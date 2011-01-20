« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7960 on: Yesterday at 12:07:55 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:57:52 am
Bla bla bla....i'm sorry to be so insolent with the facts you quite correctly articulate above...

But how many "agreements" has Russia rolled over in order to kill innocent civilians in Ukraine, the reality is - rules and treaty's mean fuck all when it comes to war, Putin is setting the rules of the game....it's time we start playing him at his own game, by the rules hes dictated....every single day we don't, innocent lives are lost.... this is not acceptable.

I'm sick and tired of hiding behind conventions and rules of engagement with an opponent who does not respect them....

It time now, to push back.

You want us to drop Turkey as a NATO ally, then declare war on Turkey, in order to hit Russia in the flank? Because that's what you've been advocating.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7961 on: Yesterday at 12:14:15 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:07:55 pm
You want us to drop Turkey as a NATO ally, then declare war on Turkey, in order to hit Russia in the flank? Because that's what you've been advocating.

Is Turkey behaving like a NATO ally?

And if your question is whether we should control international waters around Ukraine, i absolutely endorse that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7962 on: Yesterday at 12:18:08 pm
Just to be clear, Turkey has a choice....it needs to make that choice, and quick....sitting on the fence is not an option.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7963 on: Yesterday at 12:26:03 pm
Different country, same tactics (plus they are in bed together just now)..... (13 mins long, needs watching and sharing)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ZhgYT6ipZU

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7964 on: Yesterday at 12:37:03 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on March 26, 2022, 10:21:06 pm
Talking of people having their backs, heres one example of a country whose loyalty Id certainly question:

Oligarchs welcome in Turkey, foreign minister says

Russia's oligarchs can continue to do business in Turkey so long as they respect international law, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says.

He was asked at the Doha Forum in Qatar if Russian oligarchs facing sanctions from western countries could do business in Turkey.

"Of course, if it is legal; if it is not against international law, I will consider it," he says.

"If it is against international law, that's another story."

Two superyachts belonging to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in Turkey this week.

Nato member Turkey, which has strong ties with both Russia and Ukraine, hasn't joined western sanctions targeting Moscow's oligarchs.

Another despicable regime. Erdogan has a lot in common with Putin. They deserve each other.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7965 on: Yesterday at 12:41:56 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:14:15 pm
Is Turkey behaving like a NATO ally?

And if your question is whether we should control international waters around Ukraine, i absolutely endorse that.

Do you endorse invading Turkey and taking control of the straits?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7966 on: Yesterday at 12:42:52 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:14:15 pm
Is Turkey behaving like a NATO ally?

Membership of NATO involves signing up to a treaty which has specific obligations and requirements, including (I assume) specific procedures to complain about other members and seek redress if they aren't following the rules. If you set a precedent that some members can unilaterally decide that others "aren't behaving right" and punish them for it (including apparently invading them) then the whole organisation can pretty much be packed in as worthless.

Is Turkey being the best ally? Maybe not. But are their actions running counter to their NATO obligations? I'm not qualified to answer that, but it's the real question here.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7967 on: Yesterday at 12:43:35 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:38:22 am
I don't blame Biden at all for his comments, as diplomatically inconvenient as they are. Putin's Russia cannot be trusted to be a law abiding nation.

I don't believe for a moment that Putin thought NATO represented a genuine threat to Russia, even with former Soviet satellite states joining it. But he did consider it to be loss of prestige and a weakening of diplomatic influence. Putin likely also feared a cultural invasion from western values, and a "westernisation" of the Russian mindset.

This war is driven by his ego. Regardless of how it turns out, we can't be expected to just go back to doing business with him when this is all over, as if nothing has happened.  The rhetoric and threats coming from Russian politicians borders on hysteria.

Good post.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7968 on: Yesterday at 12:52:25 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:41:56 pm
Do you endorse invading Turkey and taking control of the straits?

Do you ever answer a question without asking one?

I've never endorsed "invading Turkey" - i'm questioning with good reason their co-operation as a NATO ally.... welcoming in Oligarchs ships into their harbours, contradicting the collective desire....because they have one foot far too deep in a Russian arse....


What sort of partner is that for NATO?

