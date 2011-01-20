« previous next »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:39:59 pm
I cannot see any other outcome other than a new Cold War. Putin (and much of Russia) have backed themselves into a corner. Even if they packed up their bags and returned home today (they won't), Russia is not going to be taken back into the fold of the International Community until Putin is gone and there have been very large and real changes in how Russia sees and conducts itself in the world. Those kind of changes are generational in timescale. The bigger question for me is how democratic nations are going to react to China over the coming years. China seems to have not only supported Russia, but materially assisted them too, but that's only part of it.

Obviously, it will be even more difficult for the democratic West to disconnect itself from China. I have read here that some members feel that the West is too dependent upon China to do disconnect. However, this fails to appreciate how dependent China is upon our markets for their economy - China does not hold all the cards. I have no idea how all this will pan out. But for all kinds of reasons, there must be very large changes in how democratic nations do business with - yes, Russia - but with China too.

Just the ramblings of someone with rather limited knowledge about international trade, history, or any of these matters.

There is no way China is going to risk a new cold war for Russia, who they see as a regional power with very little sphere of influence. China feels American influence is waning and they will be the global superpower in perhaps 10 years. They have spent billions for influence in Africa and south east Asia and will hardly risk it. China are also being pushed into a corner and the simple card to play is neutral for both sides with blaming nato expansion. Sanctions are the key issue that China are looking closely at right now. Russia's second largest export of oil and gas in 2021 was China at 10 billion cubic meters. It's first of course was Europe, at 175 billion cubic meters. China will look at the effects of this of course as their main trading partner is Europe.

I *think* Russia will pull back from Kiev but hold on to what they have taken elsewhere. They will either regroup for another sudden offensive or , if they can wait and fund it properly, wait until they are sure of success. Its pretty much all about the poison dwarfs ego now. Im sure he can ride out public opinion at home, his recent paranoia, however is justified. Rivals inside the government will have seen his weakness. He is not infallible. As others have posted, it looks like another Cold War is on the way. The West might be best served sidelining Russia & China economically if that is the case.
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:50:46 pm
I *think* Russia will pull back from Kiev but hold on to what they have taken elsewhere. They will either regroup for another sudden offensive or , if they can wait and fund it properly, wait until they are sure of success. Its pretty much all about the poison dwarfs ego now. Im sure he can ride out public opinion at home, his recent paranoia, however is justified. Rivals inside the government will have seen his weakness. He is not infallible. As others have posted, it looks like another Cold War is on the way. The West might be best served sidelining Russia & China economically if that is the case.

I think ideally we would sideline both Russia and China, but especially with China it will take a good few years. Without sanctions or tariffs theres no legal or financial push for manufacturers to move production out of China, they wont do it for wider strategic or altruistic reasons, and governments wont want to push too hard for fear of things costing more and creating more inflation when its already sky high.
Hard to see any resolution to this horrible situation anytime soon, unfortunately Ukraine's situation in the East appears to be deteriorating, but equally its hard to imagine the Ukrainian Parliament negotiating handing over any territory to Russia, even moreso in the light of the horrible war crimes we are seeing as Russia withdraws from the area around Kiev.

Its increasingly hard to imagine any resolution to the various prongs of this conflict anytime soon, I can't imagine any normalisation of relations will be possible with Russia for the forseeable future, with the current regime securely in place.
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:22:18 am
I think ideally we would sideline both Russia and China, but especially with China it will take a good few years. Without sanctions or tariffs theres no legal or financial push for manufacturers to move production out of China, they wont do it for wider strategic or altruistic reasons, and governments wont want to push too hard for fear of things costing more and creating more inflation when its already sky high.

All the reasons for not breaking from China are capitalistic. The challenges are practical. But the barriers are theoretical, and can be got around.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:39:29 am
All the reasons for not breaking from China are capitalistic. The challenges are practical. But the barriers are theoretical, and can be got around.

I agree we can disentangle from China, but I don't think it would be quick it would require setting up a massive amount of productive capacity elsewhere, and it would also likely be very inflationary as I imagine much of that manufacturing would end up being moved to higher cost markets.
It's probably safe to say now that globalisation is a thing of the past
Quote from: Waka on Today at 01:21:55 am
It's probably safe to say now that globalisation is a thing of the past
It should have been 30 years ago.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:08:48 am
It should have been 30 years ago.

