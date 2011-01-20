« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
I cannot see any other outcome other than a new Cold War. Putin (and much of Russia) have backed themselves into a corner. Even if they packed up their bags and returned home today (they won't), Russia is not going to be taken back into the fold of the International Community until Putin is gone and there have been very large and real changes in how Russia sees and conducts itself in the world. Those kind of changes are generational in timescale. The bigger question for me is how democratic nations are going to react to China over the coming years. China seems to have not only supported Russia, but materially assisted them too, but that's only part of it.

Obviously, it will be even more difficult for the democratic West to disconnect itself from China. I have read here that some members feel that the West is too dependent upon China to do disconnect. However, this fails to appreciate how dependent China is upon our markets for their economy - China does not hold all the cards. I have no idea how all this will pan out. But for all kinds of reasons, there must be very large changes in how democratic nations do business with - yes, Russia - but with China too.

Just the ramblings of someone with rather limited knowledge about international trade, history, or any of these matters.

There is no way China is going to risk a new cold war for Russia, who they see as a regional power with very little sphere of influence. China feels American influence is waning and they will be the global superpower in perhaps 10 years. They have spent billions for influence in Africa and south east Asia and will hardly risk it. China are also being pushed into a corner and the simple card to play is neutral for both sides with blaming nato expansion. Sanctions are the key issue that China are looking closely at right now. Russia's second largest export of oil and gas in 2021 was China at 10 billion cubic meters. It's first of course was Europe, at 175 billion cubic meters. China will look at the effects of this of course as their main trading partner is Europe.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
I *think* Russia will pull back from Kiev but hold on to what they have taken elsewhere. They will either regroup for another sudden offensive or , if they can wait and fund it properly, wait until they are sure of success. Its pretty much all about the poison dwarfs ego now. Im sure he can ride out public opinion at home, his recent paranoia, however is justified. Rivals inside the government will have seen his weakness. He is not infallible. As others have posted, it looks like another Cold War is on the way. The West might be best served sidelining Russia & China economically if that is the case.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
I *think* Russia will pull back from Kiev but hold on to what they have taken elsewhere. They will either regroup for another sudden offensive or , if they can wait and fund it properly, wait until they are sure of success. Its pretty much all about the poison dwarfs ego now. Im sure he can ride out public opinion at home, his recent paranoia, however is justified. Rivals inside the government will have seen his weakness. He is not infallible. As others have posted, it looks like another Cold War is on the way. The West might be best served sidelining Russia & China economically if that is the case.

I think ideally we would sideline both Russia and China, but especially with China it will take a good few years. Without sanctions or tariffs theres no legal or financial push for manufacturers to move production out of China, they wont do it for wider strategic or altruistic reasons, and governments wont want to push too hard for fear of things costing more and creating more inflation when its already sky high.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
Hard to see any resolution to this horrible situation anytime soon, unfortunately Ukraine's situation in the East appears to be deteriorating, but equally its hard to imagine the Ukrainian Parliament negotiating handing over any territory to Russia, even moreso in the light of the horrible war crimes we are seeing as Russia withdraws from the area around Kiev.

Its increasingly hard to imagine any resolution to the various prongs of this conflict anytime soon, I can't imagine any normalisation of relations will be possible with Russia for the forseeable future, with the current regime securely in place.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
I think ideally we would sideline both Russia and China, but especially with China it will take a good few years. Without sanctions or tariffs theres no legal or financial push for manufacturers to move production out of China, they wont do it for wider strategic or altruistic reasons, and governments wont want to push too hard for fear of things costing more and creating more inflation when its already sky high.

All the reasons for not breaking from China are capitalistic. The challenges are practical. But the barriers are theoretical, and can be got around.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
All the reasons for not breaking from China are capitalistic. The challenges are practical. But the barriers are theoretical, and can be got around.

I agree we can disentangle from China, but I don't think it would be quick it would require setting up a massive amount of productive capacity elsewhere, and it would also likely be very inflationary as I imagine much of that manufacturing would end up being moved to higher cost markets.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
It's probably safe to say now that globalisation is a thing of the past
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
It's probably safe to say now that globalisation is a thing of the past
It should have been 30 years ago.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
It should have been 30 years ago.

More like forty years seeing its architects were Thatcher and Reagan.

Itll take some effort to wean society off throw away fashion and cheap electrical items though.

Jeez, Im old enough to remember when all of Marks and Spencers clothes were made in the UK. Forty years ago my sister in law was one of many Liverpool girls who were trained machinists. Theres probably no one around to carry out that that training now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
99 year old Ukranian lady, Anna Bahatelya...

"....Asked what she would like for her 100th birthday, Bahatelya said she had one wish:...."

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/03/what-would-this-ukrainian-like-for-her-100th-birthday-that-putin-will-die
