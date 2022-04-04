« previous next »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:48:44 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:33:15 pm
I doubt we'll be strong enough to force Russia to pay reparations. What we can do is boycott and sanction them back to the USSR. Once we've moved away from dependency on their natural resources, they're not strong enough to stop us from doing that.
I have already pointed out the frozen reserves of the Russian central bank worth more than $300 billion. I don't think these reserves will be returned to Russia until all Ukrainian claims are paid off.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:17:43 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:33:15 pm
I doubt we'll be strong enough to force Russia to pay reparations. What we can do is boycott and sanction them back to the USSR. Once we've moved away from dependency on their natural resources, they're not strong enough to stop us from doing that.

Boycott them completely. Replace sanctions with seizure.

The billion or so for Chelsea. Gone. Either given to Ukraine to rebuild or used exclusively to house, educate and fund Ukrainian refugees entering the UK. Thats what should happen. Not a fucking penny of Russian state or oligarch money in the west should ever find its way back.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:43:48 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 09:23:31 pm
First, the issue of the Versailles reparations was exaggerated in pre-war German propaganda, which was aimed at undermining the provisions of this treaty. After 1925, they did not have a major impact on the German economy of that time.

Secondly: in relations with Russia, only hard negotiation matters. Letting go is treated by the Russians as a weakness. It is a joke to count on their gratitude. They will do anything to take advantage of the opponent's weakness, before that, they will do anything to weaken him. I don't care about their resentments. Strength is what counts in relationships with them, not a pat on the back.

Third: Western countries also have their problems and I do not know why they would be the first to pay for the damage caused by Russia. They will help where there is not enough Russian money.

Not sure Id agree with the first point. The reparations were enough for Germany to default in 1923 and the French to invade the Ruhr, and they then borrowed from the Americans to repay them until the Wall St crash, and then defaulted on its debts.

Your second point, firstly I dont think I suggested anything about Russian gratitude or patting them on the back. You say only hard negotiations matter but who are you negotiating with? The Ukrainians unfortunately are not negotiating from a position of strength, and if things were going really, really bad the Russians can just pack their bags and fuck off. The rest of us are not at war with them to negotiate anything. You mentioned taking their frozen assets, and maybe thats possible but not sure what the legal mechanism is for doing that, is there an international court that can approve that?

As for your third point, agreed. Donors can help up to a point, maybe a Marshall plan will be needed.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:37:26 am
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:21:17 pm

Imagine the blinding hate Ukrainians must feel for Russians now. That animosity will last centuries
You might be right but for that to happen you have to presume humanity itself will last centuries, cant have hate and animosity without humans.   

As for Ukraine the response by the International community and has been somewhat surprising, it's almost like there's something different about this War.
As a template to deter the likes of Vlad da bad invading countries in the future it has potential BUT we all know some animals are more equall than others and i dont think it'll stop the 'liberal democracies' from doing similar things.
I even heard Condi Rice (without an hint of irony ) telling us Putins a war criminal for invading a Sovereign Nation and that he should be charged with War Crimes... For context:
The US led War on Terror alone has led to the deaths of approx 240,000 people in Afgan including over 70,000 Afgani civillians plus approximately  23,000 dead civilians in Pakistan... So much for Womens rights. 
In Iraq the total numbers are unknown with aprox 200,000 dead civilians... But at least we got Saddam.

Meanwhile the Saudis who brought us 911, well their war in Yeman (which started around the same time as this thread) has led to somewhere between 250,000 -400,000 deaths and Boris runs cap in hand to those serial head choppers because we dont do business with War Criminals.     
 
We'll be lucky to see this century out.
   
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:53:24 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:43:48 pm
Not sure Id agree with the first point. The reparations were enough for Germany to default in 1923 and the French to invade the Ruhr, and they then borrowed from the Americans to repay them until the Wall St crash, and then defaulted on its debts.

Your second point, firstly I dont think I suggested anything about Russian gratitude or patting them on the back. You say only hard negotiations matter but who are you negotiating with? The Ukrainians unfortunately are not negotiating from a position of strength, and if things were going really, really bad the Russians can just pack their bags and fuck off. The rest of us are not at war with them to negotiate anything. You mentioned taking their frozen assets, and maybe thats possible but not sure what the legal mechanism is for doing that, is there an international court that can approve that?

