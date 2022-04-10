"the Ukrainians and Russians are brotherly peoples".



There is a misconception over this, yes there are some ties between the countries, but this is in the east of the country where there is a Russian ethnic population. Russians and Ukrainians were living side by side quite peacefully and without animosity. There was a lot of trade between the countries and Facebook, telegram, and last few years Tik Tok had brought them closer because of a common language base. Lots of my family and friends in Ukraine purchased stuff online from Russia because it was easier than trading with the west. They gained new Russian friends and things were going relatively smoothly even after the annexing of Crimea and the trouble in Donbas.

However if you talk to them about Russians they haven't forgot about the last war or the times before. The further west you go in Ukraine the greater the mistrust of Russia. There is a famous restaurant in Lviv where you aren't allowed in if your Russian and you have to speak a password before they let you in, some of it is theatre of course, there's a bouncer on the door with a machine gun, and you have to speak through a wooden hatch when giving the password, but it is based on history and their attitude towards Russia.

My girlfriend's mothers family is from Ivano Frankvisk in the west. They remember in WW2 the Russians coming and saying exactly the same things, about how they were being "saved" . Yet they proceeded to round up thousands mostly professional people and thier families and took them to camps in Siberia from which they never returned.

Also don't forget every year they commemorate the Holodomer where Stalin starved millions of Ukrainians to death during 1932 -33. So they know the Russian mentality, but they are all sad that the progress made in these last twenty or so years in relations with ordinary Russian people has now all been lost,they can no longer talk to these people because they deny everything what is happening.

Macron could have been right about this brotherly relationship but that would have been in the future, a future which now won't happen because of Putin and the actions of his army.