Food for thought for those who still believe Putin alone is to blame and are worried that the sanctions will affect Russian people.



During the month of the war, Russians' support for Putin increased by 12 percentage points. According to the latest poll by the independent research center Levada his policy is supported by 83 percent of his country's inhabitants.



https://www.levada.ru/en/



I'm not surprised at all.To understand the mentality of the Russians, one must know that throughout most of their history they have been slaves in some form. For a short period between 1861 and 1917 their population was somewhat free.Such a population cannot have a personal opinion, it depends entirely on the master's, no matter what he/she is - king/queen, president, etc.