As for your third point, agreed. Donors can help up to a point, maybe a Marshall plan will be needed.
Germany was paying the Versailles reparations also after World War II and the last installment was paid to France and Great Britain in 2010. Germany did so without unnecessary discussions and regrets about the "unfair Peace of Versailles". They had to lose another war to understand their guilt for the earlier one.

By negotiations, I mean the setting of the conditions for lifting the sanctions. We may not seem to be at war with them, but it is actually going on. War was announced to us by Putin many years ago. Russia attacks our values ​​with disinformation, supports and breeds politicians who do it from the inside, interferes in elections, and destroys the internal cohesion of our societies. Biden has already talked about it and many agree with his words. This is also indicated by the actions of the states imposing further sanctions on Russia.

As for the donor conference, if necessary Russia should be squeezed out of all its resources in the West. This is the language Russia understands best.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:19:37 am
Quote from: SeanPenn on Yesterday at 06:18:11 pm
It is absolutely disgusting and horrifying.

Whats the point of anything if this goes unanswered? At some point the victims families will
take the war to St Petersburg and Moscow in the form of terrorist attacks. I really hope so

And I would be thrilled if we  never have anything to do with Russia ever again. Just cut them off forevee.

I appreciate that this comment is caught up in the heat and emotion of the moment, with such horrific things coming out of Ukraines occupied territories - I´m not really sure that wishing terrorist atrocities on the citizens of St. Petersburg and Moscow brings anything constructive to this discussion at all.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:04:30 am
I know. I am sorry, and having slept doesnt stand for my comment. Of course I dont wish for more innocents to be hurt. 😢
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:49:19 am
Quote from: stara on April  1, 2022, 04:37:28 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HAFsWN-aEWY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HAFsWN-aEWY</a>
thanks
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:49:36 am
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:01:29 pm
Translation of Zelinsky's very powerful speech last night (shifting between Ukrainian and Russian) about the Russian butchery in Bucha, and about the pre-war levels of appeasement of Russia.

https://twitter.com/zoyashef/status/1510818209435631616
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:20:14 pm
Quote
Francis Scarr
@francska1
·
2h
An op-ed for state news agency RIA Novosti titled "What Russia should do with Ukraine" by pundit Timofei Sergeitsev has created quite a stir today

The rhetoric is truly horrific, even by the standards of what I'm used to seeing from pro-Kremlin media

Below are a few quotes:

"Denazification is a set of measures aimed at the nazified mass of the population, which technically cannot be subjected to direct punishment as war criminals"

"However, besides the elite, a significant part of the masses of the people, who are passive nazis, are accomplices to Nazism. They have supported the Nazi authorities and indulged them..."

"...The just punishment for this part of the population is possible only as the bearing of the inevitable hardships of a just war against the Nazi system"

"The name Ukraine can seemingly not be retained as the title of any fully denazified state formation on the territory liberated from the Nazi regime"

"Denazification is inevitably also deukrainisation  a rejection of the large-scale artificial inflation of the ethnic element of self-identification of the population of the territories of the historical Malorossiya and Novorossiya begun by the Soviet authorities"

"Unlike, lets say, Georgia or the Baltics, Ukraine, as history has shown, is unviable as a national state, and attempts to 'build' one logically lead to Nazism"

"The Banderite elite must be liquidated, its reeducation is impossible. The social 'swamp' which actively and passively supports it must undergo the hardships of war and digest the experience as a historical lesson and atonement" END

https://twitter.com/francska1/status/1510898134481788930


To add some background to this lunacy, this is worth a read by Timothy Snyder, who is worth a follow on twitter and has many lectures/talks on youtube.:

Ivan Ilyin, Putins Philosopher of Russian Fascism.

https://purposewithoutborders.org/2022/02/ilyin-putin-philosopher-fascism/

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:59:13 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 06:37:26 am

As for Ukraine the response by the International community and has been somewhat surprising, it's almost like there's something different about this War.


There is. You don't really need the "almost", though I know you're famously cautious in your judgments. It's the most vicious war in Europe since 1945. The war that Karadzic and the Bosnia Serbs waged in the Balkans was similar in its horror and brutality, though the firepower of the Russian state and the willingness of Putin to target civilians and residential areas is what makes the war on Ukraine so terrifying and remarkable. Plus the constant drumbeat of the Russian state media which describes the Ukrainians as "Nazis" and openly and gloatingly threatens slavery and destruction on the people of a neighbouring state. https://twitter.com/TadeuszGiczan/status/1510908227202002947

I know what you're implying though. Syria was just as bad and that went somewhat under the radar. That's a fair point. I think we talked at the time how Stop the Coalition and Putin's apologists in the west supported the Russian war on the Syrian people. How they denied that chemical weapons had been used against Syrian cities, how they described the White Helmets as CIA stooges, how they claimed the pictures of a totally destroyed Aleppo were 'fake news'.