If Turkey are obstructing the goal of the very founding principles of NATO...then they are no longer part of the solution, rather a trojan horse in an organisation that right now needs to be stronger and tighter than ever before.

My opinion - NATO should have a very active presence in the international waters - NATO waters (Turkey is a member) with every fucking carrier possible to dissuade a Russian Naval advance from the south....now we've not done that, which is why the south is being bombarded daily and innocent lives are dying.....

We could have prevented this... and Turkey should have been the driving force behind preventing it, but they have opened their legs..like a tart with lipstick on.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7969 on: Yesterday at 12:58:44 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:52:25 pm
Do you ever answer a question without asking one?

I've never endorsed "invading Turkey" - i'm questioning with good reason their co-operation as a NATO ally.... welcoming in Oligarchs ships into their harbours, contradicting the collective desire....because they have one foot far too deep in a Russian arse....


What sort of partner is that for NATO?

If Turkey are obstructing the goal of the very founding principles of NATO...then they are no longer part of the solution, rather a trojan horse in an organisation that right now needs to be stronger and tighter than ever before.

My opinion - NATO should have a very active presence in the international waters - NATO waters (Turkey is a member) with every fucking carrier possible to dissuade a Russian Naval advance from the south....now we've not done that, which is why the south is being bombarded daily and innocent lives are dying.....

We could have prevented this...

I'm not sure what you're advocating can be achieved without invading Turkey and taking control of the territory around the straits. Their other activities are unbefitting of an ally. But the treaty that prevents NATO warships from entering the Black Sea is unrelated to NATO, and predates NATO, and applies to all countries, NATO or non-NATO. The exercise of that treaty, pressed to do so by NATO, has already blocked entry of a number of Russian ships. That same treaty would also block entry of NATO ships. If you want to override that treaty, you can only do so by force. So I'm asking you whether you endorse using that force to override that treaty in the manner that you advocate.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7970 on: Yesterday at 01:05:12 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:58:44 pm
I'm not sure what you're advocating can be achieved without invading Turkey and taking control of the territory around the straits. Their other activities are unbefitting of an ally. But the treaty that prevents NATO warships from entering the Black Sea is unrelated to NATO, and predates NATO, and applies to all countries, NATO or non-NATO. The exercise of that treaty, pressed to do so by NATO, has already blocked entry of a number of Russian ships. That same treaty would also block entry of NATO ships. If you want to override that treaty, you can only do so by force. So I'm asking you whether you endorse using that force to override that treaty in the manner that you advocate.

We've all seen the videos of Russian ships rocking up in the Black Sea to unload equipment, so this beautiful notion of the treaty's you speak, has already been contravened.....

So YES i absolutely endorse NATO enforcing those agreed principles...Russia has already broken those rules of engagement, so we must now act...and yes by force...Turkey has to make a choice which side it's going to side with, it should be obvious being a member of NATO, but they've an enormous naval fleet, yet allowed Russian ships to waltz into that straight without obstruction...

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7971 on: Yesterday at 01:23:12 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 01:05:12 pm
We've all seen the videos of Russian ships rocking up in the Black Sea to unload equipment, so this beautiful notion of the treaty's you speak, has already been contravened.....

So YES i absolutely endorse NATO enforcing those agreed principles...Russia has already broken those rules of engagement, so we must now act...and yes by force...Turkey has to make a choice which side it's going to side with, it should be obvious being a member of NATO, but they've an enormous naval fleet, yet allowed Russian ships to waltz into that straight without obstruction...

Some Russian ships entered, before Turkey recognised that Russia had invaded Ukraine (the treaty prevents passage if war exists in Black Sea countries). NATO pressured Turkey to recognise that war existed, and Turkey acceded and thus closed passage as per the treaty. Since then, one Russian ship has gone through because it's based in the Black Sea. Several Russian ships have been blocked because they're not based in the Black Sea.

War is recognised by Turkey to exist between Russia and Ukraine. As per the 1936 treaty, no warships that aren't already based in the Black Sea are allowed through the straits. It applies equally to NATO (which didn't exist in 1936 when the treaty was drawn up) and to Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7972 on: Yesterday at 02:44:52 pm
This thread 😂
Coercing Turkey, attacking Russia, taking Putin out....

