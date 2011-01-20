« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Mumm-Ra
Yesterday at 09:06:24 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:03:57 pm
I always remember that goal against Belgium. For years after that I thought CCCP (not USSR) was cool af.

Same, they had the boss adidas kits and all just seemed strong as fk, which may have been my young self projecting Ivan Drago-type powers onto them
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
KillieRed
Yesterday at 09:09:00 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:01:26 pm
They've been systematically killing mayors. Bystanders may be killed offhand, but local leaders seem to be targeted for extermination.

Theyll have a death list. Putin playing invading dictator by the evil playbook.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Bend It Like Aurelio
Yesterday at 09:18:55 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:56:55 pm
I remember him scoring a scorcher in Mexico 86  ;D

Belgium - CCCP  Mexico 86 highlights.

https://youtu.be/tYhb2qwNrVc

Things are coming back to me now. Canada was in this tournament for the first time, so I watched some of their matches. But I remember that I liked Enzo Scifo, so I watched this game too. What a godsend it was.











Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Musketeer Gripweed
Yesterday at 09:21:59 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 09:06:24 pm
Same, they had the boss adidas kits and all just seemed strong as fk, which may have been my young self projecting Ivan Drago-type powers onto them

My favourites trainers are my Adidas Luzhniki. Scared to wear them now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
So... Howard Phillips
Yesterday at 09:34:47 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:09:00 pm
Theyll have a death list. Putin playing invading dictator by the evil playbook.

Katyn springs to mind.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Lastrador
Yesterday at 09:50:51 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 09:18:55 pm
Belgium - CCCP  Mexico 86 highlights.

https://youtu.be/tYhb2qwNrVc

Things are coming back to me now. Canada was in this tournament for the first time, so I watched some of their matches. But I remember that I liked Enzo Scifo, so I watched this game too. What a godsend it was.
I remember hearing that the 86 Soviet Union squad was almost entirely Ukrainian, with some Russian, Georgian and Belorrusian thrown in there. No wonder Russia wants them back in, they are hopeless without them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Sangria
Yesterday at 09:53:34 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 09:50:51 pm
I remember hearing that the 86 Soviet Union squad was almost entirely Ukrainian, with some Russian, Georgian and Belorrusian thrown in there. No wonder Russia wants them back in, they are hopeless without them.

To be more precise, the Soviet team was Dynamo Kiev plus a few others.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
stanleyparkmudonmyboots
Yesterday at 10:33:11 pm
Who was that Georgian who played a blinder for Tbilisi when they knocked us out of the European Cup. Did he play for Soviets around this time?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Perkinsonian
Yesterday at 11:21:48 pm
Pink Floyd - Hey Hey Rise Up (feat. Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Boombox)

First Pink Floyd song in 8 years.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=saEpkcVi1d4
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Red Berry
Today at 12:26:36 am
Quote from: jambutty on February 25, 2022, 06:07:42 pm
I think NATO should hold off. 

Putin's doing a great job fucking things up all on his tod.

Some people changed their opinion. ;)

*I'm just being a dick, please ignore me.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
jambutty
Today at 01:10:22 am
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 05:49:00 pm
So, you want Nato to do perform a false-flag operation and then go to war with Russia with the goal of getting rid of Vladimir Putin, because you're convinced he won't use nuclear weapons?

Correct.

He's been outplayed.  His forces are shit and he knows it.  He won't use them first.  It's time to deal with him.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
kavah
Today at 01:59:18 am
Quote from: stanleyparkmudonmyboots on Yesterday at 10:33:11 pm
Who was that Georgian who played a blinder for Tbilisi when they knocked us out of the European Cup. Did he play for Soviets around this time?

Aleksandr Chivadze, the captain of the strong 1982 team that had a core of Tbilisi and Kyiv players.



Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
TepidT2O
Today at 07:11:45 am
We laugh at George Galloway being labelled Russian media affiliated.


But he retweets all sorts of shite claiming that massacres are false flags. And lets be honest, when it suits him, hes done far far worse inthe past.  Lets be honest, hes a diabolical piece of scum.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yorkykopite
Today at 10:18:35 am
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 11:21:48 pm
Pink Floyd - Hey Hey Rise Up (feat. Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Boombox)

First Pink Floyd song in 8 years.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=saEpkcVi1d4

Minus Roger Waters of course, who has, shall we say, characteristically mixed feelings about Putin and very strong ones about how evil NATO is.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
cdav
Today at 10:31:10 am
30 people killed, more than 100 wounded in Russian strike on train station in eastern Ukraine  reports
Ukraines state railway company say that more than 30 people have been killed and more than 100 were wounded after two Russian rockets struck Kramatorsk railway station in east Ukraine.