But here we are again, only in Europe this time. All of us can see it now. Russian Fascism in action.

And with that classic double-think that all totalitarian systems generate. "Let's kill all Ukrainians. The 'dead' in Bucha are actors."
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:09:12 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 12:20:14 pm
To add some background to this lunacy, this is worth a read by Timothy Snyder, who is worth a follow on twitter and has many lectures/talks on youtube.:

Ivan Ilyin, Putins Philosopher of Russian Fascism.

https://purposewithoutborders.org/2022/02/ilyin-putin-philosopher-fascism/

These putin sycophants need stringing up from a lamp post
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:34:40 pm
It was obvious from the start that Putin would play the nationalist fervour card by trying to equate attacking Ukraine with defending Russia against Nazi Germany. As I've said before, the whole thing smacks of ethnic cleansing - Putin looked set to transplant in native Russians to Ukraine who would be far more docile and agreeable to Moscow. The images I've seen from Ukrainian friends on instagram have been heartbreaking, and I'm worried sick about them.

The entire Russian political system needs dismantling and rebuilding from the ground up, circa Germany 1946. However I don't see how that's possible. As I said, Putin's deputies are just as dirty and up to their necks in this as he is - they've got no incentive to turn on him because they'll end up in the Hague right alongside him.

As much as it sticks in my throat, if you want Putin overthrown and the chance to build something new, some of these bastards need to be given a way out. Some kind of amnesty from prosecution and a back door out of the country with an agreement to never meddle in Russian politics again.

I hate saying that, so don't jump on me. But as things stand, based on the available information, I don't see many other viable options. Military action against Russia that would include invading Russian territory just isn't possible, and there's a million places for Putin to hide if he thought Moscow was under any kind of direct threat.

If somebody has better ideas, I'm all ears.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:51:25 pm
Quote
Eugene Finkel
@eugene_finkel

As a genocide scholar I am an empiricist, I usually dismiss rhetoric. I also take genocide claims with a truckload of salt because activists apply it almost everywhere now.

Not now. There are actions, there is intent. It's as genocide as it gets. Pure, simple and for all to see.

Two things. 1. Evidence over the weekend that Bucha is not an isolated incident and that it was done intentionally. 2. rhetoric coming out Russia, including official outlets. It denies that Ukraine should exist as national entity and that ordinary people need to be  punished.

https://twitter.com/eugene_finkel/status/1510922348899315716
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:56:38 pm
Quote from: SeanPenn on Today at 11:04:30 am
I know. I am sorry, and having slept doesnt stand for my comment. Of course I dont wish for more innocents to be hurt. 😢

We obviously shouldnt be asking for attacks on Russian people but we need to squeeze the country and by extension their people to the extreme. The country has to pay big time for what its done and unfortunately their people will have to pick up the tab.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:14:07 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:34:40 pm
I hate saying that, so don't jump on me. But as things stand, based on the available information, I don't see many other viable options. Military action against Russia that would include invading Russian territory just isn't possible, and there's a million places for Putin to hide if he thought Moscow was under any kind of direct threat.

If somebody has better ideas, I'm all ears.
We don't have to attack Putin on his territory. He must suffer a disastrous defeat in Ukraine and lose Russia's assets and sources of income in the West. Russia must plunge into an economic depression and then an angry mob will tear Putin's body apart after his hopefully painful death.

BTW will someone finally tell Macron to stop calling the notorious perpetrator of crimes against peace and humanity? It's not even funny anymore.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:17:45 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 02:14:07 pm
We don't have to attack Putin on his territory. He must suffer a disastrous defeat in Ukraine and lose Russia's assets and sources of income in the West. Russia must plunge into an economic depression and then an angry mob will tear Putin's body apart after his hopefully painful death.

BTW will someone finally tell Macron to stop calling the notorious perpetrator of crimes against peace and humanity? It's not even funny anymore.
I think we're past hoping that Russians will topple him. Instead they'll just blame the west and anti-western hatred will just continue to fester for another generation, which will be weaponized by the next lunatic who's put in charge.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:23:16 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:17:45 pm
I think we're past hoping that Russians will topple him. Instead they'll just blame the west and anti-western hatred will just continue to fester for another generation, which will be weaponized by the next lunatic who's put in charge.
Russian gas continues to go to Europe and the sanctions have not even started to affect Russia's economy, and we are already announcing their failure? I would expect some consistency on our part.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:24:52 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 02:14:07 pm

BTW will someone finally tell Macron to stop calling the notorious perpetrator of crimes against peace and humanity? It's not even funny anymore.

