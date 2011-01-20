

It's definitely a quantity issue. There was supposed to be 12 Type 45 destroyers originally, but it got scaled back to six.



As for where the money is coming from, knowing this sodding government they'll just cut everyone's benefit.





Its a debate were going to have to have (hopefully without the benefits cut), the worst cost of living crisis in recent history is upon us, public services already cut to the bone, so something will have to give or we just close our eyes and pretend it will all just go away (which it wont).