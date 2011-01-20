I *think* Russia will pull back from Kiev but hold on to what they have taken elsewhere. They will either regroup for another sudden offensive or , if they can wait and fund it properly, wait until they are sure of success. Its pretty much all about the poison dwarfs ego now. Im sure he can ride out public opinion at home, his recent paranoia, however is justified. Rivals inside the government will have seen his weakness. He is not infallible. As others have posted, it looks like another Cold War is on the way. The West might be best served sidelining Russia & China economically if that is the case.