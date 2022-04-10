« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 214 215 216 217 218 [219]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 399245 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,680
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8720 on: Yesterday at 01:07:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:45:59 pm
France shat the bed, big time.

Groundskeeper Willie was right.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline stanleyparkmudonmyboots

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 96
  • 78 then the 26
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8721 on: Yesterday at 01:12:45 pm »
 "the Ukrainians and Russians are brotherly peoples".

There is a misconception over this, yes there are some ties between the countries, but this is in the east of the country where there is a Russian ethnic population. Russians and Ukrainians were living side by side quite peacefully and without animosity. There was a lot of trade between the countries and Facebook, telegram, and last few years Tik Tok had brought them closer because of a common language base. Lots of my family and friends in Ukraine purchased stuff online from Russia because it was easier than trading with the west. They gained new Russian friends and things were going relatively smoothly even after the annexing of Crimea and the trouble in Donbas.
                                                                                           However if you talk to them about Russians they haven't forgot about the last war or the times before. The further west you go in Ukraine the greater the mistrust of Russia. There is a famous restaurant in Lviv where you aren't allowed in if your Russian and you have to speak a password before they let you in, some of it is theatre of course, there's a bouncer on the door with a machine gun, and you have to speak through a wooden hatch when giving the password, but it is based on history and their attitude towards Russia.
                                                                                              My girlfriend's mothers family is from Ivano Frankvisk in the west. They remember in WW2 the Russians coming and saying exactly the same things, about how they were being "saved" . Yet they proceeded to round up thousands mostly professional people and thier families and took them to camps in Siberia from which they never returned.
                                   Also don't forget every year they commemorate the Holodomer where Stalin starved millions of Ukrainians to death during 1932 -33. So they know the Russian mentality, but they are all sad that the progress made in these last twenty or so years in relations with ordinary Russian people has now all been lost,they can no longer talk to these people because they deny everything what is happening.
                                      Macron could have been right about this brotherly relationship but that would have been in the future, a future which now won't happen because of Putin and the actions of his army.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:19:34 pm by stanleyparkmudonmyboots »
Logged
Tinaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,742
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8722 on: Yesterday at 01:17:07 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:01:31 pm
And right on cue:

Macron urges caution after Biden 'genocide' claim against Russia

https://www.rte.ie/news/ukraine/2022/0413/1292030-ukraine-russia/

Mr Macron said it was best to be "careful" with the terminology on genocide in this situations, especially as "the Ukrainians and Russians are brotherly peoples".

Im not sure the Ukrainians are feeling a lot of brotherly love at the moment.


Twat.

Pathetique.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,394
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8723 on: Yesterday at 01:53:49 pm »
When I hear talk about the "brotherly peoples" of Russia and Ukraine, I think of Germany and the Sudetenland.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,691
  • Italians do it better
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8724 on: Yesterday at 02:40:30 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:01:31 pm
And right on cue:

Macron urges caution after Biden 'genocide' claim against Russia

https://www.rte.ie/news/ukraine/2022/0413/1292030-ukraine-russia/

Mr Macron said it was best to be "careful" with the terminology on genocide in this situations, especially as "the Ukrainians and Russians are brotherly peoples".

Im not sure the Ukrainians are feeling a lot of brotherly love at the moment.


Twat.
What a fucking idiot. How can you be so out of touch? Shameful.
Logged

Online stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8725 on: Yesterday at 02:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:07:42 am
Sounds like something MI6 would say. In Russian, Putin is spelt 'Путин' (five letters); in Ukrainian, Bucha is spelt 'Буча' (four letters). Admit it, you are an MI6 shill! #fail (Did I do that right?)

You, as a GRU shill, know better than I whether Putzins real name is Putzin. Some would say, hes real name is Privalov  ;) occams razor is still valid since eight letters divided by two is Буча.
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,011
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8726 on: Yesterday at 03:18:45 pm »
At the dentist yesterday.

He's a Russian Jew from Israel, known him for 30 years.

Takes 6-10 vacays with his 3 kids to Abu, Aspen, Vermont ski resorts, Florida, all over the place.

He told me somewhat apologetically, that in Florida he hangs with his dentista friends and families at Sunny Isle where he says some Ollies live.

I asked what percent of his friends were Rasputin apologists.  He said none.  And had no reason to lie.
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,011
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8727 on: Yesterday at 04:05:28 pm »
Business Insider
Quote
Russian troops who seized Chernobyl will soon suffer the effects of radiation exposure after digging trenches in the nuclear zone, Ukraine official says
sankel@businessinsider.com (Sophia Ankel) - 1h ago[/b]

Yevhen Kramarenko told reporters that Russian troops, who occupied the Chernobyl exclusion zone for five weeks, had dug trenches and shelters for their vehicles in an area known as Red Forest.

