Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8200 on: Yesterday at 10:07:02 pm
So the Salisbury poison was apparently sneaked into the country concealed in a bottle of perfume, I wonder, was Abramovich wearing Acqua di geo-politics.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8201 on: Yesterday at 10:37:32 pm
That Kadyrov looks like a non PC character the fast show would do if it was still going today, he's a fucking oddball
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8202 on: Yesterday at 10:41:41 pm
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 10:37:32 pm
That Kadyrov looks like a non PC character the fast show would do if it was still going today, he's a fucking oddball

I'm sure John Oliver will rip him on Sunday.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8203 on: Yesterday at 10:47:24 pm
Quote from: shy_talk on Yesterday at 10:07:02 pm
So the Salisbury poison was apparently sneaked into the country concealed in a bottle of perfume, I wonder, was Abramovich wearing Acqua di geo-politics.

Saw a documentary on the poisoning a few days ago, was both sad and confusing when they found the bottle. Basically, the bottle was found by a fella. Now this guy looked like hed had a pretty hard life but things looked like they were looking up, he got himself a decent looking home, had his girlfriend, but even though things were on the up he still regularly went through bins and would find valuables or things he could use or sell, and three months after the initial poisoning he finds a bottle of perfume still in the sealed wrapping, takes it home, gives it to his girlfriend and she opens it and tries it and you can guess the rest from there. Where the bottle was for three months until it ended up in the bin still appears to be a mystery though, and it was apparently a sealed wrapper.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8204 on: Yesterday at 11:00:58 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:47:24 pm
Saw a documentary on the poisoning a few days ago, was both sad and confusing when they found the bottle. Basically, the bottle was found by a fella. Now this guy looked like hed had a pretty hard life but things looked like they were looking up, he got himself a decent looking home, had his girlfriend, but even though things were on the up he still regularly went through bins and would find valuables or things he could use or sell, and three months after the initial poisoning he finds a bottle of perfume still in the sealed wrapping, takes it home, gives it to his girlfriend and she opens it and tries it and you can guess the rest from there. Where the bottle was for three months until it ended up in the bin still appears to be a mystery though, and it was apparently a sealed wrapper.

Anyone asked him about that missing airman, sounds like if anyone could have a shred of a clue it might be him, as how someone can vanish so completely and be disposed of without trace is frankly beyond reason.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8205 on: Yesterday at 11:51:04 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:48:03 pm
Someone should tell him that flexing doesn't really work when everything looks like it's from the 80s starting with the weird phones on the desk, what looks like a cheap tracksuit jacket and his 40-year-old-virgin haircut...
I think old-fashioned, hard-wired phones, with a wired handset, are standard for heads of state and government where good security is required. Mobiles and wireless handsets are not secure. It was just a lucky coincidence that the old phones matched his 'tastes' and decor so well. Kadyrov exudes a crass disregard for the well-being and life of others. A true and extreme psychopath, I am certain.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8206 on: Today at 03:54:02 am
https://twitter.com/mrkovalenko/status/1509278005469847574?s=21&t=6pufr6s2Brv9iwikEmC1ZA

Quote
Seven busses packed with Russian soldiers suffering from Acute Radiation Syndrome arrived to #Belarus from the #Ukrainian #Chernobyl exclusion zone. Source: member of public council of state #Ukraine agency of exclusion zone Yaroslav Yemelyanenko via Unian news agency.


American sources have confirmed the Russians have pulled out of Chernobyl.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8207 on: Today at 03:59:21 am
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8208 on: Today at 07:51:51 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:54:02 am
https://twitter.com/mrkovalenko/status/1509278005469847574?s=21&t=6pufr6s2Brv9iwikEmC1ZA


American sources have confirmed the Russians have pulled out of Chernobyl.

Its almost as if firing on a nuclear power plant wasnt a good idea?

Never knew that the Russians were so fucking useless.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8209 on: Today at 08:15:30 am
Food for thought for those who still believe Putin alone is to blame and are worried that the sanctions will affect Russian people.

During the month of the war, Russians' support for Putin increased by 12 percentage points. According to the latest poll by the independent research center Levada his policy is supported by 83 percent of his country's inhabitants.

https://www.levada.ru/en/