The Donetsk governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said thousands of civilians were at the station trying to evacuate to safer areas of Ukraine when it was hit.

Reuters report that three trains carrying evacuees were blocked in the same part of Ukraine on Thursday after an airstrike on the line, according to the head of Ukrainian Railways.

From the guardian live feed, utterly grim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
KillieRed
Today at 10:37:04 am


This is quite horrifying. I know Russians are more used to it than us, but do you not begin to question your government when it is always in power yet never to blame?


https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/07/russian-media-coverage-ukraine-genocidal-streak
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yorkykopite
Today at 10:45:02 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:37:04 am

This is quite horrifying. I know Russians are more used to it than us, but do you not begin to question your government when it is always in power yet never to blame?


https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/07/russian-media-coverage-ukraine-genocidal-streak

I've just read that myself.

As Vladimir Putin has called on his officials to push back against the wests information war, claiming reports of atrocities in Bucha were staged, the government line has also grown closer to some of the most extreme opinions in the Russian news.

Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian prime minister, earlier this week declared that Ukraine would face the same fate as Nazi Germany, an opinion that closely resembled the one written in the column published by RIA Novosti just days earlier.

It should not be surprising that Ukraine, which has been transformed mentally into the Third Reich  will suffer the same fate, Medvedev wrote in a message shared on Telegram. Thats what her fate is, that Ukraine!

We are long familiar with the Russian accusation that there are Nazis in key positions in the Ukrainian government and military because certain posters on here used to tell us all the time. Back in 2014, during Euromaidan and the invasion of Crimea, it was an embarrassingly popular thing to say. Not any more. I can only think of one poster who pushes the Nazi narrative.

But the drift in Russia itself is the other way. That article shows how far the drift has gone. Russian state media and key figures like Medvedev are preparing the ground for genocide by claiming Nazism is woven into the everyday life of Ukraine.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
redbyrdz
Today at 11:33:29 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:37:04 am

This is quite horrifying. I know Russians are more used to it than us, but do you not begin to question your government when it is always in power yet never to blame?


https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/07/russian-media-coverage-ukraine-genocidal-streak

Think its similar to people getting all their news from the s*n or the daily mail - they now it's rubbish, but they still read it and it colours their thinking, even if they don't quite believe in the extremes.

But even if they know, what do they do? The majority will likely keep thwir heads down, keep out of the firing line and distract themselves with family life and other normal things. A few will do little acts to help - hide someone from the police, or at least don't grass them up. A few braver ones will join protests. Some will leave the country. That's what Germans did under the nazis. And later claim they "didn't know what was going on"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Mister Flip Flop
Today at 11:36:56 am
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:34:58 pm
Am I alone in thinking it's time to call out Putin's punk ass?

If he's forced out by his own people, there goes Assad's support and removal of a bad actor from many theatres.

I'm convinced nuclear won't happen.

An accidental false flag attack on NATO territory would give the Allies huge preemptory strike capabilities to shock the fuck out of him and get real elective reform begun in Russia.

Effectively, do a reverse Hitler for the good of humanity.

As long as Russia has nuclear weapons nothing will change and we all know it.

Events like this mornings terrorist attack on the train station will continue unfortunately.

Putin has huge support from Russian people for what he is doing also so i wouldn't be holding my breath to see him chucked out of power either.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
west_london_red
Today at 02:07:20 pm
Slovakia has sent an S300 SAM system to Ukraine, the UK has apparently sent Harpoon missiles, does seem that NATO are slowly upping the ante in terms of weapons being sent.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Red-Soldier
Today at 02:28:54 pm
Ban European flights and car use in cities to hurt Putin, report urges

Strong measures by Europe could quickly deprive Russia of oil and gas income worth billions, experts say

Quote
Flights should be banned in continental Europe and car use banned in city centres to save energy and prevent Vladimir Putin profiting from fossil fuel sales, campaigners have said.

It would be possible for Europe to quickly end its reliance on oil and gas from Russia by taking strong measures, according to a report by the climate adviser Mark Lynas, energy analyst Rauli Partanen, and energy and sustainability installations specialist Joris van Dorp.

Policies include rationing, with everyone in Europe allowed the same minimum amount of energy to use, and limiting thermostats to 18C in winter.

