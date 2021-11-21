

Imagine the blinding hate Ukrainians must feel for Russians now. That animosity will last centuries



You might be right but for that to happen you have to presume humanity itself will last centuries, cant have hate and animosity without humans.As for Ukraine the response by the International community and has been somewhat surprising, it's almost like there's something different about this War.As a template to deter the likes of Vlad da bad invading countries in the future it has potential BUT we all know some animals are more equall than others and i dont think it'll stop the 'liberal democracies' from doing similar things.I even heard Condi Rice (without an hint of irony ) telling us Putins a war criminal for invading a Sovereign Nation and that he should be charged with War Crimes... For context:The US led War on Terror alone has led to the deaths of approx 240,000 people in Afgan including over 70,000 Afgani civillians plus approximately 23,000 dead civilians in Pakistan... So much for Womens rights.In Iraq the total numbers are unknown with aprox 200,000 dead civilians... But at least we got Saddam.Meanwhile the Saudis who brought us 911, well their war in Yeman (which started around the same time as this thread) has led to somewhere between 250,000 -400,000 deaths and Boris runs cap in hand to those serial head choppers because we dont do business with War Criminals.We'll be lucky to see this century out.