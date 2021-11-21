« previous next »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8400 on: Yesterday at 09:48:44 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:33:15 pm
I doubt we'll be strong enough to force Russia to pay reparations. What we can do is boycott and sanction them back to the USSR. Once we've moved away from dependency on their natural resources, they're not strong enough to stop us from doing that.
I have already pointed out the frozen reserves of the Russian central bank worth more than $300 billion. I don't think these reserves will be returned to Russia until all Ukrainian claims are paid off.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8401 on: Yesterday at 11:17:43 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:33:15 pm
I doubt we'll be strong enough to force Russia to pay reparations. What we can do is boycott and sanction them back to the USSR. Once we've moved away from dependency on their natural resources, they're not strong enough to stop us from doing that.

Boycott them completely. Replace sanctions with seizure.

The billion or so for Chelsea. Gone. Either given to Ukraine to rebuild or used exclusively to house, educate and fund Ukrainian refugees entering the UK. Thats what should happen. Not a fucking penny of Russian state or oligarch money in the west should ever find its way back.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8402 on: Yesterday at 11:43:48 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 09:23:31 pm
First, the issue of the Versailles reparations was exaggerated in pre-war German propaganda, which was aimed at undermining the provisions of this treaty. After 1925, they did not have a major impact on the German economy of that time.

Secondly: in relations with Russia, only hard negotiation matters. Letting go is treated by the Russians as a weakness. It is a joke to count on their gratitude. They will do anything to take advantage of the opponent's weakness, before that, they will do anything to weaken him. I don't care about their resentments. Strength is what counts in relationships with them, not a pat on the back.

Third: Western countries also have their problems and I do not know why they would be the first to pay for the damage caused by Russia. They will help where there is not enough Russian money.

Not sure Id agree with the first point. The reparations were enough for Germany to default in 1923 and the French to invade the Ruhr, and they then borrowed from the Americans to repay them until the Wall St crash, and then defaulted on its debts.

Your second point, firstly I dont think I suggested anything about Russian gratitude or patting them on the back. You say only hard negotiations matter but who are you negotiating with? The Ukrainians unfortunately are not negotiating from a position of strength, and if things were going really, really bad the Russians can just pack their bags and fuck off. The rest of us are not at war with them to negotiate anything. You mentioned taking their frozen assets, and maybe thats possible but not sure what the legal mechanism is for doing that, is there an international court that can approve that?

As for your third point, agreed. Donors can help up to a point, maybe a Marshall plan will be needed.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8403 on: Today at 06:37:26 am
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:21:17 pm

Imagine the blinding hate Ukrainians must feel for Russians now. That animosity will last centuries
You might be right but for that to happen you have to presume humanity itself will last centuries, cant have hate and animosity without humans.   

As for Ukraine the response by the International community and has been somewhat surprising, it's almost like there's something different about this War.
As a template to deter the likes of Vlad da bad invading countries in the future it has potential BUT we all know some animals are more equall than others and i dont think it'll stop the 'liberal democracies' from doing similar things.
I even heard Condi Rice (without an hint of irony ) telling us Putins a war criminal for invading a Sovereign Nation and that he should be charged with War Crimes... For context:
The US led War on Terror alone has led to the deaths of approx 240,000 people in Afgan including over 70,000 Afgani civillians plus approximately  23,000 dead civilians in Pakistan... So much for Womens rights. 
In Iraq the total numbers are unknown with aprox 200,000 dead civilians... But at least we got Saddam.

Meanwhile the Saudis who brought us 911, well their war in Yeman (which started around the same time as this thread) has led to somewhere between 250,000 -400,000 deaths and Boris runs cap in hand to those serial head choppers because we dont do business with War Criminals.     
 
We'll be lucky to see this century out.
   
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8404 on: Today at 06:53:24 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:43:48 pm
Not sure Id agree with the first point. The reparations were enough for Germany to default in 1923 and the French to invade the Ruhr, and they then borrowed from the Americans to repay them until the Wall St crash, and then defaulted on its debts.

Your second point, firstly I dont think I suggested anything about Russian gratitude or patting them on the back. You say only hard negotiations matter but who are you negotiating with? The Ukrainians unfortunately are not negotiating from a position of strength, and if things were going really, really bad the Russians can just pack their bags and fuck off. The rest of us are not at war with them to negotiate anything. You mentioned taking their frozen assets, and maybe thats possible but not sure what the legal mechanism is for doing that, is there an international court that can approve that?

As for your third point, agreed. Donors can help up to a point, maybe a Marshall plan will be needed.
Germany was paying the Versailles reparations also after World War II and the last installment was paid to France and Great Britain in 2010. Germany did so without unnecessary discussions and regrets about the "unfair Peace of Versailles". They had to lose another war to understand their guilt for the earlier one.

By negotiations, I mean the setting of the conditions for lifting the sanctions. We may not seem to be at war with them, but it is actually going on. War was announced to us by Putin many years ago. Russia attacks our values ​​with disinformation, supports and breeds politicians who do it from the inside, interferes in elections, and destroys the internal cohesion of our societies. Biden has already talked about it and many agree with his words. This is also indicated by the actions of the states imposing further sanctions on Russia.

As for the donor conference, if necessary Russia should be squeezed out of all its resources in the West. This is the language Russia understands best.
