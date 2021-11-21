So the Salisbury poison was apparently sneaked into the country concealed in a bottle of perfume, I wonder, was Abramovich wearing Acqua di geo-politics.



Saw a documentary on the poisoning a few days ago, was both sad and confusing when they found the bottle. Basically, the bottle was found by a fella. Now this guy looked like hed had a pretty hard life but things looked like they were looking up, he got himself a decent looking home, had his girlfriend, but even though things were on the up he still regularly went through bins and would find valuables or things he could use or sell, and three months after the initial poisoning he finds a bottle of perfume still in the sealed wrapping, takes it home, gives it to his girlfriend and she opens it and tries it and you can guess the rest from there. Where the bottle was for three months until it ended up in the bin still appears to be a mystery though, and it was apparently a sealed wrapper.