely they're going to be using fuel air munitions and carpet bombing to raze Azovstal to the ground; even the underground tunnel system wouldn't be likely to offer safety from these munitions.

Also rather notable is the fact that Azov battalion social media haven't posted anything from Mariupol since April 14th; whereas until this point they were posting daily. I suspect things are very hairy for the Ukrainians left in the area.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8788 on: Yesterday at 08:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 05:34:57 pm
It seems very likely they're going to be using fuel air munitions and carpet bombing to raze Azovstal to the ground; even the underground tunnel system wouldn't be likely to offer safety from these munitions.

Also rather notable is the fact that Azov battalion social media haven't posted anything from Mariupol since April 14th; whereas until this point they were posting daily. I suspect things are very hairy for the Ukrainians left in the area.

I imagine there is no cell tower reception in that area now, and the Starlink terminals need electricity.

The Ukrainians probably have taken their lessons from the 2014 battle of Illovaisk, and have not forced through an attack into Mariupol to effect a rescue.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8789 on: Yesterday at 09:02:52 pm »
We are Shaun, Ana and the cat.

There have been some beautiful people on here I want to give an update to.

The UK government has granted Ana permission to enter with a 6 month initial thing, seemingly easily-converted into 3 years. Now we just think about what to do and how to do it.
We are currently in Poland and the priority is to get everything for the cat - new vaccine, microchip thing and then a blood test a few weeks later.

After that, let's go! Anyone with accommodation ideas or friends with accommodation or ideas would be most appreciated.

All of you who have posted well-meaning messages here - thank you so much. We have read them all. Myself, Ana and (probably not) the cat have been comforted by them.

Mighty beautiful Reds.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8790 on: Yesterday at 09:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 04:22:23 pm
You can't level what is levelled. And I think the part about removing citizens is already at play. There have been lots of reports of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens (disturbingly, lots of children), being basically kidnapped and sent to Russia by Russian troops, and a good part seems to come from Mariupol. Another tick in the genocide form.

It seems that there are still many Mariupol residents that are hiding in the basements of the Azovstal Steel Plant. The things that have happened in Mariupol have been quite horrific, there are so many videos out there, that most on here probably have not seen.

It is the worst that you can imagine happening in a war zone, x10. Up there with the worst videos Ive seen from Syria, on a much larger scale. Thats why it feels strange to me watching this all unfold in life outside of Ukraine. The many levels of press coverage, to peoples reactions about the war, have been so wildly out of tune in so many instances.

Just saw the Easter anti-war protests in Germany against Germany rearmament and sending weapons to Ukraine. While I get some of them may be Russians or symphatizers, but the rest who marched chanting their slogans, I couldnt help but think of the local German people paraded through the concentration camps when they were liberated to show them what was actually happening in them. Shock, shame, denial, but unltimately they knew what was happening. But they chose to sit on the sidelines as they didnt want to know, or get dragged out of their comfortable lives.

They were just a few in contrast of the majority of Germans polled who support rearmament and arming Ukraine. But this is happening everywhere across this world. From people who couldnt be arsed, to leaders that still insist on talking to that megalomaniac. The Austrian chancellor came back with nothing except a few words detailing how Putin thinks he is winning the war.

Its disappointing, to say the least.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8791 on: Today at 11:05:01 am »
The whole episode has shown up just how piss weak NATO is to be honest. Ukraine still crying out for more heavy weaponry weeks into the war whilst the west continue to support Russia by buying a billion euro a day of gas from them.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8792 on: Today at 11:16:11 am »
Leaders are still in "maybe it won't get any worse" phase, which dovetails with the "if we just leave it ali e, maybe it will sort itself out on it's own" attitude.

We see it all the time throughout history.  Most notably between 1933-39.

If Ukraine had the kind of weaponry we have, Russia would be beaten already. But Europe loves to dither.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8793 on: Today at 11:28:16 am »
Ive followed this war off on and since the start.    When it gets too much for my mental health, I wont read anything for a few days.    The one thing I really do not understand, is, what are Russia going to achieve here?    They may gain some territory but how much is it going to cost to rebuild the cities they have destroyed?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8794 on: Today at 11:29:46 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:05:01 am
The whole episode has shown up just how piss weak NATO is to be honest. Ukraine still crying out for more heavy weaponry weeks into the war whilst the west continue to support Russia by buying a billion euro a day of gas from them.



Except its really nothing to do with NATO, more to do with individual Western countries
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8795 on: Today at 11:48:13 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 11:28:16 am
Ive followed this war off on and since the start.    When it gets too much for my mental health, I wont read anything for a few days.    The one thing I really do not understand, is, what are Russia going to achieve here?    They may gain some territory but how much is it going to cost to rebuild the cities they have destroyed?

Rebuild the cities? They can't even grow Russia,  they're not rebuilding anything bar slapping on new paint.

The information is in the actions.  The current Russian leadership aren't honest nor competent planners,  builders.  You see it in the way their economy was run pre war,  the corruption,  the chiselling,  then squirreling away of national resources by Putin and his cohort at the expense of growing the country,  you see it in the war planning and execution,  you see it in Putin's character defects,  imprecision,  lies in his talk,  his underlings.

When you lack the character and technical level to add value,  you'll sell off resources,  that's probably what they'll do with Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8796 on: Today at 12:14:34 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:05:01 am
The whole episode has shown up just how piss weak NATO is to be honest. Ukraine still crying out for more heavy weaponry weeks into the war whilst the west continue to support Russia by buying a billion euro a day of gas from them.


What heavy weaponry would help ?

And if anything this has made NATO far stronger.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8797 on: Today at 02:28:37 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 11:48:13 am

The current Russian leadership aren't honest nor competent planners,  builders.  You see it in the way their economy was run pre war,  the corruption,  the chiselling,  then squirreling away of national resources by Putin and his cohort at the expense of growing the country,  you see it in the war planning and execution,  you see it in Putin's character defects,  imprecision,  lies in his talk,  his underlings.


I had to read that twice to see if I'd misunderstood.

Let's play a game, substitute Russia & Putin for US/ Biden, UK/ Johnson, NATO/ Stoltenberg, Zelensky/ Ukraine... any combination... and it still works. We are truly f*cked.

Let's hope we can hold off until June, when the footy season is over and at least we can go out with a smile on our face.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8798 on: Today at 03:26:00 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 02:28:37 pm
I had to read that twice to see if I'd misunderstood.

Let's play a game, substitute Russia & Putin for US/ Biden, UK/ Johnson, NATO/ Stoltenberg, Zelensky/ Ukraine... any combination... and it still works. We are truly f*cked.

Let's hope we can hold off until June, when the footy season is over and at least we can go out with a smile on our face.

Is this a "They're all the same" argument?
