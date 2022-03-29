« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 367532 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8280 on: Yesterday at 09:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:09:17 pm
The Russian Revolution?
Two Russian revolutions, in 1905 and 1917.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8281 on: Yesterday at 09:54:23 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 08:46:07 pm
https://twitter.com/faridaily_/status/1509581329872080906?s=21&t=n5XtLVjEe9ixImrbHF41nA

An article on Substack by Farida Rustamova on the sanctions possibly uniting Russians on the us against them narrative. I thought about this briefly before, but it seems to be coming true.

It may be true, but it's - inevitably - impressionistic.

I know one thing. Nothing would have boosted Putin's popularity more, and done more to cement his dictatorship, than a quick military victory in Ukraine. Sanctions were the right way to go. We're in the business of helping Ukraine. If the fragile Russian psyche gets offended in the process that's just tough. 
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8282 on: Yesterday at 09:57:30 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 06:36:53 pm
Iirc we have a couple of people on here who work in nuclear physics... Farawayred and redbyrdz? Could be wrong,  saw a thread on the topic years ago.

I think the biggest risk is that they accidentially dug trenches through a hotspot. (Apart from messing with the reactor itself or taking a dive in a nuclear cooling ponds etc.) The area around the reactor was tidied up very quickly, parts of the building and installations that had been blown away were usually buried wherever they were found, and there isn't a map or warning signs etc of those spots. I was working with a group that took sample for environmental monitoring there a while ago, and they had to walk round with radiation monitors to avoid stepping onto those spots. This was a while ago now, so the radiation has died down more, but you could still accidentally dig something out, especially when you are not aware of the area.

Regarding radiation poisoning - afaik there are basically two types, one is acute radiation poisoning, for which you have to receive a very high dose. That is the one where your skin can turn red, your hair can fall out, and your organs turn into mush. I think the damage is sort of proportional to the dose received, so a lower (but still very high) dose could lead to lesser symptoms and probably a recovery, while extremly high doses lead to death pretty quickly. I'm not sure if there is anything there to cause such high doses though, it seems a bit unlikely, unless they dug up something really active or messed around with the old reactor.

The other type is long-term damage from lower doses. That one you wouldn't notice immediatly, but your long-term cancer risk is enhanced. This would be especially true if any of the radioactive elements get into your body (for example dust you breath in or that contaminates food or water).
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8283 on: Yesterday at 10:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:54:23 pm
It may be true, but it's - inevitably - impressionistic.

I know one thing. Nothing would have boosted Putin's popularity more, and done more to cement his dictatorship, than a quick military victory in Ukraine. Sanctions were the right way to go. We're in the business of helping Ukraine. If the fragile Russian psyche gets offended in the process that's just tough.
The effect of the sanctions will be visible only later. It is then that the public mood will begin to change.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8284 on: Yesterday at 11:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 10:06:10 pm
The effect of the sanctions will be visible only later. It is then that the public mood will begin to change.

They have empty shelves and the Midget has just allowed unofficial imports.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8285 on: Today at 12:16:31 am »
You really couldn't make this up

https://fortune.com/2022/03/29/chernobyl-ukraine-russian-soldiers-dangerous-radiation/

Chernobyl employees say Russian soldiers had no idea what the plant was and call their behavior suicidal

Two of these employees have reportedly witnessed instances of rash and dangerous conduct by the Russians, according to Reuters, with one source calling their behavior suicidal. Some soldiers had reportedly never heard about the disaster that some historians believe signaled the beginning of the end for the Soviet Union.

Shortly after the occupation started, Ukrainian officials warned that radiation levels at Chernobyl were rising due to a large number of heavy military machines disturbing the topsoil around the area. These reports have now been confirmed by employees working at Chernobyl around the time of the invasion who observed a big convoy of military vehicles driving straight through zones so contaminated with radiation that even trained safety workers at Chernobyl are not allowed to venture there.

Russian armored vehicles without radiation protection were seen driving through an area called the Red Forest, an area of woods four square miles in size surrounding the power plant. The area absorbed so much radiation from the Chernobyl explosion that its trees turned a gingery brown color, giving the forest its nickname. It is considered one of the worlds most radioactive places.

The employees said that the military vehicles kicked up a big column of dust, which may be what sent radiation levels soaring in the area following the invasion. The workers believed that breathing in that much radioactive dust could cause radiation poisoning, which can quickly turn lethal.

Valery Seida, the acting general of Chernobyl, has not been at the power plant since the invasion and could not verify the reports, but did confirm several witness accounts of recklessness by Russian soldiers who drove wherever they needed to, without heeding the warnings of plant safety officials.

https://mobile.twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1509287796065845250?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1509593655887159300%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8286 on: Today at 02:37:43 am »