Hes just a publicity whore
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:36:00 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:24:52 pm
Hes just a publicity whore
Couldn't he call his buddies from Leroy Merlin, Auchan, and Danone instead?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:37:01 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:24:52 pm
Hes just a publicity whore
He also has an election coming up - Le Pen is building up something of a credible threat to Macron. The last thing we need is another Orban in the EU......
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:08:54 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:16:05 pm
Lithuania have expelled the Russian ambassador.

Honestly baffles me why we don't do the same. The Russian Embassy in London is a disgusting sewer of people.

Europes whole slow action - including ours, is baffling.

Yes there'd be HUGE economic pain from shutting down Russia completely (including energy). But it'd be worse for them. In the long run - China, India, South Africa etc will be Russia's main partners and will keep them going and afloat. The way to ruin Russia is to cut everything off now before they have any chance to pivot.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:29:34 pm
Quote from: stara on Today at 03:08:54 pm
Battle of Kyiv - history snapshots

https://twitter.com/tomiahonen/status/1510276474175115281
https://twitter.com/TrentTelenko/status/1510745434523938824

Absolutely fascinating, thanks for sharing.

As bad as things are in Ukraine right now, this shows just how worse it could have been if Kyiv had been surrounded.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:38:07 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 02:37:01 pm
He also has an election coming up - Le Pen is building up something of a credible threat to Macron. The last thing we need is another Orban in the EU......
- Hi Vlad, it's me. There are very clear indications of war crimes' in Ukraine.
- Come on Em, this is a clear Nazi provocation.
- I see. Can I call you on Friday? I have a presidential election soon, and I'm afraid of your protégé.
- If you must ...
- But you know, Vlad, you remember that our companies are still working in Russia.
- Don't be afraid for them. Our business is based on the same values.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:44:03 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 02:37:01 pm
He also has an election coming up - Le Pen is building up something of a credible threat to Macron. The last thing we need is another Orban in the EU......

The problem isn't the popularity of the likes of Le Pen or Orban, but it's the lack of credible alternatives.

By all accounts, it seems that Marki-Zay in Hungary lost the election not because of Orban and the Fidesz tactics, but it seems that he himself basically turned off many voters with his arrogance and gaffes, and it seems he himself isn't that much of a saint either.

In France, the situation is pretty similar. A whole bunch of sociopaths and Macron are basically handing the advantage to Le Pen. There was even a poll where if Melenchon doesn't get past the first round, his support would most likely vote for Le Pen rather than throwing their support behind Macron. The latter is just a gaffe machine that can't help himself, it's just amazing to see how he has been so incompetent the last few weeks with the photos and his ill-advised calls to Putin.

You can see a similar pattern in the UK too for that matter.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:57:01 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 02:14:07 pm
We don't have to attack Putin on his territory. He must suffer a disastrous defeat in Ukraine and lose Russia's assets and sources of income in the West. Russia must plunge into an economic depression and then an angry mob will tear Putin's body apart after his hopefully painful death.


Get what you're saying, but let's face it - that will take years. A lot of innocent blood will be spilt between now and then. We all know how tyrants work - they don't care how many of their own people they throw on the bonfire to shore themselves up.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 05:03:44 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:44:03 pm
In France, the situation is pretty similar. A whole bunch of sociopaths and Macron are basically handing the advantage to Le Pen. There was even a poll where if Melenchon doesn't get past the first round, his support would most likely vote for Le Pen rather than throwing their support behind Macron. The latter is just a gaffe machine that can't help himself, it's just amazing to see how he has been so incompetent the last few weeks with the photos and his ill-advised calls to Putin.


Not the thread for it I know - but the problem with Macron is that he sees himself as some sort of third way visionary - like a 97 Blair or 08 Obama, when at best he's a 2015 Cameron. Shite. At this stage he's legitimising Putin with his calls. Would love to see a transcript one day though...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 05:09:44 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 02:14:07 pm
We don't have to attack Putin on his territory. He must suffer a disastrous defeat in Ukraine and lose Russia's assets and sources of income in the West. Russia must plunge into an economic depression and then an angry mob will tear Putin's body apart after his hopefully painful death.

