Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 332956 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7800 on: Today at 08:37:38 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 08:35:57 am
He's started to delete some of his posts. It seems that he's getting a bit too much attention, had to issue a statement that he's there on his own recognizance.

I'm happy that there are experienced soldiers going to help, but I can't help but think some of this social media interaction is probably not helpful.

There is a certain irony to the fact that he was using social media to track the enemy and has now become something of a social media star.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7801 on: Today at 09:02:14 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 06:12:58 pm
Time lapse of the strike at Berdyansk, and the desperate attempt by two other LSTs to flee.

https://twitter.com/coupsure/status/1506969662789140480?s=21

Exact same ship in same spot during an RT propoganda piece showing them unloading AFVs onto the port just three days prior.

https://twitter.com/vcdgf555/status/1506874290565640194?s=21

The Russian propoganda machine never breaks, Bayraktar.

I am intrigued by these Baykar Bayraktar TB2 drones. Speaking as a complete layman, looking at the pictures and specs, they seem to be at the "lower end" of the drone spectrum, with a very low speed and range.

Yet they were apparently decisive in the Nagorno-Kabakh War, and here they are today in Ukraine wreaking havoc on Russian armoured convoys and blowing up ships. They seem very cheap also, compared to the some of the fancier looking drones.

For those much more knowledgable then myself, my question is, why are these things not in greater use? And how are they being allowed so close to Russian airspace? They look like they should be fairly easy to target.

It would seem exporting a lot more of these to Ukraine would be a good way of giving them some additional air power without having to risk exporting warplanes. Yet apparently they only have about 20 of them operational.

And also, if a drone such as that can be so effective, why are other NATO militaries not making much more use of them or drones just like them (instead, or as well as, developing the much more sophisticated and expensive ones they seem to be producing)?



Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 07:44:18 pm
Yup - echo that. I worked for a while in a pub called The Morning Star. The shame.......

Where was that out of interest?

Supposedly my Grandads uncle (ot maybe Great Uncle?) was for a while the landlord of a pub named the "Morning Star" on Scotland Road. Apparently it was a pub known for being frequented by Irish Nationalists. This despite my Grandads Uncle living up the hill in Everton and being the son of Scottish Proddy´s who emigrated down from Leith.




Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7802 on: Today at 09:03:11 am »
Significant amount of videos now emerging from a major battle to the east of Kyiv sometime in the past two days. This particular video is getting a lot of attention, with a female Ukranian soldier walking non-chalantly amongst the destruction. I imagine another meme coming soon.

Spoiler
https://twitter.com/danspiun/status/1507181526382952459?s=21
[close]

Note: clip is not gory, but does have lots of destroyed armor.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7803 on: Today at 09:08:54 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 09:03:11 am
Significant amount of videos now emerging from a major battle to the east of Kyiv sometime in the past two days. This particular video is getting a lot of attention, with a female Ukranian soldier walking non-chalantly amongst the destruction. I imagine another meme coming soon.

Spoiler
https://twitter.com/danspiun/status/1507181526382952459?s=21
[close]

Note: clip is not gory, but does have lots of destroyed armor.
Same place presented by an American volunteer fighting for Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/jmvasquez1974/status/1507252750882590779?cxt=HHwW9sCysYSZ6-opAAAA
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7804 on: Today at 09:13:50 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:02:14 am
I am intrigued by these Baykar Bayraktar TB2 drones. Speaking as a complete layman, looking at the pictures and specs, they seem to be at the "lower end" of the drone spectrum, with a very low speed and range.

Yet they were apparently decisive in the Nagorno-Kabakh War, and here they are today in Ukraine wreaking havoc on Russian armoured convoys and blowing up ships. They seem very cheap also, compared to the some of the fancier looking drones.

For those much more knowledgable then myself, my question is, why are these things not in greater use? And how are they being allowed so close to Russian airspace? They look like they should be fairly easy to target.