I have a 'feeling' an agreement of some sort is close to being fleshed out.


Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7973 on: Yesterday at 02:47:55 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 01:05:12 pm
We've all seen the videos of Russian ships rocking up in the Black Sea to unload equipment, so this beautiful notion of the treaty's you speak, has already been contravened.....

So YES i absolutely endorse NATO enforcing those agreed principles...Russia has already broken those rules of engagement, so we must now act...and yes by force...Turkey has to make a choice which side it's going to side with, it should be obvious being a member of NATO, but they've an enormous naval fleet, yet allowed Russian ships to waltz into that straight without obstruction...


You do realise that most of them sailed from Sevastopol right ?

And what exactly do you mean by "it's time to push back" ?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7974 on: Yesterday at 02:54:04 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 02:47:55 pm

You do realise that most of them sailed from Sevastopol right ?

And what exactly do you mean by "it's time to push back" ?

A re-enactment of Gallipolli maybe?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7975 on: Yesterday at 02:59:21 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 02:47:55 pm

You do realise that most of them sailed from Sevastopol right ?

And what exactly do you mean by "it's time to push back" ?

My good god i feel like Zelenskyy....I personally feel the bay black sea has no right for any Russian ship or submarine to be there, and we should be doing more to protect their airspace.

Push back - means for me, no nada, nothing, nowt....fuck off Putin....

We should be stopping this humanitarian crisis by every available means....*just my opinion* send everything in....throw the book at him....he's invaded an independent nation, irrespective of NATO....he needs curtailing.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7976 on: Yesterday at 03:26:55 pm
Interesting. Even some movement (at last) on public opinion in Ireland on security matters (even though clearly some confusion among the responders to these questions). Still some far left cranks trying to codify neutrality into the constitution though  ::)

https://www.politico.eu/article/poll-more-irish-want-to-join-nato/


Quote
DUBLIN  Most citizens of Ireland want to boost military spending and nearly half want to join NATO in response to Russias invasion of Ukraine, according to a new poll.

The findings by pollsters Red C, published in Sundays Business Post newspaper in Dublin, suggest sharply shifting public attitudes on Irelands official policy of neutrality.

It found that 48 percent now want to join NATO versus 39 percent opposed, a record high for this question. As recently as January, a similar poll found only 34 percent support for joining the transatlantic military alliance.

Irelands age-old determination to avoid any military alliance with Britain meant it stayed out of World War II and even offered official condolences to Nazi Germany following news of Adolf Hitlers death. Such studious neutrality has been newly tested since February, when Russia staged naval military exercises off Irelands Atlantic coast.

The episode highlighted the inability of Irelands ill-equipped Defence Forces to monitor those Russian maneuvers. The Irish have no military-grade radar or sonar capabilities, no jets capable of long-range surveillance or interception missions, and too few sailors to operate its nine-vessel fleet.

Instead, under a two-decade-old confidential agreement, Ireland permits the Royal Air Force to intercept any Russian aircraft sorties off Irelands Atlantic coast.

Irelands annual defense spending is currently 1.1 billion, lowest in the EU at just 0.2 percent of economic output. A government-commissioned report last month recommended that this spending should be increased by at least 50 percent or, in the most aggressive scenario, tripled.

Among those polled, 59 percent said they wanted Ireland to significantly increase military spending, while 28 percent opposed this.

And 46 percent said they would support a referendum for Irish troops to serve in a potential future European army.

Nonetheless, the poll also illustrated confusion over what joining NATO or an EU-organized force might really mean. When asked whether Ireland should drop its policy of neutrality, 57 percent said no.

And only 39 percent said Ireland should send weapons to Ukraine. Ireland instead is offering nonlethal aid, including ration packs, medical supplies and body armor, as part of EU-wide support for Ukraines defense.

The main opposition Sinn Féin party, traditionally hostile to NATO and sympathetic to Russia, has shifted that position in recent weeks. But a smaller band of Irelands most staunchly left-wing lawmakers still sees the current Ukraine crisis as a moment to strengthen, not weaken, Irelands neutral posture.