The Red Forest is a 1.5-square-mile pine forest that died as a result of radiation exposure shortly after the Chernobyl nuclear accident in 1986. It remains the most contaminated part of the exclusion zone, according to Reuters.

"We believe very soon [the Russians] will feel the consequences of radiation that they have received. Some of them will feel it in months, some of them in years," Kramarenko said at a press conference Wednesday. "But anyway, all of the servicemen who were there will feel it at some point,"

He also confirmed earlier reports of Russian soldiers driving around the Red Forest without any protective gear and inhaling clouds of radioactive dust.

Radiation poisoning can cause different effects depending on the strength and length of exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In more extreme cases, radiation poisoning can lead to internal bleeding and skin burns, as well as thyroid cancer and cardiovascular disease, per the CDC.

Russian troops left the exclusion zone at the beginning of the month after some of their soldiers "panicked" at the first sign of radiation illness, Ukraine's state power company, Energoatom, said, according to The Guardian.

It is unclear exactly what their supposed symptoms were, although they "showed up very quickly," Energoatom added.

The Russian troops have since gone to Belarus and Russia, Kramarenko said, adding that Ukrainian plant officials are now working on developing additional safety measures to "avoid in the future any events similar to what we had to happen."

The power plant was fully decommissioned after the 1986 nuclear accident and the remaining work at the site is mostly directed toward decontamination.

Kramarenko said it is unclear how high radiation levels are around the site at the moment because there is currently no electricity.

"Until then we won't understand the damage done," he said.

ttps://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/russian-troops-who-seized-chernobyl-will-soon-suffer-the-effects-of-radiation-exposure-after-digging-trenches-in-the-nuclear-zone-ukraine-official-says/ar-AAWbdD6?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=dd4c27e984d84025a000abe8cb3226a88
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8728 on: Yesterday at 05:06:59 pm »
Quote from: stara on Yesterday at 02:54:35 pm
You, as a GRU shill, know better than I whether Putzins real name is Putzin. Some would say, hes real name is Privalov  ;) occams razor is still valid since eight letters divided by two is Буча.
OK - had to look that up. :) I presume that you did not mean the Ukrainian football player or the mathematician. So I dug deeper and found speculation that Putin was an unwanted child (when his mother remarried) and was adopted.

https://libstore.ugent.be/fulltxt/RUG01/002/271/719/RUG01-002271719_2016_0001_AC.pdf
Quote
According to Stanislav Belkovski (2014) there exist two stories about Putins birth. The first story tells that Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin was born in Saint-Petersburg on the 7th of November 1952, when the city was still called Leningrad. In this story, Vladimir is said to be the son of labourer Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin and his wife Maria Nikolajevna Sjelomova. According to the second story, however, Putin was born in Perm, in the village Terechine, which now no longer exists. This version of Putins birth states that he is born in 1950 in the family of Platon Privalov and Vera Nikolajevna Putina. Vera left Platon and moved to Georgia where she remarried. However, her new husband did not want to recognize her son Vladimir as his own and as a result, Vera sent Vladimir to Leningrad and had him adopted by her childless relative Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin. One could assume that Putins deep interest in orphans and adoption might be due to the fact that he was adopted himself (Belkovski, 2014, p37). Furthermore, Belkovski (2014) finds that Putins behaviour and career can be explained by the secret of Putins childhood.

According to Elbert Toonen (2005) Putin spent his childhood years living in a communal residence sharing a kitchen with four other families, yet , Masha Gessen (2012) finds that there were three families who lived in the communal residence and that Putin practically grew up without a father or any love or care of his parents. He is said to have been a lonely child and also quite aggressive- his father was also very strict. Putins father, Vladimir, worked as a skilled labourer in a factory and his mother, Maria, worked night shifts as a guard and cleaning lady. If one takes into account how poor people were in the post-war Soviet Union, it was as if the Putin family was rich (Gessen, 2012). Putin and his family housed the largest room in the communal residence, which was almost a royal accommodation at that time (Gessen, 2012).

As mentioned above, Putins father was rather strict. To him and to Russian society in general in the 1960s, discipline was more important than education. Therefore, the young Vladimir Putin only went to school for the first time when he was eight years old. Gessen (2012) offers that education was not of great importance to Putin himself, either. Instead, he found it more important to profile himself as a scoundrel. As he was rather little in comparison to other children, he learned to box as a way of defending himself. Yet, when he had his nose broken, he decided to take on sambo, a Russian method of self-defence which combines wrestling and judo (Toonen, 2005). Putin soon learned judo and his trainer taught him the values of self- discipline and to have respect for the opponent. To this day, it is said that Putin compares politics with judo, in terms of respecting his opponents (Gessen, 2012). His school performances improved because of his self-discipline. He was able to enrol in a better school and held weekly political speeches in his class as he became the political informant of his class (Toonen, 2005). He seemed to have been a perfectionist and cared deeply about loyalty, which he still does today.