It would seem exporting a lot more of these to Ukraine would be a good way of giving them some additional air power without having to risk exporting warplanes. Yet apparently they only have about 20 of them operational.

And also, if a drone such as that can be so effective, why are other NATO militaries not making much more use of them or drones just like them (instead, or as well as, developing the much more sophisticated and expensive ones they seem to be producing)?

Isn't there a certain amount of debate over the ethics of using armed drones? The debate is less relevant for the poorer who can't afford the top level manned aircraft, or the desperate who need any weaponry they can get their hands on. But I've certainly seen criticism of using armed drones to assassinate al-Qaeda and ISIS leaders, as something somehow immoral.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7805 on: Today at 09:14:12 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:02:14 am
I am intrigued by these Baykar Bayraktar TB2 drones. Speaking as a complete layman, looking at the pictures and specs, they seem to be at the "lower end" of the drone spectrum, with a very low speed and range.

Yet they were apparently decisive in the Nagorno-Kabakh War, and here they are today in Ukraine wreaking havoc on Russian armoured convoys and blowing up ships. They seem very cheap also, compared to the some of the fancier looking drones.

For those much more knowledgable then myself, my question is, why are these things not in greater use? And how are they being allowed so close to Russian airspace? They look like they should be fairly easy to target.

It would seem exporting a lot more of these to Ukraine would be a good way of giving them some additional air power without having to risk exporting warplanes. Yet apparently they only have about 20 of them operational.

And also, if a drone such as that can be so effective, why are other NATO militaries not making much more use of them or drones just like them (instead, or as well as, developing the much more sophisticated and expensive ones they seem to be producing)?

First of all, NATO has invested significant amounts in drone warfare, especially the US. They've been using them for targeted killings for quite a while now, even though I'm not a fan of such things.

The Bayraktar is significant though because it's cheap, and it's very hard to be targeted by SAM systems because it's mostly made from carbon fibre and composites, thus reducing it's radar signature. The limitations though is that they're not completely autonomous, and thus need significant support personnel to keep them flying. And they're prone to jamming, so despite the fact that they can penetrate deep into enemy territory, there is still a chance that they can be lost because of lost linkage. Even though they have a long loitering ability, they cannot stray too far from the ground stations they're connected to.

The western models have significantly better ECM (electronic countermeasures) built into their drones, and even satellite links, but as the sensor packages and systems are even better, the per unit cost obviously goes up. But it is true that Turkey has been able to drum up huge orders now because of their success on the battlefield.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7806 on: Today at 09:28:40 am »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7807 on: Today at 09:29:15 am »
Sounds like this drone could be the modern equivalent of a T-34. An effective battlefield unit that can be produced relatively easily, quickly, and in relatively large numbers.

This is where kill ratios come into play. The risk of losing a drone in exchange for sinking an LST is a no brainer.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7808 on: Today at 09:34:10 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:02:14 am
Where was that out of interest?
Cholsey.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7809 on: Today at 09:37:46 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:29:15 am
Sounds like this drone could be the modern equivalent of a T-34. An effective battlefield unit that can be produced relatively easily, quickly, and in relatively large numbers.

This is where kill ratios come into play. The risk of losing a drone in exchange for sinking an LST is a no brainer.

Russia still seems to be reluctant in utilizing the full strength of its air force. Only a handful of Su 35s are being used, that too for ground attack roles.  Ukrainian' jets (Mig 29s) are still flying and no air superiority has been established. 

Despite the bravery and skill of Ukrainian pilots, SU 27s, SU 35sand Mig 31s are way too much for 1970s spec Mig 29s. Plus they have not deployed their heavy bombers, presumably due to fear of large scale civilian casualties.

