I always remember that goal against Belgium. For years after that I thought CCCP (not USSR) was cool af.
They've been systematically killing mayors. Bystanders may be killed offhand, but local leaders seem to be targeted for extermination.
I remember him scoring a scorcher in Mexico 86
Same, they had the boss adidas kits and all just seemed strong as fk, which may have been my young self projecting Ivan Drago-type powers onto them
Theyll have a death list. Putin playing invading dictator by the evil playbook.
Belgium - CCCP Mexico 86 highlights.https://youtu.be/tYhb2qwNrVcThings are coming back to me now. Canada was in this tournament for the first time, so I watched some of their matches. But I remember that I liked Enzo Scifo, so I watched this game too. What a godsend it was.
I remember hearing that the 86 Soviet Union squad was almost entirely Ukrainian, with some Russian, Georgian and Belorrusian thrown in there. No wonder Russia wants them back in, they are hopeless without them.
Page created in 0.049 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.87]