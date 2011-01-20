I cannot see any other outcome other than a new Cold War. Putin (and much of Russia) have backed themselves into a corner. Even if they packed up their bags and returned home today (they won't), Russia is not going to be taken back into the fold of the International Community until Putin is gone and there have been very large and real changes in how Russia sees and conducts itself in the world. Those kind of changes are generational in timescale. The bigger question for me is how democratic nations are going to react to China over the coming years. China seems to have not only supported Russia, but materially assisted them too, but that's only part of it.



Obviously, it will be even more difficult for the democratic West to disconnect itself from China. I have read here that some members feel that the West is too dependent upon China to do disconnect. However, this fails to appreciate how dependent China is upon our markets for their economy - China does not hold all the cards. I have no idea how all this will pan out. But for all kinds of reasons, there must be very large changes in how democratic nations do business with - yes, Russia - but with China too.



Just the ramblings of someone with rather limited knowledge about international trade, history, or any of these matters.



There is no way China is going to risk a new cold war for Russia, who they see as a regional power with very little sphere of influence. China feels American influence is waning and they will be the global superpower in perhaps 10 years. They have spent billions for influence in Africa and south east Asia and will hardly risk it. China are also being pushed into a corner and the simple card to play is neutral for both sides with blaming nato expansion. Sanctions are the key issue that China are looking closely at right now. Russia's second largest export of oil and gas in 2021 was China at 10 billion cubic meters. It's first of course was Europe, at 175 billion cubic meters. China will look at the effects of this of course as their main trading partner is Europe.