More like forty years seeing its architects were Thatcher and Reagan.

Itll take some effort to wean society off throw away fashion and cheap electrical items though.

Jeez, Im old enough to remember when all of Marks and Spencers clothes were made in the UK. Forty years ago my sister in law was one of many Liverpool girls who were trained machinists. Theres probably no one around to carry out that that training now.
99 year old Ukranian lady, Anna Bahatelya...

"....Asked what she would like for her 100th birthday, Bahatelya said she had one wish:...."

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/03/what-would-this-ukrainian-like-for-her-100th-birthday-that-putin-will-die
From a few days ago, but very upsetting personal account of an attack on a family home in a village in Brovary district outside Kyiv. Natalya escaped with her son and was brave enough to relate details of the attack to authorities. Ukrainian prosecutors may take the case to the International Criminal Court. Text describes murder and rape.

Russian soldiers raped me as my terrified son cried
The woman whose case could be the first heard in a war crimes investigation tells Catherine Philp in Kyiv what happened
The Times, March 28 2022.

Article text
Natalya speaks in a hushed voice, fearful that Oleksii, her young son, will wake and learn the terrible truth. Of why they had to flee the little house by the pine forest that his father built for them. Of what the men with guns did to her while the boy sat sobbing in the darkened boiler room. Of who the man was lying lifeless in their front yard as they left home for the last time.

He doesnt understand much, she explains down the phone line from the western city where mother and son fled three weeks ago from their village near Kyiv. In the playground here, he goes up to people and says that we had to leave our house because there was war and there were bandits in the house but that Papa stayed behind. He doesnt know his father is dead.

Natalya is not her real name and her son is not called Oleksii, but those are the names she has chosen to tell the story of how their lives were turned upside down by the Russian soldiers who invaded their home, stole from them and shot dead her husband before raping her repeatedly over the course of several hours on March 9.

The Ukrainian authorities have reported the systematic sexual assault of women by Russian forces since Kremlin forces invaded last month, adding rape to their cruel and archaic arsenal. Dymtro Kuleba, Ukraines foreign minister, has vowed to seek justice through the International Criminal Court, following the landmark recognition of rape as a war crime in 2008.

Natalyas case may be the first test. Last week Iryna Venediktova, Ukraines prosecutor-general, announced that the first official investigation had been opened into a womans alleged rape by Russian soldiers after they shot dead her husband. The woman, who remains anonymous, was Natalya.

She agreed to tell her story for the first time to The Times to dispel whispers that the reports of rape by Russian soldiers were too shocking to be true.

Natalya, 33 and her husband, Andrey, 35, lived in a small hamlet near Shevchenkove village in Brovary district, outside Kyiv, where the couple chose to build their first home together next to a thick pine forest.

We were planning a child and we were dreaming about our first home, she recalls in a long phone call from Ternopil, the city where she is now sheltering. We wanted to live closer to nature, thats why we didnt live in the city. My husband put his heart and soul into building the house and everything was made of natural wood and stone. We even used to go into the forest to pick litter that other people had left behind.

Brovary was one of the early battlefields for Russian troops seeking to assault the capital, Kyiv. On March 8, after learning Russians had entered the village, the couple hung a white sheet from their gate to show there is just a family here and no one wants any harm.

The next morning, they heard a single gunshot outside the house and the sound of the gate being broken down. Coming out of the house with their hands raised, they saw a group of soldiers, one with his rifle still pointed at their dog lying dead in the yard. They said they did not know there were people here, that they meant no harm, Natalya said. All the usual fairytales, we thought we were going training, we didnt know we would be sent to war.

Later the soldiers went looking for petrol for a quad bike they had stolen from their neighbours. The commander leered at Natalya, introducing himself as Mikhail Romanov, saying that if there were not a war on they would surely have a romance.

There was another guy named Vitaly who asked for forgiveness for the dog. He said back in his home town he and his wife were dog breeders, Natalya said. Mikhail at that moment seemed a bit drunk. I asked them to leave, because my son was scared, hes only four years old. I told them, can you leave, youve checked the house and now you are just frightening him.