Either the Russian pilots are dogshit or something else is going on there. These are modern 4-4.5 gen modern fighters with all the bells and whistles and armed to the teeth. Only the F22 is capable of taking on the Su-35 in terms of range, payload and BVR capability. The Mig 31 can hit targets from hundreds of miles away, with its massive PESA radar and BVR missiles.  It just doesn't make sense from a tactical perspective.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7810 on: Today at 09:53:28 am »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7811 on: Today at 09:55:05 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 09:37:46 am
It just doesn't make sense from a tactical perspective.

Maybe they just don't have that huge amount of modern equipment? At the moment they seem intent on trying to take Ukraine using 80's gear
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7812 on: Today at 10:08:59 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 09:37:46 am
Russia still seems to be reluctant in utilizing the full strength of its air force. Only a handful of Su 35s are being used, that too for ground attack roles.  Ukrainian' jets (Mig 29s) are still flying and no air superiority has been established. 

Despite the bravery and skill of Ukrainian pilots, SU 27s, SU 35sand Mig 31s are way too much for 1970s spec Mig 29s. Plus they have not deployed their heavy bombers, presumably due to fear of large scale civilian casualties.

Either the Russian pilots are dogshit or something else is going on there. These are modern 4-4.5 gen modern fighters with all the bells and whistles and armed to the teeth. Only the F22 is capable of taking on the Su-35 in terms of range, payload and BVR capability. The Mig 31 can hit targets from hundreds of miles away, with its massive PESA radar and BVR missiles.  It just doesn't make sense from a tactical perspective.

The RuAF are being kept out of Ukranian airspace these days, possibly due to the fact that the Ukrainian SAM umbrella from the west of the country is still effective. Fighters such as the SU-35's are not effective for low level ground attack runs, and they rely on dropping dumb munitions at altitude which make them vulnerable. The losses for the fighter bomber version (Su-34) seem to be quite excessive, possibly because they fly lower level runs like the Su-24, which make them vulnerable to MANPADS. They seem to be expending their standoff munitions at a rapid rate, the MiG-31's are used primarily to fire off Kinzhal missiles outside of Ukrainian airspace.

American briefings seem to indicate that the Ukranian Air force only carry out 10-20 sorties a day, compared to the 200 sorties the Russians are flying. Not sure what kind of tactics they use, but they seem to be still flying.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7813 on: Today at 10:12:51 am »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7814 on: Today at 10:19:06 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 09:37:46 am
Russia still seems to be reluctant in utilizing the full strength of its air force. Only a handful of Su 35s are being used, that too for ground attack roles.  Ukrainian' jets (Mig 29s) are still flying and no air superiority has been established. 

Despite the bravery and skill of Ukrainian pilots, SU 27s, SU 35sand Mig 31s are way too much for 1970s spec Mig 29s. Plus they have not deployed their heavy bombers, presumably due to fear of large scale civilian casualties.

Either the Russian pilots are dogshit or something else is going on there. These are modern 4-4.5 gen modern fighters with all the bells and whistles and armed to the teeth. Only the F22 is capable of taking on the Su-35 in terms of range, payload and BVR capability. The Mig 31 can hit targets from hundreds of miles away, with its massive PESA radar and BVR missiles.  It just doesn't make sense from a tactical perspective.


As you say it doesn't makes sense for the russia army tactically but surely they must be an explanation to why they not utilising/taking advantage of its air force 🤔😏
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7815 on: Today at 10:31:14 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 09:14:12 am
First of all, NATO has invested significant amounts in drone warfare, especially the US. They've been using them for targeted killings for quite a while now, even though I'm not a fan of such things.

The Bayraktar is significant though because it's cheap, and it's very hard to be targeted by SAM systems because it's mostly made from carbon fibre and composites, thus reducing it's radar signature. The limitations though is that they're not completely autonomous, and thus need significant support personnel to keep them flying. And they're prone to jamming, so despite the fact that they can penetrate deep into enemy territory, there is still a chance that they can be lost because of lost linkage. Even though they have a long loitering ability, they cannot stray too far from the ground stations they're connected to.

