« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 211 212 213 214 215 [216]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 390187 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8600 on: Yesterday at 10:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:42:06 pm

They could mitigate that by reopening the mothballed nuclear power stations.
I do  not know if that is technically feasible. Perhaps the most recent ones could be recommissioned (decommissioned a few months ago). But even for them, it might be too late. Unless, of course, you know differently/better?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,337
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8601 on: Yesterday at 10:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:44:54 pm
It's being reported that the government of Finland will put a propal to Parliament to join NATO.

 :thumbup

Fuck you, Putin, you murderous piece of shit
Could happen in as little as two months.........
https://news.err.ee/1608559525/sakkov-russia-cannot-prevent-finland-from-joining-nato
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,660
  • Italians do it better
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8602 on: Yesterday at 10:13:19 pm »
Some great news.

https://mobile.twitter.com/vonderleyen/status/1512527965007106050?t=8VTRUHD8n177GK6zX65Fag&s=19

I was rewatching the amazing Winter on Fire documentary the other day, about the Maidan revolution, and it hit me that Ukrainian people were (and are) prepared to die for something the U.K. willingly threw away.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,633
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8603 on: Yesterday at 10:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:00:49 pm
I do  not know if that is technically feasible. Perhaps the most recent ones could be recommissioned (decommissioned a few months ago). But even for them, it might be too late. Unless, of course, you know differently/better?


No, don't know any better. After reading more, it seems the first ones to be decommissioned are, apparently, beyond reopening and more recent ones would be 'difficult' but not impossible.

Not going to happen, though. Germany's even recently reiterated their intention to close the remaining ones whilst condemning nuclear power as 'dangerous'.

Guess they'd rather see more Ukrainuans dead and more GHG's released blfrom burning gas.

It's led by the Greens,who I usually have a lot of time for, but who have a massive and zealous blindspot over nuclear power, like a result of being stuck in the past and not adapting to the now.

Surely the pragmatic thing to do is generate electricity using the least environmentally unfriendly methods, and nuclear is clean.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Waka

  • negative fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,708
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8604 on: Yesterday at 10:23:02 pm »
A German embargo on oil might push Putin to negotiate, highly unlikely but the Germans might delay in hope. It may push Putin to double down again to push for a military solution quickly. Chemical, biological escalation?

Of course a complete EU wide ban could bring the EU's first collision course with Hungary as they would have a veto. 
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8605 on: Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm »
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,734
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8606 on: Yesterday at 10:41:06 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:19:45 pm

It's led by the Greens,who I usually have a lot of time for, but who have a massive and zealous blindspot over nuclear power, like a result of being stuck in the past and not adapting to the now.

Surely the pragmatic thing to do is generate electricity using the least environmentally unfriendly methods, and nuclear is clean.

It's not about the Greens and no matter how often you repeat it, it won't get any more true. There's just a different feeling about nuclear power in German speaking countries like Germany, Austria and in parts Switzerland. Nuclear power is NOT clean. Even if you manage to not have an accident, it leaves you with stuff that is contaminated for decades and even much longer. It's also not really cheap, if it weren't for public funding that goes into it and that's why the Germans have decided to stop using it. I also love how nuclear power is seen as that God-send in the fight against climate change where we're trying to leave an intact world to the next generations, but it's never mentioned that with nuclear power future generations will have to deal with how to store the shite that's coming out of those nuclear power plants which is contaminated for a long time and where loads of countries haven't sorted out how to long-term store their nuclear waste.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,663
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8607 on: Yesterday at 11:07:40 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 09:34:54 pm
That NYT article by Paul Krugman (Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences btw) states: So that 6 percent reduction might be a bit of a stretch.

I think the most salient part of that article is this:The last paragraph perfectly encapsulates Germany's problematic and hypocritical stance in regard to the war so far, and Russia in general.

Thats fair enough, 2% is a lot better then 6% obviously. And as usual completely agree with Krugman (I always found his textbooks well written and digestible back in the day), and while I am Pro-EU Germanys view of European solidarity always seems to very one sided at times
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8608 on: Yesterday at 11:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:19:45 pm

No, don't know any better. After reading more, it seems the first ones to be decommissioned are, apparently, beyond reopening and more recent ones would be 'difficult' but not impossible.

Not going to happen, though. Germany's even recently reiterated their intention to close the remaining ones whilst condemning nuclear power as 'dangerous'.

Guess they'd rather see more Ukrainuans dead and more GHG's released blfrom burning gas.

It's led by the Greens,who I usually have a lot of time for, but who have a massive and zealous blindspot over nuclear power, like a result of being stuck in the past and not adapting to the now.

Surely the pragmatic thing to do is generate electricity using the least environmentally unfriendly methods, and nuclear is clean.
Totally agree. The dogma against nuclear power really needs addressing. You'd think the present situation would help focus minds.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,663
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8609 on: Yesterday at 11:16:44 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:41:06 pm
It's not about the Greens and no matter how often you repeat it, it won't get any more true. There's just a different feeling about nuclear power in German speaking countries like Germany, Austria and in parts Switzerland. Nuclear power is NOT clean. Even if you manage to not have an accident, it leaves you with stuff that is contaminated for decades and even much longer. It's also not really cheap, if it weren't for public funding that goes into it and that's why the Germans have decided to stop using it. I also love how nuclear power is seen as that God-send in the fight against climate change where we're trying to leave an intact world to the next generations, but it's never mentioned that with nuclear power future generations will have to deal with how to store the shite that's coming out of those nuclear power plants which is contaminated for a long time and where loads of countries haven't sorted out how to long-term store their nuclear waste.

