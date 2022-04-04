I know you're famously cautious in your judgments.

Why thank you Yorky thats nice of you to say...Although I do see it as an opinion not a judgement.While you mention Syria it's worth mentioning once again the Saudi's and the part they played in that,with their efforts to build a Gas pipe to Turkey (who also played their part in their neigbours destruction). Within a week of the protest starting the clean shaven Syrian youth, with their Nike trainers, blue jeans and football shirts had been replaced with men in black boots, camo, body armour and beards...From the south.And before that in Libya, while slaves where been sold in the market place and the guys with the beards were looting the Libyan armouries... The Corperations where busy with another Gas pipe from Nigeria to Italy. They used to say Oil was a curse but gas pipes bring just as much pain... Of course it's easier to blame Corbyn and the anti war lot you used to march with but come on dude, it's not grounded in reality is it.As for denazification of Ukraine what Vlad da Bad is doing is taking a tiny minority and projecting it by means of generalisation, onto an entire nation. Never a good sign is it.Most of them have been surrounded and stuck in Mariupol for the last month which is probably why the Russians aint letting people out.They'll be checking for tatoos and social media post etc and carting any of Biletskys boys they happen to find, off to enslavement in Siberia.Mariupol now looks like Berlin after WW2 which is kind of ironic.I notice you're looking at this war as different to other wars, through a geographical lense so to speak (some see it through a racial lens ) But it really is no different War is War and the dead are still dead and only they have seen the end of war.Ps What are your thoughts on Biletski btw ... Another Corbyn ?