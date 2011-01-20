How Germany Became Putins Enabler
by Paul Krugman
Vladimir Putins war of aggression runs on the money Russia gets by selling fossil fuels to Europe. And while Ukraine has, incredibly, repelled Russias attempt to seize Kyiv, Putin wont be definitively stopped until Europe ends its energy dependence.
Which means that Germany whose political and business leaders insist that they cant do without Russian natural gas, even though many of its own economists disagree has in effect become Putins prime enabler. This is shameful; it is also incredibly hypocritical given recent German history.
The background: Germany has been warned for decades about the risks of becoming dependent on Russian gas. But its leaders, focused on the short-run benefits of cheap energy, ignored those warnings. On the eve of the Ukraine war, 55 percent of German gas came from Russia.
Theres no question that quickly cutting off, or even greatly reducing, this gas flow would be painful. But multiple economic analyses from the Brussels-based Bruegel Institute, the International Energy Agency and ECONtribute, a think tank sponsored by the Universities of Bonn and Cologne have found that the effects of drastically reducing gas imports from Russia would be far from catastrophic to Germany.
Unfortunately, Germanys political leaders, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have taken the side of the scaremongers. The revelations of Russian atrocities in Ukraine have led to grudging acknowledgments that something must be done, but still not much sense of urgency.
What strikes me a parallel that for some reason I havent seen many people drawing is the contrast between Germanys current reluctance to make moderate sacrifices, even in the face of horrific war crimes, and the immense sacrifices Germany demanded of other countries during the European debt crisis a decade ago.https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/07/opinion/germany-russia-ukraine-energy.html