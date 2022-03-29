« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:09:17 pm
The Russian Revolution?
Two Russian revolutions, in 1905 and 1917.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 08:46:07 pm
https://twitter.com/faridaily_/status/1509581329872080906?s=21&t=n5XtLVjEe9ixImrbHF41nA

An article on Substack by Farida Rustamova on the sanctions possibly uniting Russians on the us against them narrative. I thought about this briefly before, but it seems to be coming true.

It may be true, but it's - inevitably - impressionistic.

I know one thing. Nothing would have boosted Putin's popularity more, and done more to cement his dictatorship, than a quick military victory in Ukraine. Sanctions were the right way to go. We're in the business of helping Ukraine. If the fragile Russian psyche gets offended in the process that's just tough. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 06:36:53 pm
Iirc we have a couple of people on here who work in nuclear physics... Farawayred and redbyrdz? Could be wrong,  saw a thread on the topic years ago.

I think the biggest risk is that they accidentially dug trenches through a hotspot. (Apart from messing with the reactor itself or taking a dive in a nuclear cooling ponds etc.) The area around the reactor was tidied up very quickly, parts of the building and installations that had been blown away were usually buried wherever they were found, and there isn't a map or warning signs etc of those spots. I was working with a group that took sample for environmental monitoring there a while ago, and they had to walk round with radiation monitors to avoid stepping onto those spots. This was a while ago now, so the radiation has died down more, but you could still accidentally dig something out, especially when you are not aware of the area.

Regarding radiation poisoning - afaik there are basically two types, one is acute radiation poisoning, for which you have to receive a very high dose. That is the one where your skin can turn red, your hair can fall out, and your organs turn into mush. I think the damage is sort of proportional to the dose received, so a lower (but still very high) dose could lead to lesser symptoms and probably a recovery, while extremly high doses lead to death pretty quickly. I'm not sure if there is anything there to cause such high doses though, it seems a bit unlikely, unless they dug up something really active or messed around with the old reactor.

The other type is long-term damage from lower doses. That one you wouldn't notice immediatly, but your long-term cancer risk is enhanced. This would be especially true if any of the radioactive elements get into your body (for example dust you breath in or that contaminates food or water).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:54:23 pm
It may be true, but it's - inevitably - impressionistic.

I know one thing. Nothing would have boosted Putin's popularity more, and done more to cement his dictatorship, than a quick military victory in Ukraine. Sanctions were the right way to go. We're in the business of helping Ukraine. If the fragile Russian psyche gets offended in the process that's just tough.
The effect of the sanctions will be visible only later. It is then that the public mood will begin to change.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 10:06:10 pm
The effect of the sanctions will be visible only later. It is then that the public mood will begin to change.

They have empty shelves and the Midget has just allowed unofficial imports.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
You really couldn't make this up

https://fortune.com/2022/03/29/chernobyl-ukraine-russian-soldiers-dangerous-radiation/

Chernobyl employees say Russian soldiers had no idea what the plant was and call their behavior suicidal

Two of these employees have reportedly witnessed instances of rash and dangerous conduct by the Russians, according to Reuters, with one source calling their behavior suicidal. Some soldiers had reportedly never heard about the disaster that some historians believe signaled the beginning of the end for the Soviet Union.

Shortly after the occupation started, Ukrainian officials warned that radiation levels at Chernobyl were rising due to a large number of heavy military machines disturbing the topsoil around the area. These reports have now been confirmed by employees working at Chernobyl around the time of the invasion who observed a big convoy of military vehicles driving straight through zones so contaminated with radiation that even trained safety workers at Chernobyl are not allowed to venture there.

Russian armored vehicles without radiation protection were seen driving through an area called the Red Forest, an area of woods four square miles in size surrounding the power plant. The area absorbed so much radiation from the Chernobyl explosion that its trees turned a gingery brown color, giving the forest its nickname. It is considered one of the worlds most radioactive places.

The employees said that the military vehicles kicked up a big column of dust, which may be what sent radiation levels soaring in the area following the invasion. The workers believed that breathing in that much radioactive dust could cause radiation poisoning, which can quickly turn lethal.

Valery Seida, the acting general of Chernobyl, has not been at the power plant since the invasion and could not verify the reports, but did confirm several witness accounts of recklessness by Russian soldiers who drove wherever they needed to, without heeding the warnings of plant safety officials.

https://mobile.twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1509287796065845250?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1509593655887159300%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Ukrainians have conducted an attack helicopter strike on an oil storage depot in Belgorod.

