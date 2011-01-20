

This is quite horrifying. I know Russians are more used to it than us, but do you not begin to question your government when it is always in power yet never to blame?





https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/07/russian-media-coverage-ukraine-genocidal-streak



I've just read that myself.As Vladimir Putin has called on his officials to push back against the wests information war, claiming reports of atrocities in Bucha were staged, the government line has also grown closer to some of the most extreme opinions in the Russian news.Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian prime minister, earlier this week declared that Ukraine would face the same fate as Nazi Germany, an opinion that closely resembled the one written in the column published by RIA Novosti just days earlier.It should not be surprising that Ukraine, which has been transformed mentally into the Third Reich will suffer the same fate, Medvedev wrote in a message shared on Telegram. Thats what her fate is, that Ukraine!We are long familiar with the Russian accusation that there are Nazis in key positions in the Ukrainian government and military because certain posters on here used to tell us all the time. Back in 2014, during Euromaidan and the invasion of Crimea, it was an embarrassingly popular thing to say. Not any more. I can only think of one poster who pushes the Nazi narrative.But the drift in Russia itself is the other way. That article shows how far the drift has gone. Russian state media and key figures like Medvedev are preparing the ground for genocide by claiming Nazism is woven into the everyday life of Ukraine.