Im no expert in nuclear energy but my understanding is the from a financial point of view nuclear power plants are very expensive to build rather then operate which isnt really as much of a factor in Germany as they have already built the plants, and the Germans didnt decide to stop using nuclear because of the cost but was after the disaster in Japan?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8610 on: Yesterday at 11:19:26 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:41:06 pm
It's not about the Greens and no matter how often you repeat it, it won't get any more true. There's just a different feeling about nuclear power in German speaking countries like Germany, Austria and in parts Switzerland. Nuclear power is NOT clean. Even if you manage to not have an accident, it leaves you with stuff that is contaminated for decades and even much longer. It's also not really cheap, if it weren't for public funding that goes into it and that's why the Germans have decided to stop using it. I also love how nuclear power is seen as that God-send in the fight against climate change where we're trying to leave an intact world to the next generations, but it's never mentioned that with nuclear power future generations will have to deal with how to store the shite that's coming out of those nuclear power plants which is contaminated for a long time and where loads of countries haven't sorted out how to long-term store their nuclear waste.
I have to disagree with you. I've written about this before:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=296645.msg17859589#msg17859589

The greatest issue facing the planet (or humans at least) is global warming. Nuclear energy is very low carbon.

Edit: fixed URL
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:23:49 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,341
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8611 on: Yesterday at 11:25:42 pm »
I still find it crazy that after more than a century of electricity, so much of it is generated by essentially the same method - boiling water to produce steam to turn turbines. All that differs is the method of heating the water.

Other than wind, tidal or solar energy, you have to ask yourself if there isn't a more feasible way of doing things in this supposed modern age.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,800
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8612 on: Today at 12:00:37 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:25:42 pm
I still find it crazy that after more than a century of electricity, so much of it is generated by essentially the same method - boiling water to produce steam to turn turbines. All that differs is the method of heating the water.

Other than wind, tidal or solar energy, you have to ask yourself if there isn't a more feasible way of doing things in this supposed modern age.
If you think of the energy density poured to fill a tank of gas in a few minutes, it's an astonishing amount. Nothing yet comes close. Unless we find a way to burn sugar...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,963
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8613 on: Today at 12:43:44 am »
Son does journal entry while his mothers dead body is beside him n the car.

Quote
Mom, thank you for the best 9 years of my life! Huge thank you for my childhood! I will never forget you! I promise to be good so we can meet in heaven

https://twitter.com/lesiavasylenko/status/1512516365198016520?s=21&t=s894EpFCnst7HuyDQJkhOA
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,734
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8614 on: Today at 01:35:41 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:16:44 pm
Im no expert in nuclear energy but my understanding is the from a financial point of view nuclear power plants are very expensive to build rather then operate which isnt really as much of a factor in Germany as they have already built the plants, and the Germans didnt decide to stop using nuclear because of the cost but was after the disaster in Japan?

Except they are also pretty expensive to keep up. You need to keep strict safety structures in place and have to keep them up to date all the time. Add to that, that Germany's nuclear power plants were mainly built in the 70s and 80s. The three remaining ones were built in the 80s and are roughly 34 years old. You need investment to keep them maintained and you also need to spend money to modernise them.

Switzerland have also decided to stop using nuclear power, but they are a bit more relaxed compared to the Germans, but when they made the decision to not build any new nuclear power plants they said explicitly that nuclear power plants aren't worth it anymore, because they are expensive to build and therefore not competitive in the market without state aid. They cite the plant Hinkley Point C as an example and said that it building it is only possible because of heavy government subsidies. And again, there's not just a question of building the plants and then running them. You also need loads and loads of money to clean up after you close them. Again in Switzerland they've closed down their first plant in 2019, because there were massive safety concerns and they would have had to invest a lot of money into getting it back to the required standard. The estimated cost for decommissioning it is 3 billion Swiss Francs which is close to 2,5 billion Pounds. The estimate is that it will take until 2034 for the site to be ready to be built on again. And again, they still have no clue where their nuclear waste will be long-term stored.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8615 on: Today at 06:35:39 am »
Abramovich-linked yacht in Netherlands changed hands on day of Ukraine invasion

The 50-metre motor vessel, modest by oligarch standards, is covered in scaffolding and sitting under a hangar in dry dock, one of many such boats being refitted in the Dutch port of Vlissingen.

What sets the Aquamarine apart is that, until the day of the invasion of Ukraine, it belonged to Russias best-known businessman, Roman Abramovich, a Guardian investigation has revealed. On 24 February, ownership of the yacht passed from a company previously controlled by Abramovich to a close associate of his, the Russian businessman David Davidovich.

More in here:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/08/abramovich-linked-yacht-in-netherlands-changed-hands-on-day-of-ukraine-invasion
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Perkinsonian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8616 on: Today at 08:14:26 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:16:44 pm
Im no expert in nuclear energy but my understanding is the from a financial point of view nuclear power plants are very expensive to build rather then operate which isnt really as much of a factor in Germany as they have already built the plants, and the Germans didnt decide to stop using nuclear because of the cost but was after the disaster in Japan?
The process of shutting down nuclear reactors was initiated by German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder long before the disaster in Fukushima. The same guy who, after losing the elections in 2005, found exclusive employment in Russian gas companies.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 211 212 213 214 215 [216]   Go Up
« previous next »
 