The commander grew aggressive when he saw a camouflage jacket in Andreys car and opened fire, shooting it up, before threatening to blow up Natalyas car with a grenade. She begged him to leave it for emergencies but he snatched the keys, revving the engine and crashing it into a fallen tree trunk before abandoning it and stomping off. After dark, they heard a commotion at the gate and Andrey went out to check what was happening, leaving the door open.

I heard a single shot, the sounds of the gate opening and then the sound of footsteps in the house, Natalya said. It was Romanov, who had returned with a different man in his twenties, wearing a black uniform I cried out, where is my husband, then I looked outside and I saw him on the ground by the gate. This younger guy pulled gun to my head and said: I shot your husband because hes a Nazi.

Natalya called to her son to stay in the boiler room where they had been sheltering from the shelling. He said youd better shut up or Ill get your child and show him his mothers brains spread around the house, she recalled, her voice fading for the first time. He told me to take my clothes off. Then they both raped me one after the other. They didnt care that my son was in the boiler room crying. They told me to go shut him up and come back. All the time they held the gun by my head and taunted me, saying how do you think she sucks it? Shall we kill her or keep her alive?

After some time, the men left and she went to her son, who was rigid with fear and refusing to move. About 20 minutes later, they returned, and raped her again before stumbling off. When they came back for the third time, they were so drunk they were barely standing, Natalya said. Eventually both of them fell asleep in the chairs. I crept into the boiler room and told my son we have to run away really fast or we will get shot. This time he followed mutely into the yard.

Natalya continued: While I was opening the gate my son was standing next to his fathers body but it was dark and he did not understand it was his father. He said will we get shot the same as this man here?

Even after their escape across the fields to a neighbours house and then to Brovary the next day, and on to the western province of Lviv, Natalya could not bear to break the news of his fathers murder to her son. In Brovary she stayed with her in-laws, who sent her on to a town outside Ternopil where her husbands sister had already been evacuated with her children. It was she who urged Natalya to report her rape and the murder of her husband to the police.

I could have been silent but when we got to the police my husbands sister made me speak up and there was no going back, she said. I understand that many people who have been hurt would stay silent because they are afraid. Lots of people dont believe terrible things like this happen. One of the women I was with afterwards messaged the village group and people were saying stop making up stories.

She identified Romanov from social media profiles, later learning he was accused of multiple assaults. She does not know the identity of the second rapist, only that she is the only victim who might be able to identify him. Last week she was contacted to be told a man believed to be Romanov had been killed by Ukrainian forces in Brovary, but I still do not know for sure if it is true.

In Ternopil, when she takes Oleksii to the playground, he tells the other children: My favourite dog was killed. He doesnt know about his dad. Even if we go to the shop hes asking me to buy a doughnut for him. Buy a doughnut for Papa.

April 24 would have been their wedding anniversary. Her husbands body is yet to be recovered. We cannot bury him, we cant get to the village, because the village is still occupied, she said. Even if it is liberated, she does not know if she will return. Memories are hard, she said. I dont know how I will live with all of it but I still understand that my husband built this house for us. I would never be able to bring myself to sell it.

Archived version (no paywall): https://archive.ph/PUsPc
More war crimes being revealed as the Russians leave the areas around Kyiv Oblast. Along with the deportations, this feels like signs of Russification.

Bodies of mutilated children among horrors the Russians left behind
Louise Callaghan, Zabuchchya, Ukraine with additional reporting by Anna Mosinian
April 2 2022, The Sunday Times

Article text
Deep in the forest outside Kyiv, where the mushroom-pickers used to roam and rich city folk built their palatial dachas, Maria Dabizhe, 80, sat sifting through discarded Russian ration packs.
The enemy soldiers had arrived a few days into the war. They came to my house. I asked them what they were doing there, she said, as artillery boomed in the distance. They told me, Were just trying to do our job.

At night, she saw their fires burning. When they brought her some food, she took it. Then, when the soldiers started to withdraw a few days ago, fighting the Ukrainians all the way, the true horror of what they had done became clear.

