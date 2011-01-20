« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 340599 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7920 on: Yesterday at 06:42:51 pm »
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7921 on: Yesterday at 06:57:41 pm »
Vice report on Kharkiv.

https://youtu.be/VAsf6dsq3rQ
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7922 on: Yesterday at 07:03:05 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 06:42:51 pm
https://news.err.ee/1608545272/uk-daily-russia-increasing-spy-recruiting-efforts-in-estonia
Surprised, I thought this type of spying died away with Satellite +Google earth technology. going back to the old days, Kremlin rooms filled from floor to ceiling with photos +useless info on countries in case they need to invade.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7923 on: Yesterday at 07:49:41 pm »
Quote from: stara on March 25, 2022, 12:56:43 pm
Evaluation of Russia by Finnish Intelligence Colonel (subtitles). A dubbed version in comments ...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kF9KretXqJw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kF9KretXqJw</a>

Sorry if repost.

Wow. Thanks for posting that.

Well worth the hour if you haven't watched it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7924 on: Yesterday at 08:04:13 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 06:42:51 pm
https://news.err.ee/1608545272/uk-daily-russia-increasing-spy-recruiting-efforts-in-estonia

It does concern me that even though NATO is deploying more troops to the Baltics and Poland in the grand scheme of things the numbers still feel pretty low compared to the numbers the Russians are potentially able to draw on. Hopefully with modern technology a surprise attack is impossible so we still have time to react but when you hear the news the UK (and it doesnt just include the UK, same applies to anyone other then the US) has doubled its deployment and its literally gone from 900 to 1800 it doesnt instill a huge amount of confidence they would be able to hold back the Russian hordes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7925 on: Yesterday at 08:14:32 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:04:13 pm
It does concern me that even though NATO is deploying more troops to the Baltics and Poland in the grand scheme of things the numbers still feel pretty low compared to the numbers the Russians are potentially able to draw on. Hopefully with modern technology a surprise attack is impossible so we still have time to react but when you hear the news the UK (and it doesnt just include the UK, same applies to anyone other then the US) has doubled its deployment and its literally gone from 900 to 1800 it doesnt instill a huge amount of confidence they would be able to hold back the Russian hordes.


Modern warfare isn't really a numbers game though is it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7926 on: Yesterday at 08:32:02 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:14:32 pm

Modern warfare isn't really a numbers game though is it.

it absolutely is. 25 kills in a row and you call get to call in a tactical nuke
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7927 on: Yesterday at 09:19:25 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:14:32 pm

Modern warfare isn't really a numbers game though is it.

Up to a point Id agree, but if the ratios are skewed enough Im not sure it can be prevented from becoming a numbers game. The Estonians dont have any tanks or fighter planes for example, so all you have is the handful of NATO units, and as good as they are would they be able to defend against a full frontal assault by the Russians?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7928 on: Yesterday at 09:28:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:19:25 pm
Up to a point Id agree, but if the ratios are skewed enough Im not sure it can be prevented from becoming a numbers game. The Estonians dont have any tanks or fighter planes for example, so all you have is the handful of NATO units, and as good as they are would they be able to defend against a full frontal assault by the Russians?

I've seen a comparison of Euro-NATO and Russian assets. In terms of top class assets, the Europeans, even without the Americans, far outnumber the Russians. Most of the Europeans may lack cutting edge battlefield experience, but as we've seen, the Russians lack it too, and basic NATO doctrine, practiced by all members, is far better at enabling manoeuvre warfare than the Russians. One thing that the Russians might have at the outset is infantry, but you'd imagine that the NATO border country would be using all its resources to hold the line while the reinforcements gather. Once the rest of the Europeans get there, even without the Americans, the Russians have no chance in a conventional war.

This is before we take into account the upcoming increases in defence spending. Russian spending power will be going down, while European spending will be going up.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7929 on: Yesterday at 09:30:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:19:25 pm
Up to a point Id agree, but if the ratios are skewed enough Im not sure it can be prevented from becoming a numbers game. The Estonians dont have any tanks or fighter planes for example, so all you have is the handful of NATO units, and as good as they are would they be able to defend against a full frontal assault by the Russians?


They don't need tanks because they have countries who have their back and also have all the latest gadgets.You're getting caught up thinking about boots on the ground and ignoring the missiles coming from land,sea and air.


Not even the Moscow Midget is mad enough to take on NATO.The twats couldn't even steam roll the Ukrainians.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7930 on: Yesterday at 10:17:11 pm »

Keylor Navas has invited 30 Ukrainian refugees into his home in Paris.

https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/psg/keylor-navas-acoge-30-ucranianos-13415932
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7931 on: Yesterday at 10:20:43 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:30:26 pm

They don't need tanks because they have countries who have their back and also have all the latest gadgets.You're getting caught up thinking about boots on the ground and ignoring the missiles coming from land,sea and air.


Not even the Moscow Midget is mad enough to take on NATO.The twats couldn't even steam roll the Ukrainians.

It's been yet another failing of botox head, exposing the weakness of his army.
Massive numerical advantage has done little or nothing for them in Ukraine. If Ukraine had Natos abilities his non moving convoy would be obliterated by now and the war over.
He's a tin pot leader with nukes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7932 on: Yesterday at 10:21:06 pm »
Talking of people having their backs, heres one example of a country whose loyalty Id certainly question:

Oligarchs welcome in Turkey, foreign minister says

Russia's oligarchs can continue to do business in Turkey so long as they respect international law, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says.

He was asked at the Doha Forum in Qatar if Russian oligarchs facing sanctions from western countries could do business in Turkey.

"Of course, if it is legal; if it is not against international law, I will consider it," he says.

