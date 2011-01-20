« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 371531 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,257
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8320 on: Yesterday at 03:29:39 pm »
Quote from: stara on Yesterday at 02:51:11 pm
Sergent: Next! ... Do you know what Chernobyl is?
Conscript: No
Sergent: Bus on the left. Off you go ... Next ...

Wouldn't surprise me to be honest. If you knew anything about the place you'd know it's the last place on Earth you want to be mucking around in with guns and tanks.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8321 on: Yesterday at 03:44:54 pm »
Great thread this - thanks all for contributions. the humour as well as some of the factual articles and shares. Excellent

asking for help - there was a link to a short (twitter?) video highlighting Conservatitves/Boris links & timelines to Lebedev & Russians in London/UK. Which I cannot find. Please can you share this link again

I would like to share with a Russian speaking friend of mine who used to live and work in Ukraine.

I did find these two articles on this subject-

THE JOHNSON-LEBEDEV LETTERS
A Back-Channel to Vladimir Putin?
Adam Bienkov  12 March 2022
"Letters exclusively obtained by Byline Times, between Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and Evgeny Lebedev, shed new light on how the son of a Russian oligarch and former KGB officer built such a close relationship with Britains Prime Minister "
https://bylinetimes.com/2022/03/12/boris-johnson-evgeny-lebedev-russia-ukraine-kgb-evening-standard/


Evgeny Lebedev may be no secret agent: but would Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson notice if he was? Gaby Hinsliff
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/14/evgeny-lebedev-boris-johnson-tuscany-peerage-russian-newspaper-owner
".......Johnson reportedly brushed off warnings about his confidant, just as he habitually rejects anything that sounds killjoy-ish or obstructive of his freedom to do what he likes. When he entered Downing Street, he reportedly insisted on Lebedev getting that peerage  and after further evidence was provided, the security services are said to have reframed their advice, allowing it to go through. Duly elevated in November 2020, Lord Lebedev of Hampton and Siberia has not contributed to a debate or cast a vote since. Presumably he could always pick up the phone, if he ever wanted to express a view.

Some will wonder why any of this matters, given Lebedev this week publicly denied being an agent of Russia and has stated his opposition to the invasion of Ukraine. It is hardly a crime to be a lover of the arts, pro-Brexit, or to want  as many rich men do  to seek his entree to an establishment happy to accommodate him. As his old friend Gove told Sky News, we must of course beware crude anti-Russian prejudice at a time when many ordinary Russian émigrés in Britain are appalled by Putins actions, and scared stiff their children are going to be bullied at school because of it.

Its just that this prime minister of all prime ministers is perhaps the last one youd trust to take a sensibly precautionary approach to a millionaire  any millionaire  offering a lift on a private jet. According to his former aide Dominic Cummings, this is a man who sought money from private donors for the renovation of his flat, despite warnings that might be illegal, and was allegedly so blase about national security that he left highly classified papers lying around his flat. Its highly unlikely any passing visitor ever sneaked a look, of course, but that doesnt make it right. The trouble with men who never seem to think the rules apply to them is that all too often, they turn out to be precisely the men for whom those rules exist. "

Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,671
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8322 on: Yesterday at 03:49:57 pm »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8323 on: Yesterday at 04:37:28 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 03:44:54 pm
Great thread this - thanks all for contributions. the humour as well as some of the factual articles and shares. Excellent

asking for help - there was a link to a short (twitter?) video highlighting Conservatitves/Boris links & timelines to Lebedev & Russians in London/UK. Which I cannot find. Please can you share this link again

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HAFsWN-aEWY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HAFsWN-aEWY</a>
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,262
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8324 on: Yesterday at 06:19:55 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:12:23 pm
There are still a few of similar ilk knocking about in power.  Eg Hungary, Poland, Turkey and the nut in Belarus spring to mind.
Not to forget Brazil.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline stanleyparkmudonmyboots

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
  • 78 then the 26
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8325 on: Yesterday at 07:03:35 pm »
https:/f/vm.tiktok.com/ZML9s8yc4/

The mayor of Konoptop negotiating with the occupiers
Logged
Tinaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Online HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,101
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8326 on: Yesterday at 08:31:29 pm »
Infosys: Tech firm part-owned by Chancellor Rishi Sunak's wife closing Russia office

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60952063
Logged
SoS Membership Number: 387

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,671
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8327 on: Yesterday at 08:38:55 pm »
Major story in the Times. China prepared the ground for the Russian invasion by launching massive cyber attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure the day before the Russian tanks moved in.

