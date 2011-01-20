Evaluation of Russia by Finnish Intelligence Colonel (subtitles). A dubbed version in comments ...



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kF9KretXqJw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kF9KretXqJw</a>



Sorry if repost.



Fascinating. I watched it over a couple of nights. I felt I could understand the Finnish after a bit. Probably some of the borrowed words. Im sure the Finns are ready for Ivan when the time comes.Its interesting he traces Russian "strategic" culture back to the Mongol horde and the sacking of Kyiv.And more recent history shaping the absolutism we see with Putin and his princes. I never knew they are the inheritors of Byzantium orthodoxy and they see themselves as the 3rd Rome, and all the divine rights that bestows. I read Why Nations Fail a few years ago, its the same thing here isnt it, an extractive and criminal ruling class that fucks over the ordinary people and consolidates power with perennial border wars. I havent lived or visited Russia but Ive worked with a few and that non-smiling demeanour they have alarmed me at first but then you realize they dont smile in public (typically) because thats only for the stupid or more dangerously the happy (and then some fucker will be after - or grassing you up for - whatevers making you content). Also the different kinds of truth is interesting and the real truth is only for the kitchen table. Thanks for posting