"If it is against international law, that's another story."

Two superyachts belonging to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in Turkey this week.

Nato member Turkey, which has strong ties with both Russia and Ukraine, hasn't joined western sanctions targeting Moscow's oligarchs.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7933 on: Yesterday at 10:49:07 pm »
I'd like to know NATO's plan of a preemptive attack to neutralise/reduce nuclear reactions from Putin, then sit back and prepare to defend whatever comes.

Putin's got the Azov to himself.  He's already won.

Odessa's the final, most expensive and difficult piece of the puzzle.  He'll wait.  Unless his threats are neutralised and the people overthrow him.

No matter what, there'll be so many crack Ukranian troops after this, each NATO country should have their own Ukranian Battalions.

Putin and Russia will pay a heavy price for the land.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7934 on: Yesterday at 11:15:33 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:49:07 pm
I'd like to know NATO's plan of a preemptive attack to neutralise/reduce nuclear reactions from Putin, then sit back and prepare to defend whatever comes.

Putin's got the Azov to himself.  He's already won.

Odessa's the final, most expensive and difficult piece of the puzzle.  He'll wait.  Unless his threats are neutralised and the people overthrow him.

No matter what, there'll be so many crack Ukranian troops after this, each NATO country should have their own Ukranian Battalions.

Putin and Russia will pay a heavy price for the land.



I dont think NATO can neutralise Russias nuclear threat, they have mobile launchers, air launched and submarine launched missiles, they cant all be located never mind taken out in one go.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7935 on: Yesterday at 11:23:32 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:21:06 pm
Talking of people having their backs, heres one example of a country whose loyalty Id certainly question:

Oligarchs welcome in Turkey, foreign minister says

Russia's oligarchs can continue to do business in Turkey so long as they respect international law, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says.

He was asked at the Doha Forum in Qatar if Russian oligarchs facing sanctions from western countries could do business in Turkey.

"Of course, if it is legal; if it is not against international law, I will consider it," he says.

"If it is against international law, that's another story."

Two superyachts belonging to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in Turkey this week.

Nato member Turkey, which has strong ties with both Russia and Ukraine, hasn't joined western sanctions targeting Moscow's oligarchs.

You might be interested in this from Spectator tv this week.In it they say Erdogan is not playing both sides,He's playing all sides. Turkish companies have done well out of construction boom in Russia.Turkey then buys Russain gas.
Another twist is that Erdogans son in law Selçuk Bayraktar, owns the Bayraktar drone company.

Watch video from 30:55 to 45:20

https://youtu.be/O_p9lPrg7Ak
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7936 on: Yesterday at 11:47:23 pm »
Quote from: gaztop08 on Yesterday at 11:23:32 pm
You might be interested in this from Spectator tv this week.In it they say Erdogan is not playing both sides,He's playing all sides. Turkish companies have done well out of construction boom in Russia.Turkey then buys Russain gas.
Another twist is that Erdogans son in law Selçuk Bayraktar, owns the Bayraktar drone company.

Watch video from 30:55 to 45:20

https://youtu.be/O_p9lPrg7Ak

Well Nato needs to squeeze the fuck out of them....completely unacceptable politics from a country in Nato....you're either with us or against us.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7937 on: Today at 12:04:25 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:21:06 pm
Talking of people having their backs, heres one example of a country whose loyalty Id certainly question:

Oligarchs welcome in Turkey, foreign minister says

Russia's oligarchs can continue to do business in Turkey so long as they respect international law, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says.

He was asked at the Doha Forum in Qatar if Russian oligarchs facing sanctions from western countries could do business in Turkey.

"Of course, if it is legal; if it is not against international law, I will consider it," he says.

"If it is against international law, that's another story."

Two superyachts belonging to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in Turkey this week.

Nato member Turkey, which has strong ties with both Russia and Ukraine, hasn't joined western sanctions targeting Moscow's oligarchs.

Turkey are the only NATO member using this war for political gains and are putting Europe's back against the wall especially when it comes to Ukraine membership. Turkish drones were at the forefront for Ukrainian weapons at the beginning of this war and they also closed a strait for warships trying to return to the the black sea. Then they ask for a relanuch of EU membership.

You have to feel this is their response from no EU response 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7938 on: Today at 12:16:23 am »
Seems to me Turkey would like Odessa out of Russian hands.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7939 on: Today at 12:19:29 am »
Quote from: Waka on Today at 12:04:25 am
Turkey

Betcha Turkey is much better at honeypot than Ivan.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7940 on: Today at 12:26:03 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:16:23 am
Seems to me Turkey would like Odessa out of Russian hands.

Without a doubt. The longer this war goes on and if Putin does push for Odessa, Turkey will be in a real bind
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7941 on: Today at 12:29:49 am »
Quote from: Waka on Today at 12:26:03 am
Without a doubt. The longer this war goes on and if Putin does push for Odessa, Turkey will be in a real bind
Turkey's position is interesting - the agreement with the Russians for a free use of the Bosphorus is about to expire.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7942 on: Today at 02:00:30 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:47:23 pm
Well Nato needs to squeeze the fuck out of them....completely unacceptable politics from a country in Nato....you're either with us or against us.

Thats my instinct but Im no expert on Turkey, I dont personally see them as an ally, their treatment of the Kurds (and the Wests general turning of a blind eye) is huge stain against them for me, using refugees as bargaining chips to squeeze the EU, Erdogan seems to me to be cut from the same cloth as Putin in many ways, but unless NATO is literally prepared to go all out and draw that stark a line of theres us and theres them and there is no longer a fence to sit on then it might still just about be better to have Turkey in the tent pissing out then outside pissing in for now, but their card should be well and truly marked.