Her neighbours in a neat brick house four doors down had been tied hand and foot and killed. Down the road, territorial defence fighters said they had found a basement where 18 bodies, men, women and children as young as 14 lay dead, their bodies mutilated.
This is what the Russian forces have left behind as they retreat, destroying everything as they go. Mines have been hidden in the corpses that litter the streets.
Homes are left hollowed out and burnt. Newly built dachas, their gates torn open, are studded with bullets from the firefights that raged here between Ukrainian and Russian forces a few days ago.
The soldiers and civilians in the areas retaken by the Ukrainian army around Kyiv in the past few days have endured weeks of fighting, and the horrors of occupation, to push out an enemy that most predicted would destroy them in days.

Dozens of towns, villages and suburbs to the east, west and north of Kyiv have been retaken by the Ukrainian army, and the Russians have retreated from the gates of the capital to areas near the northern border.

Yet there is no celebration, no joy.

The roads are mined, windows broken, homes destroyed. In the forest, the thick, soaring pines are splintered at the trunk, gaping open, white and yellow. It will take months, perhaps years, until these areas become habitable again. The thousands of civilians who fled these areas have been told, for now, not to return.

Theres nothing to be happy about. Only sorrow for the people who were killed, said Sergeiy Torovik, 53, a soldier with the territorial defence force, who lives in an area that was retaken a few days earlier. The Russian soldiers are lower than animals. Animals dont do what they did. We shouldnt take them hostage. They must die. They must be destroyed.

Along with his son Yuri, Torovik was standing at a checkpoint near his home town of Stoyanka, just outside Kyiv, where he had helped to push the Russians out three days before. A month ago, he had been a gardener before joining up. As the Russians withdrew, and Ukrainian forces advanced, he fought his way back to his home.

But now he was guarding a ruin. The petrol station was splayed open, blackened and twisted like a great metal insect. Russian tanks, burnt out and broken, littered the highway. Around them were civilian cars, windscreens blown out, pockmarked with bullet holes. One, a white Citroën, had a dark smear on the shrapnel-studded headrest.

There are a lot of mines here, Torovik said. Everywhere. In peoples houses, in the back yards, on the roads.

Two days earlier, Torovik said, he had seen a dog eating a womans body that had been left on the ground. Yet the worst was in the basement of the dacha.

We found 18 bodies in there, he said. They had been torturing people. Some of them had their ears cut off. Others had teeth pulled out. There were kids like 14, 16 years old, some adults. They just took the bodies away yesterday.

As the Russians withdrew in what seems part rout, part strategic pullback after failing to take Kyiv, they destroyed everything they could along the way. Along the highways and winding forest roads that link holiday cottage communities outside Kyiv, soldiers and civilians spoke of seeing the bodies of humans and animals strewn on the sides of the road.

Shops are flattened, the entire sides of houses smashed open. Abandoned troop carriers and tanks are found stuffed with refrigerators, clothes and toys looted from Ukrainian houses. Mines are spread across the roads, hidden in houses, parks and in corpses laid out on the road.
Itll take months to clear, said Denys, who was deploying his Ukrainian mine clearance team to freshly retaken areas. Years, one of his colleagues interjected. Theyve hidden them everywhere. And some of them are so old, theyre from the First World War.
On the woodland road to Bucha, a suburb where some of the fiercest fighting in the area took place, an army medic stood waiting to pass a checkpoint. Two days ago, he and his unit had helped push the Russians from this area.

I cant say the Russians are weak or anything like that, theyre warriors, as are we, he said. When they were withdrawing, one part of the unit would be firing and the others would pull back ... they left a lot of bodies. Civilians too.

Yet the successes of the past few days have not yet brought safety to the area. This place is liberated, but its not clear yet. A friend was ambushed yesterday, so even if its a green road like this it doesnt mean its always clear, he said. And artillery can hit you here too.
Across the road stood a Russian tank, blackened and broken. An armoured personnel carrier abandoned a little further along was still smoking.

