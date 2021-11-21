« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

shy_talk

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:07:02 pm
So the Salisbury poison was apparently sneaked into the country concealed in a bottle of perfume, I wonder, was Abramovich wearing Acqua di geo-politics.
Original

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:37:32 pm
That Kadyrov looks like a non PC character the fast show would do if it was still going today, he's a fucking oddball
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:41:41 pm
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 10:37:32 pm
That Kadyrov looks like a non PC character the fast show would do if it was still going today, he's a fucking oddball

I'm sure John Oliver will rip him on Sunday.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:47:24 pm
Quote from: shy_talk on Yesterday at 10:07:02 pm
So the Salisbury poison was apparently sneaked into the country concealed in a bottle of perfume, I wonder, was Abramovich wearing Acqua di geo-politics.

Saw a documentary on the poisoning a few days ago, was both sad and confusing when they found the bottle. Basically, the bottle was found by a fella. Now this guy looked like hed had a pretty hard life but things looked like they were looking up, he got himself a decent looking home, had his girlfriend, but even though things were on the up he still regularly went through bins and would find valuables or things he could use or sell, and three months after the initial poisoning he finds a bottle of perfume still in the sealed wrapping, takes it home, gives it to his girlfriend and she opens it and tries it and you can guess the rest from there. Where the bottle was for three months until it ended up in the bin still appears to be a mystery though, and it was apparently a sealed wrapper.
shy_talk

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:00:58 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:47:24 pm
Saw a documentary on the poisoning a few days ago, was both sad and confusing when they found the bottle. Basically, the bottle was found by a fella. Now this guy looked like hed had a pretty hard life but things looked like they were looking up, he got himself a decent looking home, had his girlfriend, but even though things were on the up he still regularly went through bins and would find valuables or things he could use or sell, and three months after the initial poisoning he finds a bottle of perfume still in the sealed wrapping, takes it home, gives it to his girlfriend and she opens it and tries it and you can guess the rest from there. Where the bottle was for three months until it ended up in the bin still appears to be a mystery though, and it was apparently a sealed wrapper.

Anyone asked him about that missing airman, sounds like if anyone could have a shred of a clue it might be him, as how someone can vanish so completely and be disposed of without trace is frankly beyond reason.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:51:04 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:48:03 pm
Someone should tell him that flexing doesn't really work when everything looks like it's from the 80s starting with the weird phones on the desk, what looks like a cheap tracksuit jacket and his 40-year-old-virgin haircut...
I think old-fashioned, hard-wired phones, with a wired handset, are standard for heads of state and government where good security is required. Mobiles and wireless handsets are not secure. It was just a lucky coincidence that the old phones matched his 'tastes' and decor so well. Kadyrov exudes a crass disregard for the well-being and life of others. A true and extreme psychopath, I am certain.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:54:02 am
https://twitter.com/mrkovalenko/status/1509278005469847574?s=21&t=6pufr6s2Brv9iwikEmC1ZA

Quote
Seven busses packed with Russian soldiers suffering from Acute Radiation Syndrome arrived to #Belarus from the #Ukrainian #Chernobyl exclusion zone. Source: member of public council of state #Ukraine agency of exclusion zone Yaroslav Yemelyanenko via Unian news agency.


American sources have confirmed the Russians have pulled out of Chernobyl.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:59:21 am
killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:51:51 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:54:02 am
https://twitter.com/mrkovalenko/status/1509278005469847574?s=21&t=6pufr6s2Brv9iwikEmC1ZA


American sources have confirmed the Russians have pulled out of Chernobyl.

Its almost as if firing on a nuclear power plant wasnt a good idea?

Never knew that the Russians were so fucking useless.
Perkinsonian

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:15:30 am
Food for thought for those who still believe Putin alone is to blame and are worried that the sanctions will affect Russian people.