The biggest problem is gas. In total last year Europe imported 155 billion cubic metres of gas from Russia, the authors said. Critics of the EUs oil and gas policy have pointed out that hydrocarbon sales are financing the war in Ukraine.

Even the EUs top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said recently: Weve given Ukraine nearly 1bn. That might seem like a lot but 1bn is what were paying Putin every day for the energy he provides us with. Since the start of the war, weve given him 35bn [£29bn], compared to the 1bn weve given Ukraine to arm itself.

The reports authors said: We conclude it is possible to eliminate Russian gas imports starting immediately in Europe. This will require an unprecedented level of European solidarity, a combination of a Marshall plan and a Berlin airlift to redistribute energy around the continent as needed and support the transition.

The International Energy Agency recently released a 10-point plan to reduce demand for oil use in member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, with suggestions including subsidised public transport, lower speed limits and a reduction in business flights. The authors of the latest report from the RePlanet Research Institute, however, say such measures would reduce demand by 2.7m barrels a day in advanced economies, still substantially less than Russian oil exports to Europe.

The authors argue that we need to go further, and say they have worked out how to eliminate 25% of all oil use in Europe.

We propose bans on all business flights, private jets and internal flights within Europe to save oil, and bans also on car use within cities, they said. This should be combined with free public transport. While the impacts of this are not easily quantified, we believe this could double the reduction in oil use beyond that proposed by the IEA.

To replace the gas Europe buys from Russia, the authors recommend measures including stopping the nuclear phaseout in Germany, Sweden and Belgium, reducing heating in buildings by 4C, and a fast-track deployment of additional solar and wind generation.

These policies could be popular in Europe. New polling conducted by Savanta ComRes found that 41% of people polled in the UK, Germany Poland, France, Sweden and the Netherlands said they strongly agreed that their country should immediately stop buying Russian oil and gas. Only 6.4% strongly disagreed.

Just over 40% said they would be prepared to accept energy rationing to manage demand, and 52.7% that they would eat less meat to reduce demand on Ukrainian exports.

Europe is sending over 500m every day directly to the Kremlin because we continue to import vast quantities of Russian oil, gas and coal. This situation cannot continue, the authors of the report said.

It is morally and politically untenable for Europe to fund Putins war machine  paying for the same missiles and bombs that are raining down on Ukrainian schools and hospitals  at the same time as supposedly uniting to stop Putin through sanctions. There is only one solution. We must cut off this torrent of money we are sending to the Kremlin by immediately stopping our imports of Russian fossil fuels.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/apr/08/slugs-ban-european-flights-cities-car-use-hurt-putin-russia-oil-gas-income-report



Like it or not, we are all funding Putin's war machine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Lastrador
Today at 02:36:25 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:31:10 am
30 people killed, more than 100 wounded in Russian strike on train station in eastern Ukraine  reports
Ukraines state railway company say that more than 30 people have been killed and more than 100 were wounded after two Russian rockets struck Kramatorsk railway station in east Ukraine.

The Donetsk governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said thousands of civilians were at the station trying to evacuate to safer areas of Ukraine when it was hit.

Reuters report that three trains carrying evacuees were blocked in the same part of Ukraine on Thursday after an airstrike on the line, according to the head of Ukrainian Railways.

From the guardian live feed, utterly grim
It's just genocide. Genocide of the Ukrainian people by the Russian Federation. There's no other way to put it.

I've been hearing many people not willing to make that claim yet, but if this type of indiscriminate bombing of civilians and civilian infrastructure, plus the massacres committed in Bucha and many other places, coupled with the denazify messages the Russians are sending, doesn't constitute a genocide, what does?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Bend It Like Aurelio
Today at 03:47:11 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:07:20 pm
Slovakia has sent an S300 SAM system to Ukraine, the UK has apparently sent Harpoon missiles, does seem that NATO are slowly upping the ante in terms of weapons being sent.

I've read the UK actually does not have any air or surface launched Harpoons to give. Not sure how the Ukrainians can use those.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Nobby Reserve
Today at 03:55:34 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:36:25 pm
It's just genocide. Genocide of the Ukrainian people by the Russian Federation. There's no other way to put it.


But the Ukrainians are all Nazis, so it's alright.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
west_london_red
Today at 04:25:03 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:47:11 pm
I've read the UK actually does not have any air or surface launched Harpoons to give. Not sure how the Ukrainians can use those.