As they pulled back, or were pushed, the Russians abandoned or lost an extraordinary amount of equipment, a lot of it rusted, in bad condition and from the Soviet era. Everything they left behind is being used for the next stage in the war. On the side of a highway outside Kyiv, a group of soldiers from the territorial defence were stripping a Russian tank for parts. Its so old, its useless, one of them, Ivan, complained. And one of our guys hit it with an NLAW.

They would strip off the gun, they said, and set it up in the back of a truck instead. Were going to need it, Ivan said. Were going to keep fighting. We know this isnt the end.

Archived version (no paywall): https://archive.ph/DWVsn (graphic images)
With some Russian pullbacks and journalists going in and documenting what has happened.I hope some of these large Western companies think long and hard about their stance of just a temporary pause in running businesses in Russia.
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 12:45:10 pm
More war crimes being revealed as the Russians leave the areas around Kyiv Oblast. Along with the deportations, this feels like signs of Russification.

Bodies of mutilated children among horrors the Russians left behind
Louise Callaghan, Zabuchchya, Ukraine with additional reporting by Anna Mosinian
April 2 2022, The Sunday Times

Article text
Deep in the forest outside Kyiv, where the mushroom-pickers used to roam and rich city folk built their palatial dachas, Maria Dabizhe, 80, sat sifting through discarded Russian ration packs.
The enemy soldiers had arrived a few days into the war. They came to my house. I asked them what they were doing there, she said, as artillery boomed in the distance. They told me, Were just trying to do our job.

At night, she saw their fires burning. When they brought her some food, she took it. Then, when the soldiers started to withdraw a few days ago, fighting the Ukrainians all the way, the true horror of what they had done became clear.

Her neighbours in a neat brick house four doors down had been tied hand and foot and killed. Down the road, territorial defence fighters said they had found a basement where 18 bodies, men, women and children as young as 14 lay dead, their bodies mutilated.
This is what the Russian forces have left behind as they retreat, destroying everything as they go. Mines have been hidden in the corpses that litter the streets.
Homes are left hollowed out and burnt. Newly built dachas, their gates torn open, are studded with bullets from the firefights that raged here between Ukrainian and Russian forces a few days ago.
The soldiers and civilians in the areas retaken by the Ukrainian army around Kyiv in the past few days have endured weeks of fighting, and the horrors of occupation, to push out an enemy that most predicted would destroy them in days.

Dozens of towns, villages and suburbs to the east, west and north of Kyiv have been retaken by the Ukrainian army, and the Russians have retreated from the gates of the capital to areas near the northern border.

Yet there is no celebration, no joy.

The roads are mined, windows broken, homes destroyed. In the forest, the thick, soaring pines are splintered at the trunk, gaping open, white and yellow. It will take months, perhaps years, until these areas become habitable again. The thousands of civilians who fled these areas have been told, for now, not to return.

Theres nothing to be happy about. Only sorrow for the people who were killed, said Sergeiy Torovik, 53, a soldier with the territorial defence force, who lives in an area that was retaken a few days earlier. The Russian soldiers are lower than animals. Animals dont do what they did. We shouldnt take them hostage. They must die. They must be destroyed.

Along with his son Yuri, Torovik was standing at a checkpoint near his home town of Stoyanka, just outside Kyiv, where he had helped to push the Russians out three days before. A month ago, he had been a gardener before joining up. As the Russians withdrew, and Ukrainian forces advanced, he fought his way back to his home.

But now he was guarding a ruin. The petrol station was splayed open, blackened and twisted like a great metal insect. Russian tanks, burnt out and broken, littered the highway. Around them were civilian cars, windscreens blown out, pockmarked with bullet holes. One, a white Citroën, had a dark smear on the shrapnel-studded headrest.

There are a lot of mines here, Torovik said. Everywhere. In peoples houses, in the back yards, on the roads.

Two days earlier, Torovik said, he had seen a dog eating a womans body that had been left on the ground. Yet the worst was in the basement of the dacha.

We found 18 bodies in there, he said. They had been torturing people. Some of them had their ears cut off. Others had teeth pulled out. There were kids like 14, 16 years old, some adults. They just took the bodies away yesterday.

