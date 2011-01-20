Talking of people having their backs, heres one example of a country whose loyalty Id certainly question:
Oligarchs welcome in Turkey, foreign minister says
Russia's oligarchs can continue to do business in Turkey so long as they respect international law, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says.
He was asked at the Doha Forum in Qatar if Russian oligarchs facing sanctions from western countries could do business in Turkey.
"Of course, if it is legal; if it is not against international law, I will consider it," he says.
"If it is against international law, that's another story."
Two superyachts belonging to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in Turkey this week.
Nato member Turkey, which has strong ties with both Russia and Ukraine, hasn't joined western sanctions targeting Moscow's oligarchs.