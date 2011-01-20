I don't think he cares about his own troops, he's murdered over 10,000 of them already in a needless war.



Tactically, I think nukes or a large-scale chemical attack wouldn't be done to advance troops. It'd be done to terrify and cause horror and outrage. Remember how the two nuclear bombs over Japan just hit major cities?



I think if Putin uses nukes, he'll target a major civilian area, or maybe the government district in Kyiv. But then again, if he strikes a long-range target, he might just as well target Warsaw or Talinn, or London or whatever. (I'd think the further away the target is, the more likely is an intercept, so maybe nothing too far from the russian border, especially not something over sea, which makes intercepting a nuke less risky).



In terms of using nukes against Ukraine, or indeed an Eastern European NATO country like Poland, well first we can't really compare the Japanese A-bomb attacks. That was a political decision intended to end a war quickly. It was meant to shock Japan, not terrorise them.Like I said, it would be a hard sell to his own people "We are fighting to liberate our Russian brethren from the scourge of an artificial border and their fascist leaders - so we just incinerated several tens of thousands of them with nuclear weapons."As you say, Putin using nukes against Ukraine will be out of sheer frustration; to terrorise, and generally because he's pissed off. But that means he's pretty much given up on attempting to occupy, pacify, and control the country - and isn't he still after their natural resources? He might not care for the safety of his troops, but if they still have military objectives then they would be expected to go into these places saturated with chemicals or irradiated. And sick troops aren't of much use to an army.The bottom line is if a nuke gets used anywhere, the world gets stunned into silence in a serious "shit just got real" moment. If Putin nuked Warsaw, wtf are NATO supposed to do? You either respond, or do nothing. If you do nothing, does that mean he does it again? Against Estonia, perhaps? In such circumstances, Putin's whole calculation hinges on NATO not being prepared to risk armageddon for the sake of these countries, whilst he is.Whatever happens, Russia's borders are in no danger. Only a lunatic would think invading Russia itself would solve these problems. Neither would nuking Moscow in retaliation. If Putin orders a strike, he will be far away from Moscow when he does.