As the Russians withdrew in what seems part rout, part strategic pullback after failing to take Kyiv, they destroyed everything they could along the way. Along the highways and winding forest roads that link holiday cottage communities outside Kyiv, soldiers and civilians spoke of seeing the bodies of humans and animals strewn on the sides of the road.

Shops are flattened, the entire sides of houses smashed open. Abandoned troop carriers and tanks are found stuffed with refrigerators, clothes and toys looted from Ukrainian houses. Mines are spread across the roads, hidden in houses, parks and in corpses laid out on the road.
Itll take months to clear, said Denys, who was deploying his Ukrainian mine clearance team to freshly retaken areas. Years, one of his colleagues interjected. Theyve hidden them everywhere. And some of them are so old, theyre from the First World War.
On the woodland road to Bucha, a suburb where some of the fiercest fighting in the area took place, an army medic stood waiting to pass a checkpoint. Two days ago, he and his unit had helped push the Russians from this area.

I cant say the Russians are weak or anything like that, theyre warriors, as are we, he said. When they were withdrawing, one part of the unit would be firing and the others would pull back ... they left a lot of bodies. Civilians too.

Yet the successes of the past few days have not yet brought safety to the area. This place is liberated, but its not clear yet. A friend was ambushed yesterday, so even if its a green road like this it doesnt mean its always clear, he said. And artillery can hit you here too.
Across the road stood a Russian tank, blackened and broken. An armoured personnel carrier abandoned a little further along was still smoking.

As they pulled back, or were pushed, the Russians abandoned or lost an extraordinary amount of equipment, a lot of it rusted, in bad condition and from the Soviet era. Everything they left behind is being used for the next stage in the war. On the side of a highway outside Kyiv, a group of soldiers from the territorial defence were stripping a Russian tank for parts. Its so old, its useless, one of them, Ivan, complained. And one of our guys hit it with an NLAW.

They would strip off the gun, they said, and set it up in the back of a truck instead. Were going to need it, Ivan said. Were going to keep fighting. We know this isnt the end.

Archived version (no paywall): https://archive.ph/DWVsn (graphic images)
[close]

Utterly depraved
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 02:43:07 pm
With some Russian pullbacks and journalists going in and documenting what has happened.I hope some of these large Western companies think long and hard about their stance of just a temporary pause in running businesses in Russia.

It should be decades. And it should last long beyond Putin.
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:05:33 pm
It should be decades. And it should last long beyond Putin.

And there is no guarantee that whoever replaces Putin will be any different.
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:05:33 pm
It should be decades. And it should last long beyond Putin.

What if there is a genuine successor regime? If Navalny - say - became President and there followed root and branch reform of the political system in Russia, and Russian war criminals were handed over to the Hague? What if thieves and embezzlers like Abramovich were finally brought to justice inside Russia? Wouldn't we want the international community to help the new government as much as possible?

What none of us want is a repeat of, say, 1918 and a 'peace treaty' like Versailles which punished the successor regime (a struggling young democratic Republic) with the sins of the Kaiser and Imperial Germany.

Ive been in Krakow this week with a polish colleague who has a Ukrainian wife and they have taken in her parents from Kiev. They are in their 60s and were reluctant to leave but they did about 12 days into the war. Managed to get to krakow safely in the end but they saw some utterly, utterly horrific and depraved things on their arduous journey. He told me a few details with tears in his eyes and I simply wouldnt type them in here. Unthinkable shit involving old people, women and even kids and babies.

Putin needs wiped off the face of this earth and quickly. 
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 04:38:02 pm
Ive been in Krakow this week with a polish colleague who has a Ukrainian wife and they have taken in her parents from Kiev. They are in their 60s and were reluctant to leave but they did about 12 days into the war. Managed to get to krakow safely in the end but they saw some utterly, utterly horrific and depraved things on their arduous journey. He told me a few details with tears in his eyes and I simply wouldnt type them in here. Unthinkable shit involving old people, women and even kids and babies.

Putin needs wiped off the face of this earth and quickly.