Later this week Dáil Éireann, Irelands lower house of parliament, will debate a bill seeking to amend Irelands 85-year-old constitution to include neutrality. The bill is sponsored by five socialists in the 160-seat Dáil.

One of its authors, Richard Boyd Barrett, said many citizens are alarmed to see the Irish government attempting to bring Ireland closer to the idea of an EU army and NATO.

There is no question that Ireland stands against the repugnant and despotic actions of Putin and the Russian regime in Ukraine, he said. But military neutrality is important because it means that Ireland should stand up and oppose all forms of imperialism, empire and war, regardless of who instigates it.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7977 on: Yesterday at 03:30:28 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 02:59:21 pm
My good god i feel like Zelenskyy....I personally feel the bay black sea has no right for any Russian ship or submarine to be there, and we should be doing more to protect their airspace.

Push back - means for me, no nada, nothing, nowt....fuck off Putin....

We should be stopping this humanitarian crisis by every available means....*just my opinion* send everything in....throw the book at him....he's invaded an independent nation, irrespective of NATO....he needs curtailing.

And your suggestion of sending carriers laden with aircraft into the Black Sea would be a contravention of international law. Your further suggestion of intimidating Turkey into allowing it would be a further contravention.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7978 on: Yesterday at 03:39:55 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 02:59:21 pm
My good god i feel like Zelenskyy....I personally feel the bay black sea has no right for any Russian ship or submarine to be there, and we should be doing more to protect their airspace.

Push back - means for me, no nada, nothing, nowt....fuck off Putin....

We should be stopping this humanitarian crisis by every available means....*just my opinion* send everything in....throw the book at him....he's invaded an independent nation, irrespective of NATO....he needs curtailing.
"...every available means..."?

A-bomb by name......

It's genuinely hard to work out what exactly you would advocate to resolve the fact that one of the biggest nuclear superpowers on the planet has invaded its neighbour with over 100k troops. Anything you advocate which sits outside of international law risks making us as bad as the enemy without and causing an enemy within and also risks setting off WW3, along with a nulcear arsenal from both sides. You're upset, you're angry, you see the sheer injustice of it all - what do you WANT to happen next that could DE-escalate the situation, rather than escalate it?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7979 on: Yesterday at 03:44:11 pm
Vice report from Mykolaiv. Warning, graphic, its about many civilians who have been killed from shelling and mothers losing their sons.

Spoiler
https://youtu.be/hhBfNDVs-PY
[close]
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7980 on: Yesterday at 04:24:37 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 12:26:03 pm
Different country, same tactics (plus they are in bed together just now)..... (13 mins long, needs watching and sharing)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ZhgYT6ipZU
Thanks for that.

I've linked to serpentza's channel before - he's very good.

Some more, useful, traitorous idiots here:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=339403.msg17795311#msg17795311

It's a long watch, but worth the effort. He's goes into quite some depth about the idiots and his long experience of China.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7981 on: Yesterday at 05:33:02 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 03:26:55 pm
Interesting. Even some movement (at last) on public opinion in Ireland on security matters (even though clearly some confusion among the responders to these questions). Still some far left cranks trying to codify neutrality into the constitution though  ::)

https://www.politico.eu/article/poll-more-irish-want-to-join-nato/



How would the idea of British troops being based in the RoI go down? Im thinking say if there was some kind of Russian threat over the Atlantic for example, I can imagine thats a pretty easy scare tactic for against membership. Secondly, considering the target spend on defence is 2% of GDP, for the RoI thats about 8 billion so even tripling the current spend will be well short of the target although obviously theres a fair few members in similar situations.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7982 on: Yesterday at 05:51:32 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:24:37 pm
Thanks for that.

I've linked to serpentza's channel before - he's very good.

Some more, useful, traitorous idiots here:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=339403.msg17795311#msg17795311

It's a long watch, but worth the effort. He's goes into quite some depth about the idiots and his long experience of China.

Yeah, seen it mate, Been watching them from when I was inside China (picked him up about 2017/18) and watched everything weekly since. Not enough people are shining a light on these despicable dipshits.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7983 on: Yesterday at 06:07:15 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 02:44:52 pm
This thread 😂
Coercing Turkey, attacking Russia, taking Putin out....