BTW will someone finally tell Macron to stop calling the notorious perpetrator of crimes against peace and humanity? It's not even funny anymore.

Agree with this. Continue to flood Ukraine with weapons and ammunition and any financial, economic and logistical support they need.

And crush Russia on the economic, political and social front. Make them suffer even more than they have and extend it for as long as necessary. Make them an outcast to the rest of the globe, in line with North Korea.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 05:17:05 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:44:03 pm

In France, the situation is pretty similar. A whole bunch of sociopaths and Macron are basically handing the advantage to Le Pen. There was even a poll where if Melenchon doesn't get past the first round, his support would most likely vote for Le Pen rather than throwing their support behind Macron. The latter is just a gaffe machine that can't help himself, it's just amazing to see how he has been so incompetent the last few weeks with the photos and his ill-advised calls to Putin.

His calls to Putin are indeed embarrassing.

But Melenchon's voters will go to Le Pen not Macron on ideological grounds. Those two candidates have far more in common than either do with Macron.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 05:22:08 pm
Quote from: stara on Today at 03:08:54 pm
Battle of Kyiv - history snapshots

https://twitter.com/tomiahonen/status/1510276474175115281
https://twitter.com/TrentTelenko/status/1510745434523938824

Cheers for that also. Don't understand a lot of it (the second link just added to the confusion), but I understand (I think) enough.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 05:50:56 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 05:22:08 pm
Cheers for that also. Don't understand a lot of it (the second link just added to the confusion), but I understand (I think) enough.

I have been following Trent Telenko since the beginning of the war, hes used to work on US Army logistics and some of his posts have been really insightful on where the Russians went wrong from their point of view, not just the logistics but poor maintenance of equipment.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:02:14 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:16:05 pm
Lithuania have expelled the Russian ambassador.

Honestly baffles me why we don't do the same. The Russian Embassy in London is a disgusting sewer of people.

Europes whole slow action - including ours, is baffling.

Yes there'd be HUGE economic pain from shutting down Russia completely (including energy). But it'd be worse for them. In the long run - China, India, South Africa etc will be Russia's main partners and will keep them going and afloat. The way to ruin Russia is to cut everything off now before they have any chance to pivot.

We should be interning anyone who has taken the Putinist coin.

All of them. Frottage, Banks, Salmond, Galloway. Lock The c*nts Up.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:43:46 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:16:05 pm
Lithuania have expelled the Russian ambassador.
I suspect then we won't be far behind - https://news.err.ee/1608553264/estonia-s-president-pm-call-for-action-over-horrific-russian-war-crimes

Latvia too can't be too far behind.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:14:18 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:59:13 pm
I know you're famously cautious in your judgments.
Why thank you Yorky thats nice of you to say...Although I do see it as an opinion not a judgement.
 
While you mention Syria it's worth mentioning once again the Saudi's and the part they played in that,with their efforts to build a Gas pipe to Turkey (who also played their part in their neigbours destruction). Within a week of the protest starting the clean shaven Syrian youth, with their Nike trainers, blue jeans and football shirts had been replaced with men in black boots, camo, body armour and beards...From the south.
And before that in Libya, while slaves where been sold in the market place and the guys with the beards were looting the Libyan armouries... The Corperations where busy with another Gas pipe from Nigeria to Italy. They used to say Oil was a curse but gas pipes bring just as much pain...  Of course it's easier  to blame Corbyn and the anti war lot you used to march with but come on dude, it's not grounded in reality is it. 

As for denazification of Ukraine what Vlad da Bad is doing is taking a tiny minority and projecting it by means of generalisation, onto an entire nation. Never a good sign is it.
Most of them have been surrounded and stuck in Mariupol for the last month which is probably why the Russians aint letting people out.
They'll be checking for tatoos and social media post etc and carting any of Biletskys boys they happen to find, off to enslavement in Siberia.
Mariupol now looks like Berlin after WW2 which is kind of ironic.

I notice you're looking at this war as different to other wars, through a geographical lense so to speak (some see it through a racial lens ) But it really is no different War is War and the dead are still dead and only they have seen the end of war.
 
Ps What are your thoughts on Biletski btw ... Another Corbyn ?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:16:01 pm by bigbonedrawky »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:24:02 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:40:08 pm
Russian Casualties in Ukraine: Reaching the Tipping Point

https://www.csis.org/analysis/russian-casualties-ukraine-reaching-tipping-point
