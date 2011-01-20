It is funny that we debate legality when nearly everything Russia has done is illegal.
Except the debate isn't about legal technicalities. It's mainly about morality. The basic question is 'what is just in a war?' - meaning how can wars be fought with at least some agreed moral standards. Can civilians be deliberately targetted? Can POWS be killed? Can soldiers masquerade as civilians? Can political leaders of warring nations be targetted? International law covering all these things exists, but it's threadbare. It's not like domestic criminal law. It's largely a matter of convention.
Russia is acting illegally, for sure, but that doesn't mean Ukraine (acting in legitimate self-defence) can break the war conventions. The justice of a cause does not allow soldiers fighting for that cause to fight unjustly. Russia, in breaking the war conventions does not mean Ukraine is given a licence to do the same.
The good news is that, with some exceptions, Ukraine seems to be fighting justly. Its cause is clearly just, but the way it is fighting the war is just too.