I have a 'feeling' an agreement of some sort is close to being fleshed out.




To be fair you were advocating taking Putin out too last week.

Plus you wanted the Russians - fucking scumbags you called them - to reap ten times the damage of what they had sown in Ukraine. That could only mean artillery bombardments and air attacks on Moscow, Petersburg etc.

Thats pretty mad!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7984 on: Yesterday at 06:59:18 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 03:39:55 pm
"...every available means..."?

A-bomb by name......

It's genuinely hard to work out what exactly you would advocate to resolve the fact that one of the biggest nuclear superpowers on the planet has invaded its neighbour with over 100k troops. Anything you advocate which sits outside of international law risks making us as bad as the enemy without and causing an enemy within and also risks setting off WW3, along with a nulcear arsenal from both sides. You're upset, you're angry, you see the sheer injustice of it all - what do you WANT to happen next that could DE-escalate the situation, rather than escalate it?

It's a punchy line "A-bomb by name......"

I've been all for the squeezing of Russian assets, i believed and still do it's a productive source to squeeze those internally at the Kremlin with a view that this problem will be resolved in close quarters with Putin....the problem we have is that he's isolated himself, so he's not available to be influenced or to usurper him.

Make absolutely no mistake, this man will not stop....he has made his bed, he will go on and on and on and on.....

So far we have fed the Ukraine defence in a political manner which is acceptable so as not to start WW3....but we are all effectively already involved.... what do you think will happen if his current traditional military approach does not provide the fruits he's requiring? He's proven he's not afraid to use other methods....for christs sake he's sent hitmen into this country to poison somebody he's not happy with....International law, convention and "gentleman's agreements" mean absolutely fuck all to this bloke.

We should be sending an absolute boatload (quite literally) of naval forces, 1.) to secure access to the Black Sea, this will allow us to relieve the humanitarian crisis in the south of Ukraine, and prevent a free road in for Putin and his forces. 2.) we should do exactly the same thing in the Baltics, so as to ensure any of his wild ambitions can't maneuver outside of his current military goals. 3.) the 40,000 ramped up soldiers NATO have sent this week to the eastern European countries, should be 10 fold that.

To de-escalate as we all want....with Putin, we must fight fire with fire....you put the shitters up those around him, so they have to act, irrespective of that despots goals. Right now, there is NOT enough fear of reprisal for anyone to stand up to him internally.

We must escalate in order to de-escalate.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7985 on: Yesterday at 07:08:18 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 06:59:18 pm
It's a punchy line "A-bomb by name......"

I've been all for the squeezing of Russian assets, i believed and still do it's a productive source to squeeze those internally at the Kremlin with a view that this problem will be resolved in close quarters with Putin....the problem we have is that he's isolated himself, so he's not available to be influenced or to usurper him.

Make absolutely no mistake, this man will not stop....he has made his bed, he will go on and on and on and on.....

So far we have fed the Ukraine defence in a political manner which is acceptable so as not to start WW3....but we are all effectively already involved.... what do you think will happen if his current traditional military approach does not provide the fruits he's requiring? He's proven he's not afraid to use other methods....for christs sake he's sent hitmen into this country to poison somebody he's not happy with....International law, convention and "gentleman's agreements" mean absolutely fuck all to this bloke.

We should be sending an absolute boatload (quite literally) of naval forces, 1.) to secure access to the Black Sea, this will allow us to relieve the humanitarian crisis in the south of Ukraine, and prevent a free road in for Putin and his forces. 2.) we should do exactly the same thing in the Baltics, so as to ensure any of his wild ambitions can't maneuver outside of his current military goals. 3.) the 40,000 ramped up soldiers NATO have sent this week to the eastern European countries, should be 10 fold that.

To de-escalate as we all want....with Putin, we must fight fire with fire....you put the shitters up those around him, so they have to act, irrespective of that despots goals. Right now, there is NOT enough fear of reprisal for anyone to stand up to him internally.

We must escalate in order to de-escalate.