Mate that's horrible, it's a relief to know they're safe for now though. In case he hasn't, you could suggest to your friend to report what he saw. It could very well help prosecute the utter scum who perpetrated those acts.

https://www.un.org/en/genocideprevention/contact-us.shtml

https://www.icc-cpi.int/about

Quote from: Livbes on Today at 04:38:02 pm
Ive been in Krakow this week with a polish colleague who has a Ukrainian wife and they have taken in her parents from Kiev. They are in their 60s and were reluctant to leave but they did about 12 days into the war. Managed to get to krakow safely in the end but they saw some utterly, utterly horrific and depraved things on their arduous journey. He told me a few details with tears in his eyes and I simply wouldnt type them in here. Unthinkable shit involving old people, women and even kids and babies.

Putin needs wiped off the face of this earth and quickly.


Imagine the blinding hate Ukrainians must feel for Russians now. That animosity will last centuries
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:35:40 pm
What if there is a genuine successor regime? If Navalny - say - became President and there followed root and branch reform of the political system in Russia, and Russian war criminals were handed over to the Hague? What if thieves and embezzlers like Abramovich were finally brought to justice inside Russia? Wouldn't we want the international community to help the new government as much as possible?

What none of us want is a repeat of, say, 1918 and a 'peace treaty' like Versailles which punished the successor regime (a struggling young democratic Republic) with the sins of the Kaiser and Imperial Germany.



I think wed have to see how it goes, but as some people have said on here before the Russian psyche is deeply troubled and Im not sure how that can be healed anytime soon. Id also say thats a very optimistic outcome you describe and not one I can see happening even if Putin was out of the way.

Also, there is a significant difference between giving Russia the economic and diplomatic cold shoulder compared to what was done to Germany in Versailles. Personally, once this is over with and hopefully Ukraine get a result they can at least live with, I dont want to punish Russia or squeeze them til the pips squeak as they said in 1918, I just want nothing to do with them. Dont buy their fuel (which is pretty much all they have to offer), dont sell them anything either. Make sure the NATO eastern flank is well defended and let the Chinese and Indians deal with Russia and their issues.
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:35:30 pm
I think wed have to see how it goes, but as some people have said on here before the Russian psyche is deeply troubled and Im not sure how that can be healed anytime soon. Id also say thats a very optimistic outcome you describe and not one I can see happening even if Putin was out of the way.

Also, there is a significant difference between giving Russia the economic and diplomatic cold shoulder compared to what was done to Germany in Versailles. Personally, once this is over with and hopefully Ukraine get a result they can at least live with, I dont want to punish Russia or squeeze them til the pips squeak as they said in 1918, I just want nothing to do with them. Dont buy their fuel (which is pretty much all they have to offer), dont sell them anything either. Make sure the NATO eastern flank is well defended and let the Chinese and Indians deal with Russia and their issues.

The west should offer positions to highly skilled Russian academics who've opposed Putin in any way. Partly in respect of their stand against Putin. Mostly to facilitate a brain drain from Russia.
It is absolutely disgusting and horrifying.

Whats the point of anything if this goes unanswered? At some point the victims families will
take the war to St Petersburg and Moscow in the form of terrorist attacks. I really hope so

And I would be thrilled if we  never have anything to do with Russia ever again. Just cut them off forevee.

Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 10:20:35 pm
Hundreds dead in mass graves. Civilians executed in the streets.

"De-nazification" Russian style.

Well, technically they have de-nazified the Kiev region.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:35:40 pm
What if there is a genuine successor regime? If Navalny - say - became President and there followed root and branch reform of the political system in Russia, and Russian war criminals were handed over to the Hague? What if thieves and embezzlers like Abramovich were finally brought to justice inside Russia? Wouldn't we want the international community to help the new government as much as possible?

What none of us want is a repeat of, say, 1918 and a 'peace treaty' like Versailles which punished the successor regime (a struggling young democratic Republic) with the sins of the Kaiser and Imperial Germany.