 China staged a huge cyberattack on Ukraines military and nuclear facilities in the build-up to Russias invasion, according to intelligence memos obtained by The Times.

More than 600 websites belonging to the defence ministry in Kyiv and other institutions suffered thousands of hacking attempts which were co-ordinated by the Chinese government, according to Ukraines security service, the SBU. The spy agency revealed that, in an apparent sign of complicity in the invasion, Chinese attacks started before the end of the Winter Olympics and peaked on February 23, the day before Russian troops and tanks crossed the border.

The SBU said Chinas attacks sought to infiltrate targets ranging from border defence forces to the national bank and railway authority. They were designed to steal data and explore ways to shut down or disrupt vital defence and civilian infrastructure. Russia also tried to cripple Ukraines computer networks and compromise government websites before invading, but the SBU said that Chinese attacks could be distinguished by the trademark tools and methods of the cyberwarfare unit of the Peoples Liberation Army............
...........................

.........Beijing has refused to condemn President Putin for invading Ukraine. Analysts said that China could be punished with western sanctions if it was proven to be supporting the war.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/china-cyberattack-ukraine-z9gfkbmgf

This really is now a war against Fascism.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline gaztop08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,791
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8328 on: Yesterday at 08:41:30 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 12:33:27 pm
Kremlin: Reports of Ukrainian strikes on Russian depot won't help talks

We can attack you but you can't attack us

Seen a video where a retired Colonel from US Air Force identified the helicopters used as Mi 24.Used by both sides but cant  make out any markings on them to identify further.
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 872
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8329 on: Yesterday at 08:46:16 pm »
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,628
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8330 on: Yesterday at 08:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:38:55 pm
Major story in the Times. China prepared the ground for the Russian invasion by launching massive cyber attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure the day before the Russian tanks moved in.

 China staged a huge cyberattack on Ukraines military and nuclear facilities in the build-up to Russias invasion, according to intelligence memos obtained by The Times.

More than 600 websites belonging to the defence ministry in Kyiv and other institutions suffered thousands of hacking attempts which were co-ordinated by the Chinese government, according to Ukraines security service, the SBU. The spy agency revealed that, in an apparent sign of complicity in the invasion, Chinese attacks started before the end of the Winter Olympics and peaked on February 23, the day before Russian troops and tanks crossed the border.

The SBU said Chinas attacks sought to infiltrate targets ranging from border defence forces to the national bank and railway authority. They were designed to steal data and explore ways to shut down or disrupt vital defence and civilian infrastructure. Russia also tried to cripple Ukraines computer networks and compromise government websites before invading, but the SBU said that Chinese attacks could be distinguished by the trademark tools and methods of the cyberwarfare unit of the Peoples Liberation Army............
...........................

.........Beijing has refused to condemn President Putin for invading Ukraine. Analysts said that China could be punished with western sanctions if it was proven to be supporting the war.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/china-cyberattack-ukraine-z9gfkbmgf

This really is now a war against Fascism.

I would want our own intelligence agencies to verify this story before any actions are taken, but if it turns out to be true then the rubicon has been crossed and Im not sure what happens next.

Edit: looks like they might have already, from the same article:

US intelligence sources indicated that the information about a Chinese cyberattack on Ukrainian government facilities before the Russian invasion was accurate. The Chinese embassy did not respond to a request for comment.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:01:48 pm by west_london_red »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8331 on: Yesterday at 09:02:47 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:54:34 pm
I would want our own intelligence agencies to verify this story before any actions are taken, but if it turns out to be true then the rubicon has been crossed and Im not sure what happens next.

