"...every available means..."?



A-bomb by name......



It's genuinely hard to work out what exactly you would advocate to resolve the fact that one of the biggest nuclear superpowers on the planet has invaded its neighbour with over 100k troops. Anything you advocate which sits outside of international law risks making us as bad as the enemy without and causing an enemy within and also risks setting off WW3, along with a nulcear arsenal from both sides. You're upset, you're angry, you see the sheer injustice of it all - what do you WANT to happen next that could DE-escalate the situation, rather than escalate it?



It's a punchy line "A-bomb by name......"I've been all for the squeezing of Russian assets, i believed and still do it's a productive source to squeeze those internally at the Kremlin with a view that this problem will be resolved in close quarters with Putin....the problem we have is that he's isolated himself, so he's not available to be influenced or to usurper him.Make absolutely no mistake, this man will not stop....he has made his bed, he will go on and on and on and on.....So far we have fed the Ukraine defence in a political manner which is acceptable so as not to start WW3....but we are all effectively already involved.... what do you think will happen if his current traditional military approach does not provide the fruits he's requiring? He's proven he's not afraid to use other methods....for christs sake he's sent hitmen into this country to poison somebody he's not happy with....International law, convention and "gentleman's agreements" mean absolutely fuck all to this bloke.We should be sending an absolute boatload (quite literally) of naval forces, 1.) to secure access to the Black Sea, this will allow us to relieve the humanitarian crisis in the south of Ukraine, and prevent a free road in for Putin and his forces. 2.) we should do exactly the same thing in the Baltics, so as to ensure any of his wild ambitions can't maneuver outside of his current military goals. 3.) the 40,000 ramped up soldiers NATO have sent this week to the eastern European countries, should be 10 fold that.To de-escalate as we all want....with Putin, we must fight fire with fire....you put the shitters up those around him, so they have to act, irrespective of that despots goals. Right now, there is NOT enough fear of reprisal for anyone to stand up to him internally.We must escalate in order to de-escalate.