During the month of the war, Russians' support for Putin increased by 12 percentage points. According to the latest poll by the independent research center Levada his policy is supported by 83 percent of his country's inhabitants.

https://www.levada.ru/en/

Commie Bobbie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:29:59 am
If we can't get Putin - for obvious reasons - I wonder whether it's viable to get c*nts like Kadyrov wiped from this planet - if not sent to The Hague?

Surely western special forces are somewhere in and around there.
killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:31:36 am
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 08:15:30 am
Food for thought for those who still believe Putin alone is to blame and are worried that the sanctions will affect Russian people.

During the month of the war, Russians' support for Putin increased by 12 percentage points. According to the latest poll by the independent research center Levada his policy is supported by 83 percent of his country's inhabitants.

https://www.levada.ru/en/



I very much doubt anyone gives a shit about the Russian people right about now.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:39:45 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:51:51 am
Its almost as if firing on a nuclear power plant wasnt a good idea?

Never knew that the Russians were so fucking useless.

They didnt fire at the plant, but they took up positions within the Chernobyl exclusion zone and dug trenches there. The soil around that area is highly radioactive.

Most likely the troops present are unaware of what happened at Chernobyl.
redbyrdz

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:01:53 am
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 08:15:30 am
Food for thought for those who still believe Putin alone is to blame and are worried that the sanctions will affect Russian people.

During the month of the war, Russians' support for Putin increased by 12 percentage points. According to the latest poll by the independent research center Levada his policy is supported by 83 percent of his country's inhabitants.

https://www.levada.ru/en/



Wonder if people are scared to answer surveys like that now. Or maybe it just shows that gleichschaltung works. :-\
Perkinsonian

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:23:15 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:01:53 am
Wonder if people are scared to answer surveys like that now. Or maybe it just shows that gleichschaltung works. :-\
It seems to me that most Russians are infected with the thought of rebuilding the Soviet Union/imperial Russia and "its greatness". Putin only expresses their dreams and strengthens them. Aggression against Ukraine has their full support, even at the price of sanctions.
24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:25:26 am
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 09:23:15 am
It seems to me that most Russians are infected with the thought of rebuilding the Soviet Union and "its greatness". Putin only expresses their dreams and strengthens them. Aggression against Ukraine has their full support, even at the price of sanctions.
Для большей пользы.?
Perkinsonian

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:30:09 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 09:25:26 am
Для большей пользы.?
Личность - ничто, нация - все.
Zlen

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:31:20 am
Having grown up in a country where most people are brainwashed by nationalism I would take that poll only with a slight pinch of salt. Never underestimate how petty, spiteful, vengeful and ill-informed most people can be. Rulers who operate in states like these know very well how to play the crowd, they have years or decades of experience and the instrument they play is finely tuned to turn people's grievances and fears into pride, anger or resentment against 'others'. Specific to Russia is that 'batten down the hatches - invaders from the west are coming' - is basically their national sport number one. It's a state of mind they almost need no pushing to relapse into. There will be no revolution against Putin there, not even a glimpse of it.
Riquende

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:52:21 am
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 09:23:15 am
It seems to me that most Russians are infected with the thought of rebuilding the Soviet Union/imperial Russia and "its greatness".

A majority of voters in 2016 ushered in Brexit, and the notion of returning to a "Great" Britain (and even explicitly the Empire) was a clear running theme for a lot of them. The nostalgia people have for a time they didn't even live through, when their nation/state was considered a more major world player, sadly isn't confined to Russia.

Plus: 'Make America Great Again'.

Of course, there are fundamental differences between states that constrain the leadership in what they can attempt to do with that weaponised nostalgia, but people can be bastards anywhere, and in greater numbers that you'd expect.
killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:58:35 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 08:39:45 am
They didnt fire at the plant, but they took up positions within the Chernobyl exclusion zone and dug trenches there. The soil around that area is highly radioactive.

Most likely the troops present are unaware of what happened at Chernobyl.

If only they had Google.
