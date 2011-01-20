« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:04:55 pm
Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:07:46 pm
The question was whether or not a Head of State can be legally killed in time of war. The answer depends upon their role (if any) within the military. Putin being a murderer is irrelevant to this question.

I'm not sure it is, but it's not a discussion I'm really into having, so I'll say no more on the subject. It's a lot of messy, legal technicalities that I'm not qualified to judge on.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:11:47 pm
Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:04:55 pm
I'm not sure it is, but it's not a discussion I'm really into having, so I'll say no more on the subject. It's a lot of messy, legal technicalities that I'm not qualified to judge on.


It is funny that we debate legality when nearly everything Russia has done is illegal.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:30:11 pm
Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 09:11:47 pm

It is funny that we debate legality when nearly everything Russia has done is illegal.

Well I look at it this way. During the Iraq invasion, the UK and US made the case for it. It wasn't a very good case, and nobody believed it, but they at least took it to the UN for a fig leaf of respectability that they didn't get.  Putin couldn't even be bothered to try - just vague assertions of fascism and Ukraine being nasty.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:40:28 pm
Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 09:11:47 pm

It is funny that we debate legality when nearly everything Russia has done is illegal.
The question was: 'is it legal to assassinate Putin in time of war'? Not, 'should it be legal', or is it desirable? A statement that it 'is not legal' does not equate to 'Putin should live'.
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:48:41 pm
Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 09:11:47 pm

It is funny that we debate legality when nearly everything Russia has done is illegal.

Except the debate isn't about legal technicalities. It's mainly about morality. The basic question is 'what is just in a war?' - meaning how can wars be fought with at least some agreed moral standards. Can civilians be deliberately targetted? Can POWS be killed? Can soldiers masquerade as civilians? Can political leaders of warring nations be targetted? International law covering all these things exists, but it's threadbare. It's not like domestic criminal law. It's largely a matter of convention.

Russia is acting illegally, for sure, but that doesn't mean Ukraine (acting in legitimate self-defence) can break the war conventions. The justice of a cause does not allow soldiers fighting for that cause to fight unjustly. Russia, in breaking the war conventions does not mean Ukraine is given a licence to do the same.

The good news is that, with some exceptions, Ukraine seems to be fighting justly. Its cause is clearly just, but the way it is fighting the war is just too.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:04:25 pm
I suppose one way of considering the matter is, does the war stop if Putin is assassinated?  That would infer that, if it stops, then he was indeed the key driving force behind it. But I imagine it would be politically unacceptable for Russia to just stop the war. There would likely be a great deal of (dangerous) confusion about potential escalation of the conflict.

It would probably end, but I couldn't begin to describe the circumstances.
oldfordie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:08:48 pm
Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:48:41 pm
Except the debate isn't about legal technicalities. It's mainly about morality. The basic question is 'what is just in a war?' - meaning how can wars be fought with at least some agreed moral standards. Can civilians be deliberately targetted? Can POWS be killed? Can soldiers masquerade as civilians? Can political leaders of warring nations be targetted? International law covering all these things exists, but it's threadbare. It's not like domestic criminal law. It's largely a matter of convention.

Russia is acting illegally, for sure, but that doesn't mean Ukraine (acting in legitimate self-defence) can break the war conventions. The justice of a cause does not allow soldiers fighting for that cause to fight unjustly. Russia, in breaking the war conventions does not mean Ukraine is given a licence to do the same.

The good news is that, with some exceptions, Ukraine seems to be fighting justly. Its cause is clearly just, but the way it is fighting the war is just too.
I would think the criteria would be anyone who contributes to the enemies war effort could be classed as a legitimate target. a POW isn't contributing to the war effort so they are no longer a target, a civilian may produce bombs. guns etc,  they would become a legitimate target along with there place of work. which leads to the PM or President etc, they are contributing to the enemies war effort so they could also be classed as a legitimate target.
I wouldn't go as far as bomber Harris took it but no need too with the technology we have today.
Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:19:46 pm
oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:08:48 pm
I would think the criteria would be anyone who contributes to the enemies war effort could be classed as a legitimate target. a POW isn't contributing to the war effort so they are no longer a target, a civilian may produce bombs. guns etc,  they would become a legitimate target along with there place of work. which leads to the PM or President etc, they are contributing to the enemies war effort so they could also be classed as a legitimate target.
I wouldn't go as far as bomber Harris took it but no need too with the technology we have today.