They were being decommissioned from some UK ships was what I read.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
TepidT2O
Today at 05:16:49 pm
So, Finland have applied to join NATO. I cant see Russia responding in the way they did in Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Red Berry
Today at 05:21:46 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:
They were being decommissioned from some UK ships was what I read.

So we're basically just giving Ukraine some obsolete stuff that we can't use anyway?  How generous of our compassionate government.

Still, it's good to see NATO countries in general turning the screw on Russia. You'd expect at some point for Putin to threaten an attack if NATO doesn't stop supplying Ukraine with materials. I guess that will be the Rubicon moment.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8587 on: Today at 05:26:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:16:49 pm
So, Finland have applied to join NATO. I cant see Russia responding in the way they did in Ukraine.

Almost like this whole thing had nothing to do with NATO.

Won't stop the far right/left attacking Finland for daring to make a sovereign choice about their own security.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8588 on: Today at 05:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:26:51 pm
Almost like this whole thing had nothing to do with NATO.

Won't stop the far right/left attacking Finland for daring to make a sovereign choice about their own security.

That's what will happen. They'll become Metternich, talk 'hard-headed' international relations, and tell Finland that it is their duty to become "a buffer state" so as not to upset the Great Power to the East and provide an extra layer of insulation for us in the West.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8589 on: Today at 05:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:21:46 pm
So we're basically just giving Ukraine some obsolete stuff that we can't use anyway?  How generous of our compassionate government.


I wouldnt call the harpoon an obsolete weapon by any stretch of the imagination, its still widely used across the world
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8590 on: Today at 07:16:37 pm »
How Germany Became Putins Enabler by Paul Krugman

Vladimir Putins war of aggression runs on the money Russia gets by selling fossil fuels to Europe. And while Ukraine has, incredibly, repelled Russias attempt to seize Kyiv, Putin wont be definitively stopped until Europe ends its energy dependence.

Which means that Germany  whose political and business leaders insist that they cant do without Russian natural gas, even though many of its own economists disagree  has in effect become Putins prime enabler. This is shameful; it is also incredibly hypocritical given recent German history.

The background: Germany has been warned for decades about the risks of becoming dependent on Russian gas. But its leaders, focused on the short-run benefits of cheap energy, ignored those warnings. On the eve of the Ukraine war, 55 percent of German gas came from Russia.

Theres no question that quickly cutting off, or even greatly reducing, this gas flow would be painful. But multiple economic analyses  from the Brussels-based Bruegel Institute, the International Energy Agency and ECONtribute, a think tank sponsored by the Universities of Bonn and Cologne  have found that the effects of drastically reducing gas imports from Russia would be far from catastrophic to Germany.

Unfortunately, Germanys political leaders, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have taken the side of the scaremongers. The revelations of Russian atrocities in Ukraine have led to grudging acknowledgments that something must be done, but still not much sense of urgency.

What strikes me  a parallel that for some reason I havent seen many people drawing  is the contrast between Germanys current reluctance to make moderate sacrifices, even in the face of horrific war crimes, and the immense sacrifices Germany demanded of other countries during the European debt crisis a decade ago.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/07/opinion/germany-russia-ukraine-energy.html
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8591 on: Today at 07:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:28:54 pm
Ban European flights and car use in cities to hurt Putin, report urges


Nice try Greta  :D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8592 on: Today at 07:46:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:59:15 pm
I wouldnt call the harpoon an obsolete weapon by any stretch of the imagination, its still widely used across the world

Yeah, I'm probably being a bit harsh.  They're clearly surplus to UK requirements, but I guess it's better than nowt.

That's the thing when you don't have a war economy dedicated to churning out weapons. Very few countries can afford to keep massive stockpiles of military hardware in mothballs, and wars eat the stuff like candy. Once it's gone, it's gone and it ain't easy to replace.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8593 on: Today at 07:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 07:16:37 pm
How Germany Became Putins Enabler by Paul Krugman

Vladimir Putins war of aggression runs on the money Russia gets by selling fossil fuels to Europe. And while Ukraine has, incredibly, repelled Russias attempt to seize Kyiv, Putin wont be definitively stopped until Europe ends its energy dependence.

Which means that Germany  whose political and business leaders insist that they cant do without Russian natural gas, even though many of its own economists disagree  has in effect become Putins prime enabler. This is shameful; it is also incredibly hypocritical given recent German history.

The background: Germany has been warned for decades about the risks of becoming dependent on Russian gas. But its leaders, focused on the short-run benefits of cheap energy, ignored those warnings. On the eve of the Ukraine war, 55 percent of German gas came from Russia.

