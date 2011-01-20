« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 198 199 200 201 202 [203]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 354087 times)

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8080 on: Today at 09:28:13 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 09:06:13 am
Im not sure what point you're trying to make if I'm honest. I was just making a point about the fact that developing countries turning to the likes of Russia are in fact never going to develop.   They'll end up with a heavily armed perma-government who crushes all dissenting voices and allows Putin to plunder all natural resources. It's currently happening in the Central African Republic. China aren't going to be any better for them.
But their governments are well aware of that, they're just feathering their own nests.
It's not that western countries have a shining record abroad but once people have no right to self determination (Democracy) then they're lot will never improve.
All of which Ukrainians are acutely aware of. They're not willing to be turned into Belarus or any other Putin puppet state.

All the colonialist stuff the west is criticised for doing, they've stopped doing. All the colonialist stuff the west is criticised for doing, China is now doing. The west's imperialism is history. China's imperialism is current affairs.

And a lot of what the west is blamed for, is the responsibility of the locals. Such as Afghanistan, which is listed above. One of the last vestiges of colonialism is the idea that the natives aren't capable of taking responsibility for themselves. One of the aspects of post-colonialism that the anti-west left do not get is the idea that the natives are capable of taking responsibility for themselves, that what is happening is their choice and not the result of western decisions. Afghanistan is the object example of that in action. Huge amounts of resources poured in, and they've comprehensively rejected the west. Despite western decisions, they've gone their own way.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 865
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8081 on: Today at 09:59:29 am »
Keep reading about this Z.

The comparison with the Pulp Fiction character seems apt. He was a control freak rapist wasn't he.

Let's hope it ends the same way for this Z.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • blazed
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8082 on: Today at 10:30:33 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:58:05 am
Do people in these countries not have agency? Or are they forever the victims of the west?

Rebuilding a nation's governance systems, infrastructure, production economy and internal security takes decades if not more.  The damage done cannot be magically undone. See Iraq for an example of a stable country that has been reduced to a 'failed state' through western intervention.

The entire economies of 'developed' nations have been built through conquests and exploitation of resources in Africa, Asia and South America.
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 09:06:13 am
Im not sure what point you're trying to make if I'm honest. I was just making a point about the fact that developing countries turning to the likes of Russia are in fact never going to develop.   They'll end up with a heavily armed perma-government who crushes all dissenting voices and allows Putin to plunder all natural resources. It's currently happening in the Central African Republic. China aren't going to be any better for them.
But their governments are well aware of that, they're just feathering their own nests.
It's not that western countries have a shining record abroad but once people have no right to self determination (Democracy) then they're lot will never improve.
All of which Ukrainians are acutely aware of. They're not willing to be turned into Belarus or any other Putin puppet state.



It was more of a response to the discussion on YK's glib post. Apologies if it seemed like I was having a go at you.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8083 on: Today at 10:40:19 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 10:30:33 am
Rebuilding a nation's governance systems, infrastructure, production economy and internal security takes decades if not more.  The damage done cannot be magically undone. See Iraq for an example of a stable country that has been reduced to a 'failed state' through western intervention.

And they're rebuilding it again in their own way. They're making their own way in the world, as is Afghanistan. They don't exist merely as a way for the anti-west left to have a go at the west. They get to decide too.


Quote
The entire economies of 'developed' nations have been built through conquests and exploitation of resources in Africa, Asia and South America.

And China are now having a go at that game. What you criticise the west for was done in the past. What you criticise the west for is now being done by China. One of them is history. The other is current affairs. I'd say that one is more relevant than the other.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8084 on: Today at 10:51:07 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:47:06 am
Putin and his princes.

There's only one prince left. Another one had an freak accident last year. (the lecture was from 2018)
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,603
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8085 on: Today at 11:06:05 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:26:27 am
Who knows if RA was poisoned or not.  Does appear strange if Putin sent him off to negotiate and then poisoned him when there.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2022/03/28/us-official-doubts-roman-abramovich-was-poisoned-report-claims/?sh=4767ee6626a1

Maybe Putin saw him as taking Ukraines side over mother Russia, a straight up fuck you to Ambramovich that no ones untouchable and can be reached if Putin wants to.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,646
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8086 on: Today at 11:09:59 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:45:50 am
You hardly expect Africa to be pro West after they have been raped and pillaged by Western superpowers for centuries. Maybe you should put yourself in their shoes. An ignorant post

I do expect a vote against Putin's aggression (a "pro-West vote" as you tellingly call it). These are sovereign and independent nations. They're big boys now. I want them to behave as big boys. The principle is so clear cut  - do they approve of Russian imperialism or do they disapprove? - that the memory of their own colonial past should make the decision even easier. In some cases it clearly has.

