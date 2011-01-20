Well Nato needs to squeeze the fuck out of them....completely unacceptable politics from a country in Nato....you're either with us or against us.



Thats my instinct but Im no expert on Turkey, I dont personally see them as an ally, their treatment of the Kurds (and the Wests general turning of a blind eye) is huge stain against them for me, using refugees as bargaining chips to squeeze the EU, Erdogan seems to me to be cut from the same cloth as Putin in many ways, but unless NATO is literally prepared to go all out and draw that stark a line of theres us and theres them and there is no longer a fence to sit on then it might still just about be better to have Turkey in the tent pissing out then outside pissing in for now, but their card should be well and truly marked.