And I'll point to the Chieftain video I posted earlier, where he notes that "Not everything unpleasant is illegal." It's possible to do some pretty cruel things in war that aren't technically illegal, and Ukraine has done some stuff that's rule of thumb clearly not that bad, yet are technically illegal.
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:24:59 pm
oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:08:48 pm
I would think the criteria would be anyone who contributes to the enemies war effort could be classed as a legitimate target. a POW isn't contributing to the war effort so they are no longer a target, a civilian may produce bombs. guns etc,  they would become a legitimate target along with there place of work. which leads to the PM or President etc, they are contributing to the enemies war effort so they could also be classed as a legitimate target.
I wouldn't go as far as bomber Harris took it but no need too with the technology we have today.

I disagree oldfordie. We have come a long way (at least in the West) since Bomber Harris. Vietnam was the game-changer because of the way that America, especially, re-thought the rules of engagement after the traumatic experience of fighting in Indo-China and seeing a mass anti-war movement develop at home.

The technology allows us to be more accurate of course, and we are. But the philosophy has changed for the better too. Civilians "contributing to the war effort" is an incredibly broad category when you think about it. It includes not just munitions workers (mainly women during total war) but also textile workers who make khaki and food workers who supply the army with provisions. It includes railway workers and dockers too - and all those responsible for transporting soldiers and munitions. Such is the nature of modern warfare. Before you know where you are you are back with Bomber Harris - "just bomb the lot!" A war crime in anybody's book. 

The line should be drawn much tighter than that - and is. The only legitimate targets should be combatants. That's to say those directly posing a threat because of the arms they carry or the directive military powers they hold.
oldfordie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:29:55 pm
Sangria on Yesterday at 10:19:46 pm
And I'll point to the Chieftain video I posted earlier, where he notes that "Not everything unpleasant is illegal." It's possible to do some pretty cruel things in war that aren't technically illegal, and Ukraine has done some stuff that's rule of thumb clearly not that bad, yet are technically illegal.
Yeah, I think you have to be selective, identify and attack legitimate targets.
A argument was made for blanket bombing cities during ww2 which led to 100.000s fleeing the cities which in turn led to less workers to produce for the war effort. I think that's taking things too far, your not being selective when choosing your targets.
oldfordie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:44:14 pm
Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:24:59 pm
I disagree oldfordie. We have come a long way (at least in the West) since Bomber Harris. Vietnam was the game-changer because of the way that America, especially, re-thought the rules of engagement after the traumatic experience of fighting in Indo-China and seeing a mass anti-war movement develop at home.

The technology allows us to be more accurate of course, and we are. But the philosophy has changed for the better too. Civilians "contributing to the war effort" is an incredibly broad category when you think about it. It includes not just munitions workers (mainly women during total war) but also textile workers who make khaki and food workers who supply the army with provisions. It includes railway workers and dockers too - and all those responsible for transporting soldiers and munitions. Such is the nature of modern warfare. Before you know where you are you are back with Bomber Harris - "just bomb the lot!" A war crime in anybody's book. 

The line should be drawn much tighter than that - and is. The only legitimate targets should be combatants. That's to say those directly posing a threat because of the arms they carry or the directive military powers they hold.
I would class the docks as a legitimate target but not the workers themselves. same with the railways and airports, you would be attacking the enemies ability to conduct warfare which is what it's all about really. your not targeting the workers themselves though as they are no threat without their place of work.
Maybe I look at things to black and white sometimes but I don't see how bombing a clothing factory harms the enemies ability to conduct war.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:54:16 pm
So Shoigu had a heart attack
Black Bull Nova

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:00:03 am
Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:48:41 pm
Except the debate isn't about legal technicalities. It's mainly about morality.


