Having grown up in a country where most people are brainwashed by nationalism I would take that poll only with a slight pinch of salt. Never underestimate how petty, spiteful, vengeful and ill-informed most people can be. Rulers who operate in states like these know very well how to play the crowd, they have years or decades of experience and the instrument they play is finely tuned to turn people's grievances and fears into pride, anger or resentment against 'others'. Specific to Russia is that 'batten down the hatches - invaders from the west are coming' - is basically their national sport number one. It's a state of mind they almost need no pushing to relapse into. There will be no revolution against Putin there, not even a glimpse of it.