The first confirmed attack on Russian soil.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:30:27 pm
They have empty shelves and the Midget has just allowed unofficial imports.
Yes, but now they are still in pro-Putin euphoria and think they can handle the growing crisis. The corpses of soldiers are only reaching Russia, and when the sanctions strike with full force as well as the Russian funds run out ($ 25 billion less only in March), they will begin to question their rulers. They will first ask not Putin, but their regional authorities.

Edit: $38.8 billion less in five weeks. i.e. from $643.2 billion on 18 February to $604.4 billion on 31 March (let's also remember that more than half of the Russian central bank's reserves have been frozen by Western sanctions)
Source: https://www.interfax.ru/russia/832448
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 08:44:23 pm
We are Shaun, Ana and the cat.

I am a legitimate English guy with British passport. She is a genuine Ukranian lady with cat. (Currently in Poland.)

We have a friend willing to offer a home to her, sponsor her to come to England. He has registered himself.

And then we apply. I defy anyone to not be pulling their fucking hair out doing this crap, and we both speak English!

God help people in bunkers under buildings trying to do this SHIT. It's fucking shameful. Sorry for swearing.

She is your partner right?

Isn't she allowed indefinite leave of stay as the partner of a UK citizen?  Why does she need a sponsor?

https://www.gov.uk/uk-family-visa/partner-spouse

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 08:44:23 pm
We are Shaun, Ana and the cat.

I am a legitimate English guy with British passport. She is a genuine Ukranian lady with cat. (Currently in Poland.)

We have a friend willing to offer a home to her, sponsor her to come to England. He has registered himself.

And then we apply. I defy anyone to not be pulling their fucking hair out doing this crap, and we both speak English!

God help people in bunkers under buildings trying to do this SHIT. It's fucking shameful. Sorry for swearing.

Your engaging in our governments world leading visa access programme.  No deviation from the plan for stupid reasons like wars etc.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 07:48:44 am
She is your partner right?

Isn't she allowed indefinite leave of stay as the partner of a UK citizen?  Why does she need a sponsor?

https://www.gov.uk/uk-family-visa/partner-spouse


He's got to prove they've been in a serious relationship for two years according to that. Even if they have, how does he prove it, having left the utility bills behind when they fled Ukraine? I'll hazard a guess the route he's on would prove quicker.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Sergey Lavrov is in India. Looks like the Rupees to Roubles program will go ahead.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 08:48:59 am
Sergey Lavrov is in India. Looks like the Rupees to Roubles program will go ahead.

There was never any doubt. The problem is too many on the Right in the UK seem to think we have some kind of special relationship with India after an empire that no one there looks upon with any fondness, while at the same ignoring that there is a lot of love for Russia especially among older people. How the US reacts is definitely worth watching.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:48:12 am
He's got to prove they've been in a serious relationship for two years according to that. Even if they have, how does he prove it, having left the utility bills behind when they fled Ukraine? I'll hazard a guess the route he's on would prove quicker.

Exactly that.

Anyway, all done - we just wait now. But we completed everything sat in a warm apartment and with internet, laptops and time. Asking people to convert jpg files into pdf docs is just one of the many pains in the arse you are confronted with. From what I've seen, it's no wonder people just give up during the application.
Somebody said the other day "It's like it's designed to keep Ukrainians out." I'm inclined to agree.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:49:53 am
There was never any doubt. The problem is too many on the Right in the UK seem to think we have some kind of special relationship with India after an empire that no one there looks upon with any fondness, while at the same ignoring that there is a lot of love for Russia especially among older people. How the US reacts is definitely worth watching.

Interesting. Where does that love come from?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:06:07 am
Exactly that.

Somebody said the other day "It's like it's designed to keep Ukrainians out." I'm inclined to agree.
It is. They're feeding a 'got to keep the people of the UK safe' line here now, as if the Ukrainian refugees are harbouring a mass of terrorists or Russian spies. Do assure Ana (and the cat) that Priti Patel is not representative of the welcome she will receive here.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:22:42 am
Interesting. Where does that love come from?