In fact the three African members of the Security Council (Kenya, Ghana, and Gabon) did the right thing and voted against Russian imperialism.  Of the African members of the General Assembly, a slight majority (28 out of 54) also voted against Russian imperialism. Eritrea alone supported imperialism. But the rest abstained.

Abstention isn't as bad as voting for aggression - an act which basically trashed the UN's own conventions - but it is still obviously morally bankrupt. There is a clear pattern however. Just about all the African countries who couldn't quite bring themselves to condemn Russian imperialism are autocracies. Fifty or sixty or seventy years after independence they are still ruled by strong men who rape and loot their treasuries and use force and coercion to keep themselves and their friends in power. I didn't do this to them. Nor did you. Nor did the African masses. These thugs and thieves did it themselves. I suspect this is the reason they can't condemn Putin. They are too like him.

Their abstention isn't payback for the Mau Mau (or the railways for that matter). It's recognition. It's "We like Putin because we want to be Putin." Africa deserves better.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,684
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8087 on: Today at 11:12:00 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:40:19 am
And they're rebuilding it again in their own way. They're making their own way in the world, as is Afghanistan. They don't exist merely as a way for the anti-west left to have a go at the west. They get to decide too.


And China are now having a go at that game. What you criticise the west for was done in the past. What you criticise the west for is now being done by China. One of them is history. The other is current affairs. I'd say that one is more relevant than the other.

Well no, not really, they are both quite relevant I would say. You can't just drain continents of their own resources for 100s of years, reap all the benefits and then get to sit there and say look we're not doing that any more aren't we so great, whilst continuing to reap all the benefits that your years of pillaging have bestowed upon you.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,684
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8088 on: Today at 11:14:22 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:09:59 am
I do expect a vote against Putin's aggression (a "pro-West vote" as you tellingly call it). These are sovereign and independent nations. They're big boys now. I want them to behave as big boys. The principle is so clear cut  - do they approve of Russian imperialism or do they disapprove? - that the memory of their own colonial past should make the decision even easier. In some cases it clearly has.

In fact the three African members of the Security Council (Kenya, Ghana, and Gabon) did the right thing and voted against Russian imperialism.  Of the African members of the General Assembly, a slight majority (28 out of 54) also voted against Russian imperialism. Eritrea alone supported imperialism. But the rest abstained.

Abstention isn't as bad as voting for aggression - an act which basically trashed the UN's own conventions - but it is still obviously morally bankrupt. There is a clear pattern however. Just about all the African countries who couldn't quite bring themselves to condemn Russian imperialism are autocracies. Fifty or sixty or seventy years after independence they are still ruled by strong men who rape and loot their treasuries and use force and coercion to keep themselves and their friends in power. I didn't do this to them. Nor did you. Nor did the African masses. These thugs and thieves did it themselves. I suspect this is the reason they can't condemn Putin. They are too like him.

Their abstention isn't payback for the Mau Mau (or the railways for that matter). It's recognition. It's "We like Putin because we want to be Putin." Africa deserves better.

Did we leave those countries in a way that would allow them to succeed, or did we leave massive power vacuums for strong men to take advantage of?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8089 on: Today at 11:15:15 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:12:00 am
Well no, not really, they are both quite relevant I would say. You can't just drain continents of their own resources for 100s of years, reap all the benefits and then get to sit there and say look we're not doing that any more aren't we so great, whilst continuing to reap all the benefits that your years of pillaging have bestowed upon you.

Er, one of them is happening now. I'd say that that is considerably more relevant than something that happened in the past. Unless you just want to be able to point fingers and say that someone is wrong.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,603
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8090 on: Today at 11:16:02 am »
This is half the problem with this whole debate. As I said before, this isnt about the West or NATO or former imperial powers and colonialists, its about Ukraine. When countries support or turn a blind eye to Russias aggression they are not sticking it to the West, they are sticking it to the Ukrainians. The West will be ok whatever happens, its Ukraine who gets fucked.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,684
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8091 on: Today at 11:18:12 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:15:15 am
Er, one of them is happening now. I'd say that that is considerably more relevant than something that happened in the past. Unless you just want to be able to point fingers and say that someone is wrong.