Indeed, I have always find some of the debates that exist around war both interesting and equally frustrating. The obvious examples being what weapons are deemed acceptable and what are not. There is rightly a great condemnation of chemical weapons which are abhorrent and an offence against all sensibilities but interesting that is deemed within military rules to eviscerate anyone who gets in the way of a conventional weapon which may sever limbs, burn and maim, that vacuum bombs and nuclear weapons are also seen as 'within the rules'. Once we'd made our way from swords and lances to guns the first world war introduced the concept of alternative forms of death, mustard gas was seen as evil whilst a flame thrower was playing within those rules, later on Napalm was deemed as acceptable despite the horrific impact upon civilians.
Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:07:35 am
Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:00:03 am
Indeed, I have always find some of the debates that exist around war both interesting and equally frustrating. The obvious examples being what weapons are deemed acceptable and what are not. There is rightly a great condemnation of chemical weapons which are abhorrent and an offence against all sensibilities but interesting that is deemed within military tactics to eviscerate anyone who gets in the way of a conventional weapon which may sever limbs, burn and maim, that vacuum bombs and nuclear weapons are seen as within the rules. Once we'd made our way from swords and lances to guns the first world war introduced the concept of alternative forms of death, mustard gas was seen as evil whilst a flame thrower was playing within the rules.

I've seen a US artillery officer (and IIRC military lawyer) argue that, according to the laws of war as then existed, despite the clear wrongness of the action, despite the vocal bloodthirstiness of the commanding officer Harris, the bombing of Dresden as carried out was either technically not illegal, or at least not provably illegal. Based on the aiming point used by the bombers, and the composition of the payload. I'll accept that they probably know their stuff, and if they say something as contentious as that is not illegal, then it probably isn't. But it shows that the laws of war go way over my head, and rule of thumb tells me jack squat.
The North Bank

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:18:59 am
Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:00:03 am

Indeed, I have always find some of the debates that exist around war both interesting and equally frustrating. The obvious examples being what weapons are deemed acceptable and what are not. There is rightly a great condemnation of chemical weapons which are abhorrent and an offence against all sensibilities but interesting that is deemed within military rules to eviscerate anyone who gets in the way of a conventional weapon which may sever limbs, burn and maim, that vacuum bombs and nuclear weapons are also seen as 'within the rules'. Once we'd made our way from swords and lances to guns the first world war introduced the concept of alternative forms of death, mustard gas was seen as evil whilst a flame thrower was playing within those rules, later on Napalm was deemed as acceptable despite the horrific impact upon civilians.

It seems to me that it largely depends on the level of threat that the weapon poses to whoever gets to  make  the assertion of what it acceptable and what isnt .

In other words, cluster bombs can only kill Ukrainians but once chemical weapons start getting chucked around then we are under threat so thats illegal. I dont think civilians are front and center of this thinking other wise all weapons would be deemed illlegal and labels like collateral damage wouldnt exist.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:00:45 am
Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:10:35 pm
Sounds like trying to spin a strategic withdrawal as a victory.

That was my take. They'll probably look to consolidate in areas in the eastern parts of Ukraine
BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:39:07 am
rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:00:45 am
That was my take. They'll probably look to consolidate in areas in the eastern parts of Ukraine

That an awful lot of lives and hardware lost for a token bit of territory. That's not going to go down well back home.
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:42:36 am
BarryCrocker on Today at 02:39:07 am
That an awful lot of lives and hardware lost for a token bit of territory. That's not going to go down well back home.
99% of the population wont know about it.
BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:13:56 am
farawayred on Today at 02:42:36 am
99% of the population wont know about it.

The army will.
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:55:42 am
BarryCrocker on Today at 03:13:56 am
The army will.
Hard to say. I always think of this invasion being akin to the WWII Russian infantry frontline - the enemy in front, to which a soldier may lose its life, and NKVD in the back, to which a soldier will definitely lose it's life if he turns around... These guys went in as a "training exercise", not really expecting the reality of war, but they must have something in the back of their mind seeing the mobile crematorium trucks. Who knows how many Russians will die from the hands of their own military if they turn back, and there are the crematoriums to remove all evidence. And those that do come back after this is over will either be fanatic supporters of the invasion, or will be afraid to talk about it.
