« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 365896 times)

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,177
  • Klopptimist
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8240 on: Today at 01:52:01 pm »
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,933
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8241 on: Today at 01:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:52:01 pm


Well, at least they gave up Cuba.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,018
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8242 on: Today at 01:55:09 pm »
Nice to see Ireland get Antarctica, know they've been after it for a while.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,700
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8243 on: Today at 01:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:52:01 pm

Ireland has done quite well in that Map. Made some great gains.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,688
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8244 on: Today at 03:05:52 pm »
There will finally be a terrible gimmicky 'Irish' pub in Antarctica. Exactly what that place has been missing.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,903
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8245 on: Today at 03:15:37 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:05:52 pm
There will finally be a terrible gimmicky 'Irish' pub in Antarctica. Exactly what that place has been missing.

Like the one over the road from Central station?
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,830
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8246 on: Today at 03:19:02 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:15:37 pm
Like the one over the road from Central station?

Which one?!!
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,903
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8247 on: Today at 03:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 03:19:02 pm
Which one?!!

Ha!

Lanigans, thats the one.
Logged

Offline eyescream

  • ewes'cream
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8248 on: Today at 03:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 08:15:30 am
Food for thought for those who still believe Putin alone is to blame and are worried that the sanctions will affect Russian people.

During the month of the war, Russians' support for Putin increased by 12 percentage points. According to the latest poll by the independent research center Levada his policy is supported by 83 percent of his country's inhabitants.

https://www.levada.ru/en/

I'm not surprised at all.
To understand the mentality of the Russians, one must know that throughout most of their history they have been slaves in some form. For a short period between 1861 and 1917 their population was somewhat free.
Such a population cannot have a personal opinion, it depends entirely on the master's, no matter what he/she is - king/queen, president, etc.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8249 on: Today at 04:03:58 pm »
Quote from: eyescream on Today at 03:57:40 pm
I'm not surprised at all.
To understand the mentality of the Russians, one must know that throughout most of their history they have been slaves in some form. For a short period between 1861 and 1917 their population was somewhat free.
Such a population cannot have a personal opinion, it depends entirely on the master's, no matter what he/she is - king/queen, president, etc.

1861?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,352
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8250 on: Today at 04:17:11 pm »
Quote from: eyescream on Today at 03:57:40 pm
I'm not surprised at all.
To understand the mentality of the Russians, one must know that throughout most of their history they have been slaves in some form. For a short period between 1861 and 1917 their population was somewhat free.
Such a population cannot have a personal opinion, it depends entirely on the master's, no matter what he/she is - king/queen, president, etc.

Thing is, in such a despotic regime, do people trust that they're not being listened to by certain state parties?
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline eyescream

  • ewes'cream
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8251 on: Today at 04:17:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:03:58 pm
1861?

Yes mate, their emperor Alexander called "the liberator" made a lot of reforms and one of them was to free the peasants.
The peasant were "attached" to the land and sold with it.

Quote from wiki:
"Alexander's most significant reform as emperor was the emancipation of Russia's serfs in 1861"
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,661
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8252 on: Today at 04:21:15 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:03:58 pm
1861?

It's a big date in Russian history. The abolition of serfdom.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,797
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8253 on: Today at 04:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:55:09 pm
Nice to see Ireland get Antarctica, know they've been after it for a while.

How do we not know its those Ivory Coast lads?
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,619
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8254 on: Today at 04:40:44 pm »
So Vlad is insisting gas will only be sold in roubles or not at all from tomorrow and Germany and France seem to be telling Vlad to do one. Not sure if anyone will be backing down here
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Perkinsonian

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8255 on: Today at 05:23:20 pm »
Many of the Russian troops occupying the former nuclear power plant at Chernobyl have left, Ukraine's state nuclear company says.

Energoatom said two columns of Russian forces had set off towards the Belarusian border, leaving just a few at the site.

The announcement appears to confirm reports by senior US defence officials on Wednesday of a withdrawal.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60945666
Logged

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,700
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8256 on: Today at 05:28:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:30:34 pm
How do we not know its those Ivory Coast lads?
You'd have to turn the map upside down for Ivory Coast to make a claim on it.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8257 on: Today at 05:29:17 pm »
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Up
« previous next »
 