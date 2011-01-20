asking for help - there was a link to a short (twitter?) video highlighting Conservatitves/Boris links & timelines to Lebedev & Russians in London/UK. Which I cannot find. Please can you share this link again

Great thread this - thanks all for contributions. the humour as well as some of the factual articles and shares. ExcellentI would like to share with a Russian speaking friend of mine who used to live and work in Ukraine.I did find these two articles on this subject-Adam Bienkov 12 March 2022"Letters exclusively obtained by Byline Times, between Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and Evgeny Lebedev, shed new light on how the son of a Russian oligarch and former KGB officer built such a close relationship with Britains Prime Minister "Gaby Hinsliff".......Johnson reportedly brushed off warnings about his confidant, just as he habitually rejects anything that sounds killjoy-ish or obstructive of his freedom to do what he likes. When he entered Downing Street, he reportedly insisted on Lebedev getting that peerage  and after further evidence was provided, the security services are said to have reframed their advice, allowing it to go through. Duly elevated in November 2020, Lord Lebedev of Hampton and Siberia has not contributed to a debate or cast a vote since. Presumably he could always pick up the phone, if he ever wanted to express a view.Some will wonder why any of this matters, given Lebedev this week publicly denied being an agent of Russia and has stated his opposition to the invasion of Ukraine. It is hardly a crime to be a lover of the arts, pro-Brexit, or to want  as many rich men do  to seek his entree to an establishment happy to accommodate him. As his old friend Gove told Sky News, we must of course beware crude anti-Russian prejudice at a time when many ordinary Russian émigrés in Britain are appalled by Putins actions, and scared stiff their children are going to be bullied at school because of it.Its just that this prime minister of all prime ministers is perhaps the last one youd trust to take a sensibly precautionary approach to a millionaire  any millionaire  offering a lift on a private jet. According to his former aide Dominic Cummings, this is a man who sought money from private donors for the renovation of his flat, despite warnings that might be illegal, and was allegedly so blase about national security that he left highly classified papers lying around his flat. Its highly unlikely any passing visitor ever sneaked a look, of course, but that doesnt make it right. The trouble with men who never seem to think the rules apply to them is that all too often, they turn out to be precisely the men for whom those rules exist. "