This bit is illegal. We could have done so before persuading Turkey to recognise that Russia had invaded Ukraine, but now that Turkey have done so, we can no longer send naval forces into the Black Sea. If you want NATO ships to act in the Black Sea, you'll have to use the ones already there, or ones that are based there but are currently outside.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7986 on: Yesterday at 07:13:29 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:08:18 pm
This bit is illegal. We could have done so before persuading Turkey to recognise that Russia had invaded Ukraine, but now that Turkey have done so, we can no longer send naval forces into the Black Sea. If you want NATO ships to act in the Black Sea, you'll have to use the ones already there, or ones that are based there but are currently outside.

Do you want to get some more red tape out as people die every single day - this is an illegal invasion into a sovereign nation, the rules have already been broken.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7987 on: Yesterday at 07:22:31 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 06:59:18 pm
It's a punchy line "A-bomb by name......"

I've been all for the squeezing of Russian assets, i believed and still do it's a productive source to squeeze those internally at the Kremlin with a view that this problem will be resolved in close quarters with Putin....the problem we have is that he's isolated himself, so he's not available to be influenced or to usurper him.

Make absolutely no mistake, this man will not stop....he has made his bed, he will go on and on and on and on.....

So far we have fed the Ukraine defence in a political manner which is acceptable so as not to start WW3....but we are all effectively already involved.... what do you think will happen if his current traditional military approach does not provide the fruits he's requiring? He's proven he's not afraid to use other methods....for christs sake he's sent hitmen into this country to poison somebody he's not happy with....International law, convention and "gentleman's agreements" mean absolutely fuck all to this bloke.

We should be sending an absolute boatload (quite literally) of naval forces, 1.) to secure access to the Black Sea, this will allow us to relieve the humanitarian crisis in the south of Ukraine, and prevent a free road in for Putin and his forces. 2.) we should do exactly the same thing in the Baltics, so as to ensure any of his wild ambitions can't maneuver outside of his current military goals. 3.) the 40,000 ramped up soldiers NATO have sent this week to the eastern European countries, should be 10 fold that.

To de-escalate as we all want....with Putin, we must fight fire with fire....you put the shitters up those around him, so they have to act, irrespective of that despots goals. Right now, there is NOT enough fear of reprisal for anyone to stand up to him internally.

We must escalate in order to de-escalate.

Its a fine line, escalation of war. The thing is, right now the Russian army is in a slow death spiral, at the cost of dead Ukrainians. While I hate the prospect of the latter, it is important to limit the avenues available to the Russians to re-equip their armed forces. To widen the war means that potentially, certain powers are going to pick sides. Think currently, if the war continues, a stalemate will ensue, and it will become an ever deepening drain on the Russian finances, and perhaps cause the collapse of the current Russian government.

It is a shit prospect for the Ukrainian civilians involved, but this is the only endgame I am forseeing here that has a favourable outcome, short of Putin calling it quits. But in order to bring the Russian economy to its knees quicker, people have to stay informed and put pressure on those companies or systems still trading in Russia. Its probably the quickest way to end this.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7988 on: Yesterday at 07:35:14 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 07:13:29 pm
Do you want to get some more red tape out as people die every single day - this is an illegal invasion into a sovereign nation, the rules have already been broken.

How do you propose to break the 1936 treaty, if Turkey decide to keep it?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7989 on: Yesterday at 07:37:47 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 07:22:31 pm
Its a fine line, escalation of war. The thing is, right now the Russian army is in a slow death spiral, at the cost of dead Ukrainians. While I hate the prospect of the latter, it is important to limit the avenues available to the Russians to re-equip their armed forces. To widen the war means that potentially, certain powers are going to pick sides. Think currently, if the war continues, a stalemate will ensue, and it will become an ever deepening drain on the Russian finances, and perhaps cause the collapse of the current Russian government.

It is a shit prospect for the Ukrainian civilians involved, but this is the only endgame I am forseeing here that has a favourable outcome, short of Putin calling it quits. But in order to bring the Russian economy to its knees quicker, people have to stay informed and put pressure on those companies or systems still trading in Russia. Its probably the quickest way to end this.

Russia apparently already can't replace their top level equipment, as they're dependent on components made by the west who are united in the range and duration of their sanctions.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7990 on: Yesterday at 08:02:51 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:35:14 pm
How do you propose to break the 1936 treaty, if Turkey decide to keep it?