The western models have significantly better ECM (electronic countermeasures) built into their drones, and even satellite links, but as the sensor packages and systems are even better, the per unit cost obviously goes up. But it is true that Turkey has been able to drum up huge orders now because of their success on the battlefield.

Thanks for the answers. Interesting about it being carbon fibre and hence difficult to detect. I imagine these things are pretty quiet as well?

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:13:50 am
Isn't there a certain amount of debate over the ethics of using armed drones? The debate is less relevant for the poorer who can't afford the top level manned aircraft, or the desperate who need any weaponry they can get their hands on. But I've certainly seen criticism of using armed drones to assassinate al-Qaeda and ISIS leaders, as something somehow immoral.

True. Although I always thought the ethical element around drone usage as a concept stemmed more from the use of "autonomous" drones, whereas drones like this one remains human operated, albiet from a distance?

Obviously I understand that human-operated drones have been controversial as well. But again I thought that was more to do with them being used a way to launch remote attacks in violation of sovereign borders (along side the very high levels of apparently accceptable "collateral damage" from these strikes) - rather then the use of drones on very distinctly military targets in a war such as this. It seems inevitable that all future conflicts will utilise such drones.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7816 on: Today at 10:32:42 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:12:51 am
Is this the highest ranker so far?
Another one was general Mordvichov killed on 18 March.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7817 on: Today at 10:35:14 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:19:06 am
As you say it doesn't makes sense for the russia army tactically but surely they must be an explanation to why they not utilising/taking advantage of its air force 🤔😏

There was a thread recently on this saying how little training and air time the pilots had in Russia as pretty much everything needed (fuel, comms, etc) had been stolen and sold off on the black market.

Its not tactics, its purely down to the way the Russian state and economy have been run for decades- its all grift
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7818 on: Today at 10:36:59 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 09:37:46 am
Russia still seems to be reluctant in utilizing the full strength of its air force. Only a handful of Su 35s are being used, that too for ground attack roles.  Ukrainian' jets (Mig 29s) are still flying and no air superiority has been established. 

Despite the bravery and skill of Ukrainian pilots, SU 27s, SU 35sand Mig 31s are way too much for 1970s spec Mig 29s. Plus they have not deployed their heavy bombers, presumably due to fear of large scale civilian casualties.

Either the Russian pilots are dogshit or something else is going on there. These are modern 4-4.5 gen modern fighters with all the bells and whistles and armed to the teeth. Only the F22 is capable of taking on the Su-35 in terms of range, payload and BVR capability. The Mig 31 can hit targets from hundreds of miles away, with its massive PESA radar and BVR missiles.  It just doesn't make sense from a tactical perspective.

Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:55:05 am
Maybe they just don't have that huge amount of modern equipment? At the moment they seem intent on trying to take Ukraine using 80's gear

Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 10:08:59 am
The RuAF are being kept out of Ukranian airspace these days, possibly due to the fact that the Ukrainian SAM umbrella from the west of the country is still effective. Fighters such as the SU-35's are not effective for low level ground attack runs, and they rely on dropping dumb munitions at altitude which make them vulnerable. The losses for the fighter bomber version (Su-34) seem to be quite excessive, possibly because they fly lower level runs like the Su-24, which make them vulnerable to MANPADS. They seem to be expending their standoff munitions at a rapid rate, the MiG-31's are used primarily to fire off Kinzhal missiles outside of Ukrainian airspace.

American briefings seem to indicate that the Ukranian Air force only carry out 10-20 sorties a day, compared to the 200 sorties the Russians are flying. Not sure what kind of tactics they use, but they seem to be still flying.

Thanks for the replies.

Perhaps (scary as it sounds) Putin kept his best units in Russia, in anticipation for engaging with NATO forces?  Aircraft are probably most easily switched between combat theatres; and if he did indeed send older equipment into Ukraine, it was probably because he thought defeating them would be as easy as Georgia.