Weapons sale and Cold War stuff, the general perception has always been the US favoured Pakistan back during the Cold War and India leaned towards Russia, not sure about how it ended up that way but thats the way its always been perceived, but with all involved the lines are a bit blurry too and relationships a lot more transactional. Id also guess (and its just a guess) that at least in the 50s and 60s memories of colonialism would have swayed feeling against the UK and therefore the US, certainly people of my dads generation were taught at school that the USSR was more of a friend then the US.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:33:59 am
It is. They're feeding a 'got to keep the people of the UK safe' line here now, as if the Ukrainian refugees are harbouring a mass of terrorists or Russian spies. Do assure Ana (and the cat) that Priti Patel is not representative of the welcome she will receive here.

She said "Aw, thank you."
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Ukraine war: Gruesome evidence points to war crimes on road outside Kyiv https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60949791

Absolutely gross. Hopefully the soldiers who did this have already met their maker. But this is yet another example why Russia cant be brought back into the fold for decades whatever happens.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
What a shock that right wing autocrat Modi and right wing autocrat Putin are two peas in a pod.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:32:55 am
Ukraine war: Gruesome evidence points to war crimes on road outside Kyiv https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60949791

Absolutely gross. Hopefully the soldiers who did this have already met their maker. But this is yet another example why Russia cant be brought back into the fold for decades whatever happens.

I think the only thing that changes that is Putin gone
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Kremlin: Reports of Ukrainian strikes on Russian depot won't help talks

We can attack you but you can't attack us
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:36:32 am
What a shock that right wing autocrat Modi and right wing autocrat Putin are two peas in a pod.

Im more interested in what Indians think in general. Always found it hard to figure out on the internet due to the number of Indian troll farms about.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:33:27 pm
Kremlin: Reports of Ukrainian strikes on Russian depot won't help talks

We can attack you but you can't attack us
Like Ukrainians give a shit about Kremlin's views.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:33:27 pm
Kremlin: Reports of Ukrainian strikes on Russian depot won't help talks

We can attack you but you can't attack us

It's hilarious isn't it?

If only there was some way of bombing that bridge that the Russians illegally constructed to connect the Ukrainian peninsular of Crimea with Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 12:36:20 pm
Im more interested in what Indians think in general. Always found it hard to figure out on the internet due to the number of Indian troll farms about.
I think a lot may have to do with the Indo Pak wars where USA heavily backed Pakistan and Russia provided considerable support to India
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 12:53:56 pm
I think a lot may have to do with the Indo Pak wars where USA heavily backed Pakistan and Russia provided considerable support to India
Or maybe they are afraid that if relations with Russia collapse, Pakistan will take India's place? China, Russia and Pakistan together has to be not a very pleasant vision for India.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:36:32 am
What a shock that right wing autocrat Modi and right wing autocrat Putin are two peas in a pod.

There are still a few of similar ilk knocking about in power.  Eg Hungary, Poland, Turkey and the nut in Belarus spring to mind.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:36:32 am
What a shock that right wing autocrat Modi and right wing autocrat Putin are two peas in a pod.

Far be it for me to defend Modi but I dont think it would be any different if someone else was in power. From a defence point of view particularly they are now so wedded to Russia extracting themselves from it would be very expensive.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 12:36:20 pm
Im more interested in what Indians think in general. Always found it hard to figure out on the internet due to the number of Indian troll farms about.

The media is very pro-Modi especially the larger outlets (but a lot more free then Russia just to make things clear), a large proportion of the population will just follow Modi pretty blindly whatever he says or does, his following is huge, but across the political spectrum there is a pretty strong pro-Russia bias and as I said in my last post even if Modi wasnt in charge I dont think India would do any differently, its always had a foot in both camps. Its still early in the US yet so any reaction from them will be very interesting, because ties with the US are also pretty strong, where as the UK is pretty irrelevant despite the historical links the British seem so proud of not realising those links are a deep sense of shame and anger for most Indians.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Like west london red I have contacts in the region...recall hearing those who grew up after independence having a lot of access to Russian books, translations,   products and so on,  close ties. It predates the modern conflict with Pakistan.  Even if you had the polar opposite of modi,  India would still not go directly against Russia imo.  For this generation. I dunno,  maybe culturally there's more emphasis in India  on gratitude,  loyalty to a historical ally rather than looking at it completely transactionally like maybe china would.

Long term,  think india will shift towards the USA  and eu in terms of the outlook of the population,  how fully that can be expressed would depend on them losing and then not picking another modi.