Turn anonymous loose on both the Russian and Chinese troll farms. The main advantage they (Russia and China) have is a coherent nationalism driving a singularly destructive mission. What the liberal democracies have is greater expertise and numbers of highly skilled hackers. And with this war, the hackers of the liberal democracies also have a singular mission and drive to carry it out. The western governments don't even need to push it to happen; our hackers tend to be driven from bottom up rather than top down.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Penfold78

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8332 on: Yesterday at 09:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:02:47 pm
Turn anonymous loose on both the Russian and Chinese troll farms. The main advantage they (Russia and China) have is a coherent nationalism driving a singularly destructive mission. What the liberal democracies have is greater expertise and numbers of highly skilled hackers. And with this war, the hackers of the liberal democracies also have a singular mission and drive to carry it out. The western governments don't even need to push it to happen; our hackers tend to be driven from bottom up rather than top down.

Yep. Assuming governments and bottom up hackers never collaborate  ;)

China, though.
Logged

Offline Penfold78

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8333 on: Yesterday at 09:20:54 pm »
For a very interesting bed time read you all could try Prisoners of Geography by Tim Marshall. Helps make sense of geopolitics. Written in 2015.. Covers China (a whole new civilisation masquerading as a country) and Russia really well.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,257
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8334 on: Yesterday at 09:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:02:47 pm
Turn anonymous loose on both the Russian and Chinese troll farms. The main advantage they (Russia and China) have is a coherent nationalism driving a singularly destructive mission. What the liberal democracies have is greater expertise and numbers of highly skilled hackers. And with this war, the hackers of the liberal democracies also have a singular mission and drive to carry it out. The western governments don't even need to push it to happen; our hackers tend to be driven from bottom up rather than top down.

I think another advantage with liberal democracies is that there is a lot of organic initiative. There's a general plan, some coordination, but it's not rigid. Such activism is very fluid, adaptable and spontaneous. The very nature of the Russian and Chinese model hinders independent thought and initiative, even though they might allow their cyber operatives more freedom than regular citizens.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8335 on: Yesterday at 11:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:38:55 pm
Major story in the Times. China prepared the ground for the Russian invasion by launching massive cyber attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure the day before the Russian tanks moved in.

 China staged a huge cyberattack on Ukraines military and nuclear facilities in the build-up to Russias invasion, according to intelligence memos obtained by The Times.

More than 600 websites belonging to the defence ministry in Kyiv and other institutions suffered thousands of hacking attempts which were co-ordinated by the Chinese government, according to Ukraines security service, the SBU. The spy agency revealed that, in an apparent sign of complicity in the invasion, Chinese attacks started before the end of the Winter Olympics and peaked on February 23, the day before Russian troops and tanks crossed the border.

The SBU said Chinas attacks sought to infiltrate targets ranging from border defence forces to the national bank and railway authority. They were designed to steal data and explore ways to shut down or disrupt vital defence and civilian infrastructure. Russia also tried to cripple Ukraines computer networks and compromise government websites before invading, but the SBU said that Chinese attacks could be distinguished by the trademark tools and methods of the cyberwarfare unit of the Peoples Liberation Army............
...........................

.........Beijing has refused to condemn President Putin for invading Ukraine. Analysts said that China could be punished with western sanctions if it was proven to be supporting the war.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/china-cyberattack-ukraine-z9gfkbmgf

This really is now a war against Fascism.

and there it is.

i wondered why mr putin was so brazen and confident to progress with this invasion of Ukraine and there is my answer.  I just knew these bastards were involved. There is more to come i fear.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8336 on: Today at 12:21:39 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:38:55 pm
Major story in the Times. China prepared the ground for the Russian invasion by launching massive cyber attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure the day before the Russian tanks moved in.

 China staged a huge cyberattack on Ukraines military and nuclear facilities in the build-up to Russias invasion, according to intelligence memos obtained by The Times.

More than 600 websites belonging to the defence ministry in Kyiv and other institutions suffered thousands of hacking attempts which were co-ordinated by the Chinese government, according to Ukraines security service, the SBU. The spy agency revealed that, in an apparent sign of complicity in the invasion, Chinese attacks started before the end of the Winter Olympics and peaked on February 23, the day before Russian troops and tanks crossed the border.

The SBU said Chinas attacks sought to infiltrate targets ranging from border defence forces to the national bank and railway authority. They were designed to steal data and explore ways to shut down or disrupt vital defence and civilian infrastructure. Russia also tried to cripple Ukraines computer networks and compromise government websites before invading, but the SBU said that Chinese attacks could be distinguished by the trademark tools and methods of the cyberwarfare unit of the Peoples Liberation Army............
...........................