Some years later, Putin aspired to become a spy. Therefore, he reached out to the Committee for State Security (KGB) when he was around the age of sixteen, before he even finished secondary school (Gessen, 2012). The KGB told Putin he was to study at a university first, and advised him to study law. When he graduated he received the rank of reserve lieutenant (Toonen, 2005).
The above (and other stuff detailed in the linked thesis) might explain quite a lot about Putin.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,985
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8729 on: Yesterday at 06:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 02:40:30 pm
What a fucking idiot. How can you be so out of touch? Shameful.

Macron and Le Pen trading gaffes now. The latter just said she is supporting NATO and Russian rapprochement after the war ends, which is just lunacy.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,680
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8730 on: Today at 12:47:19 am »
Jersey has frozen $7 billion of Abramovichs assets :D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,680
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8731 on: Today at 12:53:00 am »
And in more good news, Russian media have apparently confirmed that their flag ship in the Black Sea, the Moskva, had a fire onboard and ammunition detonation, an hour or two after the Ukrainians claimed to have struck it with missiles.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online gaztop08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,806
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8732 on: Today at 03:39:25 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:53:00 am
And in more good news, Russian media have apparently confirmed that their flag ship in the Black Sea, the Moskva, had a fire onboard and ammunition detonation, an hour or two after the Ukrainians claimed to have struck it with missiles.

According to reports with Neptune Anti ship missiles(Ukranian made)
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,985
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8733 on: Today at 05:05:28 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:53:00 am
And in more good news, Russian media have apparently confirmed that their flag ship in the Black Sea, the Moskva, had a fire onboard and ammunition detonation, an hour or two after the Ukrainians claimed to have struck it with missiles.

OSINT sources indicate that it sent distress signal for sinking, before it fell silent. Huge low pressure area over the Black Sea, which also indicates stormy conditions.
Logged

Offline Perkinsonian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8734 on: Today at 06:57:18 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:53:00 am
And in more good news, Russian media have apparently confirmed that their flag ship in the Black Sea, the Moskva, had a fire onboard and ammunition detonation, an hour or two after the Ukrainians claimed to have struck it with missiles.
The same ship Ukrainians had sent back on the Snake Island to fuck herself. It seems the ship has taken their advice seriously. At least in the Russian version of the incident.

Trivia: The ship played a role in the Malta Summit (23 December 1989) between Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US President George H. W. Bush. She was used by the Soviet delegation, while the US delegation had their sleeping quarters aboard USS Belknap.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:18:03 am by Perkinsonian »
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,883
  • Truthiness
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8735 on: Today at 07:18:26 am »
Good news Comrades! The heroic flagship cruiser Moskva has now been promoted to Submarine First Class Moskva overnight! Order of Lenin to all involved in this operation.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,492
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8736 on: Today at 08:48:19 am »
Thats western propaganda Ray.

It was a special operation to de-shippify that ship for a noble cause, into a submarine.
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8737 on: Today at 09:40:13 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:18:26 am
Good news Comrades! The heroic flagship cruiser Moskva has now been promoted to Submarine First Class Moskva overnight! Order of Lenin to all involved in this operation.

Yep another huge win for Ukraine - https://edition.cnn.com/2022/04/14/europe/russia-navy-cruiser-moskva-fire-abandoned-intl-hnk-ml/index.html

Plus this interview of software developer - hobbyist drone pilot   https://edition.cnn.com/videos/world/2022/04/10/drone-pilot-ukraine-russian-troops-acostanr-vpx.cnn

Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8738 on: Today at 09:42:41 am »
Court seizes 154 assets owned by family of captured pro-Kremlin politician Medvedchuk.
The State Investigations Bureau reported that among the assets seized were 32 apartments, 30 plots of land, 26 cars, 23 houses, 17 parking spaces, and a motor yacht. Pro-Kremlin lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk was captured on April 12 after he had fled from house arrest in February.
He is suspected of treason.

there are also some sad photos of him looking very unhappy at his arrest in handcuffs


Plus Roman Abromovich may have lost use of 7Bn worth of assets hidden in Jersey: Source Bloomberg- Irish  Times- Reuters
Bloomberg: Jersey court freezes more than $7 billion of assets linked to Abramovich. The police of Jersey, an English Channel tax haven, have raided the assets of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who was sanctioned by the EU and the U.K. in March, Bloomberg reported on April 13.

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/europe/jersey-court-freezes-7bn-of-assets-connected-to-roman-abramovich-1.4852588
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,742
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8739 on: Today at 09:57:54 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:18:26 am
Good news Comrades! The heroic flagship cruiser Moskva has now been promoted to Submarine First Class Moskva overnight! Order of Lenin to all involved in this operation.

