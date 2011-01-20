« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 200 201 202 203 204 [205]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 360106 times)

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8160 on: Yesterday at 10:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Bill Shepherd on Yesterday at 09:15:32 pm
Absolutely.

I jumped straight to the false flag conclusion due to the ongoing peace talks - blaming Ukraine for attacking inside Russian borders would be straight out of their playbook.

Admittedly, pretty much my entire knowledge of Russia comes from reading Firefox in about 1983, so I'll go back to lurking.

Firefox is outdated. Try Chrome instead.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,173
  • Klopptimist
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8161 on: Yesterday at 10:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Bill Shepherd on Yesterday at 09:15:32 pm
Admittedly, pretty much my entire knowledge of Russia comes from reading Firefox in about 1983, so I'll go back to lurking.

You have to think in Russian!
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,230
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8162 on: Yesterday at 10:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:15:15 pm
The topgrade Chobham armour is AFAIK bolt on, so they can give that to Leopard 2s if we want to equip our allies (we already provide them to Abrams). The rifled barrel of Challenger 2 bars the fancier ammunition that the smoothbores of the other NATO tanks can use. IIRC our next adaptation is a smoothbore so we can use that ammunition too, since they don't lose too much in accuracy and range in practice (the usual reason for rifles).

That's interesting to know, thanks! :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,609
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8163 on: Yesterday at 11:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:30:39 pm

It's definitely a quantity issue. There was supposed to be 12 Type 45 destroyers originally, but it got scaled back to six.

As for where the money is coming from, knowing this sodding government they'll just cut everyone's benefit.


Its a debate were going to have to have (hopefully without the benefits cut), the worst cost of living crisis in recent history is upon us, public services already cut to the bone, so something will have to give or we just close our eyes and pretend it will all just go away (which it wont).
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8164 on: Today at 01:06:28 am »
Any debate can stay the fuck away from taking more away from any social services.

NATO is plenty strong enough and even if it wasn't there's plenty of other pockets that can fund it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 200 201 202 203 204 [205]   Go Up
« previous next »
 