If he has to commit more powerful units against Ukraine, that will hamper his plans elsewhere; but so will being defeated by Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7819 on: Today at 10:38:38 am »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 10:32:42 am
Another one was general Mordvichov killed on 18 March.

So that's 2 Lt. Generals killed, in addition to the Maj. Generals. That's an extraordinarily high ratio of high ranking officers killed.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7820 on: Today at 10:44:39 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:19:06 am
As you say it doesn't makes sense for the russia army tactically but surely they must be an explanation to why they not utilising/taking advantage of its air force 🤔😏

There is permanent detterance in place at the moment. The objective of NATO Joint ISR is to champion the concept of need to share over the concept of need to know  ;)

https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/topics_111830.htm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7821 on: Today at 10:45:31 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:36:59 am
Thanks for the replies.

Perhaps (scary as it sounds) Putin kept his best units in Russia, in anticipation for engaging with NATO forces?  Aircraft are probably most easily switched between combat theatres; and if he did indeed send older equipment into Ukraine, it was probably because he thought defeating them would be as easy as Georgia.

If he has to commit more powerful units against Ukraine, that will hamper his plans elsewhere; but so will being defeated by Ukraine.

The thing about using their best equipment in Ukraine is that they still need to keep an up-to-date force as a deterrence against NATO or other adversaries, and a lot of their advanced weaponry uses Western sourced parts. For example, a lot of Russian drones shot down over Ukraine contain Western electronics, and my guess is that a lot of their precision munitions are probably in the same predicament. To replace them will require a monumental task of black market acquisitions, which is why I think there has been rumoured contact between the Russians and the North Koreans lately.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7822 on: Today at 10:47:45 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:29:16 am
I don't think he cares about his own troops, he's murdered over 10,000 of them already in a needless war.

Tactically, I think nukes or a large-scale chemical attack wouldn't be done to advance troops. It'd be done to terrify and cause horror and outrage. Remember how the two nuclear bombs over Japan just hit major cities?

I think if Putin uses nukes, he'll target a major civilian area, or maybe the government district in Kyiv. But then again, if he strikes a long-range target, he might just as well target Warsaw or Talinn, or London or whatever. (I'd think the further away the target is, the more likely is an intercept, so maybe nothing too far from the russian border, especially not something over sea, which makes intercepting a nuke less risky).


In terms of using nukes against Ukraine, or indeed an Eastern European NATO country like Poland, well first we can't really compare the Japanese A-bomb attacks. That was a political decision intended to end a war quickly. It was meant to shock Japan, not terrorise them.

Like I said, it would be a hard sell to his own people "We are fighting to liberate our Russian brethren from the scourge of an artificial border and their fascist leaders - so we just incinerated several tens of thousands of them with nuclear weapons."

As you say, Putin using nukes against Ukraine will be out of sheer frustration; to terrorise, and generally because he's pissed off. But that means he's pretty much given up on attempting to occupy, pacify, and control the country - and isn't he still after their natural resources? He might not care for the safety of his troops, but if they still have military objectives then they would be expected to go into these places saturated with chemicals or irradiated. And sick troops aren't of much use to an army.

The bottom line is if a nuke gets used anywhere, the world gets stunned into silence in a serious "shit just got real" moment. If Putin nuked Warsaw, wtf are NATO supposed to do? You either respond, or do nothing. If you do nothing, does that mean he does it again? Against Estonia, perhaps? In such circumstances, Putin's whole calculation hinges on NATO not being prepared to risk armageddon for the sake of these countries, whilst he is.

Whatever happens, Russia's borders are in no danger. Only a lunatic would think invading Russia itself would solve these problems. Neither would nuking Moscow in retaliation. If Putin orders a strike, he will be far away from Moscow when he does.


Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7823 on: Today at 11:04:28 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:47:45 am

In terms of using nukes against Ukraine, or indeed an Eastern European NATO country like Poland, well first we can't really compare the Japanese A-bomb attacks. That was a political decision intended to end a war quickly. It was meant to shock Japan, not terrorise them.