.........Beijing has refused to condemn President Putin for invading Ukraine. Analysts said that China could be punished with western sanctions if it was proven to be supporting the war.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/china-cyberattack-ukraine-z9gfkbmgf

This really is now a war against Fascism.

We sleep walked our way into this through greed and incompetent populist leadership. Weaning ourselves off Russia is Relatively easy. China is a far more dangerous and difficult animal.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,628
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8337 on: Today at 12:50:53 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:21:39 am
We sleep walked our way into this through greed and incompetent populist leadership. Weaning ourselves off Russia is Relatively easy. China is a far more dangerous and difficult animal.

Greedy and incompetent yes, but this isnt something that happened in the last 5 years populism in the West has been a thing. Its been 20 years in the making since Bush, Blair, Obama, Cameron, Merkel are as much to blame as Trump and Johnson. Everyone has been asleep at the wheel or just plain wrong.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8338 on: Today at 01:03:37 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:21:39 am
We sleep walked our way into this through greed and incompetent populist leadership. Weaning ourselves off Russia is Relatively easy. China is a far more dangerous and difficult animal.

Weaning ourselves off China should be relatively easier than with Russia, as they supply less essential resources that liberal democracies can't already supply ourselves. What is more difficult is competing with China. It is fashionable to blame the west for everything, as can be seen in this very thread. This gives China an foothold by virtue of not being the west, even while it's doing all the things the west are reviled for and which the west stopped doing ages ago.

See the example of British Pakistanis lauding China for supporting Pakistan even while native Pakistanis are raising caveats about the colonialist nature of that support, and said British Pakistanis being quick to blame Britain for everything whilst enjoying all the privileges that a liberal democracy gives them.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8339 on: Today at 01:30:28 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:50:53 am
Greedy and incompetent yes, but this isnt something that happened in the last 5 years populism in the West has been a thing. Its been 20 years in the making since Bush, Blair, Obama, Cameron, Merkel are as much to blame as Trump and Johnson. Everyone has been asleep at the wheel or just plain wrong.

Agreed, what I should have said is a mix of greed, incompetence and populism. It can be either one or a combination of two or even all three.
And unfortunately the UK government is currently a combination of all three. 
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,832
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8340 on: Today at 09:03:26 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 08:46:16 pm
Sorry if already posted. Just the stories of a 3 young people.

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/apr/01/who-will-return-my-stolen-life-to-me-the-teenagers-who-fled-mariupol-ukraine

Horribly depressing article.

This part was certainly eye-opening though :

Quote
I believe the Ukrainians are guilty and caused the suffering of everyone in our basement. They shot at civilians, killed people at night, and Russia saved us. If it was not for Russia, the Ukrainians would have come down and shot all of us.

When the DPR take Mariupol and rebuild everything, I will return home. It will be wonderful if I can return to the place where I was born.

To actually have gone through all that in Mariupol and still believe it was the Ukrainian forces who caused the suffering :o

Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8341 on: Today at 09:24:40 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:02:47 pm
Turn anonymous loose on both the Russian and Chinese troll farms. The main advantage they (Russia and China) have is a coherent nationalism driving a singularly destructive mission. What the liberal democracies have is greater expertise and numbers of highly skilled hackers. And with this war, the hackers of the liberal democracies also have a singular mission and drive to carry it out. The western governments don't even need to push it to happen; our hackers tend to be driven from bottom up rather than top down.
I think anonymous (not that they really exist as a group) get very good PR but don't really achieve any long term results and if anything are more likely to get in the way of more serious efforts by the 'top down' organisations like GCHQ or Cyber Command. They're a bit like the hacking equivalent of those vigilante paedophile hunting groups that keep compromising real police operations.

I think you're also wrong about the top down versus bottom up differences. US are not exactly public about their capabilities, but you get the odd glimpse through things like the Snowdon or Shadow Broker leaks and the offensive capabilities the US and other 5 eyes governments have is impressive. The Russian threat more often comes from criminal gangs that are given shelter by the government rather than the government itself.

Russian and Chinese threat is exaggerated a bit by the fact that the US defensive capabilities are so awful.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Up
« previous next »
 