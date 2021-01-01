Yes, thanks very much JC. It's an interesting article, though it doesn't quite supply an answer to the question. While it rules out acts of assassination (in wartime as well as peacetime) that rely on 'treachery' or perfidy' to succeed, it doesn't actually state whether a commander-in-chief is 'engaged' in war and therefore a 'combatant' and therefore a 'legitimate target'. It doesn't for example answer the question of whether a targetted drone strike on Putin (or indeed Zelensky) would be legitimate.



My strong feeling would be that such a deliberate killing would be illegitimate. So I differ from you, Perkinsonian. I can imagine how a person responsible for a war can be excluded from the risk of a legitimate attack. That's because the decision to go to war is a political decision. This is true regardless of how bloody and destructive the resulting war is. So, Britain's declaration of war on Germany did not make Neville Chamberlain (or later Winston Churchill) a legitimate target. The rules of law have to apply equally of course. They don't depend on whether the war is a 'good war' or a 'bad war'. That's because the goodness and badness of any war is a matter of political opinion, not law.



This is not to say that Putin should escape justice. Even though he isn't a legitimate target for a drone strike he is absolutely a target for the law. By launching a war of aggression on his neighbour he is most probably a war criminal and should be tried in an international court. He is, in other words, of legitimate interest to the 'police' (though not the army).



Having said all this, I'd be happy - as probably most of us would be - if a member of his inner circle decided for reasons of their own to slip something in his tea or throw him from a window or put a bullet in the back of his neck.