Bomb them obvs.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7991 on: Yesterday at 08:18:28 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:37:47 pm
Russia apparently already can't replace their top level equipment, as they're dependent on components made by the west who are united in the range and duration of their sanctions.

I think I wrote that a couple of pages ago. But there is also the fact that Russians can ask from its donor states, like India for example, to repatriate their equipment, missiles and armor for a barter on oil supply. Its all possible, if a narrative is there for it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7992 on: Yesterday at 09:02:46 pm
A reminder that there are Russian opponents of Putin's war - though they face intimidation we can scarcely believe.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/27/our-voices-are-louder-if-we-stay-russian-anti-war-activists-refuse-to-flee

I was on the march for Ukraine in London yesterday. There were about 50,000 marchers I would think. Certainly enough to pack Piccadilly from Hyde Park Corner to Haymarket. In front of us there was a mass of large blue and white flags. We couldn't identify them. Moldova? A particular region of Ukraine? No one knew. So I asked one of the carriers. She said they were all Russians and that the white/blue/white flags - stripped of their red (associated with blood, violence and imperialism) - had become associated with Russian desires for peace.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7993 on: Yesterday at 09:45:00 pm
Based on the Twitter videos interestingly theres seems to be a lot more use of IEDs by the Ukrainians over the last couple of days then we saw over first 4 weeks were all clips seemed to be of attack via drone, NLAWs, javelins and artillery.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7994 on: Yesterday at 09:57:55 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:07:15 pm
To be fair you were advocating taking Putin out too last week.

Plus you wanted the Russians - fucking scumbags you called them - to reap ten times the damage of what they had sown in Ukraine. That could only mean artillery bombardments and air attacks on Moscow, Petersburg etc.

Thats pretty mad!

I was contemplating the possibility of Putin's army leaders or someone powerful in his circle taking him out to protect Russia's interests, not NATO/US taking him out, which would be a colossal mistake  and a surefire invitation to world war III.

The former 'situation' will be ideal, the latter an epic disaster.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7995 on: Today at 12:08:42 am
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 09:57:55 pm
I was contemplating the possibility of Putin's army leaders or someone powerful in his circle taking him out to protect Russia's interests, not NATO/US taking him out, which would be a colossal mistake  and a surefire invitation to world war III.

The former 'situation' will be ideal, the latter an epic disaster.



Agreed.

And your desire to see the Russians get ten times the amount of payback that they've inflicted on the Ukrainians? Do you still want that?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7996 on: Today at 01:16:13 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 06:59:18 pm
It's a punchy line "A-bomb by name......"

I've been all for the squeezing of Russian assets, i believed and still do it's a productive source to squeeze those internally at the Kremlin with a view that this problem will be resolved in close quarters with Putin....the problem we have is that he's isolated himself, so he's not available to be influenced or to usurper him.

Make absolutely no mistake, this man will not stop....he has made his bed, he will go on and on and on and on.....

So far we have fed the Ukraine defence in a political manner which is acceptable so as not to start WW3....but we are all effectively already involved.... what do you think will happen if his current traditional military approach does not provide the fruits he's requiring? He's proven he's not afraid to use other methods....for christs sake he's sent hitmen into this country to poison somebody he's not happy with....International law, convention and "gentleman's agreements" mean absolutely fuck all to this bloke.

We should be sending an absolute boatload (quite literally) of naval forces, 1.) to secure access to the Black Sea, this will allow us to relieve the humanitarian crisis in the south of Ukraine, and prevent a free road in for Putin and his forces. 2.) we should do exactly the same thing in the Baltics, so as to ensure any of his wild ambitions can't maneuver outside of his current military goals. 3.) the 40,000 ramped up soldiers NATO have sent this week to the eastern European countries, should be 10 fold that.

To de-escalate as we all want....with Putin, we must fight fire with fire....you put the shitters up those around him, so they have to act, irrespective of that despots goals. Right now, there is NOT enough fear of reprisal for anyone to stand up to him internally.

We must escalate in order to de-escalate.


Do you sell air-raid shelters for a living?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7997 on: Today at 02:00:27 am
Would the West be allowed to give Ukraine some Harpoon ASM's