Navalny will be dead. Theres no progressive movement taking over there. Their army has deliberately butchered people they supposedly consider brothers and half the country believes the propaganda. Russia and Europe have never productively co-existed and the arc of history doesnt bend towards it. If the utopia you suggest comes to pass then Ill reassess, but there should be zero prospect of reintegration in almost every circumstance. 
The west's response to these atrocities will be interesting. I suspect Putin may not leave Russia again for fear of arrest or assassination. Russia has destroyed any opportunity it had to save face. It has probably destroyed a chance for peace anytime soon. I can't imagine Ukrainians will be in any mood to cede even a meter of pre-2014 Ukraine. Putin's army has destroyed his political leverage. Russia is just a fucking tragedy. 
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:35:30 pm
I think wed have to see how it goes, but as some people have said on here before the Russian psyche is deeply troubled and Im not sure how that can be healed anytime soon. Id also say thats a very optimistic outcome you describe and not one I can see happening even if Putin was out of the way.

Also, there is a significant difference between giving Russia the economic and diplomatic cold shoulder compared to what was done to Germany in Versailles. Personally, once this is over with and hopefully Ukraine get a result they can at least live with, I dont want to punish Russia or squeeze them til the pips squeak as they said in 1918, I just want nothing to do with them. Dont buy their fuel (which is pretty much all they have to offer), dont sell them anything either. Make sure the NATO eastern flank is well defended and let the Chinese and Indians deal with Russia and their issues.
Payment for the harm done by Russia would not be a punishment, but a compensation due to Ukraine, victims of violence and their relatives. I think that the resources of the Russian central bank, frozen by Western countries, should be used for this purpose. The funds for the armaments of Ukraine should also come from this source.

Otherwise, the entire burden of the damage done to Ukraine would rest with the innocent victims of Russian aggression. Those who think that Russia will not seek revenge for losing the war do not understand the vindictive mentality of its ruler and his entourage from which his successor will come.
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 05:00:30 pm
Mate that's horrible, it's a relief to know they're safe for now though. In case he hasn't, you could suggest to your friend to report what he saw. It could very well help prosecute the utter scum who perpetrated those acts.

https://www.un.org/en/genocideprevention/contact-us.shtml

https://www.icc-cpi.int/about



Cheers. Ill certainly send him those links.
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 05:41:08 pm
They are worse than animals.

Why I refuse to watch anything I know will be graphic. And it's a shame to taint the word 'animals' with these monsters. They are monsters, or cancer, or the torturers of children, like Brady and Hindley, or they are Fritzl.
There is no humanity here.
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 06:23:20 pm
Well, technically they have de-nazified the Kiev region.

By leaving mostly?
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:23:53 pm
Navalny will be dead. Theres no progressive movement taking over there. Their army has deliberately butchered people they supposedly consider brothers and half the country believes the propaganda. Russia and Europe have never productively co-existed and the arc of history doesnt bend towards it. If the utopia you suggest comes to pass then Ill reassess, but there should be zero prospect of reintegration in almost every circumstance. 

It's extremely unlikely. I've always accepted that. But it is possible too, as utopias are not. Should it come to pass then it would not only be unfair, but also self-destructive, for the civilised world to freeze such a government out. 

Putin is another matter. He now belongs to the world of thugs. He's with China, North Korea, and whoever else wants to live in their world.
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 06:36:20 pm
Payment for the harm done by Russia would not be a punishment, but a compensation due to Ukraine, victims of violence and their relatives. I think that the resources of the Russian central bank, frozen by Western countries, should be used for this purpose. The funds for the armaments of Ukraine should also come from this source.

Otherwise, the entire burden of the damage done to Ukraine would rest with the innocent victims of Russian aggression. Those who think that Russia will not seek revenge for losing the war do not understand the vindictive mentality of its ruler and his entourage from which his successor will come.

Dont disagree with the sentiment to be honest, just think issues like reparations and what your suggesting leave open the door to further resentment and a repeat of a Versailles type of situation and will just drag the situation on longer then it needs to. Western countries would have to make significant aid contributions to help rebuild Ukraine obviously, and ideally we would start by looking at the aid we give to those countries who have sat on their hands during this time and reallocate that to Ukraine as a starter.
The Russian army acting like a gang of fucking thugs, and not for the first time either. Sanction them back into the stone age.

This is nothing but ethnic cleansing. Putin likely wanted to transplant Russians into the region. Hope we give Ukraine better weapons.
Quote from: Waka on Today at 01:21:55 am
It's probably safe to say now that globalisation is a thing of the past

How is that?