Like I said, it would be a hard sell to his own people "We are fighting to liberate our Russian brethren from the scourge of an artificial border and their fascist leaders - so we just incinerated several tens of thousands of them with nuclear weapons."

As you say, Putin using nukes against Ukraine will be out of sheer frustration; to terrorise, and generally because he's pissed off. But that means he's pretty much given up on attempting to occupy, pacify, and control the country - and isn't he still after their natural resources? He might not care for the safety of his troops, but if they still have military objectives then they would be expected to go into these places saturated with chemicals or irradiated. And sick troops aren't of much use to an army.

The bottom line is if a nuke gets used anywhere, the world gets stunned into silence in a serious "shit just got real" moment. If Putin nuked Warsaw, wtf are NATO supposed to do? You either respond, or do nothing. If you do nothing, does that mean he does it again? Against Estonia, perhaps? In such circumstances, Putin's whole calculation hinges on NATO not being prepared to risk armageddon for the sake of these countries, whilst he is.

Whatever happens, Russia's borders are in no danger. Only a lunatic would think invading Russia itself would solve these problems. Neither would nuking Moscow in retaliation. If Putin orders a strike, he will be far away from Moscow when he does.
If Putin is to drop an atomic bomb over Warsaw, I give my farewells in advance. In return, the Polish air force will bomb Russian nuclear power plants with dozens of the AGM-158 JASSM-ERs. And fuck Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7824 on: Today at 11:09:26 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:13:50 am
Isn't there a certain amount of debate over the ethics of using armed drones? The debate is less relevant for the poorer who can't afford the top level manned aircraft, or the desperate who need any weaponry they can get their hands on. But I've certainly seen criticism of using armed drones to assassinate al-Qaeda and ISIS leaders, as something somehow immoral.

There is a debate about what or who are legitimate targets. It's a complex one but basically boils down to "must the person under attack be engaged in warfare - however loosely defined - to make them legitimate targets?" But of course the ethics of warfare traditionally apply to both sides equally. You cannot plead "poverty" or even "desperation" in order to justify killing civilians deliberately - with armed drones or indeed any other weapon. The weak are expected to abide by the basic rules of war, just as much as the strong. (In Ukraine at the moment the weak are doing so. It is the strong who are constantly breaking the war conventions). 

I don't think there are any ethical issues about using armed drones on a battlefield or in a siege. Indeed they are superior (ethically) to many other weapons because they don't result in as much collateral damage.

As for Al-Qaida and Islamic State leaders. The ethical issue there is 'where do you draw the line between combatant and non-combatant?'. It would be a war crime for Ukraine to use a drone to fire on Putin in the Kremlin since he is a civilian. But is it a crime to use a drone to kill an IS leader who permanently carries a gun and whose political organisation is thoroughly militarised? 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7825 on: Today at 11:21:59 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 09:28:40 am
https://news.err.ee/1608543886/candles-to-be-lit-friday-in-remembrance-of-1949-march-deportation-victims

We knew our neighbour then. We know our neighbour now.

Indeed.

I think it was Faulkner who said "The past is not dead. It is not even past". We are seeing that now in Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states. The memory of how the Russians behaved and how Soviet imperialism worked in practice (with its mass stealing of food resulting in genocidal famines, its mass land grabs and its mass deportations of native populations) is raw and alive.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7826 on: Today at 11:25:15 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 09:37:46 am
Russia still seems to be reluctant in utilizing the full strength of its air force. Only a handful of Su 35s are being used, that too for ground attack roles.  Ukrainian' jets (Mig 29s) are still flying and no air superiority has been established. 

Despite the bravery and skill of Ukrainian pilots, SU 27s, SU 35sand Mig 31s are way too much for 1970s spec Mig 29s. Plus they have not deployed their heavy bombers, presumably due to fear of large scale civilian casualties.


