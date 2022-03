Evaluation of Russia by Finnish Intelligence Colonel (subtitles). A dubbed version in comments ...



https://www.youtube.com/v/kF9KretXqJw



Fascinating. I watched it over a couple of nights. I felt I could understand the Finnish after a bit. Probably some of the borrowed words. I’m sure the Finns are ready for Ivan when the time comes.It’s interesting he traces Russian "strategic" culture back to the Mongol horde and the sacking of Kyiv.And more recent history shaping the absolutism we see with Putin and his princes. I never knew they are the inheritors of Byzantium orthodoxy and they see themselves as the 3rd Rome, and all the divine rights that bestows. I read Why Nations Fail a few years ago, it’s the same thing here isn’t it, an extractive and criminal ruling class that fucks over the ordinary people and consolidates power with perennial border wars. I haven’t lived or visited Russia but I’ve worked with a few and that non-smiling demeanour they have alarmed me at first but then you realize they don’t smile in public (typically) because that’s only for the stupid or more dangerously the happy (and then some fucker will be after - or grassing you up for - whatever’s making you content). Also the different kinds of truth is interesting and the real truth is only for the kitchen table. Thanks for posting