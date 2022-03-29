Iirc we have a couple of people on here who work in nuclear physics... Farawayred and redbyrdz? Could be wrong, saw a thread on the topic years ago.



I think the biggest risk is that they accidentially dug trenches through a hotspot. (Apart from messing with the reactor itself or taking a dive in a nuclear cooling ponds etc.) The area around the reactor was tidied up very quickly, parts of the building and installations that had been blown away were usually buried wherever they were found, and there isn't a map or warning signs etc of those spots. I was working with a group that took sample for environmental monitoring there a while ago, and they had to walk round with radiation monitors to avoid stepping onto those spots. This was a while ago now, so the radiation has died down more, but you could still accidentally dig something out, especially when you are not aware of the area.Regarding radiation poisoning - afaik there are basically two types, one is acute radiation poisoning, for which you have to receive a very high dose. That is the one where your skin can turn red, your hair can fall out, and your organs turn into mush. I think the damage is sort of proportional to the dose received, so a lower (but still very high) dose could lead to lesser symptoms and probably a recovery, while extremly high doses lead to death pretty quickly. I'm not sure if there is anything there to cause such high doses though, it seems a bit unlikely, unless they dug up something really active or messed around with the old reactor.The other type is long-term damage from lower doses. That one you wouldn't notice immediatly, but your long-term cancer risk is enhanced. This would be especially true if any of the radioactive elements get into your body (for example dust you breath in or that contaminates food or water).