Theres no question that quickly cutting off, or even greatly reducing, this gas flow would be painful. But multiple economic analyses  from the Brussels-based Bruegel Institute, the International Energy Agency and ECONtribute, a think tank sponsored by the Universities of Bonn and Cologne  have found that the effects of drastically reducing gas imports from Russia would be far from catastrophic to Germany.

Unfortunately, Germanys political leaders, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have taken the side of the scaremongers. The revelations of Russian atrocities in Ukraine have led to grudging acknowledgments that something must be done, but still not much sense of urgency.

What strikes me  a parallel that for some reason I havent seen many people drawing  is the contrast between Germanys current reluctance to make moderate sacrifices, even in the face of horrific war crimes, and the immense sacrifices Germany demanded of other countries during the European debt crisis a decade ago.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/07/opinion/germany-russia-ukraine-energy.html


German economists estimate cutting off Russian oil and gas will only reduce German GDP by 6%.

Meanwhile, during COVID, German GDP reduced by 5%.

Source: Deutsche Welle.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8594 on: Today at 08:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 07:55:53 pm

German economists estimate cutting off Russian oil and gas will only reduce German GDP by 6%.

Meanwhile, during COVID, German GDP reduced by 5%.

Source: Deutsche Welle.

Only 6% is nothing to take lightly. As with any fall in GDP its usually the poorest who get hit hardest in terms of loss of income, jobs and increased mortality (which is usually already lower because they are poorer).

That shouldnt be the only consideration, and mitigations can be put in place, but it shouldnt be ignored either or brushed away as only 6%.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8595 on: Today at 08:58:51 pm »
I think it's time to start giving the Ukrainians some better hardware. Tanks, planes - the works. We need to stop hiding behind this "defensive weapons only" term. As long as the hardware is used on Ukrainian soil its defensive anyway surely?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8596 on: Today at 09:15:00 pm »
Absolutely as would love to see their airforce trained and supplied with some better fighters even. The disgusting actions we are getting from the Russians bombing public transport is criminal. They are trying to pin civilians into various cities and then bomb the shyte out of them. Im surprised there isn't more Russian prisoners getting trialed on site and executed against a wall for war crimes. I see Americans locking up Taliban for 20 years without getting a trial. Ukrainians can do whatever they like with someone who just bombed a train station full of elderly
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8597 on: Today at 09:34:54 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:57:18 pm
Only 6% is nothing to take lightly. As with any fall in GDP its usually the poorest who get hit hardest in terms of loss of income, jobs and increased mortality (which is usually already lower because they are poorer).

That shouldnt be the only consideration, and mitigations can be put in place, but it shouldnt be ignored either or brushed away as only 6%.
That NYT article by Paul Krugman (Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences btw) states:
Quote
The ECONtribute analysis offers a range of estimates, but their worst-case number is that an embargo on Russian gas would temporarily reduce Germanys real G.D.P. by 2.1 percent. Ill put that number in context shortly.
So that 6 percent reduction might be a bit of a stretch.

I think the most salient part of that article is this:
Quote
What strikes me  a parallel that for some reason I havent seen many people drawing  is the contrast between Germanys current reluctance to make moderate sacrifices, even in the face of horrific war crimes, and the immense sacrifices Germany demanded of other countries during the European debt crisis a decade ago.

As some readers may remember, early last decade much of southern Europe faced a crisis as lending dried up, sending interest rates on government debt soaring. German officials were quick to blame these countries for their own plight, insisting, with much moralizing, that they were in trouble because they had been fiscally irresponsible and now needed to pay the price.

As it turns out, this diagnosis was mostly wrong. Much of the surge in southern European interest rates reflected a market panic rather than fundamentals; borrowing costs plunged, even for Greece, after the president of the European Central Bank said three words  whatever it takes  suggesting that the bank would, if necessary, step in to buy the debt of troubled economies.

Yet Germany took the lead in demanding that debtor nations impose extreme austerity measures, especially spending cuts, no matter how large the economic costs. And those costs were immense: Between 2009 and 2013 the Greek economy shrank by 21 percent while the unemployment rate rose to 27 percent.

But while Germany was willing to impose economic and social catastrophe on countries it claimed had been irresponsible in their borrowing, it has been unwilling to impose far smaller costs on itself despite the undeniable irresponsibility of its past energy policies.
The last paragraph perfectly encapsulates Germany's problematic and hypocritical stance in regard to the war so far, and Russia in general.