Time to read the news!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7827 on: Today at 11:28:45 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:13:50 am
Isn't there a certain amount of debate over the ethics of using armed drones? The debate is less relevant for the poorer who can't afford the top level manned aircraft, or the desperate who need any weaponry they can get their hands on. But I've certainly seen criticism of using armed drones to assassinate al-Qaeda and ISIS leaders, as something somehow immoral.

Its a nonsense debate, how is a drone attack any more or less ethical then a cruise missile?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7828 on: Today at 11:36:59 am »
@JenniferMerode
Zelenskiy's speech to EU leaders is extraordinary in so many ways, not least the namecheck of every single EU member state.

"We believe in the European Union and we believe that Germany will also be with us at the crucial moment. "

A few lines that stood out:

"The Netherlands stands for the rational so I know we will find common ground."  ;D (clearly hasn't been following their Covid response  ::))

"Italy thank you for your support."

"Belgium we will find arguments."

"France, Emmanuel, I really believe that you will stand for us."

Macron is one of only two leaders to be mentioned by name.

"Ireland, well almost." (the shame.....  :'()

The part about Hungary is something else. More here: https://twitter.com/JenniferMerode/status/1507317418624004104
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7829 on: Today at 12:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:36:59 am
@JenniferMerode
Zelenskiy's speech to EU leaders is extraordinary in so many ways, not least the namecheck of every single EU member state.

"We believe in the European Union and we believe that Germany will also be with us at the crucial moment. "

A few lines that stood out:

"The Netherlands stands for the rational so I know we will find common ground."  ;D (clearly hasn't been following their Covid response  ::))

"Italy thank you for your support."

"Belgium we will find arguments."

"France, Emmanuel, I really believe that you will stand for us."

Macron is one of only two leaders to be mentioned by name.

"Ireland, well almost." (the shame.....  :'()

The part about Hungary is something else. More here: https://twitter.com/JenniferMerode/status/1507317418624004104

So I'm guessing the UK gets omitted?

Someone should redo the "forever alone" meme with Boris' ugly mug.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7830 on: Today at 12:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:09:26 am
There is a debate about what or who are legitimate targets. It's a complex one but basically boils down to "must the person under attack be engaged in warfare - however loosely defined - to make them legitimate targets?" But of course the ethics of warfare traditionally apply to both sides equally. You cannot plead "poverty" or even "desperation" in order to justify killing civilians deliberately - with armed drones or indeed any other weapon. The weak are expected to abide by the basic rules of war, just as much as the strong. (In Ukraine at the moment the weak are doing so. It is the strong who are constantly breaking the war conventions). 

I don't think there are any ethical issues about using armed drones on a battlefield or in a siege. Indeed they are superior (ethically) to many other weapons because they don't result in as much collateral damage.

As for Al-Qaida and Islamic State leaders. The ethical issue there is 'where do you draw the line between combatant and non-combatant?'. It would be a war crime for Ukraine to use a drone to fire on Putin in the Kremlin since he is a civilian. But is it a crime to use a drone to kill an IS leader who permanently carries a gun and whose political organisation is thoroughly militarised?
The president of Russia is the commander-in-chief of the Russian army. Therefore, he is not a civilian within the meaning of international humanitarian law.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7831 on: Today at 12:23:55 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 12:07:27 pm
The president of Russia is the commander-in-chief of the Russian army. Therefore, he is not a civilian within the meaning of international humanitarian law.

That still doesn't qualify him as a legitimate target. The same would be true of the US president.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7832 on: Today at 12:27:26 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7833 on: Today at 12:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:23:55 pm
That still doesn't qualify him as a legitimate target. The same would be true of the US president.
Humanitarian law applies in times of armed conflicts. The United States is not at war with Russia. Russia, on the other hand, is at war with Ukraine, so the Russian commander-in-chief is a legitimate military target for Ukrainian troops.
