Evaluation of Russia by Finnish Intelligence Colonel (subtitles). A dubbed version in comments ...
Fascinating. I watched it over a couple of nights. I felt I could understand the Finnish after a bit. Probably some of the borrowed words. Im sure the Finns are ready for Ivan when the time comes.
Its interesting he traces Russian "strategic"
culture back to the Mongol horde and the sacking of Kyiv.
And more recent history shaping the absolutism we see with Putin and his princes. I never knew they are the inheritors of Byzantium orthodoxy and they see themselves as the 3rd Rome, and all the divine rights that bestows. I read Why Nations Fail
a few years ago, its the same thing here isnt it, an extractive and criminal ruling class that fucks over the ordinary people and consolidates power with perennial border wars. I havent lived or visited Russia but Ive worked with a few and that non-smiling demeanour they have alarmed me at first but then you realize they dont smile in public (typically) because thats only for the stupid or more dangerously the happy (and then some fucker will be after - or grassing you up for - whatevers making you content). Also the different kinds of truth is interesting and the real truth is only for the kitchen table. Thanks for posting