 ;D
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Perkinsonian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8740 on: Today at 10:59:17 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:18:26 am
Good news Comrades! The heroic flagship cruiser Moskva has now been promoted to Submarine First Class Moskva overnight! Order of Lenin to all involved in this operation.
Logged

Online stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8741 on: Today at 11:07:36 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:18:26 am
Good news Comrades! The heroic flagship cruiser Moskva has now been promoted to Submarine First Class Moskva overnight! Order of Lenin to all involved in this operation.

The special negative floating operation went so well that [UNCOMFIRMED] Commander of the Black Sea Fleet Admiral Igor Osipov was arrested.

Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,394
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8742 on: Today at 12:36:18 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:53:00 am
And in more good news, Russian media have apparently confirmed that their flag ship in the Black Sea, the Moskva, had a fire onboard and ammunition detonation, an hour or two after the Ukrainians claimed to have struck it with missiles.

Thought that happened a few weeks back?

I remember the exocets against the RN during the Falklands. A good anti ship missile is a horrible thing to face at sea.

Does Ukraine operate any submarines?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,985
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8743 on: Today at 12:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:36:18 pm
Thought that happened a few weeks back?

I remember the exocets against the RN during the Falklands. A good anti ship missile is a horrible thing to face at sea.

Does Ukraine operate any submarines?

That was the Vasily Bykov, a smaller coastal defence ship. But it ended up in Sevastopol, so it seems that it wasnt sunk.

This time it sounds like the cruiser, which is the largest vessel they have operating in the Black Sea, is at the very least heavily damaged. Their own media has admitted they had to evacuate the entire ship, which probably meant the explosions were pretty big.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,394
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8744 on: Today at 01:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 12:44:56 pm
That was the Vasily Bykov, a smaller coastal defence ship. But it ended up in Sevastopol, so it seems that it wasnt sunk.

This time it sounds like the cruiser, which is the largest vessel they have operating in the Black Sea, is at the very least heavily damaged. Their own media has admitted they had to evacuate the entire ship, which probably meant the explosions were pretty big.

Oh right. Clearly I was mistaken as to which ship had been told to go fuck itself. But then maybe that barb was aimed at several ships. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,985
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8745 on: Today at 02:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:54:09 pm
Oh right. Clearly I was mistaken as to which ship had been told to go fuck itself. But then maybe that barb was aimed at several ships. ;D

No, youre right, both ships were actually present near Snake Island. But the amazing thing is Zelenskyy just put a post up on social media yesterday of the Moskva on a stamp with a Ukrainian soldier giving it the finger, les than 24 hours before she was hit. So this events symbolism cannot be overstated.





Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,735
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8746 on: Today at 03:31:08 pm »
Great news about Finland and Sweden in regards to NATO. Russia with their bull shit threats can fuck off, they have the capability of fuck all really. When they join, they should laugh in Russia's face, that country has been humiliated and deserves complete contempt.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8747 on: Today at 03:54:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:31:08 pm
Great news about Finland and Sweden in regards to NATO. Russia with their bull shit threats can fuck off, they have the capability of fuck all really. When they join, they should laugh in Russia's face, that country has been humiliated and deserves complete contempt.
The Ukrainian resistance and the responding brutality from Russia has really accelerated governments in neighbouring countries.  I'm not sure anyone really knows what Putin's aims were initially but I doubt it was just to create a rubbled land bridge in South East Ukraine whilst uniting the rest of the world against Russia, strengthening NATO and potentially the EU, all whilst bankrupting Russia.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,394
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8748 on: Today at 04:08:15 pm »
We have to remember that the world is not united against Russia. They have their sphere of influence and support, ironically just not in Europe.

The West is pretty much united against them, and Russia has shown it is not a trustworthy neighbour. But we can see that France and Germany are somewhat lukewarm about all this, so all we can do is support Ukraine as best we can and hope for the best.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online gaztop08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,806
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8749 on: Today at 04:29:03 pm »
In an interview with MSNBC Pentagon press secretaryJohn Kirby said he couldnt confirm if the Moskva was damaged by missile strike or mistake with ammunition onboard.Though it does seem to be operating under its own power possibly on its way to Sevastopol Naval base
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,056
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8750 on: Today at 04:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:08:15 pm
We have to remember that the world is not united against Russia. They have their sphere of influence and support, ironically just not in Europe.

Their power base is decimated though. China may still be an ally for them - but it's hardly an alliance of equals. Russia is by far the junior partner there. And I actually think Russia now needs, say, India - arguably more than India needs Russia. They've fucked it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 214 215 216 217 218 [219]   Go Up
« previous next »
 