Read it again, we are still to this day enjoying the benefits of our actions in those continents. So however much you would like it to be in the past, it isn't, we're still enjoying the fruits of our labour. Just because that labour happened in the past doesn't make it irrelevant.

Both things can be terrible at the same time.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8092 on: Today at 11:18:28 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:14:22 am
Did we leave those countries in a way that would allow them to succeed, or did we leave massive power vacuums for strong men to take advantage of?

It's not our responsibility to leave them with what we consider to be proper functional systems. Afghanistan, cited by an above poster as a failing state that's our fault, is an example of that. The locals have the right to reject whatever it was that we thought was good for them. Unless you want to go in full colonialist, the locals get to decide.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8093 on: Today at 11:20:45 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:18:12 am
Read it again, we are still to this day enjoying the benefits of our actions in those continents. So however much you would like it to be in the past, it isn't, we're still enjoying the fruits of our labour. Just because that labour happened in the past doesn't make it irrelevant.

Both things can be terrible at the same time.

One of them is history, and past changing. One of them is happening now. You can decide at leisure how history is interpreted. The other is going on right now, with decisions being made.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,646
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8094 on: Today at 11:21:57 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:14:22 am
Did we leave those countries in a way that would allow them to succeed, or did we leave massive power vacuums for strong men to take advantage of?

That's a massive question and the answers are as varied as both the countries which were colonised and the character of the colonising powers. It's also the wrong thread. Some countries are clearly worse off now than they were in the first few years of independence. Others aren't.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,684
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8095 on: Today at 11:26:14 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:18:28 am
It's not our responsibility to leave them with what we consider to be proper functional systems. Afghanistan, cited by an above poster as a failing state that's our fault, is an example of that. The locals have the right to reject whatever it was that we thought was good for them. Unless you want to go in full colonialist, the locals get to decide.

Not our responsibility  :lmao
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,684
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8096 on: Today at 11:28:30 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:21:57 am
That's a massive question and the answers are as varied as both the countries which were colonised and the character of the colonising powers. It's also the wrong thread. Some countries are clearly worse off now than they were in the first few years of independence. Others aren't.

You're right, it's the wrong thread. I just find it funny when people argue that not everything is black and white and then people try to offer some context they're told there is no need for context etc.

I'll leave it here and bow out of the thread.

Western Imperialism is bad and so is Eastern Imperialism. That shouldn't be too hard a finishing statement to agree on.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8097 on: Today at 11:30:20 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:26:14 am
Not our responsibility  :lmao

Do you agree with those white mercs in the 70s who wanted to "sort out Africa" because of all those failed states? Or do you think that they get to decide their own way, whether we think that it isn't working or not?

BTW, the last stage of the British empire was what was termed "paternalism", or the idea that they knew what was best for the colonies, and would bring them up to a certain level of civilisation before giving them increasing amounts of autonomy as dominions. Do you agree with this view? Or do you find it insulting?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,684
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8098 on: Today at 11:33:26 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:30:20 am
Do you agree with those white mercs in the 70s who wanted to "sort out Africa" because of all those failed states? Or do you think that they get to decide their own way, whether we think that it isn't working or not?

BTW, the last stage of the British empire was what was termed "paternalism", or the idea that they knew what was best for the colonies, and would bring them up to a certain level of civilisation before giving them increasing amounts of autonomy as dominions. Do you agree with this view? Or do you find it insulting?

Again, I think it's more nuanced. Maybe we should never have been there in the first place.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8099 on: Today at 11:42:37 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:33:26 am
Again, I think it's more nuanced. Maybe we should never have been there in the first place.

The last bit isn't something we can do anything about. But it strikes me, whenever the argument is made that we didn't leave a good enough structure in place and that their subsequent failure is our fault. We could have stayed there longer if we really believed in the paternalistic route. But the locals wanted us out immediately, whatever we thought would be best for them. It wasn't our place to decide what was best for them. Their priority was our immediate exit, and then they would decide what's best for them.

The ultimate maturation of post-colonialism is accepting that we don't get to decide what's best for the former colonies. And I'm speaking as someone from one of these former colonies.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,451
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8100 on: Today at 11:43:34 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:26:14 am
Not our responsibility  :lmao

We can only show them what we we think is a good solution for governance.
Its upto the locals to decide for themselves if they want to keep it or reject it.
Medieval mindset will almost always reject modern ideas. But thats how the system works.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,684
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8101 on: Today at 11:44:24 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:42:37 am
The last bit isn't something we can do anything about. But it strikes me, whenever the argument is made that we didn't leave a good enough structure in place and that their subsequent failure is our fault. We could have stayed there longer if we really believed in the paternalistic route. But the locals wanted us out immediately, whatever we thought would be best for them. It wasn't our place to decide what was best for them. Their priority was our immediate exit, and then they would decide what's best for them.

The ultimate maturation of post-colonialism is accepting that we don't get to decide what's best for the former colonies. And I'm speaking as someone from one of these former colonies.

Which locals wanted us out immediately though? The ones who would then use to vacuum to further their own interests?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,684
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8102 on: Today at 11:45:12 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 11:43:34 am
We can only show them what we we think is a good solution for governance.
Its upto the locals to decide for themselves if they want to keep it or reject it.
Medieval mindset will almost always reject modern ideas. But thats how the system works.

When people say it's up to the locals to decide. It isn't though is it. It's up to a handful of 'strong men'.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,451
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8103 on: Today at 11:49:36 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:45:12 am
When people say it's up to the locals to decide. It isn't though is it. It's up to a handful of 'strong men'.

Yes. Looks even better. I shouldve been more elaborate there.
If they have a medieval mindset, then thats how the nation will progress.
But what we show them, has no bearing on whether they are going to adopt it or not, is what I am trying to say.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,684
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8104 on: Today at 11:53:25 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 11:49:36 am
Yes. Looks even better. I shouldve been more elaborate there.
If they have a medieval mindset, then thats how the nation will progress.
But what we show them, has no bearing on whether they are going to adopt it or not, is what I am trying to say.

I can agree with you there, but surely it is at least our responsibility to try and leave in place structures for their future success.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8105 on: Today at 11:54:25 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:44:24 am
Which locals wanted us out immediately though? The ones who would then use to vacuum to further their own interests?

Who else did you want us to put in charge? How long did you want us to stay there whilst preparing for someone else to take charge?

See the cited example of Afghanistan again. The US-backed regime was in power longer than the Taliban had been in power. Once we decided we were to leave, the Taliban returned to power even before we left. And the poster cites Afghanistan as an example of our failure. Who are we to decide that the Taliban should not be in power, when the Afghan people have clearly shown that they have their backing? How is it the fault of the west that the Taliban are in power?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,646
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8106 on: Today at 11:58:12 am »
Any road, back to Ukraine.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/29/russia-compares-sanctions-to-war-as-uk-says-putin-preparing-to-send-1000-mercenaries-to-ukraine

This is hilarious. The war is not a "war" according to Putin.  It's just "special operations". Whereas sanctions are "total war".

George Orwell keeps on giving.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,451
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8107 on: Today at 11:59:25 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:53:25 am
I can agree with you there, but surely it is at least our responsibility to try and leave in place structures for their future success.

A medieval and neandrethal mindset is only going to result in medieval and neandrethal governance. There are countless examples for this.

Do you think the nations dont have the systems in place? They do. But because they dont want to adopt to, lets say modern society, they are the way they are. And as a result, any consequence of their decision, is solely on them. Simples.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,684
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8108 on: Today at 12:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:54:25 am
Who else did you want us to put in charge? How long did you want us to stay there whilst preparing for someone else to take charge?

See the cited example of Afghanistan again. The US-backed regime was in power longer than the Taliban had been in power. Once we decided we were to leave, the Taliban returned to power even before we left. And the poster cites Afghanistan as an example of our failure. Who are we to decide that the Taliban should not be in power, when the Afghan people have clearly shown that they have their backing? How is it the fault of the west that the Taliban are in power?

How have they shown they have their backing? They've certainly shown they live in fear of them, not sure where this unequivocal backing of them is though?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,684
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8109 on: Today at 12:07:36 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 11:59:25 am
A medieval and neandrethal mindset is only going to result in medieval and neandrethal governance. There are countless examples for this.

Do you think the nations dont have the systems in place? They do. But because they dont want to adopt to, lets say modern society, they are the way they are. And as a result, any consequence of their decision, is solely on them. Simples.

Why did we go there in the first place so?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Pages: 1 ... 198 199 200 201 202 [203]   Go Up
« previous next »
 